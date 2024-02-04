Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Lynette Zang: Crisis Ahead in 2024? Look to Gold, Silver, Community

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Labyrinth Resources

High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential

Sampling results of up to 129 g/t gold and 8.4% copper in new mineralised corridor never previously exposed to modern exploration

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce high-grade gold and coper assays from sampling in a new area at its Comet Vale Project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields.

  • Assays of 34 samples reveal very high grades of gold and copper as well as silver, cobalt and nickel
  • The samples span a ~3km corridor running north-south and located ~1.5km east of the Sand Queen gold mine
  • The results include:
    • LCV0029: 129 g/t Au, 0.1% Cu
    • LCV0033: 39.1g/t Au, 6.3% Cu and 271 g/t Ag
    • LCV0028: 28.9 g/t Au, 3.0% Cu, 0.07% Co and 0.5% Ni
    • LCV0017: 3.6 g/t Au, 8.4% Cu and 9.2 g/t Ag
    • LCV0021: 8.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu
    • LC0032: 1.2% Ni and 0.06% Co
  • Elevated Au, Cu, Ni, Co, W, Bi, Zn and Li are indicative of a rich mineralogical system
  • Nine of the samples ran significantly over limits of analysis method requiring secondary analysis of Au, Ag, Cu, Ni, Fe and Cr
  • Comet Vale hosts a Resource of 619,000t @ 4.8g/t for 95,710oz; This sits around the Sand Queen Mine1
  • In light of these outstanding results, Labyrinth intends to devise follow-up exploration; All options will be considered, including geophysics, further sampling and drilling
The particularly high-grade gold and copper grades highlight the under-explored potential of the Comet Vale tenements, most of which have never been exposed to modern exploration techniques.

A NNW-SSE trending corridor of interest has been defined from the recent samples. The corridor lies ~1.5km from Sand Queen Mine.

Figure 1. Location map of reconnaissance samples, samples coloured by gold content. Map is in MGA GDA 94 zone 51.

Labyrinth Chief Executive Jennifer Neild said: “We suspected that these samples would come back with high grade copper based on the primary and secondary minerals present, but these results are truly exceptional.

“Our strategy has been to go back to basics and to leave no stone unturned. Importantly, many of the mineralised samples lie outside previous work areas.

“The results clearly show the immense potential of Comet Vale, not just for gold but also for copper. Given that these were the first samples taken 1.5km from the mined trend and the fact that there has been no focused, modern exploration conducted there until now, we are extremely encouraged.

“As a result, we are moving quickly to devise the follow-up exploration program in this area.

“We are also awaiting assays from the recently completed 386-sample soil program on the western side of Comet Vale where multiple small pits exist”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx: lrllabyrinth resourcesgold investingGold Investing
LRL:AU
Labyrinth Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Labyrinth Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Labyrinth Resources (ASX:LRL)

Labyrinth Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources: Exploration and Discovery of Gold and Copper-Gold Deposits in West Africa


Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 2 Placement Raises $1.1 Million

Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) confirms that the Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”) announced to the ASX on 11 December 2023 closed at 5pm Tuesday, 30 January 2024. The Company received valid applications for 1,908,322 shares raising $114,500 (before costs). The Directors have accepted all valid applications in full in accordance with the SPP Offer Booklet dated 18 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Update

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Update

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) refers to the ASX announcement dated 8 January 2024 regarding the cash sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash.

Keep reading...Show less
willem middelkoop, gold nuggets

Willem Middelkoop: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Lithium — 2024 Outlook and Strategies

Willem Middelkoop, founder of the Commodity Discovery Fund, shared his thoughts on the junior sector heading into 2024, saying that it could be a year of recovery after 2023's frustrations.

The Commodity Discovery Fund is focused on companies making discoveries, and Middelkoop emphasized the importance of being selective, especially during tough markets. His goal is to find companies that will be taken over.

"It's very simple. When you focus on the top 100, the best discoveries worldwide, they will always be taken out by a major. So that's your exit strategy," he said on the sidelines of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

Keep reading...Show less
Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BOL

Bold Ventures Signs One-Year Agreement with Investor News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement for a one year advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Based in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The term of the engagement is twelve months. The cost of the campaign is $24,000 payable in $12,000 worth of Bold common shares for services rendered to August 1, 2024 and $12,000 worth of Bold common shares for services rendered to January 31, 2025. Per TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be based on the closing price the day before the payment is due. The transaction is subject to TSXV approval. INN will expand Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Labyrinth Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Multiple Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Significant Polymetallic Mineralisation at Cumbre Coya Target, Picha Project, Peru

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

Related News

Lithium Investing

Multiple Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Copper Investing

Significant Polymetallic Mineralisation at Cumbre Coya Target, Picha Project, Peru

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options

Battery Metals Investing

Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

×