Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU)

Linius Technologies: Game-changing, Data-driven Personalized Video Content for the Sports and Broadcast Industry


Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) is a cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider leveraging data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to transform the video content landscape. Linius Technologies is making waves by revolutionizing how we interact with video, particularly in the sports industry. The company stands at the forefront of video content innovation by offering a unique platform that empowers users to search, curate and personalise video content with unprecedented ease and efficiency. Linius has developed a solution that not only enhances user engagement but also opens up new avenues for content monetization.

Linius Whizzard, the company's flagship product, offers a suite of tools designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.

Linius Technologies' Linius Whizzard platform

Whizzard Highlights: Automates the creation of highlight packages, saving time and resources for content creators.

Whizzard Captivate: Enables the creation of personalised video streams, enhancing viewer engagement.

Whizzard Flick: Facilitates the production of ‘snackable’ video formats, catering to the growing demand for short-form content.

Company Highlights

  • Linius Technologies is an Australia-based, cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider leveraging data, AI and machine learning to transform the video content landscape.
  • The company’s key technology, the Linius Video Virtualisation EngineTM, underlies their suite of products designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.
  • The company has strategically focused its efforts on the sports industry, allowed it to establish a strong foothold among major leagues, federations, rights holders and broadcasters.
  • Linius is led by a management team with a successful track record in the technology, media and entertainment and financial services industries.

Click here to connect with Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) to receive an Investor Presentation

Linius Technologies
Linius Technologies

Linius Technologies


Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading today, 10 September 2024 following the release by LNU of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Funded with up to $3 Million Capital Raising

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (‘Linius’ or ‘the Company’) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce a capital raising initiative comprising binding commitments of $800,000 under a convertible note facility (Note Facility) and a placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Placement) to raise $700,000 for an aggregate raising of up to $1.5 million before costs, in each case in part subject to shareholder approvals.

Linius Technologies Limited

Invitation to Linius Virtual Conference

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (‘Linius’ or ‘the Company’) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a virtual conference, hosted by CEO, James Brennan. The presentation will be held at 09:00 (AEST) on Tuesday 10 September 2024.

Linius Technologies Limited

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report 30 June 2024

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Company or Linius) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.

game controller

How to Invest in Esports

What’s the story behind esports, and why should market participants should consider investing?

Esports — or electronic sports — is competitive gaming. Just like traditional sports, some games are one-on-one, while others are team-based; however, these matches are played using computers or game consoles.

Esports fans can tune into these competitive events via a variety of streaming services such as the game-streaming service Twitch, which has seen a large jump in viewers and streamers since the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 2.44 million average concurrent viewers in May 2023 compared to 1.26 million in May 2019, and 6.82 million streamers in May 2023 compared to 3.93 million in May 2019.

Keep reading...Show less
4 Australian Esports Stocks

4 Australian Esports Stocks

With major esports tournaments getting sponsorships from multinational companies, including Disney (NYSE:DIS), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), the esports market and gaming industry continue to gain traction worldwide.

Esports Earnings notes that prize money worth over US$955 million has been awarded in the esports industry over two decades, based on available public records. The largest prize pool was worth more than US$34.33 million and was won in 2019 by the Dota 2 team OG at The International 8, the top Dota 2 tournament.

This year, Overwatch League has an impressive US$4.21 million in its prize pool. Overwatch League is Activision Blizzard’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) official esports league for its hit first-person shooter game Overwatch, and now its sequel Overwatch 2.

