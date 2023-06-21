Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 16, 2023, it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list, as a supplemental listing on the CSE, a total of 12,802,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company as a single class. The Warrants are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "HZ.WT" at the open of the markets on June 21, 2023.

The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering which was completed on April 6, 2023. The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") entered into between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company. In accordance with, and subject to the terms and conditions of, the Warrant Indenture, each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") upon payment of the exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share prior to April 6, 2025.

The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage. The Company is also working with the Penn State Research Foundation in the development of a novel lithium extraction technology.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf Of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Hertz Lithium
