Heritage Mining Announces Fully Allocated Non-Brokered Private Placement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at Double Mer Uranium Project, Identifying High-Priority Zones for Expansion

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Heritage Mining Announces Fully Allocated Non-Brokered Private Placement

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Allocated Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 14, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML, FRA: Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its previously announced non-brokered private placement on September 23, 2024, is now fully allocated.

The offering was met with robust demand, including strong lead orders from management, the board of directors, existing institutions and high net-worth individuals, further demonstrating confidence in the Company's vision and strategic direction.

In addition to the support from existing stakeholders, Heritage is excited to welcome new institutional support, including a significant investment from Altitude Capital, further strengthening the Company's shareholder base and advancing its exploration and development goals.

Michael Wekerle, Managing Director of Altitude Capital, commented, "Heritage Mining's portfolio in Northwestern Ontario holds exceptional geological potential, and this financing reflects the confidence we have in the team and their ability to unlock significant mineral value. With the strong backing of key stakeholders and new institutional support, Heritage is well-positioned to capitalize on its upcoming exploration programs."

Peter Schloo, President, CEO, and Director of Heritage Mining, added, "We are thrilled to announce that the private placement has been fully allocated, with substantial participation from management, board members, and our loyal investors. We are particularly excited to welcome new institutional partners like Altitude Capital, whose involvement underscores the strength of our projects and our future potential. The commitment of our team and supporters enables us to continue our exploration work and pursue the discovery of high-grade gold, silver, and copper in our Drayton-Black Lake and Contact Bay projects."

The funds raised from this private placement will be used for exploration activities and general working capital, positioning the Company to continue executing its business strategy.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake, Contact Bay and Scattergood projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . The projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, September 23, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the engagement with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. (" Altitude "). This strategic partnership aims to enhance the Company's market presence by providing capital market advice in respect of potential capital market strategies as it relates to all future financings and by reviewing and analyzing strategic opportunities for the Company. Heritage is also pleased to announce a Non-Brokered Private placement up to C$1.313M to fund its upcoming exploration program and working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Intersects Visible Gold and Multiple Zones of Sulfide Mineralization - 4 Holes Rush Au Analysis

Intersects Visible Gold and Multiple Zones of Sulfide Mineralization - 4 Holes Rush Au Analysis

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate packages of mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiskaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie and accessible by road (Route 101).

These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 19 cells and totaling over 1,100 hectares to the North, Northeast and the Southwest of QIMC's Hydrogen sample discoveries. These claim blocks exhibit close proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery, with similar geology to the recent large natural hydrogen Ramsey Project discovery by Gold Hydrogen Ltd. in South Australia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Appoints GM Operations Hill End

Vertex Minerals Limited Appoints GM Operations Hill End

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Chris Hamilton as the General Manager Operations for the Hill End Reward Gold Mine in NSW Australia. Mr Hamilton will commence with Vertex on the 11th of November 2024, reporting to the Executive Chairman. The General Manager Operations will be responsible for the operational readiness of the Reward Gold Mine and the transition from development to operations. The role includes responsibility for - Ensuring the operation complies with all statutory, regulatory and Licence obligations which apply to the operations - particularly in relation to WHS and environmental requirements.

- Ensuring the operation complies with all corporate policies or guidelines particularly in relation to finance, administration and reporting.

- Developing annual budgets designed to achieve optimal financial and production outcomes and once approved manage the operation to achieve or better those outcomes.

- Developing and maintaining a positive workplace culture that delivers professionalism, efficiencies and high performance with all employees contributing to the success of the operation.

- Ensuring that the operation is regarded positively and maintains effective relationships within the local Hill End community and the various government authorities that regulate the operation.

- Providing effective leadership and management of the operation's team for it to achieve the best possible production, cost, safety and environmental performance

- Developing medium to longer term strategies to increase production, revenues and profitability.

Recent roles include:

Mine manager Aeris Resources, Tritton Operations

Responsibly for tech services and MEM for underground operations at Tritton, a deep underground trucking mine. Managing development of new orebody at Avoca Tank with Contractor and Murrawombie mine operations in flat dipping graphitic stopes.

Mine manager Aurelia, Hera Mine

MEM for Hera Operations at Underground Modified Avoca with contractor workforce, achieving 1 year Injury free.

Operations Superintendent, Acting MEM, Safety and Compliance Advisor Aurelia, Peak Gold Mines Working with the MEM through managing site contractor to achieve safe production.

Mine manager Glencore, CSA Mine

MEM Statutory responsibility for 1.8km deep, 1.2Mt Underground Copper mine with 400 underground employees. Acting General Manager during this period when required. Achieved record Cu production in '16 and '17 and achieved record reduction in TRIFR on site.

Examiner for NSW Resource for Regulator - Mining Engineering Manager (2020 to present) and NSW Underground Supervisor (2018 to present)

Mr Hamilton holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining Engineering) with Honors, University of South Australia, and has additional qualifications including First Class Mine Manager (NSW) Metalliferous - Unrestricted

Commenting on the appointment, Vertex Executive Chairman Roger Jackson said:

"We're pleased to welcome Chris to the Vertex team, his extensive underground hard rock mining, operations and leadership experience can only bode well for the success of the High Grade Reward Gold Mine. "

*To view mineral resources figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/936Y4I2U



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Placement and Convertible Loan to Further Advance Reward

Vertex Minerals Limited Placement and Convertible Loan to Further Advance Reward

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that firm commitments have been received for a placement and convertible loan financing to raise up to $2.1M at $0.16 per share1 before costs (Capital Raising).

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Firm commitments have been received for a strategic placement to an existing investor to raise $1.10M (before costs) at an issue price of $0.16 per share (Placement).

- Placement proceeds will be further augmented by loan funding of $0.98M, under a convertible facility agreed with institutional / sophisticated investors (Loan). Subject to shareholder approval Loan funds will be converted to fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 per share.

- Proceeds are intended to be applied towards the acquisition of an Ore Sorter and the associated conveyance equipment, purchase of an Underground Drill Rig and working capital.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "We are very pleased to have the support of a strategic investor in this placement along with some of our very supportive existing shareholders backing the convertible loan. The funds will be used to acquire a laser Ore Sorter which will be integrated into the Gekko gravity gold plant along with an underground drill rig.

The drill will be focussed on the high-grade targets below and along strike of the high-grade gold resource at Reward. We wish to build our gold inventory from within our Reward mine. We are on track with the plant refurbishment and preparations to move the Reward mine into production in January 2025" Placement Details.

The Placement will comprise the issue of up to 6,900,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 per share. Subject to shareholder approval, the placement participant will also receive three (3) free attaching options for every five (5) shares. The options will be on the same terms a existing VTXOA options, which have an exercise price of 25c per share and an expiry date of 17/07/2026 (VTXOA Options).

Loan Details

Loan funds are expected to be $976,000 and the Company intends to seek approval for conversion of the Loan at the Company's 2024 AGM, to be held on 29 November 2024. Upon approval by shareholders, loan funds will be automatically converted into fully paid ordinary shares at a conversion price of $0.16 per share, with two (2) free attaching VTXOA Options for every five (5) shares issued on conversion. If not converted, Loan funds will accrue interest at 10% per annum and fall due for repayment on maturity 12 months after receipt.

Shareholder Meetings

The Company expects shortly to despatch a notice of meeting for a General Meeting to be held on or around 8 November 2024 to seek ratification of recent share issues as well as approval for the second tranche of shares under the Company's placement announced on 21 August 2024 and associated issues of options.

Separately, the Company expects to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on 29 November 2024, at which it is intended that business will include the seeking of shareholder approval to approve the conversion of the Loan as well as associated option issues.

CPS Capital Group (CPS) acted as lead manager to the Capital Raising.

- CPS and/or its Nominees will receive a management fee of 2% of the total gross proceeds of the Placement and Loan financing for managing the Capital Raising.

- CPS will receive a placing fee of 4%, plus GST. By negotiation CPS may be liable to pay a placing fee to parties, of up to 4%, plus GST for funds raised in the Capital Raising.

- Subject to Shareholder Approval, CPS and/or its Nominees will receive 1,500,000 VTXOA Options to be issued at $0.00001 per option.

- CPS will receive a one-off completion fee of $20,000 plus GST upon completion of the Placement.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/784UZHT1



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has entered into binding agreements (i) with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (" Osisko ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing convertible secured senior loan (the " Osisko Loan ") from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025; and (ii) with Glencore Canada Corporation (" Glencore ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing senior secured convertible debenture (the " Glencore Debenture ") from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025.

Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation commented: " The concurrent extensions of the Corporation's senior debts demonstrate the strong relationship and long-standing support of Osisko and Glencore to Falco and the development of the Horne 5 Project. Such extensions provide the Corporation with additional flexibility to pursue the permitting and development of this project".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held October 1 st and 2 nd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT   : https://bit.ly/3Y53d5E

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Permit and Commencement of 2024/25 Gold Exploration Campaign

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Permit and Commencement of 2024/25 Gold Exploration Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of necessary permits to continue exploration at the Company's Rottenstone SW project. The Company will focus on its Ranger target where 73.55 gt Au over 7.5m was discovered. Mobilization of the field crew for the mapping and sampling program will occur on October 7, 2024.

"The Ramp Metals team hit a world class gold intercept after only one exploration season on site. Historically, the Rottenstone SW property has not been explored in detail. Saskatchewan is very underexplored in general, which shows the potential for a new gold district. The team will use the data from this mapping and sampling program to help prioritize areas for drill targeting," commented Jordan Black, CEO and Director of Ramp Metals Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Invion Limited Notification of Security Consolidation or Split

Drilling Commences at Bronze Fox Copper / Gold Project in Mongolia

Spectacular Drilling Results from the Didievi Project 65.0m at 5.6 g/t of gold from 177m

Related News

resource investing

Drilling Commences at Bronze Fox Copper / Gold Project in Mongolia

Gold Investing

+100g/t gold assays at Victory United Reef at Lyell

Graphite Investing

Exceptional Downstream Milling and Purification Testwork Results

Gold Investing

More High Grade Gold at Leinster South

Resource Investing

What is a Preliminary Economic Assessment?

Gold Investing

Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

×