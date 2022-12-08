StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Human Horizons a leading Chinese new mobility and intelligent driving technology company, has selected BlackBerry QNX technology to power the autonomous driving controller and intelligent digital cockpit controller of its second flagship vehicle, the HiPhi Z .

Leveraging the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) , QNX® OS for Safety and QNX® Hypervisor , the HiPhi Z combines the latest in technological innovation with style and comfort, offering customers an unparalleled next-level driving experience.

Designed with intuitive functionality and advanced digital features, the HiPhi Z boasts an ultra-futuristic spaceship-like digital cockpit and is equipped with a cutting-edge AI voice assistant, the HiPhi Bot, which can enhance multiple aspects of the driving and passenger experience. For instance, by listening to the driver's voice and identifying their position in the vehicle, the HiPhi Bot can turn the central control screen to the most ergonomically friendly angle, nod and greet the driver. It can even make refined movements in time with the beat of the in-car music, just like a dancer.

In the vehicle's digital cockpit, the highly reliable QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor also provide HiPhi Z with outstanding design flexibility and scalability. The QNX Hypervisor allows for multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating system environments to be consolidated onto a single hardware platform, reducing both the initial development time and long-term costs of ownership while ensuring industry-leading safety and security.

"BlackBerry's pedigree in safety, security, and continued innovation is why OEMs look to us to help power these complex new vehicle architectures," said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Channel, Partners and Asia-Pacific , BlackBerry IoT. "We are pleased to collaborate with Human Horizons on Digital Cockpit, Autonomous Driving, High Performance Compute (HPC) and Central Gateway technologies to build innovative smart vehicles that are safely driving the future of mobility."

"Human Horizons is focused on bringing futuristic cars to life with connected, intelligent, safe and advanced technology. We are excited to launch the HiPhi Z, alongside the HiPhi X, as our dual flagship models," said Mark Stanton, CTO of Human Horizons. "BlackBerry is a trusted partner and collaborating with them allows us to achieve our '3-Smart' strategic blueprint, supporting the development of smart cars, smart transportation, and smart cities. Together we are helping to underpin a smarter and more technologically sophisticated future, without sacrificing safety, security or reliability."

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

About HiPhi
HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons
Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

BlackBerry to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on December 20, 2022

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday December 20, 2022.  The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link ( here ) or through the Company's investor webpage ( BlackBerry.comInvestors ) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 512-2926 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on December 20, 2022 , using the same webcast link ( here ) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 3651702.

The target date for the earnings announcements for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 is March 30 , 2023.  The quarter began on December 1, 2022 and will end on February 28 , 2023.  The target announcement date is for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

Apple Announces Biggest Upgrade to App Store Pricing, Adding 700 New Price Points

Developers will also gain new flexibility to manage pricing globally

Apple® today announced the most comprehensive upgrade to pricing capabilities since the App Store® first launched, providing developers with 700 additional price points and new pricing tools that will make it easier to set prices per App Store country or region, manage foreign exchange rate changes, and more.

Apple Introduces Apple Music Sing

Apple Music expands its world-class lyrics experience with a new feature for fans to easily sing along to tens of millions of songs

Apple® today announced Apple Music® Sing, an exciting new feature that allows users to sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals 1 and real-time lyrics. Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more — all integrated within Apple Music's unparalleled lyrics experience. Coupled with an ever-expanding catalog that features tens of millions of the world's most singable songs, Apple Music Sing makes it fun and easy for anyone to participate, however and wherever they choose.

BlackBerry/Make UK Research Reveals UK Manufacturing Sector Under Threat as Almost Half Suffer Cyberattack in the Last 12 Months

Nearly half of Britain's manufacturers (42%) have been a victim of cyber-crime over the last 12 months according to new research, Cyber Security: UK manufacturing published today by Make UK the manufacturers' organisation and BlackBerry Limited . Over a quarter of respondents (26%) reported substantial financial loss as the result of an attack, with losses ranging from £50,000 to £250,000.

As businesses adopt more digital technologies, their exposure to cybersecurity risks increases. Some 95% say cybersecurity measures are necessary for their company, while two thirds said the importance of cybersecurity has increased in the last 12 months. Worryingly, the majority (54%) decided not to take any further cybersecurity action despite adopting new technologies to boost production.

UK manufacturers face a battery of cybersecurity risks, ranging from simple employee error to complex targeted attacks.  The top three cybersecurity vulnerabilities were identified as maintaining legacy IT (45%), a lack of cyber skills within the company (38%), and providing access to third parties for monitoring and maintenance (33%). The research also found that production stoppages were the most common result of a cyberattack (65%), with reputational damage ranking second (43%).

Adoption of the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) is shown to be the biggest driver behind cybersecurity adoption for one in three organisations (30%). These new IoT processes, such as automated sensors driving efficiencies, sit at the heart of manufacturing production and are seen as business-critical functions. However, just over a third (37%) say that concerns about cyber vulnerability have prevented the introduction of new connected technologies into their organisation, hampering potential productivity gains and holding companies back from growth.

Targeted attacks are the most common, with smaller companies often the most vulnerable yet many offering no cybersecurity training to staff. 62% of manufacturers now have a formal cybersecurity procedure in place in the event of an incident, up 11% on last year's figures with the same number giving a senior manager responsibility for cyber security. More than half (58%) have escalated this responsibility to board level.

Stephen Phipson , CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers' organisation said: "Digitisation is revolutionising modern manufacturing and becoming increasingly important to drive efficiencies in this incredibly difficult inflationary environment. While cost remains the main barrier to companies installing proper cyber protection, the need to increase the use of the latest technology makes mounting a proper defence against cyber threats essential. No business can afford to ignore this issue and while the increased awareness across the sector is encouraging, there is still much to be done. Failing to get this right could cost the manufacturing industry billions of pounds and put thousands of jobs at risk. Every business is vulnerable, and every business needs to take the necessary steps to protect themselves properly."

The composition of cyber defence across UK industry is wide – with 89% of companies investing heavily in antivirus software and firewalls to secure internet connections. Threats originating in Russia and China are now seen as the main challenge to cybersecurity for UK manufacturers (75%).

Keiron Holyome , VP UKI, Eastern Europe , Middle East and Africa at BlackBerry said: "Clearly, the UK manufacturing industry is acutely aware of the threat that cybercrime presents. With attacks increasingly targeting operational infrastructures at the heart of major economies, the bigger issue is the majority of manufacturers that may not be aware that they have already been compromised. In our experience, it is possible – indeed, likely – that malware is present in legacy infrastructure, just waiting for the right time to strike. Today's sophisticated threats are not deterred by outdated antivirus and firewall protection; it's time for industry management to bring in the big guns of preventative cybersecurity to protect against all vulnerabilities, from accidental insider breaches through to the very real threat of nation state attacks."

Further details can be found in the report, Cybersecurity: UK Manufacturing , available for free download from https://www.makeuk.org/home/insights/reports/2022/12/01/cyber-security-in-manufacturing .

About Make UK

Make UK, the manufacturers' organisation, is the representative voice of UK manufacturing, with offices in London , Brussels , every English region and Wales .

Collectively we represent 20,000 companies of all sizes, from start-ups to multinationals, across engineering, manufacturing, technology and the wider industrial sector. We directly represent over 5,000 businesses who are members of Make UK. Everything we do – from providing essential business support and training to championing manufacturing industry in the UK and the EU – is designed to help British manufacturers compete, innovate and grow.

From HR and employment law, health and safety to environmental and productivity improvement, our advice, expertise and influence enables businesses to remain safe, compliant and future-focused.

App Store Awards Celebrate the Best Apps and Games of 2022

Apple® today announced the winners of the 2022 App Store® Awards, spotlighting 16 apps and games that inspired users to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones. This year's winners represent a diverse community of developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple's global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.

BlackBerry Expands Work with AWS to Elevate BlackBerry QNX Foundational Software to the Cloud, Accelerating Time to Market for Mission-Critical Embedded Systems

Tier 1 automotive supplier Marelli trialing offering to help turbocharge software development

Today, at AWS re:Invent 2022 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced an extension of its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will make BlackBerry ® QNX ® technology available to mission-critical embedded systems developers for the first time ever in the cloud, significantly reducing time to market for their products.

