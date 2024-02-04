- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential
Sampling results of up to 129 g/t gold and 8.4% copper in new mineralised corridor never previously exposed to modern exploration
Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce high-grade gold and coper assays from sampling in a new area at its Comet Vale Project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields.
- Assays of 34 samples reveal very high grades of gold and copper as well as silver, cobalt and nickel
- The samples span a ~3km corridor running north-south and located ~1.5km east of the Sand Queen gold mine
- The results include:
- LCV0029: 129 g/t Au, 0.1% Cu
- LCV0033: 39.1g/t Au, 6.3% Cu and 271 g/t Ag
- LCV0028: 28.9 g/t Au, 3.0% Cu, 0.07% Co and 0.5% Ni
- LCV0017: 3.6 g/t Au, 8.4% Cu and 9.2 g/t Ag
- LCV0021: 8.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu
- LC0032: 1.2% Ni and 0.06% Co
- Elevated Au, Cu, Ni, Co, W, Bi, Zn and Li are indicative of a rich mineralogical system
- Nine of the samples ran significantly over limits of analysis method requiring secondary analysis of Au, Ag, Cu, Ni, Fe and Cr
- Comet Vale hosts a Resource of 619,000t @ 4.8g/t for 95,710oz; This sits around the Sand Queen Mine1
- In light of these outstanding results, Labyrinth intends to devise follow-up exploration; All options will be considered, including geophysics, further sampling and drilling
A NNW-SSE trending corridor of interest has been defined from the recent samples. The corridor lies ~1.5km from Sand Queen Mine.
Figure 1. Location map of reconnaissance samples, samples coloured by gold content. Map is in MGA GDA 94 zone 51.
Labyrinth Chief Executive Jennifer Neild said: “We suspected that these samples would come back with high grade copper based on the primary and secondary minerals present, but these results are truly exceptional.
“Our strategy has been to go back to basics and to leave no stone unturned. Importantly, many of the mineralised samples lie outside previous work areas.
“The results clearly show the immense potential of Comet Vale, not just for gold but also for copper. Given that these were the first samples taken 1.5km from the mined trend and the fact that there has been no focused, modern exploration conducted there until now, we are extremely encouraged.
“As a result, we are moving quickly to devise the follow-up exploration program in this area.
“We are also awaiting assays from the recently completed 386-sample soil program on the western side of Comet Vale where multiple small pits exist”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Labyrinth Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Labyrinth Resources
Overview
Gold is a long-time favorite store-of-value asset to hedge against global turmoil. Investors have several ways to invest in the precious metal, whether buying bullion, investing in gold ETFs, or buying stock in mining companies. While there are gold deposits worldwide, Australia and Canada remain strong producers of the metal, ranking as the world’s second and fifth-largest gold producers, respectively.
Labyrinth Resources (ASX:LRL) is a junior mining company with underexplored gold assets in tier 1 jurisdictions of Quebec and Western Australia, including the Labyrinth Gold project located in the heart of the Abitibi Gold Belt. The asset has not received significant exploration or development attention for more than 15 years, creating tremendous upside potential.Labyrinth Resources is exploring its Comet Vale property in Western Australia, which has historically produced over 180,000 ounces (oz) of gold with mining only going to a 250-meter depth. Multiple gold mineralized trends are present across the tenure as well as significant nickel and copper anomalies that have not been followed up. Recent work done by Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL) shows the project is prospective for significant Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. The Walter Williams formation hosts Ardea’s KNP containing 854Mt at 0.71 percent nickel (Ni) and 0.045 percent copper (Co). High-grade Ni laterite intersections with proximal high Cu rock chips suggest there is nickel sulphide potential on the Comet Vale property.
The Labyrinth Gold project has an inferred mineral resource of 3 million tons (Mt) @ 5 g/t for 500,000 oz (at 3 g/t.m cut-off) with a notable high-grade component of 150,000 oz @ 10 g/t (above 6 g/t cut-off) and high grades of up to 62.5 g/t and widths up to 16 meters received across five individual lodes from maiden drilling. In 2022, Labyrinth announced outstanding metallurgical results from its comprehensive test work which demonstrate a clear, efficient processing pathway for its 500,000 oz Labyrinth Gold project. The company achieved an outstanding recovery through the gravity/flotation flowsheet, returning a low mass pull, high value 96 g/t gold concentrate at 97.3 percent recovery.
Labyrinth also completed a surface diamond drilling campaign at the Denain gold prospect, with a total of 4,018 meters drilled from 22 holes. The company has received all assays which confirmed the presence of two high-grade gold veins with associated copper that remain open in all directions. In December 2022, Labyrinth commenced an extensive exploration campaign at its Comet Vale Gold-Copper-Nickel project in Western Australia. The program is the first genuine surface exploration undertaken at Comet Vale in 15 years.
The company is well-positioned to acquire 100 percent ownership of the Labyrinth Gold Project from G.E.T.T Gold (TSXV:GETT). The final installment of the revised agreement is due for payment on September 29, 2023.
The company has an experienced, lean management team with a record of success in the natural resources industry. The team comprises mine engineering, geology, corporate administration, and international law experts, building confidence in Labyrinth’s ability to capitalize on its promising assets. In a current global environment desperate for genuine underground operational expertise, the Labyrinth team possesses the required skill set to leverage into value-accretive operating mine opportunities.
Company Highlights
- Labyrinth Resources is a junior mining company with an underexplored gold asset on the Abitibi Gold Belt in Quebec and a highly prospective multi-commodity project in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia.
- Quebec is a globally recognized tier 1 mining jurisdiction with strong government and community support.
- The project’s current inferred mineral resource of 3 million tons (Mt) @ 5 grams per ton (g/t) for 500,000 ounces (oz) (at 3 g/t.meters cut-off) with a notable high-grade component of 150,000 oz @ 10 g/t (above 6 g/t cut-off) and high grades of up to 62.5 g/t and widths up to 16 meters received across five individual lodes
- The company’s project is surrounded by prolific mining companies with multi-million-ounce gold deposits, with testing of the Labyrinth deposit barely scratching the surface in comparison to the deep nature of many Abitibi gold operations.
- Comet Vale lies within the prospective Menzies mining area, well-located on the Goldfields highway 100km north of Kalgoorlie.
- There is significant high-grade, multi-lode gold production across the tenement package and under-explored multi-commodity potential
- A combined open pit and underground Indicated and Inferred Minerals Resource of 619,000t at 4.8g/t for 95,710oz
- The Comet Vale UG resource is estimated to be 56,233oz at 7g/t (2.5g/t cut-off) and the open pit resource as 39,477oz at 3.3g/t (0.5g/t cut-off)
- The mineralised shear is open at depth and north and south of the the 5km
- Multiple lodes on the tenement package in historic workings have not been explored below 50-100m
- A management team with a proven track record of success in the natural resources industry adds value to the company. It creates confidence in its ability to fully capitalize on its projects.
Key Projects
Comet Vale Project
The company’s Comet Vale project is located 100 kilometers north of Kalgoorlie. It hosts extensive high-grade gold with existing underground development and infrastructure. The project is surrounded by historic high-grade gold mines with past production from the Sand Queen and Sand George mines totaling 181,000 oz @ 23 g/t with multiple other high-grade satellite deposits.
Drilling at the Comet Vale commenced in March 2023 with an initial 20 holes covering 1,500 meters. The program was designed to test extensions to known mineralization of the high-grade Sovereign Trend. High-grade assays were received and significant results from this program include:
- 5 meters @ 15 g/t gold from 46 meters including 2 meters @ 35.6 g/t from 49 meters in hole CVRC23_008
- 3 meters @ 11.41 g/t gold from 46 meters in hole CVRC23_007
- 2 meters @ 15.53 g/t gold from 126 meters including 1m @ 25.56 g/t from 127 meters in hole CVRC23_016
The Sovereign Trend has an updated high-grade JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate that laid the foundation for further growth:
- Combined open pit and underground indicated and inferred mineral resource of 619,000 tons @ 4.8 g/t gold for 95,710 oz
- Underground resource of 56,233 oz @ 7 g/t (2.5 g/t cut-off)
- Open pit resource of 39,477 oz @ 3.3 g/t (0.5 g/t cut-off)
- Notable high-grade indicated mineral resource component of 42,000 oz @ 10 g/t gold (above 5 g/t gold cut-off)
Compilation of historic results and mapping is in progress, which expands upon the Sovereign Trend and has validated the extensive gold prospectivity still existing below 50m depth across the tenement package.
The Labyrinth Gold Project
The company’s flagship project sits on the Abitibi Gold Belt and has neighbors with multi-million-ounce gold deposits. However, the asset has not received significant exploration attention for the past 15 years. Only one 400-meter hole was drilled in that timeframe, leaving much of the asset untouched by modern exploration technologies. Fortunately, the asset contains a pre-existing and accessible underground mine, significantly reducing upfront development costs.
Project Highlights:
- Multimillion-ounce Potential: Recent exploration campaigns have identified targets for follow-up drilling that indicate targets with ideal historical intersections of multiple lodes. The company has completed maiden underground and surface exploration campaigns in 2022 to facilitate delivery of the maiden JORC estimate and demonstrate high-grade mineralization continuity at increasing depth.
- Updated Resource Estimate: JORC 2012 compliant inferred mineral resource of 3 Mt @ 5 g/t for 500,000 oz (at 3 g/t.m cut-off) with a notable high-grade component of 150,000 oz @ 10 g/t (above 6 g/t cut-off)
- Strong Existing Infrastructure: The project contains an underground mine, reinstated heating, operational surface buildings and ground support.
Management Team
Jennifer Neild - Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Neild is a resources executive with more than 18 years of experience in exploration across a broad range of commodities in various jurisdictions. She was most recently chief executive officer of Peak Minerals (ASX:PUA). Neild holds a degree in Geology (Hons) from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, and a Master's in Geophysics from Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia. She has held senior positions in exploration, resource geology and production geology in both Australia and Canada with Newmont Australia and Falconbridge. She was the general manager of interpretation for expert geophysics group HiSeis. With her geological and geophysics expertise in both Western Australia and Canada and her corporate and executive experience in the resources industry, Neild is ideally placed to drive the next round of exploration at the company’s Labyrinth and Comet Vale projects. She is also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Dean Hely - Non-executive Chairman
Dean Hely is the managing partner of West Australian legal firm Lavan, with more than 29 years of experience working in corporate reconstruction, insolvency and commercial litigation. Hely currently serves as a board member of the not-for-profit organizations Rugby WA, the Australian Institute of Management WA and Youth Focus.
Simon Lawson - Technical Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 15 years of experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions and was a founding team member of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). Currently, Lawson is the managing director of ASX-listed Spartan Resources Ltd (ASX:SPR) (formerly Gascoyne Resources (ASX:GCY)), a West Australian gold-focused mining company, and has personally visited and reviewed the acquired Canadian gold properties.
Matt Nixon - Non-executive DirectorMatt Nixon is a qualified mining engineer with more than 13 years of experience in successful underground and open-pit operations working for both mining contractor and mine owner companies across gold and other commodities. Most recently, Nixon worked as the mining manager at Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) flagship Jundee Operations. He has also held operational and senior positions with St Barbara and Redpath Australia. Nixon holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering with honors from the University of NSW and a WA first class mine manager’s certificate and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Awale Resources: Exploration and Discovery of Gold and Copper-Gold Deposits in West Africa
Awalé Resources (TSX:ARIC) has a major foothold in the promising gold province of Cote d’lvoire (Ivory Coast) in West Africa, close to the borders of Guinea and Mali. Awalé's Odienné Project spans over 2,462 sq. km in area with seven permits and is located in a region that boasts over 300 million ounces (Moz) of gold deposits.
Cote d’lvoire has earned a reputation as an attractive investment destination for mining due to its stable regulatory framework excellent infrastructure comprising road networks, ports, airports and electricity networks.
The Odienné Project has similar geological characteristics to the Carajas Mineral Province and other IOCG provinces that are major suppliers of gold and copper. Three major discoveries Empire, Charger and Sceptre East were made and in January 2024, the company announced a new discovery in BBM and encouraging results for the Lando target.
Newmont holds a joint venture agreement on two of the seven permits at the Odienné project and is funding 100 percent of the exploration on the JV permits. Newmont has the option to earn up to a 75 percent interest in the Odienné Project by funding US$15 million in exploration expenditures.
Company Highlights
- Awalé Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering gold and copper-gold deposits in Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast).
- The company’s flagship Odienné project is located in the northwest Denguèlé Region of Côte d’Ivoire in West Africa.
- The project spans over 2,462 sq. km in area with seven permits and is located in a region that boasts over 300 million ounces (Moz) of gold deposits. The geological setting of the Odienné district is comparable to that of other significant iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) provinces globally, increasing the chances of the Odienné Project becoming the first major IOCG deposit in West Africa.
- The project has made three significant discoveries in 2023 – Empire, Charger and Sceptre East. Moreover, in January 2024, the company announced a new discovery in BBM and encouraging results for the Lando target.
- A key positive for the company is its relationship with Newmont, the world’s leading gold mining company. Newmont increased its stake to around 15.48 percent (previously 5.94 percent) in the company and holds a joint venture agreement on two of the seven permits at Odienné Project.
- Awalé underwent a major overhaul in May 2023, including the appointment of a new CEO and new board. Under the new management led by CEO Andrew Chubb, the company has achieved significant milestones including four new discoveries. The management team is well positioned to steer the company along its growth journey.
This Awalé Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Awalé Resources (TSX:ARIC) to receive an Investor Presentation
Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 2 Placement Raises $1.1 Million
Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) confirms that the Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”) announced to the ASX on 11 December 2023 closed at 5pm Tuesday, 30 January 2024. The Company received valid applications for 1,908,322 shares raising $114,500 (before costs). The Directors have accepted all valid applications in full in accordance with the SPP Offer Booklet dated 18 December 2023.
Under the SPP, shareholders in the Company registered in Australia or New Zealand on the record date of 8 December 2023 (“Eligible Shareholders”) were entitled to subscribe for up to $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares (“SPP Shares”) in the Company at the issue price of $0.06 per SPP Share.
The Company also confirms that it has received funds totalling $990,500 from the Tranche 2 Placement, announced on 11 December 2023, and resulting in an issue of 16,508,335 Shares to Directors and Related Parties at an issue price of $0.06 per Share as approved at the EGM held on 23 January 2024. The Company notes that it expects to complete the remaining of the Tranche 2 placement in due course which amounts to $249,000.
The capital raised under the SPP and Placement will be used to further exploration activities at the Company’s advanced Tasmanian gold and critical minerals projects, WA lithium projects and for general working capital.
The Shares will rank equally with existing shares in the Company. Managing Director, Neil Marston, commented:
“On behalf of the Board of Flynn Gold Limited I wish to thank existing and new shareholders for their participation in the Company’s fund- raising initiatives via the Share Purchase Plan and Placement.
“These funds will predominantly be used to progress our exciting advanced gold projects in Tasmania.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Update
Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) refers to the ASX announcement dated 8 January 2024 regarding the cash sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash.
Under the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (‘SPA’) with Gold Projects WA Pty Ltd (‘GPWA’), the settlement date was scheduled for 31 January 2024. The Company continues to work closely with GPWA to satisfy the key conditions of the SPA. An extension to the settlement date was mutually agreed upon to close out all items.
As such, GPWA has agreed to extend the settlement date to 16 February 2024.
The Company looks forward to updating investors on the completion of the sale within the coming weeks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Willem Middelkoop: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Lithium — 2024 Outlook and Strategies
Willem Middelkoop, founder of the Commodity Discovery Fund, shared his thoughts on the junior sector heading into 2024, saying that it could be a year of recovery after 2023's frustrations.
The Commodity Discovery Fund is focused on companies making discoveries, and Middelkoop emphasized the importance of being selective, especially during tough markets. His goal is to find companies that will be taken over.
"It's very simple. When you focus on the top 100, the best discoveries worldwide, they will always be taken out by a major. So that's your exit strategy," he said on the sidelines of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).
When asked about the disconnect between gold and gold stocks, Middelkoop said it doesn't surprise him.
"It's a huge disconnect — I think the undervaluation of gold-related equities compared to gold has never been larger. This is typical for the end of a bear market, where the physical metal is starting to move and the equities still have to catch up," said Middelkoop, who is also the author of the book "The Big Reset." He added, "That's why we predict there will be a very strong rally once the market understands that gold is in a new bull market."
He believes investors need to see gold pass US$2,100 per ounce, and said while it's hard to pinpoint exactly when that will happen, it will be sometime this year as factors like geopolitical tensions and de-dollarization pile up.
Aside from gold, Middelkoop is bullish on silver, uranium and battery metals like lithium in the year ahead. Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on those commodities, as well as the overall junior sector.
You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full VRIC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Awale Resources Limited
Overview
Awalé Resources (TSX:ARIC) is a mineral exploration company focused on high-quality gold and copper-gold deposits. The company’s Odienné project is located in Cote d’lvoire (Ivory Coast) in West Africa, close to the borders of Guinea and Mali.
Cote d’lvoire has earned a reputation as an attractive investment destination for mining based on several factors. First, its stable regulatory framework mirrors the French civil law, and the government has reduced bureaucracy and established transparency. Second, the region has excellent infrastructure comprising road networks, ports, airports and electricity networks. Third, the country’s attractive geological profile is rich in several minerals including gold, copper, manganese, bauxite and iron. West Africa is widely regarded as a promising gold-producing region with 300 Moz of gold resources. Fourth, its socio-economic environment reflects its diverse economy with a substantial labor force. Lastly, the country offers several tax incentives to attract foreign investors.
The Odienné Project offers Awalé Resources a major foothold in this promising gold province. The project area spans 2,462 sq. km. over seven permits and is home to several gold and copper-gold discoveries.
The project has seen four significant discoveries, including three in 2023 (Empire, Charger and Sceptre East) and one in early 2024 (BBM). Empire returned high-grade gold intercepts, while Charger and Sceptre East Target returned iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) style mineralization. The BBM target, discovered in January 2024, is a new gold-copper discovery with significant scope for rapid expansion. In addition to the new discovery, further significant results with visible gold have been returned from the first two scout holes at the Lando Target, which lies 10 kilometers northwest of the new BBM discovery.
Another important feature of the company’s bright prospects is its relationship with Newmont, the world’s leading gold company. Newmont increased its stake in Awalé to 15.48 percent in December 2023, from 5.94 percent, following a private placement of nearly C$1 million. This investment will enable Awalé to accelerate the exploration of its wholly owned permits and also signals a vote of confidence in the significant potential of Awalé.
Newmont holds a joint venture agreement on two of the seven permits at the Odienné project and is funding 100 percent of the exploration on the JV permits. Newmont has the option to earn up to a 75 percent interest in the Odienné Project by funding US$15 million in exploration expenditures.
Under the initial phase, Newmont will invest US$5 million in exploration expenditure which will allow it to earn 51 percent interest in the Odienné Project. Under the second phase, the mining giant will make an additional US$10 million in exploration expenditures targeting to define 2 Moz gold resources, and allowing it to earn an additional 14 percent stake in the project. Finally, Newmont has the option to purchase a minority 10 percent interest in the Odienné Project which, if exercised, would increase Newmont's interest to 75 percent. The relationship with Newmont is a key positive for the prospects of the company.
Awalé underwent a major overhaul in May 2023, appointing a new CEO and board. Under the new management, led by CEO Andrew Chubb, the Awalé team is well positioned to lead the company in its future growth endeavors.
Company Highlights
- Awalé Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering gold and copper-gold deposits in Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast).
- The company’s flagship Odienné project is located in the northwest Denguèlé Region of Côte d’Ivoire in West Africa.
- The project spans over 2,462 sq. km in area with seven permits and is located in a region that boasts over 300 million ounces (Moz) of gold deposits. The geological setting of the Odienné district is comparable to that of other significant iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) provinces globally, increasing the chances of the Odienné Project becoming the first major IOCG deposit in West Africa.
- The project has made three significant discoveries in 2023 – Empire, Charger and Sceptre East. Moreover, in January 2024, the company announced a new discovery in BBM and encouraging results for the Lando target.
- A key positive for the company is its relationship with Newmont, the world’s leading gold mining company. Newmont increased its stake to around 15.48 percent (previously 5.94 percent) in the company and holds a joint venture agreement on two of the seven permits at Odienné Project.
- Awalé underwent a major overhaul in May 2023, including the appointment of a new CEO and new board. Under the new management led by CEO Andrew Chubb, the company has achieved significant milestones including four new discoveries. The management team is well positioned to steer the company along its growth journey.
Key Project
Odienné Project
The Odienné Project is the company’s flagship asset. The project spans over 2,462 sq. km. and comprises seven permits, of which two are under a JV agreement with Newmont. These permits hold great promise for gold and copper-gold deposits.
The Odienné Project has similar geological characteristics to the Carajas Mineral Province and other IOCG provinces that are major suppliers of gold and copper.
The project is located in West Africa and boasts over 300 Moz of gold deposits. There are several 10+ Moz deposits adjacent to the project’s boundaries. Some of the other adjacent deposits are Predictive’s deposit in Guinea, and Centamin’s deposit which is roughly 50 kilometers south of the Odienné project.
The project is characterized by several high-potential targets and discoveries. These include: 1) Empire discovery located along the 20-kilometer Empire Gold Corridor; 2) Sceptre East and Main copper-gold targets; 3) Charger, a high-grade gold-copper discovery; 4) Lando, a 4-kilometer-long copper-gold target; 5) and BBM, a 3.5-kilometer-long copper-gold target.
The first discovery was at Empire, a high-potential gold prospect located around 5 kilometers from Sceptre and other copper-gold targets on the 20-kilometer-long Empire structural corridor. So far, only five kilometers of this trend have been drilled. The key results for this target include - 1) Hole OEDD-2: 27 meters at 3.1 grams per ton (g/t) gold from 43.2 meters, and 2) Hole OEDD-24: 15 meters at 13.1 g/t gold from 69 meters. Beyond this main target, there is potential for discovering large gold deposits along the east-west corridor.
The second discovery was at Charger, where several phases of drilling have been completed. A total of 11 holes were drilled at Charger with Hole OEDD-45 containing three high-grade intervals within a 65-meter wide zone of mineralization, including 12 meters at 4.9 g/t gold. Some of the key results at Charger include 32 meters @ 3.0 g/t gold, 0.17 percent copper, and 6.6 g/t silver, including 4 meters @ 12.4 g/t gold, 0.7 percent copper, and 30 g/t silver from 78 meters.
The third discovery was at the Sceptre East target that spans around a 1.5-kilometer-long copper-gold-molybdenum-silver anomaly. Sceptre East is part of the large 20 sq. km gold/copper/silver/molybdenum bearing mineralized system, which is called Sceptre. Discovery drilling commenced at Sceptre East in Q4 2022, and the initial phase comprised a total of seven holes totaling 1,092.2 meters. Follow-up drilling in Q2 2023 consisted of nine reverse circulation (RC) and three diamond drill holes for a total of 1,730 meters. The key results in the follow-up program include hole OEDD-43, which returned 358.5 meters at 0.34 percent copper equivalent from 6.5 meters downhole.
Besides these three discoveries, the company announced a new gold-copper discovery in January 2024 at the BBM target. A total of four holes were drilled at BBM, all of which intersected high-grade gold. The key results were:
- Hole OEDD-59: 44 meters at 1.1 g/t gold and 0.2 percent copper
- Hole OEDD-61: 51.9 meters @ 0.5 g/t gold, 0.27 percent copper and 1.5 g/t silver from 25 meters
- Hole OEDD-62: 18.25 meters at 1.8 g/t gold, 0.3 percent copper and 1.4 g/t silver from 156 meters
Furthermore, significant results with visible gold have been returned from the first two scout holes at the Lando Target, which lies 10 kilometers northwest of the new BBM discovery. Initial drilling at Lando is encouraging and warrants further systematic drilling at this target.
Management Team
Andrew Chubb – CEO
Andre Chubb holds a BSc degree from the University of New England, Australia, and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geologists and the Society of Economic Geologists. He is a geologist with more than two decades of experience in exploration and mining in different geographies, including Africa, Europe and Australia. His experience spans different domains including leading large teams, operations and advisory roles. He was involved in leading the Mantra Resources’ Mkuju Project in Tanzania, from exploration through to feasibility and finally to takeover by ARMZ/Uranium One for AU$1.02 billion.
Stephen Stewart - Director
Stephen Stewart holds a BA degree from Western University in London, Ontario, an MBA from the University of Toronto, and an MSc degree from the University of Florida. He has more than 18 years of senior leadership experience with several Canadian companies, including Orecap, QC Copper & Gold, Mistango River Resources and Baselode Energy. He is also the founder and chairman of the largest mining-focused charitable organization and fund in Canada, the Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund.
Derk Hartman – Director
Derk Hartman holds an MSc degree from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and the FT non-executive director diploma from the UK. He has more than 17 years of experience in the mining and banking sectors. He has been associated with BMO Capital Markets in an investment banking role for over 12 years and has rich experience in various domains. Most recently, he served as the CFO of Silver Bear Resources, listed on TSX.
Robin Birchall – Chairman
Robin Birchall holds an MBA degree from the University of Cape Town, an MSc degree from Edinburgh University, a BA degree from Queens University, and a Première Degré en Langues Literature et Civilisation, from Stendahl University. He has two decades of experience in the management and financing of resource companies. Previously, he has been associated with Giyani Metals, Silver Bear Resources, Helium One Global, BMO Capital Markets, and Canaccord Adams.
Charles Beaudry – Director
Charles Beaudry holds a BSc degree in geology from the University of Ottawa and a master's degree in geology from McGill University. He has three decades of experience in business development, exploration, and project management. Previously, he has been associated with IAMGOLD and Noranda-Falconbridge-Xstrata.
Andrew Smith – Chief Geologist
Andrew Smith holds a BSc degree from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland and is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the London Geological Society. He has more than 11 years of experience in exploration and mining companies. He has previously worked with Randgold Resources in Senegal and leads the Awalé team in Cote d’Ivoire.
Sharon Cooper – CFO
Sharon Cooper is qualified as a chartered accountant, with over 10 years of experience in accounting and auditing roles for mining and mining-related companies. Before Awalé, she was associated with Ernst and Young and several junior exploration and mining companies.
Karl Akueson – Local Advisor
Karl Akueson holds an MSc degree in chemical engineering from the University of Manchester and MSc in metals and energy finance from the Royal School of Mines. He is a co-founder of the company and has served as an advisor since listing. He has also worked with BMO Capital Markets in London.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Bold Ventures Signs One-Year Agreement with Investor News Network
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement for a one year advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Based in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The term of the engagement is twelve months. The cost of the campaign is $24,000 payable in $12,000 worth of Bold common shares for services rendered to August 1, 2024 and $12,000 worth of Bold common shares for services rendered to January 31, 2025. Per TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be based on the closing price the day before the payment is due. The transaction is subject to TSXV approval. INN will expand Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.
Further to the Company's press releases of July 6, 2023 and October 3, 2023, it has agreed to issue 342,857 common shares of the Company to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN to the Company pursuant to the Advertising Campaign Agreement dated July 5, 2023, for the period ending January 31, 2024 at a price of $0.035 per share, subject to regulatory approval. The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.
News from the Ring of Fire
The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire continues to proceed as three proposed road projects: The Northern Road Link, The Marten Falls Community Access Road and The Webeque Supply Road. Recent information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's Critical and Battery Minerals page.
Bold's Koper Lake Project is located in the Ring of Fire. The Company owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource (the Black Horse) of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.
The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Wyloo Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 m from the Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage. Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans for Ontario and the rest of North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging, critical minerals mining camp.
Farwell Battery and Precious Metals
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (Wesdome) recently acquired a 10.6% interest in Angus Gold Inc. (Angus) who are exploring the Golden Sky Project located to the south of the Farwell claim group (see Angus press release dated January 19, 2024). The Golden Sky property surrounds the Mishi Open Pit Mine owned by Wesdome that is located 6 km south of the Farwell claims. The Golden Sky Property extends northeast and is contiguous to the east boundary of Bold's Farwell claims. A major structural feature identified by Bold has been tracked via regional and property scale geophysical surveys. This feature may represent a structural control for gold mineralization that extends from the Mishi Pit northwest through the Farwell Sulphide zone and the Koala Gold Area, both located within the Farwell property see map here.
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.
The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P. Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.
About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Battery, Critical and Precious Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and base metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.
"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Click here to connect with Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL), to receive an Investor Presentation
Labyrinth Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.