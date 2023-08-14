Heritage Mining Announces Mobilization at Contact Bay

TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Electric Vehicle Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Aether Global Innovations: Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

TransCanna Announces Five Year Deal with Fresca LLC

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Sylla Gold

SYG:CA

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

BHLI:CA

PPG Industries

PPG
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Heritage Mining Announces Mobilization at Contact Bay

Heritage Mining Announces Mobilization at Contact Bay

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 14, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the mobilization of its exploration program for Contact Bay Property ("Contact Bay") as of August 12, 2023, a wholly owned exploration project located 12 kilometres south-southwest of the town of Dryden in Ontario.

The Company has commenced a systematic exploration program along with geophysical and geological interpretation via its previously announced partnership with Mira Geosciences leveraging the Airbourne EM and Mag survey previously completed by Heritage and wealth of historical information.

"Heritage has a wholly owned property which includes the past producing Old Rognon/Wachman Mine in the northeastern portion of the property and anomalous Copper, Nickle and PGE from historical drilling and surface sampling on the southeast portion. We look forward to developing targets to a drill ready status in short order on this highly prospective wholly owned land package in a systematic manner." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage Mining Ltd.

Contact Bay – Past Producer and Exploration Activities (Figure 1)

The Old Rognon/Wachman Mine produced 22.2 oz of gold and 0.5 oz of silver from 49 tons milled while in operation between 1916 and 1918 . Development is reported to be a shaft 106 ft deep with 307 ft of lateral development on two levels, including a raise to surface from the first (50 ft) level. Stripping and pitting was extensive over the vein length of 1500 feet. Past data from the area includes historical grabs up to 6.5% Cu and 3.5% Ni . Platinum and palladium up to 280 ppb o n the south-east portion of Contact Bay . The Company has also flown airborne EM and MAG surveys over the entire Contact Bay project and will be incorporating this into its target generation.

Additional exploration work on the property includes drilling and surface exploration with focus on Copper, Nickel and PGE.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Contact Bay – Project Overview

Qualified Person

Robert Scott, Exploration Manager for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT Heritage Mining LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining Logo

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining - Drilling Mobilization and Program update

Heritage Mining - Drilling Mobilization and Program update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce AZI Drilling is now onsite at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project and preparing to commence Heritages's phase 1 drill program (the " Phase 1 Drill Program ") as early as Friday, August 4, 2023. The Company is also pleased to provide a program update inclusive of grab samples which returned grades up to 12.4 gt Au and 46.7 gt Ag and channels which returned grades up to 26.20 gt Au and 2.18 gt Ag pertaining to surface sampling across the priority target areas at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Extension of Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Extension of Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 2, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, due to continued demand from investors, it has extended the closing date for the final  tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing until no later than August 17, 2023 and looks forward to continuing to advance its planned exploration program on the Drayton-Black Lake Project on schedule.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 20, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has engaged Mira Geoscience as part of its systematic exploration program for both its flagship Drayton-Black Lake and Contact Bay Projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Alcona Area Update

Heritage Mining Alcona Area Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 17, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it completed a detailed mapping program prior to the commencement of the Phase 1 drilling program in the Alcona Area at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project. Phase 1 drilling is planned to commence approximately on July 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Secures Drilling Partner

Heritage Mining Secures Drilling Partner

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 28, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has secured AZI Drilling Ltd. (" AZI Drilling ") for its Phase 1 3600m drill program. Phase 1 drilling is planned to commence approximately July 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of (i) flow-through common shares (each an "FT Share") to be sold at $0.25 per FT Share, and (ii) non-flow-through units (each an "NFT Unit") to be sold at $0.20 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one non-flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.30 per share for a period of three years. The exact number of FT Shares and NFT Units sold will be determined at closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 1,305,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until August 14, 2026 at an exercise price of $0.59 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in connection with the Company's ordinary course annual compensation process and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces $16.8 Million Financing with Key Shareholders

Fireweed Announces $16.8 Million Financing with Key Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$16,800,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Share Consolidation, Reduction in Warrant Exercise Price, and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Announces Share Consolidation, Reduction in Warrant Exercise Price, and Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB®:PMMCF) has today announced its intention to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on a 1-for-2.5 basis (the "Consolidation") and to reduce the exercise price of its November 2025 $0.19 and March 2026 $0.21 warrants to $0.095 and $.105 respectively (the "Warrant Exercise Price Reduction"), on a post consolidation basis. See Share Consolidation and Warrant Exercise Price Reduction below for more information

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin To Extend Warrants

Inomin To Extend Warrants

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the term of an aggregate of 1,048,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued as part of the Company's private placements that closed on August 25, 2021 and September 24, 2021. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.15 and currently expire on August 25, 2023 and September 24, 2023.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the term of the Warrants will be extended to August 25, 2025. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement and Share Consolidation

Aston Bay Holdings Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement and Share Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") has recently announced significant exploration discoveries made at the Company's Storm Copper Project (the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada by the Project operator American West Metals Limited (see news releases dated August 2, 2023 and August 8, 2023). These advancements are deemed to be Material Information, as defined in the policy of the TSX Venture Exchange that pertains to the pricing of private placements

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Appoints General Manager for Brazil

Battery Metals Investing

Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Resource Investing

RC And Diamond Rigs Commence Drilling At Morrissey Hill, Yinnetharra, W.A.

×