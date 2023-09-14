Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Hudbay Completes Rockcliff Acquisition; Further Consolidates Snow Lake Operations and Adds to Prospective Land Package

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of Rockcliff Metals Corp. ("Rockcliff"). Hudbay acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rockcliff that it did not already own pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement, effective as of today's date (the "Transaction"). As a result of closing the Transaction, Rockcliff is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hudbay and, in accordance with the terms of the Transaction, former Rockcliff shareholders have been issued 0.006776 of a Hudbay common share for each Rockcliff share previously held.

Prior to the Transaction, Rockcliff was the 49% joint venture partner on Hudbay's Talbot project. Rockcliff also owns a 100% interest in six additional deposits in the Snow Lake region and is one of the largest landholders in the Snow Lake area, with approximately 1,800 km 2 across all its properties.

Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited about the completion of this logical transaction and the potential for Rockcliff's deposits to extend the mine life and add further optionality to our operations in the Snow Lake region."

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Hudbay's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; the impact of the Transaction on shareholders of Hudbay and other stakeholders and other anticipated benefits of the Transaction. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of copper or certain other commodities; change in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and Indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

Hudbay undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on the information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona, the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
investor.relations@hudbay.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×