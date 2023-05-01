Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Hertz Lithium: Developing Underexplored Lithium Asset in Arizona
Hertz Lithium
Overview
Hertz Lithium (CSE:HZ) is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its hard-rock lithium asset in Arizona. The company’s flagship Lucky Mica lithium property has historical sampling results indicating lithium concentrations up to 2,450 parts per million (ppm). Hertz Lithium has completed initial exploration and current estimates indicate the potential for the asset to become a leader in the North American lithium market.
The lithium market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 8.1 percent between 2021 and 2028, reaching US$6.62 billion, driven primarily by a growing interest in electric vehicles (EV) and other clean energy technologies. As a result, EV sales increased by 55 percent in 2022 compared to 2021, which is expected to continue. One of the biggest drivers for growth in the EV market is America’s recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act which, among other things, provides significant incentives for EV manufacturers and buyers, as well as grants for zero-emission heavy duty vehicles.In close proximity to the Lucky Mica is the Patriot Lithium’s Wickenburg (ASX:PAT) project, which has already released promising exploration results, with an evaluation of ASD$24.9 million. Three pegmatites have been mapped to date at the Wickenburg’s Dove pegmatite that exhibit potential for spodumene mineralization, with surface expression can be traced along strike for at least ~440 meters at the Dove West pegmatite and ~430 meters at the Dove East pegmatites. These results reflect the potential for Hertz’s Lucky Mica project.
Hard-rock lithium varies from the commonly found lithium brine type of deposits and is more economical to extract as there is no need for the time-intensive evaporation process. Hard-rock deposits are characterized by pegmatite intrusions amenable to open-pit mining. Once mined, refining involves crushing, milling and flotation cells to separate ore.Hertz Lithium has entered into an option agreement with Penn State University to license the worldwide rights for economic lithium extraction technologies focusing on hard-rock lithium. Although the company’s asset is amenable to economic methods compared to lithium-brine, it also believes there is potential for further development of more cost-effective methods. Hertz has also partnered with Lepidico to leverage the company’s patented L-Max extraction technology.
Key Project
Lucky Mica Lithium Project
Hertz Lithium’s 100-percent-owned Lucky Mica lithium property covers 9.6 square miles in Maricopa County, Arizona. The easily accessible project is roughly 10 kilometers away from Wickenburg and 105 kilometers northwest of Phoenix. The company is awaiting assays and analysis of completed exploration campaigns and will proceed toward its inaugural drill campaign.
Project Highlights:
- Potential for Prolific Lithium Deposits: Current estimates indicate between 330,000 to 3 million tonnes of ore between 0.3 percent and 2.5 percent lithium oxide. The company is conducting initial exploration as it moves towards a JORC-compliant resource estimate.
- Completed Exploration Work Pending Results: The company has completed initial soil sampling, aeromagnetic geophysics, and confirmation rock sampling of four pegmatite outcrops. Hertz will then proceed with radiometric surveying before conducting its initial drill campaign.
- Close Proximity to Major Metropolis: The Lucky Mica asset is nearby the small town of Wickenburg and 105 kilometers away from Phoenix. As a result, a local workforce is available and an established transportation infrastructure as the project progresses.
- Upcoming 2023 Work Program: Includes detailed field mapping, sampling and investigation (including magnetic susceptibility); detailed spectrometer radiometric survey; drill campaign to delineate the Lucky Mica dike and assess lithium content along strike and at depth; evaluate potential lithium concentrate quality through metallurgical testing of drill core samples.
Management Team & Technical Advisors
Kal Malhi - CEO & Director
Kal Malhi is an experienced entrepreneur and the founder of Bullrun Capital. He has fundraised more than $300 million in capital for startup companies, and specializes in working with academia to advance impactful technology.
Zara Kanji - CFO
Zara Kanji is the founder of Zara Kanji & Associates, CPA, established in 2004. Kanji is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed companies, taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added advisory services for individuals, private and public companies.
Milan Malhi - VP Business Development & Director
Milan Malhi is an experienced corporate development officer and most recently held this position with Beyond Medical Inc. from 2020 to the end of 2021. Malhi has attended post-secondary classes at both Queens University and Corpus Christi College at UBC, and is currently completing the Canadian Securities Course.
Dr. Robert Barker - Director
Dr. Robert Barker has more than 45 years’ experience in successful, multi-commodity mining exploration, with 29 years in exploration and acquisition leadership. Barker was the chief executive officer for Evolving Gold Corp., a gold exploration company with mineral property interests in Nevada and Wyoming, U.S.A.
Pratap Reddy - Director
Pratap Reddy is an experienced professional businessman and a geologist serving in the resource sector for the past 20 years. He is involved in promoting shallow gold resources in Africa, developing responsible mining and processing methods eliminating usage of mercury and cyanide. He is also engaged in the agriculture sectors of India and the United Arab Emirates.
Dr. Mohammed Rezaee - Extraction Designer
Dr. Rezaee is an assistant professor of mining engineering and the holder of the Centennial Career Development Professorship in Mining Engineering in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences. Rezaee’s research focuses on developing sustainable mining waste disposal practices from which valuables such as critical elements can be recovered for commercial use while the remaining materials are processed to generate environmentally benign materials.
David R Lentz - Geological Advisor
David R. Lentz (PGeo) received his B.Sc. (1983) and M.Sc. (1986) degrees in geology from the University of New Brunswick (UNB) in Fredericton. He completed a PhD (1992) at the University of Ottawa and then worked with the Geological Survey of Canada for three years. In 1994, Lentz joined the New Brunswick Geological Survey as their mineral deposits geologist. Since 2000, he has held the Research Chair in Economic Geology at UNB and his research group, with a research focus on ore-forming systems worldwide, including granophile element deposits, like various pegmatite systems, including Lithium-rich systems.
Caroline Richer - Geological Advisor
Caroline Richer, MSc, PGeo is an exploration geologist and mining technology instructor with a comprehensive field, technical and academic background. She has vast knowledge in data management, GIS and project management. Ms. Richer has led successful geologic mapping campaigns for government and mineral exploration projects in Quebec, Ontario, Newfoundland, Yukon, and Nunavut. She holds a M.Sc from New Brunswick University focused on the geochemistry of pegmatites in the Pontiac region, Quebec. She is a program coordinator for the Collège Communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick (CCNB).
Lana Eagle - VP Indigenous Affairs
Lana Eagle is an Indigenous relations strategist and a Social Innovator and will advise Quebec Pegmatite Corp. on how to better engage and work with Indigenous communities. Her background is in banking, economic development, wealth management and mineral exploration. Lana is a pioneer for Aboriginal women in being one of the first to chair a mineral exploration company in Canada. In 2017 she was elected to the Board of the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) BC, where she was the founder and co-chair of AME’s Gathering Place. She is a Program Advisory Committee Member for Mining and Mineral Exploration at the BC Institute of Technology. She is a Director and Vice Chair of the Board of Geoscience BC and also serves as a Director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. Lana is a sought-after speaker and lecturer on the topic of Indigenous engagement and Reconciliation in Canada, as well as diversity and inclusion. She is a member of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation in Saskatchewan. We would also like to congratulate Lana on her receipt of the prestigious AME Frank Woodside Gold Pan Award for her distinguished service to AME.
Galan’s 100% Owned HMW Project Resource Increases To 6.6Mt LCE @ 880 mg/l Li (72% In Measured Category)
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce a further consolidating increase in its JORC (2012) reported Mineral Resource estimate for the Hombre Muerto West Project (HMW Project) located in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The revised Mineral Resource estimate was completed by the Australian based team of leading independent geological consultants, SRK Consulting (Australasia) (SRK).
Highlights:
- HMW Total Mineral Resource increases to 6.6Mt contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) @ 880mg/l Li
- No cut-off grade applied to the Resource estimate
- Third significant resource upgrade since March 2020
- Consistent high grade with low impurities
- Measured Resource of 4.7Mt @ 873mg/L Li (72% of Resource)
- Impressive total Resources (including Candelas) of 7.3Mt @ 852 mg/l Li; one of the highest-grade Li resources in Argentina
- Solid resource foundation for Galan’s four stage long term production target
The maiden HMW Project Mineral Resource Estimate (refer Galan ASX release dated 12 March 2020) was prepared by SRK and was further updated on 17 November 2020 and again on 24 October 2022. Each upgrade has not only significantly increased the global JORC Resource inventory but also elevated the JORC Resource category and hence confidence in the HMW Resource inventory. This latest resource upgrade enhances Galan’s objective to achieve the conditions necessary to commence construction and commercial production at HMW in the shortest practical timeframe.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, said:
“This latest increase in the high grade, low impurity HMW Resource highlights the potential enormity of the brine resource that sits within Galan’s 100% owned tenements in Argentina. We have continued to acquire tenements and continued to drill holes since our maiden resource was announced at HMW. The initial HMW resource in March 2020 was 1.08Mt LCE @ 946Mg/L Li. This now sits at a world class size of 6.6Mt contained LCE at 880mg/l Li. Coupled with our Candelas resource, Galan has a very solid foundation, and more importantly confidence, that its Hombre Muerto Salar resources fully support its four-stage lithium production target of up to 60ktpa LCE.”
Figure 1: Galan Lithium Limited’s Western Basin tenure, Hombre Muerto Salar Argentina (shaded area shows updated resource footprint and related tenements)
This latest revised Mineral Resource estimate incorporates geological and geochemical information obtained from nineteen (19) drillholes totalling 5,918 metres within the Pata Pila, Rana de Sal, Casa del Inca, Del Condor, Pucara del Salar, Delmira, Don Martin and Santa Barbara tenements (see figure 1). A total of 610 brine assays were used as a foundation of the estimation, all of which were analysed at Alex Stewart International laboratory (Jujuy). The QA/QC program includes duplicates, triplicates, and standards. In total, 325 QA/QC samples were considered using Alex Stewart (duplicates) and SGS in Argentina (triplicates) as the umpired laboratory.
Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX: VMC) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Venus Metals Corporation Limited (‘VMC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of VMC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 May 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Scarlette de Lavaine
Adviser, Listings Compliance
Contract Awarded For Upcoming Drill Programme At Bynoe Lithium Project
Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce it has contracted a drilling company for its maiden drill programme at the Bynoe Lithium Project, Northern Territory.
- Contract signed with Geodrilling Pty Ltd for maiden reverse circulation (RC) programme at the Bynoe Lithium Project, NT
- 2,000m programme has been designed as a first-pass test of high priority targets including the Old Bucks and Megabucks prospects
- A third high priority target called the Enterprise Prospect will also be tested with this first pass programme. Enterprise is located along strike from Core Lithium Limited’s (ASX:CXO) Blackbeard Prospect, which includes the following recently-announced significant drill intersections:
- 41m @ 1.63% Li2O from 137m (SRC117)
- 59m @ 1.54% Li2O from 158m (SRC118) and
- 71m @ 1.05% Li2O from 101m (SRC119) 1
- Drill programme scheduled to commence in the second week of May
“We are excited to lock in a drilling contractor for our maiden drill programme at Bynoe. The first- pass programme will drill test priority targets including Old Bucks, Megabucks and Enterprise, where surface geochemical anomalies, historic workings and nearby drill-holes all suggest a high potential for these prospects to host significant lithium mineralisation.
We have all our required permits in place, and contracting a local drilling company in Geodrilling completed the final critical item. As the region’s “wet season” draws to a close we look forward to building momentum as we commence our maiden drill programme in the coming weeks.”
Charger has signed a drilling contract with Geodrilling Pty Ltd (“Geodrilling”), a well-respected local drilling company, for a first-pass RC programme comprising approximately 2,000m.
The drill programme has been designed to test three priority target areas that the Company believes have high prospectivity for significant pegmatite-hosted lithium mineralisation. The Old Bucks Prospect comprises a strong lithium anomaly at surface that extends over 800m in strike and up to 500m wide, with pegmatites visible in historic artisanal tin workings.
The Megabucks Prospect also comprises a lithium-in-soils anomaly up to 800m long, with a significant pegmatite up to 70m thick defined by historical deep trenching across the strike.
A third high priority target called the Enterprise Prospect will also be tested with this first pass programme. Enterprise is also delineated by a large lithium anomaly at surface, and is located along strike from Core Lithium Limited’s (ASX:CXO) Blackbeard Prospect, which includes the following recently-announced significant drill intersections:
- 41m @ 1.63% Li2O from 137m (SRC117)
- 59m @ 1.54% Li2O from 158m (SRC118) and
- 71m @ 1.05% Li2O from 101m (SRC119). 2
Earthworks will commence shortly with the drill programme scheduled to commence in the second week of May.
Figure 1. Location of the Old Bucks, Megabucks and Enterprise Prospects of the Bynoe Lithium Project that will be the focus of the maiden drill programme. Core Lithium’s drill-holes at its Blackbeard Prospect are shown for reference.2
About Charger Metals NL
Charger Metals NL is a well-funded exploration company targeting battery metals and precious metals in three emerging battery minerals provinces in Australia.
Bynoe Lithium and Gold Project, NT (Charger 70%)
The Bynoe Project occurs within the Litchfield Pegmatite Field, approximately 35 km southwest of Darwin, Northern Territory, with nearby infrastructure and excellent all-weather access. Charger’s Project is enclosed by Core Lithium Limited’s (ASX: CXO) Finniss Lithium Project, which has a mineral resource of 30.6Mt at 1.31% Li2O.3 Core Lithium, which has a $1.9B market capitalisation, has opened its mine just 7 km north of Charger’s Bynoe Lithium Project.
Geochemistry, aeromagnetic programmes and open file research completed by Charger suggests multiple swarms of LCT pegmatites that extend from the adjacent Finniss Lithium Project into the Bynoe Project. Geochemistry results highlight two large LCT pegmatite target zones, with significant strike lengths of 8km at Megabucks and 3.5km at 7-Up. Numerous drill-ready lithium targets have been identified within each pegmatite zone.
Planning and permitting for the maiden drill programme at Bynoe are complete.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report, summarising activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2023 (Quarter).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Metallurgical flotation testwork results finalised with lithium mica concentrate grades up to 3.0% Li2O and lithium recoveries of ~80%. Both fresh and weathered mineralisation have almost identical flowsheets.
- Reung Kiet Lithium Prospect assay results received for infill and extensional sampling from drill holes RKDD073-091 and RKDD032. Results continue to support the geological model with many high grade intersections, including:
- RKDD077: 15.35m @ 0.55% Li2O
- RKDD080: 6.25m @ 0.82% Li2O
- RKDD085: 13.50m @ 0.69% Li2O
- RKDD086: 15.00m @ 0.64% Li2O
- RKDD089: 8.50m @ 0.73% Li2O
- RKDD091: 11.50m @ 0.75% Li2O
- PAM commenced drilling at Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect, shifting both drilling rigs from Reung Kiet to focus on testing the Exploration Target and the Extended Target Zone. The first hole of the program, hole BTDD007, intersected a new pegmatite zone with an aggregate width of 15.8m from 30.9m to 68m.
- Thai Cabinet approves Mineral Management Master Plan No.2 resulting in Mining Zones being declared across much of the Reung Kiet Project Area including the entire mineralised trends, giving PAM the legal right to submit Mining Lease applications.
- Lepidolite concentrates subjected to sulphate roasting and water leaching testwork with excellent recoveries achieved, ranging up to 88% lithium (Li) extraction. Further optimisation testwork is underway.
- PAM raises $4,500,000 through a placement, supported by two Thai based institutional investors and one Australian institutional investor. The raising was at an ~8% premium to the then share price of $0.37/share, indicating strong support for PAM’s strategy to become a leading supplier of Battery Chemicals in Southeast Asia.
- PAM appoints Elissa Hansen as Company Secretary, Australia.
Reung Kiet Lithium Project – Metallurgical Testwork
During the quarter PAM announced initial metallurgical testwork results for flotation recovery of lithium mica concentrates using representative sample from the Reung Kiet lithium prospect, see PAM’s ASX announcement dated 19 January 2023, and titled ‘Reung Kiet Lithium Project Metallurgical Testwork Results’.
The testwork was conducted on two separate composites, comprising of fresh and weathered mineralisation, which were selected to represent mineralisation throughout the deposit and containing both internal and external dilution predominantly composed of low-grade siltstone. The testwork was conducted by Beijing General Research Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (BGRIMM) in China, which has particular experience and expertise regarding metallurgical aspects of lithium mica ‘lepidolite’ deposits in China. The testwork was overseen by Dr Evan Kirby of Metallurgical Management Services, a metallurgist with over 45 years’ experience in minerals testing and feasibility work, including several assignments with BGRIMM.
Fresh Material: The detailed beneficiation test study recommended that the beneficiation process for fresh material be a closed-circuit flowsheet consisting of rod milling to P80 of 0.11mm, desliming to remove -0.016mm material, one roughing, three cleaning and one scavenging, with the middlings returning in sequence. The closed-circuit test returned a concentrate grade of 2.99% Li2O at total Li recovery of 77.8% with total flotation time of 8-9 minutes. The concentrate is composed of approximately 90% lepidolite-muscovite.
Weathered Material: The detailed beneficiation test study recommended that the beneficiation process for weathered material be an open circuit flowsheet consisting of rod milling to P80 of 0.14mm, desliming to remove -0.016mm material, one roughing, four cleaning, two scavenging, rougher concentrate classification and separation. The open- circuit test shows the Li2O grade of concentrate is 2.80% and recovery is 63.22% with total flotation time of 8-9 minutes. The concentrate contains approximately 81% lepidolite- muscovite, the balance being mostly kaolinite.
The testwork demonstrated that relatively high recoveries of lithium to concentrate are achievable utilising industry standard methods with both the fresh and weathered mineralisation undergoing similar comminution and beneficiation. This has resulted in concentrate grades of around 3.0% Li2O with Li recoveries up to 78%.
Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2023
Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) (Jindalee, the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
