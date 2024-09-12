Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

XReality Group

XRG Investor Presentation FY24

xReality Group Limited (XRG) specialises in building and operating immersive XR products and experiences that enhance lives. xReality Group’s portfolio includes physical and digital simulation used across the enterprise, defence and consumer markets. Using technology we create experiences without the physical limitations found in the real world.

XR stands for Extended Reality and is a catch-all term for Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR). Extended Reality combines physical and digital simulation for both consumer and enterprise market segments. The XR category is growing rapidly with the market predicted to grow from US $26B in 2020 to US $905B in 2027. Facebook’s parent, Meta, is investing $10Bn US/year alone into accelerating development of the Metaverse.

xReality Group companies include Operator XR, a Defence and Law Enforcement simulation training company, Red Cartel, an XR production company, two Australian iFLY Indoor Skydiving Facilities, and four FREAK Virtual Reality venues.

  • xReality Group is an Australian company that specialises in building and operating virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and physical simulation for the enterprise markets, including law enforcement, defence and consumer leisure market
  • The company serves both entertainment and enterprise segments both locally and internationally.
  • xReality Group operates four major brands across the end markets including Operator XR which serves our Law Enforcement and Military markets; iFLY Downunder and iFLY Gold Coast (both entertainment and professional); FREAK Entertainment (retail market); and Red Cartel (enterprise).
  • Operator XR is the fastest growing segment for the company, focusing on defence and law enforcement agencies across the globe. The total addressable market for Operator XR is valued at US$3.37 billion with the US accounting for nearly 40% of the total market.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from xReality Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocks asx:xrg emerging tech stocks emerging tech exploration emerging tech investing Emerging Tech Investing
XRG:AU
XReality Group
XReality Group
