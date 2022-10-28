Lithium Investing News

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 1,130,000 Units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $282,500. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting Share (a "Share") and one-half of one (12) Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 34,400 finders' warrants, and paid finder's fees of $8,600. Each finders' warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration expenses and general working capital.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has engaged various investor relations services from the following companies: Stockhouse Publishing; Investing News Network; Volume Hunter; and National Inflation Association (collectively, the "IR Firms"). The terms of engagements vary.

In consideration of the services to be provided by the IR Firms, the Company will pay fees monthly and such remuneration will be in no way contingent upon the market price or trading volume of the Shares of the Company.

The IR Firms are at arm's length to the Company and will at all times be trading as principal for their own accounts and using their own capital. The IR Firms will use their knowledge and discretion in providing investor relations services and no assurance has been made as to any particular effect or result regarding the market for the Shares. The IR Firms have covenanted to operate in accordance with best trading practices at all times.

The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Infinity Stone Provides Exploration Update on Camaro - Hellcat Lithium Project

Infinity Stone Provides Exploration Update on Camaro - Hellcat Lithium Project

Highlights

  • Fall Program identified tourmaline, garnet, and muscovite mineralization on the Rouget formation greenstone belt underlying the Hellcat Claims, which is consistent with other discoveries in the area.
  • Over 87 samples taken with assays being conducted at SRC in Saskatoon, Sask.
  • Further exploration being conducted in the context of the rapidly expanding lithium and battery metals market.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Camaro and Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro - Hellcat Project") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone to Commence Drilling on Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone to Commence Drilling on Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Ventures to Test Rockstone Graphite Project High-Grade Graphite Discovery Zone with an Initial 600 Metre Three-Hole Drill Program

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone received drilling permits enabling it to commence Fall Drill Program on Rockstone Graphite Project.
  • Infinity Stone intends to diamond drill approximately 600 metres across 3 holes, with focus on twinning of GC-12-01 discovery hole, which intercepted 25% Cg over 24 metres.
  • Rockstone Graphite Project strategically positioned to meet the growing graphite deficits that are expected to persist through 2025.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB:GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). The Company has received an approved exploration permit from the Ontario Ministry of Mines that permits the use of mechanical drilling. Infinity Stone intends to commence diamond drilling of approximately 600 metres across 3 holes the first week of November 2022, with focus on twinning the GC-12-01 discovery hole, which intercepted 25% Cg over 24 metres.

In addition to twinning the GC-12-01 hole, two additional drill holes are planned to determine structural morphology, lateral extent and depth of graphite mineralization. Eighteen additional drill-ready EM targets are present on Rockstone Graphite Property. All Rockstone drill targets have potential to also host VMS-type copper/zinc mineralization. The Fall Drill Program will provide additional drill core to enable SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS Labs") to expand on its previously announced purification program, to upgrade core from the GC-12-01 to EV battery-grade.

"We are excited to announce the next step in the progression of the Rockstone Graphite Project. As a core project for the Company, Rockstone has the grade and historical work that sets it apart from other natural graphite projects in Canada and around the world," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO. "With the Fall Drill Program we are aiming to expand on the historical drilling and hope the program will confirm the potential for a significant graphite resource, in an increasingly tight graphite market that shows no immediate sign of loosening," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Fastmarkets has recently forecasted natural graphite consumption in the battery sector to rise to be on par with consumption from steel manufacturing (refractories) in 2023, and to far exceed refractories' consumption of natural graphite in 2024. Furthermore, it was projected by 2025 that natural graphite consumption in batteries would exceed consumption from all traditional uses combined. The graphite market is expected to tip back into deficit in late 2022. Strong growth from the battery sector is expected to persist into the final quarter of the year, with Chinese natural graphite production expected to decline as usual during the winter, with production cuts in Heilongjiang province.1

Graphite is a key mineral in the production of EV battery cells. Approximately 1.2kg of graphite per kWh of energy capacity is required for modern EV battery cells.2 For reference, this means that a Tesla Model S 100D has approximately 120kg of graphite. Tesla recently visited Nouveau Monde Graphite, a Quebec based graphite miner and processor. Alongside Nouveau Monde, Northern Graphite and Focus Graphite have been instrumental in the development of "Québec's Battery Valley," as many companies working on battery materials have made significant investments there lately, including GM and Livent.3

About Rockstone Graphite Project

Rockstone Graphite Project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port. Based upon the reprocessed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle's drilling in 2012 consisted of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24 metre interval, averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg (graphitic carbon) using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Infinity Stone Ventures to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 20th

Infinity Stone Ventures to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 20th

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE:GEMS) (OTC:GEMSF) (FSE:B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), focused on critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution, is pleased to announce that Zayn Kalyan, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20th, 2022.

DATE : October 20th, 2022

Infinity Stone Expands with New Claim Block Adjacent to Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay Lithium District

Infinity Stone Expands with New Claim Block Adjacent to Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay Lithium District

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone expands its land position to over 5,187 hectares, with 28 identified pegmatites, in James Bay Lithium District adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette discovery.
  • Option to acquire an additional 1,336 hectares directly adjacent to the Company's Hellcat Project
  • Infinity Stone expanded property following the Fall Exploration Program which identified tourmaline, garnet, and muscovite mineralization on the Rouget formation greenstone belt underlying the Hellcat Claim and trending on to the New Claim Block

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire an additional 1,336 hectares directly adjacent to the Company's Hellcat Project (the "New Claim Block"), which is part of Infinity Stone's larger Camaro Project, near Patriot Battery Metals ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

Infinity Stone Expands Galaxy Lithium Project in Quebec

Infinity Stone Expands Galaxy Lithium Project in Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone expands its land position by 2,114 hectares over 36 claims adjacent to the Company's Galaxy Lithium Project.
  • Expanded claims were established to be prospective for LCT pegmatites following the September 2022 exploration program.
  • Infinity Stone intends to carry out further exploration on the Galaxy Project, including expanded claims, beginning October 17, 2022.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through staking, an additional 2,114 hectares over 36 cells adjacent to the Company's Galaxy Lithium Project (the "Galaxy Project"), near Mont Laurier, Quebec, with an additional 14 cells still pending application.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ENGAGES THYSSENKRUPP NUCERA FOR DESIGN AND ENGINEERING OF CHLOR-ALKALI PLANT IN FEASIBILITY STUDY

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ENGAGES THYSSENKRUPP NUCERA FOR DESIGN AND ENGINEERING OF CHLOR-ALKALI PLANT IN FEASIBILITY STUDY

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (Cypress or Company) is pleased to announce the selection of thyssenkrupp nucera USA Inc. (thyssenkrupp nucera) to provide the design and engineering for the chlor-alkali plant as part of the ongoing Feasibility Study on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA (Project). The chlor-alkali plant is an essential component which will allow the Project to self-generate two key reagents required for processing lithium-bearing claystone through to a Li 2 CO 3 (lithium carbonate) product.

Critical Elements Lithium Discovers New Lithium-Tantalum Showings With up to 2.08% LiO and 708 ppm TaO

Critical Elements Lithium Discovers New Lithium-Tantalum Showings With up to 2.08% LiO and 708 ppm TaO

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report the discovery of new Lithium-Tantalum pegmatite ("LCT pegmatite") trends with positive prospecting sampling results on the Duval (Table 1), Lemare (Table 2) and Rose Lithium-Tantalum ("Rose") properties (Table 3) and the results from the summer drilling program on the Lac Pivert pegmatite showing (Table 4) and JR showing (Table 5) on the Rose property

Summer 2022 Prospecting Results

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB "), under which it may purchase up to 5,186,084 of the Company's common shares (the " Shares "), representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Shares. The Company intends to commence the NCIB because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and future prospects. Spey believes that, at such times, the purchase of Shares for cancellation would represent an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources.

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Eby-Otto Gold Property

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Eby-Otto Gold Property

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The Eby-Otto property is located in a prime geological setting with mineralized veins identified at surface, and is proximal to both the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and an existing high-grade gold mine.

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Results from Third and Fourth Drill Holes at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Results from Third and Fourth Drill Holes at Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values from the third and fourth diamond drill holes at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . The Rincon West project covers 3742.8 hectares of the salar basin, located west and north of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. The property is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes. The fifth exploration hole is currently in final steps to completion. The brine analytical results from the third and fourth holes have been received and are reported below.

Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Mr. Hughes Périgny, P.Eng. brings to the Corporation a vast experience in engineering and construction acquired in Quebec and internationally. Mr. Périgny has over 29 years of experience in engineering, construction and project management in the industrial and mining sectors. He has participated in several industrial and mining projects with IAMGOLD (Boto project, Senegal), Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Quebec) as well as several projects with the Rio Tinto group (QMM Madagascar, QMP Metal Powders Suzhou, China and QMP, Sorel-Tracy). He also participated in the construction of the Renard mine with Stornoway from 2014 to 2019. He held the position of France & Asia Project Director for Loop Industries from 2021 to present. Mr. Périgny holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal.

