Placement To Raise $4 Million And Exercise Of The Lake Hope Option

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Hertz Lithium

Hertz Lithium: Developing Underexplored Lithium Asset in Arizona


Hertz Lithium (CSE:HZ) advances its hard-rock lithium asset in Arizona with its flagship Lucky Mica lithium property that has historical sampling results indicating lithium concentrations up to 2,450 parts per million (ppm). Hertz Lithium has completed initial exploration and current estimates indicate the potential for the asset to become a leader in the North American lithium market.

Close to the Lucky Mica is the Patriot Lithium’s Wickenburg (ASX:PAT) project, which has already released promising exploration results, with an evaluation of ASD$24.9 million. Three pegmatites have been mapped to date at the Wickenburg’s Dove pegmatite that exhibit potential for spodumene mineralization, with surface expression that can be traced along strike for at least ~440 meters at the Dove West pegmatite and ~430 meters at the Dove East pegmatites. These results reflect the potential for Hertz’s Lucky Mica project.
Lucky Mica and Patriot Lithium

Hard-rock lithium varies from the commonly found lithium brine type of deposits and is more economical to extract as there is no need for the time-intensive evaporation process. Hard-rock deposits are characterized by pegmatite intrusions amenable to open-pit mining. Once mined, refining involves crushing, milling and flotation cells to separate ore.

Company Highlights

  • Hertz Lithium is an exploration and development mining company currently exploring its prospective Arizona hard-rock lithium asset.
  • The Arizona Pegmatite Belt Arizona Pegmatite Belt is a 400-kilometer-long and 50- to 130-kilometer-wide basement, with pegmatites that occur in igneous and metamorphic rocks of Precambrian age, largely covered by sedimentary and volcanic rocks of Tertiary and Quaternary age.
  • The flagship Lucky Mica lithium project has historical sampling results with significant lithium concentrations reaching up to 2,450 ppm.
  • The company is awaiting assays from initial exploration campaigns to move towards exploratory drilling.
  • The lithium market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the explosive growth of the EV market. EV sales rose by 55 percent between 2021 and 2022.
  • A nearby Arizona lithium project operated by Patriot Lithium is indicative of the possible deposits for the Lucky Mica asset.
  • An experienced team leads the company toward exploring and developing its highly prospective asset.

This Hertz Lithium profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Hertz Lithium (CSE:HZ) to receive an Investor Presentation

Lithium Investinghertz lithium
The Conversation (0)
Hertz Lithium

Hertz Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan’s 100% Owned HMW Project Resource Increases To 6.6Mt LCE @ 880 mg/l Li (72% In Measured Category)

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce a further consolidating increase in its JORC (2012) reported Mineral Resource estimate for the Hombre Muerto West Project (HMW Project) located in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The revised Mineral Resource estimate was completed by the Australian based team of leading independent geological consultants, SRK Consulting (Australasia) (SRK).

Keep reading...Show less
Venus Metals Corporation

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX: VMC) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Venus Metals Corporation Limited (‘VMC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of VMC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 May 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Contract Awarded For Upcoming Drill Programme At Bynoe Lithium Project

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce it has contracted a drilling company for its maiden drill programme at the Bynoe Lithium Project, Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Twitter

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report, summarising activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2023 (Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee

Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2023

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) (Jindalee, the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Click here for the full ASX Release

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Engages ITG as Market Maker to Enhance Trading Liquidity

LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

Power Nickel Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2nd, 2023

Barksdale Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2

Precious Metals Investing

HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

×