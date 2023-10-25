Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on October 3, 2023, the Company has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Canuck Lithium Corp. ("Canuck"). The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of a share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") entered into among the Company, Canuck, and the shareholders of Canuck (the "Canuck Shareholders").

Hertz now owns 100% of the ACDC Project, located in the emerging hard rock lithium district in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. There are approximately 135 historical references to pegmatite outcrops that have never been evaluated or sampled for their lithium potential on the Property according to the Quebec Government's SIGEOM Database (Figure 3).

The ACDC property encompassing 516 contiguous mineral claims spanning 265 square kilometers, located contiguous to Rio Tinto's optioned Kaanaayaa Lithium Project (Figure 1) as well as 26 km southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals with an inferred mineral resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.4% Li2O¹ and 60 km west of Winsome Resources' Adina Lithium property (Figure 2). The growing James Bay lithium district also hosts Nemaska's Whabouchi Project, with a Mineral Resource of 36.6 Mt at 1.3% Li2O², and a proposed mine life of 33 years. Additionally, Allkem's James Bay Lithium Project has a Mineral Resource of 40.3 Mt at 1.4% Li2O and is proposed to produce an average of 321 Kt of spodumene concentrate per year over a 19-year mine life³.

Hertz has engaged with Mercator Geological Services to follow up on the initial priority targets within the 12 zones identified on the property. The four-person crew will conduct prospecting, mapping and sampling in an effort to locate spodumene within enriched mineralized zones on the property.

Following the completion of this initial field work, the Company intends to engage Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. and supplement these efforts with an aerial Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Survey (the "Survey") and high-resolution ortho imagery for an enhanced understanding of the AC/DC Project's lithology and further confirm areas of priority to follow up on during 2024's exploration season. The Survey is designed to produce a sub-metric scale topographic model of the ground surface and high-resolution imagery with less than 20 cm pixel resolution. Pegmatite structures occur as elongated bodies, often relatively more resistant to erosion than their surrounding wall-rock and can form subtle elongated ridge like features. These discrete topographic highs and other geological features of interest can be identified through analysis of the high-resolution remote sensing datasets even in areas of thick vegetation.

Kal Malhi, CEO states, "We are pleased to have completed this acquisition quickly and efficiently before the winter sets into northern Quebec. Our plan is to send a ground team to the ACDC property for some immediate groundwork to aid in building our exploration program for 2024. We look forward to reporting on these efforts in the coming weeks as well as additional developments in the Company's portfolio of assets."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/185198_a85a1f4af4c9a8d6_002.jpg

Figure 1: AC/DC Lithium Project and adjacent project optioned to Rio Tinto

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/185198_a85a1f4af4c9a8d6_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/185198_a85a1f4af4c9a8d6_003.jpg

Figure 2: Regional map showing the location of the AC/DC Lithium Project in the James Bay Area, Quebec.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/185198_a85a1f4af4c9a8d6_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/185198_a85a1f4af4c9a8d6_004.jpg

Figure 3: Mineralized Zones and Pegmatite (I1G) Observations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/185198_a85a1f4af4c9a8d6_004full.jpg

¹ Patriot Battery Metals' NI 43-101 Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate for the CV5 Pegmatite, Corvette Property, authored by Todd McCracken, P. Geo and Ryan Cunningham, M. Eng., P. Eng. (June 25, 2023).
² Nemaska Lithium NI 43-101 Technical Report: Report on the Estimate to Complete for the Whabouchi Lithium Mine and Shawinigan Electrochemical Plant, authored by Daniel Maguran, DRA/Met‐Chem Maxime Dupéré, SGS Rock Gagnon, DRA/Met‐Chem James Anson, Hatch Anthony Boyd, NORAM Andre‐Francois Gravel, DRA/Met‐Chem Jeffrey Cassoff, BBA Ewald Pengel, DRA/Met‐Chem Pierre Girard, Hatch Dominic Tremblay, SNC‐Lavalin (May 31, 2019).
³ Galaxy Lithium Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report: James Bay Lithium Project Ontario, Canada, authored bay Joel Lacelle, P.Eng., G Mining Services Inc. Antoine Champagne, P.Eng., G Mining Services Inc. Glen Cole, P.Geo., SRK Consulting Inc. Christopher Larder, P.Eng., Wave International Darrin Johnson, P.Eng., Golder Associates Ltd João Paulo Lutti, P.Eng, Golder Associates Ltd Simon Latulippe, P.Eng., WSP Canada Inc. (March 15, 2021)

Terms

Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, as consideration for the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Canuck the Company issued an aggregate of 23,150,001 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") pro rata to the Canuck Shareholders at a deemed price of $0.25 per Consideration Share. The Consideration Shares were issued pursuant to the Take-Over Bid and Issuer Bid prospectus exemption set forth in Section 2.16 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and are therefore not subject to any restrictions on resale.

The Consideration Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Canuck

Canuck is a Quebec based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's flagship lithium exploration project is known as the AC/DC property encompassing 516 contiguous mineral claims spanning 265 square kilometers, located 26 km southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

The Company is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include, the Lucky Mica Project, is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA and the Patriota Lithium Project, located along the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, in Brazil. The Company is also working with Penn State University's College of Earth and Mineral Science department to develop a novel patent-pending hard rock lithium extraction technology.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and Canuck was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and the Company and its respective directors and officers have relied on Canuck for any information concerning Canuck.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185198

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz LithiumHZ:CCCSE:HZBattery Metals Investing
Hertz Lithium

Hertz Lithium


Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated September 19, 2023 (the "PRmediaNow Service Agreement") with PRmediaNow Inc. ("PRmediaNow"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, PRmediaNow has agreed to provide the Company with media outreach services. PRmediaNow will provide its services for a period of 3 months, which began on or around September 19, 2023 and ends on December 19, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the PRmediaNow Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by PRmediaNow, the Company has agreed to pay PRmediaNow a cash fee of CDN$6,000 + GST for the first month followed by two months at $3,000 + GST per month. PRmediaNow and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PRmediaNow's business is located at 1080 St. Germain, Ottawa, ON K1C 2L8. Its email contact is scott@PRmediaNow.com and its phone number is Tel: 613-806-7135.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Penn State Lithium Extraction Technology and IR Provider Contracts

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its patent-pending lithium extraction technology being developed in partnership with Penn State University ("PSU").

The Technology is designed to be a novel process for the extraction of lithium from alpha spodumene. Spodumene mineral is the major source of high-purity lithium, however, current technologies do not allow leaching of lithium from alpha spodumene, and therefore most of the methods of lithium extraction from spodumene are focused on modifying the crystal structure of concentrated spodumene mineral using conventional heating (roasting) at 950-1100 degrees Celsius. However, such high-temperature roasting processes are very energy intensive and have been the bottleneck of the economic extraction of lithium from ores. Thus, there is a need for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly methods for a high-yield extraction of lithium. Penn State discovered a method designed to satisfy these needs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Hertz has entered into an assignment agreement pursuant to which it has acquired the option to acquire the prospective Patriota Lithium Project in the mining friendly state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
  • These tenements are strategically situated proximal to the highly prolific 'Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province" (the "EBPP") and within the Araçuaí Pegmatite District (the "APD"). The EBPP is the largest lithium pegmatite province of South America and one of the most important pegmatite provinces around the world.
  • The Patriota Lithium Project is a 2,964 hectare (contiguous 29 square kilometers) mineral claim block in Brazil's Minas Gerais State, a mining-friendly jurisdiction located approximately 45 kms from Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo property, the largest lithium hard rock deposit in the Americas.
  • The Patriota Lithium Project is located near other lithium exploration and production projects operated by Sigma Lithium Corp., Lithium Ionic, Latin Resources Limited and the Companhia Brasileira de Lítio Ltda.'s Cachoeira lithium mine. Although the Company believes the spatial association with these important advancing lithium deposits and mines supports the potential of the Patriota Lithium Project, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property.
  • The location boasts advantageous infrastructure, comprising well-developed highways, access to hydroelectric power from the grid, water availability, and convenient proximity to commercial ports and residential townships.
  • The option represents Hertz's first Brazilian project which is complementary to the Company's Lucky Mica Lithium Project in Arizona which continues to move through the permitting and progress to trenching phase
  • Hertz plans to commence rapid exploration in the coming weeks and months.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" andor the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Patriota Lithium Project. The Company acquired the Option pursuant to the terms and conditions of an option assignment agreement (the "Assignment Agreement") entered into among the Company, Brascan Resources Inc. ("Brascan"), BHBC Exploracao Mineral LTDA ("BHBC"), and RTB Geologia e Mineracao LTDA ("RTB", and together with BHBC, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, the Company has acquired Brascan's rights, including the Option, granted pursuant to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into among Brascan, BHBC, and RTB.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of Market Maker

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated March 14, 2023 (the "Services Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, ITG will provide market making services for the Issuer for its Securities for a period of three (3) months, which began on or around March 14, 2023, and will renew in one (1) month terms unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice. ITG will provide the Issuer with services whereby it will buy and sell securities of the Company for the purposes of "market making", which includes facilitating trading, or liquidity, in those securities. The Company has agreed to pay CDN$5,000 per month plus applicable taxes on the first day of every month. ITG and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, nor do they have any rights or intent to acquire such an interest. ITG's business is located in Toronto Ontario, its email contact is info@itg84.com and its phone number is 416-583-2194.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz Lithium Announces U.S. Trading on OTCQB and Comments on Rio Tinto Entry into Grass Roots Lithium Exploration Projects

Hertz Lithium (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading under the symbol "HZLIF" on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective July,11, 2023. The Company has also received The Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") full-service eligibility in the United States, making the Company's stock more accessible to U.S. retail and institutional investors.

Robert Barker, Director, comments: "Trading on the OTCQB, along with our Frankfurt, Germany listing, enables our U.S. and European shareholders to more effectively participate in trading Hertz shares and will increase liquidity in multiple jurisdictions. With our Lucky Mica Lithium project and Penn State Lithium Extraction patent licence development technology, we expect to attract many U.S.-based retail and institutional investors who are interested in exposure to lithium exploration and extraction technologies development and exploration within North America.. We are aggressively pushing forward with our active exploration programs at Lucky Mica (which have provided exciting early results) and we are advancing our Penn State lithium extraction technology. We look forward to growing our global investor base through our listings in Canada, U.S., and Germany as we proceed into a highly active period for the company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of the second and final tranche of the previously-reported non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ", see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated August 16, 2023 and September 15, 2023 ) consisting of 6,110,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $488,800 (the " Second Tranche "). A total of 9,672,500 Units were sold in the Offering in two tranches for gross proceeds of $773,800 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remobilization of its lithium exploration crew to the Volta sub-project area ("Volta") of the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania", ASX: FRS) formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

2023 Hydra Exploration Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") CEO provides an update on Lancaster's recent exploration activities and upcoming milestones related to the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

"We are thrilled to share the significant progress we have made over the last few months and outline our strategic plans for the upcoming quarters," says Penny White, Lancaster's CEO and President. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure that each phase of our project has made valuable use of resources, and we are confident that our efforts will result in substantial value creation for our stakeholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Samples 12 of the Numerous New Pegmatites at the Ongoing St-Denis Lithium Exploration Program

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Advancement of the Lithogeochemical Mapping of the Area supported by 36 samples covering two distinct areas over 1.5km and 2km long near Circle Lake Road in St-Denis Claim Block

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results

Unaudited Interim Results for the six and three-months ended 31 August 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the six and three-months ended 31 August 2023, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Announces Share Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on October 23, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

