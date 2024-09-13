Global Atomic Applies to Extend the Expiry Date of Certain Warrants

Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announces that it has applied to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") to extend the expiry dates of a total of 9,583,334 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ") and 560,000 outstanding broker warrants (the " Broker Warrants "). The Warrants and Broker Warrants were issued pursuant to a public offering of securities of the Company which closed on March 17, 2023 . Each of the Warrants has an exercise price of C$4.00 per share and each of the Broker Warrants has an exercise price of C$3.00 per share. Both the Warrants and the Broker Warrants have an expiry date of September 17, 2024 . The Company has applied to the TSX to extend the expiry date to December 31, 2024 . No insiders of the Company hold any of these Warrants or Broker Warrants, directly or indirectly. Finalization of this extension is subject to the approval of the TSX. If such approval is obtained, this extension will be effective ten business days from the date of this news release.
About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.
The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .
Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."
" We continue to make significant progress at the Dasa Project, having now put in place a mining and support team of over 200 people, the majority of which are local Nigeriens, comprised of both skilled workers, with extensive uranium mining experience, and young workers who are being trained in apprenticeship roles. The ramp is nearing the top of the ore body (see figure 1 below) and earthworks at the plant site are preparing the location for civil works. We remain on schedule to produce Yellowcake for delivery to nuclear utilities in early 2025. "
Approximately 500 meters of ramp development have now been completed. Surface and Underground mine infrastructure including mine dry, ventilation raises, electrical and pumping installations are underway. The development of the decline relative to the current Phase 1 Mine Plan is shown in the longitudinal section and the plan view below.
Since the 2023 MRE (Mineral Resource Estimate) has been released, the updated Mine Plan , expected in Q4 this year, will have a positive effect on the Phase 1 Mine Plan. A significant portion of the Dasa orebody wireframe shown in these images has been upgraded to the Indicated Resource Category, which will allow a new, larger Mineable Reserve to be calculated, based on actual mining costs.
Detailed engineering for the processing plant is nearing completion. The Company's internal project team and contractor DCPL of India are now being supported by METC of South Africa , who are very familiar with the Dasa Project having authored the 2021 Phase 1 Feasibility Study. As a priority item, the project team has defined detailed specifications, completed the tendering process and placed orders for critical long-lead items including the acid plant, crusher and SAG mill. Purchase orders for additional equipment are currently being finalized. The cost of the equipment ordered to date is consistent with cost estimates in the Feasibility Study, due to revised procurement strategies and cost deflation since the date of the Feasibility Study, which was completed at the peak of the covid pandemic, when freight rates and other costs were at their maximum.
In anticipation of equipment deliveries beginning in Q4, 2023, the Dasa Site Team have begun earthworks in preparation for civil engineering and pouring cement. Camp facilities for an additional 224 beds for the plant construction crew has been ordered in addition to the integration and construction of locally designed and built housing.
The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomic's development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
confirmed a reserve for the Dasa Project of 4.1 million tonnes grading 5,267 ppm for a total of 47.2 million pounds U 3 O 8 .
outlines an initial, Phase 1, 12-year mine schedule at a production throughput of 1,000 tonnes per day to produce 44.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 .
estimates cash costs, including royalties and all Niger off-site costs, of US$19.02 /lb U 3 O 8 and an all-in sustaining cost of US$22.13 /lb U 3 O 8 .
estimates initial capital expenditures to be US$208 million .
Calculated for Phase 1 using a U 3 O 8 price of US$35 /lb an after-tax NPV8 of US$147 million and an after-tax IRR of 22.3% and using a U 3 O 8 price of US$50 /lb an after-tax IRR of 44.4% and at US$60 the after-tax IRR would be 56.9%.
The access ramp to the underground Dasa deposit has progressed 325 meters at the end of April 2023 , about 40% complete before reaching the ore level.
Dasa Uranium Project: Subsequent events
On May 8, 2023 , the Company formalized its June 2022 Letter of Intent by signing a definitive agreement with a second major North American utility for their procurement of up to 2.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 from Dasa within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025.
The Company is in the process of completing a revised Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Dasa Project to include results from the 16,000-meter drill program initiated at the end of 2021.
Long-lead items have been selected and are in the process of being ordered.
Turkish Zinc Joint Venture
In early March 2023 , the recycling plant resumed operation following a thorough inspection and assessment of the facility after the earthquake of February 6, 2023 .
The Turkish Zinc Joint Venture ("BST" or the "Turkish JV") plant processed 6,125 tonnes EAFD in Q1 2023 as the plant was shutdown at the time of the initial earthquake and remained down until regional infrastructure could support a safe resumption of operations in early March.
The Company's share of the Turkish JV EBITDA was a loss of $0.4 million in Q1 2023 ( $3.4 million gain in Q1 2022).
The zinc contained in concentrate sales in Q1 2023 was 3.7 million pounds.
The average monthly LME zinc price was US$1.42 /lb in Q1 2023.
The revolving credit facility of the Turkish JV was US$12.47 million at the end of Q1 2023 (Global Atomic share – US6.1 million)
The cash balance of the Turkish JV was US$0.6 million at the end of Q1 2023.
Corporate
The Company completed a bought deal short form prospectus offering of 18,666,667 Units on March 17, 2023 , at a price of $3.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of $56,002,501 . Each Unit comprised one common share and one-half warrant exercisable at $4.00 per common share.
Global Atomic continues to receive quarterly management fees and monthly sales commissions from the Turkish JV ( $131,000 in Q1 2023 compared to $423,000 in Q1 2022), helping to offset corporate overhead costs.
Cash balance at March 31, 2023 , was $52 million .
Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented, " I am pleased to report on how well the Dasa Project development is progressing. Our current cash position allows us to continue with project development on schedule and our bank financing is progressing. We continue to advance our ramp access to the orebody, are placing orders for long-lead plant equipment and have already built out a full in-country mining team with experienced miners and a complement of trainees from the villages near the Project. The ramp development now exceeds 325 meters and is expected to reach the top of the ore body in Q4 2023."
"We are pleased to report that mill equipment costs to date are in line with our Feasibility Study estimates which were calculated at the peak of inflation for equipment and shipping costs that have since declined to near pre-pandemic levels.
Further, our estimated cost structure allows the Dasa Project to be profitable at a uranium price of US$35 /lb, improving to an IRR of over 44% at today's current spot price, now over US$50 /lb. Having signed two off-take agreement with Western utilities at favourable prices and based on positive discussions at the recent World Nuclear Fuel Cycle conference in The Hague , we expect additional offtake agreements will materialise as we continue to de-risk the Dasa Project".
OUTLOOK
Dasa Uranium Project
The Company's banking syndicate is now expected to finalize a term sheet by the end of Q2 2023 and to approve the debt facility of the Project Financing prior to the end of Q3 2023.
Additional uranium sales contracts with international electric utilities are expected once Project Financing details are announced.
The Company plans to issue a newly updated MRE in Q2 2023, followed by a revised Feasibility Study in Q4 2023.
Detailed engineering is in progress with earthworks underway and civil works expected to begin in Q4 2023. Components for the Dasa Plant construction will begin to arrive on site by the end of Q4 2023.
The Main Decline to the Dasa deposit is expected to reach the top of the Flank Zone ore in Q4 2023, when initial Development Ore will be brought to surface.
Turkish Zinc Joint Venture
The Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") recycling plant is expected to operate at full capacity through to the end of May 2023 , however supply interruptions of EAFD are expected to continue until Turkish steel mills resume historic operating levels.
COMPARATIVE RESULTS
The following table summarizes comparative results of operations of the Company:
MD&A TABLE - HIGHLIGHTS
Three months ended March 31,
(all amounts in C$)
2023
2022
Revenues
$ 130,841
$ 432,116
General and administration
2,832,831
3,176,234
Share of equity loss (earnings)
1,388,274
(1,433,337)
Other expense
-
606,711
Finance income
(71,468)
(29,817)
Foreign exchange loss
1,210,716
180,921
Net loss
$ (5,229,512)
$ (2,068,596)
Net loss attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(5,237,663)
(2,068,596)
Non-controlling interests
8,151
-
Other comprehensive income (loss)
$ 2,718,776
$ (2,248,684)
Comprehensive loss
$ (2,510,736)
$ (4,317,280)
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(2,518,218)
(4,317,280)
Non-controlling interests
7,482
-
Basic and diluted net loss per share
($0.03)
($0.01)
Basic weighted-average number of shares outstanding
184,583,128
174,878,070
Diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding
184,583,128
174,878,070
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Cash
$ 52,053,620
$ 8,400,008
Property, plant and equipment
91,353,371
82,234,716
Exploration & evaluation assets
1,193,347
1,115,983
Investment in joint venture
16,587,783
16,387,040
Other assets
3,316,136
2,118,258
Total assets
$ 164,504,257
$ 110,256,005
Total liabilities
$ 10,665,997
$ 8,746,681
Shareholders' equity
$ 153,838,260
$ 101,509,324
The consolidated financial statements reflect the equity method of accounting for Global Atomic's interest in the Turkish JV. The Company's share of net earnings and net assets are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements. See also the commentary above under "Turkish Zinc EAFD Operations."
Revenues include management fees and sales commissions received from the joint venture. These are based on joint venture revenues generated and zinc concentrate tonnes sold.
General and administration costs at the corporate level include general office and management expenses, stock option awards, depreciation, costs related to maintaining a public listing, professional fees, audit, legal, accounting, tax and consultants' costs, insurance, travel, and other miscellaneous office expenses.
Share of net earnings from joint venture represents Global Atomic's equity share of net earnings from the Turkish JV. In view of limited production, lower zinc prices in 2022, extraordinary expenses due to the earthquake, resulting in a negative equity income of $1.4 million .
Uranium Business
Mineral Resources and Reserves
On January 9, 2023 , the Company revised its Dasa Project, Phase 1, Feasibility Study ("Feasibility Study"), which was revised primarily to apply "zero grade" to Inferred Resources included in certain stopes of the Phase 1 Mine Plan.
The Zones shown in the above section vary in grades, with Zone 1 (Flank Zone) contributing the largest portion of the U 3 O 8 tonnes:
Feasibility Study including Inferred Resources
Revised Feasibility Study with "zero grade" Inferred Resources
Zone
In-situ Tonnes
U 3 O 8 PPM
RoM Tonnes
RoM U 3 O 8 PPM
RoM U 3 O 8 Tonnes
RoM U 3 O 8 PPM
RoM U 3 O 8 Tonnes
1
2,464,615
6,980
2,316,047
6,887
15,950
6,847
15,856
2
264,339
3,621
256,078
3,574
915
3,540
906
3
656,114
3,093
633,541
3,056
1,936
2,480
1,571
4
604,673
3,003
584,616
2,966
1,734
2,872
1,679
5
478,916
3,312
463,345
3,269
1,515
3,031
1,405
Total
4,468,657
5,279
4,253,626
5,184
22,050
5,035
21,417
The inferred resources, representing 4.4% of total mineral resources to be mined in Phase I, was treated as zero grade waste in the revised feasibility study. Impacts of this grade change are summarized in the table below:
Original Feasibility Study
Revised Feasibility Study
Average mill feed grade (ppm)
5,184
5,267
Total production over 12-year Phase 1 mine plan (Mlb)
45.4
44.1
Average cash cost 1 (US$/lb)
18.91
19.02
Average AISC (US$/lb)
21.93
22.13
Internal After-tax Rate of Return ("IRR") @ $US35/lb
22.7 %
22.3 %
After-tax Net Present Value ("NPV 8 ") (US$ millions) @ $US35/lb
157
147
Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") @ $US50/lb
44.6 %
44.4 %
After-tax Net Present Value ("NPV 8 ") (US$ millions) @ $US50/lb
468
456
Reserve Expansion
The Company completed a 15,000-meter drill program at its Dasa Project that began in Q4 2021, which due to its success was expanded to include another 1,000 meters. Drill results indicate that Zones 2, 2a and 2b now represent a contiguous zone that joins up with Zone 3 and is estimated to be approximately three times larger than initially defined (see the longitudinal depiction below). Recent drilling has also targeted the extension of Zone 4.
On the strength of results from the overall drill program, Global Atomic is updating the Dasa Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and will in turn update its Mine Plan which is expected to result in larger and contiguous mining Zones, reduced underground development work between the Zones, lower operating costs and an increase in mineable reserves.
The updated MRE is expected to be completed in Q2 2023. The Company plans to use the revised MRE to complete a revised mine plan for the Dasa Project, followed by a revised Feasibility Study in Q4 2023.
Niger Mining Company
Under Niger's Mining Code, a Niger mining company must be incorporated to carry out mining activities. Société Minière de Dasa S.A. ("SOMIDA") was incorporated on August 11, 2022 . The Republic of Niger received its 10% free carried interest in the shares of SOMIDA and elected to subscribe for an additional 10%, resulting in a total ownership of 20% of the shares. Under the terms of the Company's Mining Agreement, the Republic of Niger commits to fund its proportionate share of capital costs and operating deficits for the additional 10% interest. The Republic of Niger has no further option to increase its ownership.
Dasa Mine Development and Construction
The Company has entered into an agreement with CMAC-Thyssen International Inc. ("CMAC"), a contract miner based in Val d'Or, Quebec to provide contract mining services in the development of the Dasa underground mine over the first 24 months of mining. Following the March 2020 closure of the Cominak underground uranium mine in Arlit, there is a pool of skilled miners available to the Company in Niger . CMAC is providing training, development and oversight of the Niger workforce with the new equipment that will be used at site. Initial mining will comprise only ramp development during the first 12 months, followed by access and level development.
The first blast of the portal took place on November 5, 2022 , marking the start of the underground development. Surface infrastructure to support CMAC was completed during 2022. At the Dasa Mine, operations are proceeding on schedule with 325 meters of underground development completed at the end of April 2023 on the decline ramp plus for re-muck and safety bays.
The Company engaged DCPL and Lycopodium to commence the EPCM process to build Dasa's ore processing plant. DCPL is focusing on the Basic and Detailed Engineering required for the final design of the Dasa Process Plant. Lycopodium is providing project management, procurement, project controls and a project execution plan services. Lycopodium's engagement is expected to extend to construction management in view of their extensive West African experience.
Project Financing
Global Atomic has received a Letter of Interest ("LOI") from Export Development Canada ("EDC") confirming their interest in working with the Company on project financing US$75 million of the Dasa Project. On June 15, 2022 , Global Atomic also received additional Letters of Intent such that a syndicate has been formed to finance the Dasa Project. The syndicate is comprised of North American financial institutions, including EDC.
Due diligence has been underway since June 2022 and has largely been completed. The Company's banking syndicate is expected to finalize a term sheet by the end of Q2 2023 and to complete documentation and close the debt facility by the end of Q3 2023.
Turkish Zinc EAFD Operations
The Company's Turkish EAFD business operates through a joint venture with Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa"), an industry leading Spanish company that operates a number of Waelz kilns throughout Europe , North America and Asia . On October 27, 2010 , Global Atomic and Befesa established joint venture, known as Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST" or the "Turkish JV") to operate an existing plant and develop the EAFD recycling business in Türkiye. BST is held 51% by Befesa and 49% by Global Atomic. A Shareholders Agreement governs the relationship between the parties. Under the terms of the Shareholders Agreement, management fees and sales commissions are distributed pro rata to Befesa and Global Atomic. Net income earned each year in Türkiye, less funds needed to fund operations, must be distributed to the partners annually, following the BST annual meeting, which is usually held in the second quarter of the following year.
BST owns and operates an EAFD processing plant in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant processes EAFD containing 25% to 30% zinc that is obtained from electric arc steel mills, and produces a zinc concentrate grading 65% to 68% zinc that is then sold to zinc smelters.
Global Atomic holds a 49% interest in the Turkish JV and, as such, the investment is accounted for using the equity basis of accounting. Under this basis of accounting, the Company's share of the BST's earnings is shown as a single line in its Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).
The following table summarizes comparative operational metrics of the Iskenderun facility.
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
100 %
100 %
Exchange rate (C$/TL, average)
13.96
11.02
Exchange rate (US$/C$, average)
1.35
1.27
Exchange rate (C$/TL, period-end)
14.18
11.75
Exchange rate (US$/C$, period-end)
1.35
1.25
Average monthly LME zinc price (US$/lb)
1.42
1.70
EAFD processed (DMT)
6,125
19,785
Production (DMT)
1,812
5,695
Sales (DMT)
2,479
5,589
Sales (zinc content '000 lbs)
3,656
8,183
In Q1 2023, world steel production decreased by 0.1% over the comparable 2022 period. The impact by region was mixed. In Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022: Chinese production increased 6.1%; European Union production decreased 10.1%; North American production decreased 4.1%, and Turkish production decreased by 21.5%.
In April 2023 , the World Steel Association published its short-term outlook for demand, which projected 2.3% overall global demand growth in 2023 and a further growth of 1.7% in 2024. Sharp decreases in construction activities due to the Turkish Lira's devaluation and high inflation lead a decrease in steel demand in 2022. However, the construction sector is expected to grow by 15% due to the rebuilding and reinforcing efforts in high earthquake-risk areas.
The impact of the Ukrainian conflict on global steel markets is uncertain, however as exports from Russia and Ukraine have historically accounted for 10% of global steel exports, it is likely a material percentage of this supply will be replaced by increased production in other countries.
The following table summarizes comparative results for Q1 2023 and Q1 2022 of the Turkish Zinc JV at 100%.
TURKISH JV
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
100 %
100 %
Net sales revenues
$ 5,836,394
$ 14,348,723
Cost of sales
6,671,321
7,416,981
Foreign exchange gain
76,065
45,235
EBITDA (1)
$ (758,862)
$ 6,976,977
Management fees & sales commissions
384,014
1,022,164
Depreciation
968,502
394,208
Interest expense
550,124
304,057
Foreign exchange loss on debt and cash
322,358
1,441,259
Monetary gain
1,095,707
-
Tax expense (recovery)
945,059
890,111
Net income (loss)
$ (2,833,212)
$ 2,925,179
Global Atomic's equity share
$ (1,388,274)
$ 1,433,338
Global Atomic's share of EBITDA
$ (371,842)
$ 3,418,719
(1)
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar terms and measures presented by other issuers. EBITDA comprises earnings before income taxes, interest expense (income), foreign exchange loss (gain) on debt and bank, depreciation, management fees, sales commissions, losses (gains) on sale of property, plant and equipment.
Zinc concentrates are sold to smelters in US dollars. Because the Turkish Lira is the functional currency of the Turkish operations, sales are converted to Turkish Lira at the date of the sale when funds are subsequently received. When the Turkish Lira depreciated in both Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, exchange gains were recognized on those sales. In calculating EBITDA, these exchange changes related to the functional and reporting currencies are treated as operations related (i.e., above the EBITDA subtotal).
All the financial statement line items included in the Turkish Zinc JV consolidated statements of income (loss) for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 include hyperinflation impact for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 and the impact of inflation on income and expenses recognised in the Q1 2022 are not restated because it has already been presented in the stable currency.
The Turkish Zinc JV incurred significant deterioration in revenues in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022, due to processing less EAFD and lower zinc prices. Sales are recorded upon receipt at the smelter, which means that recorded sales in any given month generally represent the concentrate from EAFD processed in the prior month. Sales for Q1 2023 were produced in only December 2022 whereas sales for Q1 2022 were produced in December 2021 through February 2022 . The plant was under a scheduled maintenance shutdown in January 2023 . Due to the earthquake on February 6, 2023 , the recycling plant resumed operation following a thorough inspection in March 2023 where revenue from the March 2023 production will be recognized in Q2 2023.
The Turkish Zinc JV realized significant increases in expenses. The Ukrainian conflict, post-COVID demand increases, raw material shortages and global logistics challenges resulted in substantial inflationary pressures on all costs. Moreover, The Turkish Zinc JV also incurred extraordinary expenses related to the massive earthquake like financial support to the employees, fixed costs incurred due to the unplanned stoppage have in combination resulted in a negative EBITDA.
The cash balance of the Turkish JV was US$0.6 million at March 31, 2023 .
The local Turkish revolving credit facility balance was US$12.4 million at March 31, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 - US$8.3 million ) and bears interest at 10%.
QP Statement
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. A. Christophe Din , MSc, MAus, IMM, Exploration Manager at Global Atomic's subsidiary, SOMIDA, in the Republic of Niger , who is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties. Mr. Din holds a Diplôme de Formation Spécialisée from École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that the Company has formalized its June 2022 Letter of Intent by signing a Definitive Agreement with a major North American utility for their procurement of uranium from the Dasa Project. The agreement represents the supply of up to 2.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7% of Dasa's annual production over the period with a revenue potential valued in excess of US$110 million in real terms.
In January 2023 , the Company formalized a similar agreement with another major North American utility for the procurement of Dasa's uranium, representing the supply of 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 over a six-year period commencing in 2025, representing a revenue potential of US$140 million in real terms. In total these two agreements represent revenue potential of over US$250 million .
Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented, " These agreements to supply international electric utilities are important milestones for our Company that provide confirmation to our banks, shareholders and the Government of Niger that we have established a guaranteed revenue stream for Dasa. This quarter we are actively in discussions with other utilities for similar agreements with the pre-production intent of signing sufficient volume to cover Dasa's cost of production."
The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025
Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 .
HIGHLIGHTS
Dasa Uranium Project
On April 19, 2022 , the foundation for the debt portion of the financing for the Dasa Project was laid when the Company received a Letter of Interest from Export Development Canada ("EDC"), confirming their interest in working with the Company in regard to the financing of the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .
On June 15, 2022 , the Company received a Letter of Intent from a major North American utility for the procurement of Dasa's uranium, representing the supply of 2.1 million pounds U3O8 over a six-year period commencing in 2025, representing approximately 7 percent of Dasa's production over the period with a revenue potential of US$110 million in real terms.
On June 20, 2022 , the Company received Letters of Intent from a banking syndicate to finance the Dasa Uranium Project in Niger . The syndicate is comprised of North American financial institutions and includes the previously announced indication from EDC.
On July 21, 2022 , the Company announced that it had reached an agreement with Enernet Global Inc. ("Enernet"), a leading hybrid independent power producer, to commence early engineering for a hybrid power plant for the Dasa Project.
On August 11, 2022 , Global Atomic announced the incorporation of the Company's Niger mining subsidiary, Société Minière DASA S.A. or "SOMIDA", which is owned 80% by Global Atomic and 20% by the Government of Niger , including their 10% carried interest provided under the Niger Mining Code.
On September 28, 2022 , Global Atomic announced the signing of Development Consultants Private Limited ("DCPL") of Kolkata, India , and Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd. ("Lycopodium") to commence the basic and detailed engineering, procurement and project management of the Dasa Mine processing plant in the Republic of Niger .
On October 5, 2022 , the Company received Letter of Intent from a second major western utility for the procurement of uranium from the Company's Dasa Project, representing the supply of up to 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7% of Dasa's annual Phase 1 production over the period with a revenue potential valued at US$140 million in real terms.
On November 5, 2022 , Global Atomic hosted over 800 people for the Opening Blast Ceremony at the Dasa Mine which officially commenced the underground development of the Dasa Mine
On November 24, 2022 , the fourth update of drill intercepts were reported from the infill drill program initiated at the Dasa project in 2021, including a 1,000-meter extension to the program as well as interim results of chemical assays completed to date, which indicated higher grades than reported in the probe results from the original drill holes.
Turkish Zinc Joint Venture
The Turkish Zinc Joint Venture ("BST" or the "Turkish JV") plant processed over 76,000 tonnes EAFD in 2022.
The Company's share of the Turkish JV EBITDA was $4.2 million in 2022 ( $11.3 million in 2021).
The zinc contained in concentrate shipments in 2022 was 35.2 million pounds and the average price was US$1.58 /lb.
Available funds were used to secure adequate supplies of critical materials in case of unforeseen supply disruptions.
The revolving credit facility of the Turkish JV was US$8.3 million at the end of 2022 (Global Atomic share – US4.1 million)
The cash balance of the Turkish JV was US$3.1 million at the end of 2022.
Corporate
Global Atomic continues to receive approximately $1.2 million in management fees and sales commissions annually from the Turkish JV, helping to offset corporate overhead costs.
Cash balance at December 31, 2022 , was $8.4 million .
Subsequent events
The Company revised its Dasa Project, Phase 1, Feasibility Study ("Feasibility Study"), which was revised primarily to apply "zero grade" to Inferred Resources included in certain stopes of the Phase 1 Mine Plan.
The Feasibility Study confirmed a reserve for the Dasa Project of 4.1 million tonnes grading 5,267 ppm for a total of 47.2 million pounds U3O8.
The Feasibility Study resulted in an initial, Phase 1, 12-year mine schedule at a production throughput of 1,000 tonnes per day to produce 44.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 .
The Study estimates cash costs, including royalties and all Niger off-site costs, of US$19.02 /lb U 3 O 8 and an all-in sustaining cost of US$22.13 /lb U3O8.
Initial capital expenditures are estimated to be US$208 million .
Based on a U 3 O 8 price of US$35 /lb, the after-tax NPV discounted at 8%, is US$147 million for an after-tax IRR of 22.3%. The Feasibility Study sensitivity analysis shows that at a U 3 O 8 price of US$50 /lb the after-tax IRR rises to 44.4% and at US$60 the after-tax IRR would be 56.9% for Phase 1 only.
The Company completed a bought deal private placement of 18,666,667 Units on March 17, 2023 , at a price of $3.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $56,002,501 . Each Unit comprised one common share and one-half warrant exercisable at $4.00 per common share over an 18-month period.
Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented, " In 2022, we made significant strides in advancing the Dasa Project in Niger , most notably opening up the portal, building the surface infrastructure and hiring a local experienced mining executive and workforce to begin underground development of the mine. We are on schedule to produce yellowcake in 2025 and are advancing the project on all fronts thanks to the confidence of investors who participated in our recent equity raise. Bank financing is also progressing well with the terms approval process nearing completion and an announcement of final debt facility approval at the end of Q2, as previously stated."
"To address any other further funding needs we are currently discussing potential offtake agreements with pre-payments from international electric utilities and we are evaluating other funding proposals received as alternatives to equity. Meanwhile in the near term, for the Dasa processing plant we expect to complete detailed engineering, order long-lead equipment and begin earthworks in advance of construction. We also plan to issue a revised Mineral Resource Estimate, which will lead to a revised mine plan and updated Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa."
OUTLOOK
Dasa Uranium Project
In Q2 2023, a banking syndicate is expected to approve the debt portion of the project financing to complete the Dasa Project.
Additional uranium sales contracts with international electric utilities are expected to be signed once the project financing package is completed.
In Q2 2023, the Company expects to complete a revised Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Dasa Project based on the 16,000-meter drill program initiated at the end of 2021.
The Company plans to use the revised MRE to complete a revised mine plan for the Dasa Project, followed by a revised Feasibility Study in Q4 2023
In Q2 2023, the Company expects to complete the basic engineering for the plant at the Dasa site, place orders for long-lead items and begin site preparation.
The Company continues discussions with Orano Mining relating to the direct shipment of development ore to their Somaïr processing facility located 150 kilometers north of Dasa.
Turkish Zinc Joint Venture
In early March 2023 , the recycling plant resumed operation following a thorough inspection and assessment of the facility after earthquake on February 6, 2023 .
Continued supply interruptions for the availability of Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") are expected until Turkish steel mills increase their productivity that has been hampered by the effects of COVID during the past few years and more recently by the 2023 earthquake.
COMPARATIVE RESULTS
The following table summarizes comparative results of operations of the Company:
Year ended December 31,
(all amounts in C$)
2022
2021
Revenues
$ 1,149,494
$ 957,723
General and administration
10,265,688
9,156,217
Share of equity loss (earnings)
287,779
(4,112,819)
Other (income) expense
583,246
(68,001)
Finance (income) expense
(155,142)
19,882
Foreign exchange loss
2,666,330
108,197
Net income (loss)
$ (12,498,407)
$ (4,145,753)
Net gain (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(12,475,109)
(4,145,753)
Non-controlling interests
(23,298)
-
Other comprehensive income (loss)
$ 901,107
$ (9,086,937)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$ (11,597,300)
$ (13,232,690)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(11,630,229)
(13,232,690)
Non-controlling interests
32,929
-
Basic and diluted net loss per share
($0.07)
($0.03)
Basic weighted-average number of shares outstanding
177,647,065
162,371,970
Diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding
177,647,065
162,371,970
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Cash
$ 8,400,008
$ 34,179,449
Property, plant and equipment
82,234,716
46,175,097
Exploration & evaluation assets
1,115,983
681,989
Investment in joint venture
16,387,040
8,981,986
Other assets
2,118,258
3,581,512
Total assets
$ 110,256,005
$ 93,600,033
Total liabilities
$ 8,746,681
$ 2,895,756
Shareholders' equity
$ 101,509,324
$ 90,704,277
The consolidated financial statements reflect the equity method of accounting for Global Atomic's interest in the Turkish JV. The Company's share of net earnings and net assets are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements.
Revenues include management fees and sales commissions received from the joint venture. These are based on joint venture revenues generated and zinc concentrate tonnes sold. Revenues in 2021 have increased with the increased zinc prices and higher sales in the Turkish Zinc JV.
General and administration costs at the corporate level include general office and management expenses, stock option awards, costs related to maintaining a public listing, professional fees, audit, legal, accounting, tax and consultants' costs, insurance, travel and other miscellaneous office expenses. Stock option expenses, professional fees and salaries have increased in 2022 compared with 2021 due to growth required to support Dasa development.
Share of net earnings from joint venture represents Global Atomic's equity share of net earnings from the Turkish Zinc JV.
Net gain (loss) attributable to Non-controlling interest represents 20% ownership of the Republic of Niger in SOMIDA. $23 thousand loss is related to the exchange loss of SOMIDA incurred during the period between the incorporation and the reporting date.
Uranium Business
Mineral Resources and Reserves
As noted on the overall Dasa resource schematic above, there are significant Inferred Resources located above Zone 3 and between Zones 2 and 3. The Company completed a 15,000-meter drill program at its Dasa Project that began in Q4 2021, which due to its success was expanded to include another 1,000 meters. Drill results indicate that Zones 2, 2a and 2b now represent a contiguous zone that joins up with Zone 3 and is estimated to be approximately three times larger than initially defined (see the longitudinal depiction below). Recent drilling has also targeted the extension of Zone 4.
On the strength of results from the overall drill program, Global Atomic is updating the Dasa Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and will in turn update its Mine Plan which is expected to result in larger and contiguous mining Zones, reduced underground development work between the Zones, lower operating costs and an increase in mineable reserves.
The updated MRE is expected to be completed in Q2 2023. The Company plans to use the revised MRE to complete a revised mine plan for the Dasa Project, followed by a revised Feasibility Study in Q4 2023.
On January 9, 2023 , the Company revised its Dasa Project, Phase 1, Feasibility Study ("Feasibility Study"), which was revised primarily to apply "zero grade" to Inferred Resources included in certain stopes of the Phase 1 Mine Plan.
The Zones vary in grades, with Zone 1 contributing the largest portion of the U 3 O 8 tonnes:
Feasibility Study including Inferred Resources
Revised Feasibility Study with "zero grade" Inferred Resources
Zone
In-situ Tonnes
U 3 O 8 PPM
RoM Tonnes
RoM U 3 O 8 PPM
RoM U 3 O 8 Tonnes
RoM U 3 O 8 PPM
RoM U 3 O 8 Tonnes
1
2,464,615
6,980
2,316,047
6,887
15,950
6,847
15,856
2
264,339
3,621
256,078
3,574
915
3,540
906
3
656,114
3,093
633,541
3,056
1,936
2,480
1,571
4
604,673
3,003
584,616
2,966
1,734
2,872
1,679
5
478,916
3,312
463,345
3,269
1,515
3,031
1,405
Total
4,468,657
5,279
4,253,626
5,184
22,050
5,035
21,417
The inferred resources, representing 4.4% of total mineral resources to be mined in Phase I, was treated as zero grade waste in the revised feasibility study. Impacts of this grade change are summarized in the table below:
Original Feasibility Study
Revised Feasibility Study
Average mill feed grade (ppm)
5,184
5,267
Total production over 12-year Phase 1 mine plan (Mlb)
45.4
44.1
Average cash cost 1 (US$/lb)
18.91
19.02
Average AISC (US$/lb)
21.93
22.13
Internal After-tax Rate of Return ("IRR") @ $US35/lb
22.7 %
22.3 %
After-tax Net Present Value ("NPV 8 ") (US$ millions) @ $US35/lb
157
147
Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") @ $US50/lb
44.6 %
44.4 %
After-tax Net Present Value ("NPV 8 ") (US$ millions) @ $US50/lb
468
456
Niger Mining Company
Under Niger's Mining Code, a Niger mining company must be incorporated to carry out mining activities. Société Minière de Dasa S.A. ("SOMIDA") was incorporated on August 11, 2022 . The Republic of Niger received its 10% free carried interest in the shares of SOMIDA and elected to subscribe for an additional 10%, resulting in a total ownership of 20% of the shares. Under the terms of the Company's Mining Agreement, the Republic of Niger commits to fund its proportionate share of capital costs and operating deficits for the additional 10% interest. The Republic of Niger has no further option to increase its ownership.
Dasa Mine Development and Construction
The Company has entered into an agreement with CMAC-Thyssen International Inc. ("CMAC"), a contract miner based in Val d'Or, Quebec to provide contract mining services in the development of the Dasa underground mine over the first 24 months of mining. Following the March 2020 closure of the Cominak underground uranium mine in Arlit, there is a pool of skilled miners available to the Company in Niger . CMAC is providing training, development and oversight of the Niger workforce with the new equipment that will be used at site. Initial mining will comprise only ramp development during the first 12 months, followed by access and level development. Equipment and mining consumables have been procured and shipped to site.
The Box-Cut has been completed and the First Blast of the portal took place on November 5, 2022 , marking the start of the underground development. Surface infrastructure to support CMAC has been completed. At the Dasa Mine, operations are proceeding on schedule with over 200 meters of underground development now completed on the decline ramp plus for re-muck and safety bays.
The Company engaged DCPL and Lycopodium to commence the EPCM process to build Dasa's ore processing plant. DCPL is focusing on the Basic and Detailed Engineering required for the final design of the Dasa Process Plant. Lycopodium is providing project management, procurement, project controls and a project execution plan services. Lycopodium's engagement may be extended to include construction management in view of their extensive West African experience.
Project Financing
Global Atomic has received a Letter of Interest ("LOI") from Export Development Canada ("EDC") confirming their interest in working with the Company on a project financing of the Dasa Project. EDC expects to partner with other export credit agencies, commercial banks and/or financial institutions as co-lenders and to have a lead role in the structuring of the debt facility. EDC has indicated a potential participation, at typical bank rates for a greenfield mining project finance, of up to US$75 million to form the cornerstone of what is expected to be a syndicate of banks. On June 15, 2022 , Global Atomic also received additional Letters of Intent such that a syndicate has been formed to finance the Dasa Project. The syndicate is comprised of North American financial institutions, including EDC.
The names of all members of the syndicate will be announced following credit committee and board approvals by the financial institutions involved. The Company expects to enter into term sheets with the syndicate shortly and to receive final approvals in Q2 2023.
Turkish Zinc JV EAFD Operations
The Company's Turkish EAFD business operates through a joint venture with Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa"), an industry leading Spanish company that operates a number of Waelz kilns throughout Europe , North America and Asia . On October 27, 2010 , Global Atomic and Befesa established joint venture, known as Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST" or the "Turkish JV") to operate an existing plant and develop the EAFD recycling business in Türkiye. BST is held 51% by Befesa and 49% by Global Atomic. A Shareholders Agreement governs the relationship between the parties. Under the terms of the Shareholders Agreement, management fees and sales commissions are distributed pro rata to Befesa and Global Atomic. Net income earned each year in Türkiye, less funds needed to fund operations, must be distributed to the partners annually, following the BST annual meeting, which is usually held in the second quarter of the following year.
BST owns and operates an EAFD processing plant in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant processes EAFD containing 25% to 30% zinc that is obtained from electric arc steel mills, and produces a zinc concentrate grading 65% to 68% zinc that is then sold to zinc smelters.
Global Atomic holds a 49% interest in the Turkish JV and, as such, the investment is accounted for using the equity basis of accounting. Under this basis of accounting, the Company's share of the BST's earnings is shown as a single line in its Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).
The following table summarizes comparative operational metrics of the Iskenderun facility.
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
100 %
100 %
Exchange rate (C$/TL, average)
12.71
6.90
Exchange rate (US$/C$, average)
1.30
1.25
Exchange rate (C$/TL, period-end)
13.81
10.54
Exchange rate (US$/C$, period-end)
1.35
1.27
Average zinc price (US$/lb)
1.58
1.36
EAFD processed (DMT)
76,738
70,538
Production (DMT)
23,486
23,973
Shipments (DMT)
24,116
23,553
Shipments (zinc content '000 lbs)
35,159
34,810
In October 2022 , the World Steel Association released an update of its short-term outlook for demand, which projected 2.3% overall global demand contraction in 2022 and a recovery of 1.0% in 2023. The impact of the Ukrainian conflict on global steel markets is uncertain. As exports from Russia and Ukraine have historically accounted for 10% of global steel exports, it is likely a material percentage of this supply will be replaced by increased production in other countries.
Global steel production decreased by 4.2% from 1,960 million tonnes to 1,878 million tonnes in 2022. The global steel demand was significantly impacted with high inflation along with Ukranian conflict and China's lockdowns. Similarly, Turkish steel production decreased by 12.9% in 2022 compared with 2021. Sharp decreases in construction activities due to the Turkish Lira's devaluation and high inflation lead a decrease in steel demand in 2022.
During 2022, in addition to the existing nine hyperinflationary economies including Venezuela and Argentina , the Turkish economy was deemed to be hyperinflationary after the International Monetary Fund World Economic Outlook ("IMF WEO") that was published in April 2022 reported a 3-year cumulative rate of inflation of 74% and an annual rate of inflation of 36% as of December 2021 . For 2022, the IMF WEO forecasted an annual rate of inflation of 52% (2023: 30%) and a 3-year cumulative rate of inflation of 138% (2023: 169%). The Turkish Statistical Institute ("TURKSTAT") reported a 3-year and 12-month cumulative rate of inflation of 145% and 83%, respectively, as of September 30, 2022 . Therefore, the Turkish economy was considered hyperinflationary, requiring the first-time application of IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. IAS 29 requires the non-monetary assets and liabilities and income statements of countries with hyperinflationary economies to be restated to reflect the changes in the general purchasing power of their functional currency, thereby generating a profit or loss on the net monetary position which is recognized in net income as gain or loss on net monetary position. In addition, the financial statements of the subsidiaries in these countries are translated at the closing exchange rate of the reporting period concerned, in accordance with IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.
The comparative information is not restated, because it has already been presented in Canadian dollars (CAD). The gain of $7.9 million between the closing balance of shareholders' equity of the Turkish JV at December 31, 2021 and the opening balance at January 1, 2022 is recognized in equity:
Opening net assets of the Company's investments in joint venture at January 1, 2022
$ 8,981,986
Gain on first time application of IAS 29
7,971,722
Cormpany's share of net loss of joint venture
(287,780)
Company's share of other comprehensive loss of joint venture
(278,888)
Carrying value of the Company's investment in joint venture at December 31, 2022
$ 16,387,040
The following table summarizes comparative results for 2022 and 2021 of the Turkish Zinc JV at 100%.
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
100 %
100 %
Net sales revenues
$ 59,692,797
$ 43,579,784
Cost of sales
53,305,420
21,815,111
Foreign exchange gain
2,125,012
1,266,467
EBITDA (1)
$ 8,512,389
$ 23,031,140
Management fees & sales commissions
2,351,031
1,930,846
Depreciation
3,542,154
2,744,568
Interest expense
1,367,379
885,296
Foreign exchange loss on debt and cash
3,790,623
4,966,353
Other income
-
13,845
Monetary gain
398,798
-
Tax expense (recovery)
(1,552,695)
4,124,413
Net income (loss)
$ (587,305)
$ 8,393,508
Global Atomic's equity share
$ (287,779)
$ 4,112,819
Global Atomic's share of EBITDA
$ 4,171,071
$ 11,285,259
(1)
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar terms and measures presented by other issuers. EBITDA comprises earnings before income taxes, interest expense (income), foreign exchange loss (gain) on debt and bank, depreciation, management fees, sales commissions, losses (gains) on sale of property, plant and equipment.
The Turkish Zinc JV realized significant growth in revenues in 2022 compared to 2021, benefiting from higher zinc prices and processing more EAFD. EBITDA decreased from $23 million in 2021 (Global Atomic share - $11.3 million ) to $8.5 million in 2022 (Global Atomic share - $4.2 million ). The Ukrainian conflict, post-COVID demand increases, raw material shortages and global logistics challenges have in combination resulted in substantial inflationary pressures on all costs.
The cash balance of the Turkish Zinc JV was US$3.1 million at December 31, 2022 .
Total debt was reduced to US8.3 million in 2022 from US$12.45 million at the end of 2021. The local Turkish revolving credit facility balance was US$8.3 million at December 31, 2022 ( December 31, 2021 - US$7.8 million ) and bears interest at 10%. The Turkish revolving credit facility can be rolled forward. In Q2 2022, the Befesa loan related to the 2019 plant expansion, was fully paid ( December 31, 2021 – US$4.65 million ). Now that the Befesa loan has been repaid, Turkish JV dividend payments may resume.
The loans are denominated in US dollars but converted to Turkish Lira for functional currency accounting purposes. For presentation purposes, the equity interests are then converted to Canadian dollars. The foreign exchange loss for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022 , related to the Turkish JV debt and cash balances was $3.8 million (loss of $5 million in 2021).
The foreign exchange loss is an unrealized loss, and largely relates to the devaluation of the TRY relative to the US$ from 13.36 on December 31, 2021 , to 18.71 at December 31, 2022 . In economic terms, all revenues are received in US$ and these will be used to pay down the US denominated debt, so no exchange gains/losses will be realized in US$ terms. The accounting exchange losses relate to the debt and cash balances are shown below EBITDA as a financing related cost.
Overall, the Company's share of EBITDA was $4.2 million in 2022 ( $8.5 million at 100%). After deduction of management fees, sales commissions and interest expense, depreciation, foreign exchange losses, other income and taxes, the Company's share of net loss was $0.3 million for 2022 ( $0.6 million at 100%).
QP Statement
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. A. Christophe Din , MSc, MAus, IMM, Exploration Manager at Global Atomic's subsidiary, SOMIDA, in the Republic of Niger , who is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties. Mr. Din holds a Diplôme de Formation Spécialisée from École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTC-QX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to report on operations at its Turkish zinc recycling joint venture and its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .
Turkish Zinc Recycling Joint Venture
The zinc recycling plant in Iskenderun, Türkiye, has restarted production following the earthquakes earlier this year. Employees are relieved to be back at work to fund their rebuilding efforts and thankful for the support from the joint venture partners.
Dasa Uranium Project
All assays from Dasa's 2022 16,000-meter drill program have been completed at ALS Labs in Vancouver, Canada , and the database is now ready for final review and verification, including final K-factor adjustments. The data will then be transmitted to Dmitry Pertel , MAIG, of AMC Consultants for the development of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). The MRE and a revised mine plan will then be used to develop a revised Phase 1 Feasibility Study for the Dasa Project.
At the Dasa Mine, operations are proceeding on schedule with approximately 200 meters of underground development now completed on the decline ramp as well as for re-muck and safety bays. A total of 800 meters will be developed before the ramp encounters development ore, expected in late Q4 2023. See photos below.
Engineering progress continues with DCPL and Lycopodium with first earthworks expected to begin in Q2. Long-lead items including the crusher, SAG mill and acid plant will be ordered by the end of March.
Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented, "Our two businesses position Global Atomic as one of the most environmentally progressive companies in the mining sector. Our zinc recycling plant in Türkiye is a key component in that region's circular economy, removing previously dumped waste materials in the form of Electric Arc Furnace Dust and producing high quality zinc concentrate for smelters in Europe . Our Dasa Mine is one of the few near term uranium producers under development today, uranium that will be used by international electric utilities to generate clean baseload power to support the increasing electrification of our planet."
The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to completion of any proposed financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the completion and timing of the MRE; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements ("REE") production for the energy transition, is pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia (the "Court") has today made orders approving the proposed acquisition of Base Resources Limited ("Base") by Energy Fuels by way of a scheme of arrangement under Australia's Corporations Act (the "Scheme").
As previously announced on April 21, 2024, under the Scheme, Energy Fuels will acquire 100% of the issued shares of Base in consideration of the issuance by the Company of 0.026 Energy Fuels Common Shares for every Base share held and the payment by Base of a special dividend of AUD $0.065 per Base share.
Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: "I am very pleased that the Court has approved Energy Fuels' combination with Base Resources. This approval is the final approval required before closing, which is expected to occur on October 2, 2024. We look forward to developing the world-class Toliara Project with Base's experienced team as a major step in our development of a world-class critical minerals company at a time when geopolitics is making domestic supply chains more important than ever. I am also very pleased to see that the recent improvements in REE prices are continuing, with the price of NdPr now at approximately $59.60 per kilogram."
As a next step, a copy of the Court order will be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") and the Scheme will become effective, which is expected to occur on September 13, 2024. As a result, September 13, 2024, is expected to be Base's last day of trading on the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX"). The Special Dividend (AUD$0.065 per share) is expected to be paid to Base shareholders on October 1, 2024, and implementation of the Scheme is expected to occur on October 2, 2024.
The Toliara Project is subject to negotiation of fiscal terms with the Madagascar government and the receipt of certain Madagascar government approvals and actions before a current suspension on activities at the Toliara Project will be lifted and development may occur.
ABOUT ENERGY FUELS
Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company. The Company, as a leading producer of uranium in the United States, mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to major nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels recently began production of advanced rare earth element ("REE") materials, including mixed REE carbonate in 2021, and commenced production of commercial quantities of separated REEs in 2024. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the recovery of radionuclides needed for emerging cancer treatments. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and substantially all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds two of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah and the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the US today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE products, from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Company recently acquired the Bahia Project in Brazil and entered into a joint venture agreement to develop the Donald Project in Australia, each of which is believed to have significant quantities of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite) minerals. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the US and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company or as a leading producer of uranium in the U.S.; any expectation that the acquisition of Base Resources will be completed or if completed, completed on the terms and time proposed; any expectation that Energy Fuels will be successful in agreeing on fiscal terms with the Government of Madagascar or in achieving sufficient fiscal and legal stability for the Toliara Project, if acquired; any expectation that the current suspension relating to the Toliara Project will be lifted in the near future or at all; any expectation that the Toliara Project will be developed; any expectation that the Company will become a world-class critical minerals hub; and any expectation that the Company's evaluation of radioisotope recovery at the Mill will be successful. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; engineering, construction, processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; the availability of feed sources for the Mill; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the failure of the Company to complete the acquisition of Base Resources; the failure of the Government of Madagascar to agree on fiscal terms for the Toliara Project or provide the approvals necessary to achieve sufficient fiscal and legal stability on acceptable terms and conditions or at all; the failure of the current suspension affecting the Toliara Project to be lifted on a timely basis or at all; the failure of the Company to provide or obtain the necessary financing required to develop Toliara Project and the Company's other projects; available supplies of monazite; the ability of the Mill to produce REE carbonate, REE oxides or other REE products to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs or at all; market factors, including future demand for heavy mineral sands and/or REEs; actual results may differ from all such estimates and projections; the ability of the Mill to recover radium or other radioisotopes at reasonable costs or at all; market prices and demand for medical isotopes; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested Russia should consider limiting exports of key metals and raw materials, including uranium, titanium and nickel, as a response to western sanctions.
According to a Wednesday (September 11) Reuters report, Putin raised the idea in televised comments to government ministers, highlighting Russia’s important role in global supply of strategic commodities.
“Russia is the leader in reserves of a number of strategic raw materials,” Putin said.
“Please take a look at some of the types of goods that we supply to the world market ... Maybe we should think about certain restrictions — uranium, titanium, nickel. We just mustn't do anything to harm ourselves."
He also noted that the country holds nearly 22 percent of the world’s natural gas reserves, as well as 23 percent of its gold reserves and a significant 55 percent of its diamond reserves.
Although Putin emphasized that any limitations would need to be carefully evaluated to ensure they would not negatively affect the Russian economy, his comments come amid heightened tensions with the west.
The Russia-Ukraine war has prompted western nations to curtail purchases of Russian products such as oil and gas, but the country remains a large supplier of other commodities.
Russia's role in uranium, nickel and titanium mining
Russia’s role in uranium production is particularly noteworthy, as the country is the sixth largest producer of the material and accounts for 44 percent of the world’s uranium enrichment capacity.
Reuters notes that many western nuclear reactors rely heavily on Russian-enriched uranium, while in 2023 Russia was a major uranium supplier to the US and China, along with South Korea, France, Kazakhstan and Germany.
The US has taken steps toward reducing its reliance on Russian uranium. In May, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill banning enriched uranium imports from Russia. While the restrictions went into effect in mid-August, waivers will allow for continued imports from reactors through 2027 under certain conditions.
Nickel, another strategic material mentioned by Putin in his comments, is an important component in the production of batteries and alloys used in industries ranging from aerospace to defense.
Russia is home to Norilsk Nickel (MCX:GMKN), which is the world's biggest producer of Class 1 nickel, as well as the top miner of palladium and a producer of other metals. As Reuters points out, more than a fifth of the nickel stored in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange comes from Russia.
Citi analyst Arkady Gevorkyan told Reuters that while the west is planning to expand its capacity for uranium enrichment, it could take at least three years to achieve this, leaving a gap in supply in the interim. This could be partially filled with imports of low-enriched uranium from China, but that isn't seen as an ideal solution.
Putin's words sent London Metal Exchange nickel prices up, while shares of uranium companies such as NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE), Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) were also on the rise. Uranium companies have been under pressure in recent months on lower prices.
For its part, titanium is critical for industrial applications, particularly in the aerospace sector. Russia is the world’s third largest producer of titanium sponge, which is used to manufacture titanium metal.
Before the conflict with Ukraine began, Russia was a key titanium source for companies like Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (EPA:AIR). Boeing has since halted purchases of Russian titanium, while Airbus continues to source the metal under a waiver provided by Canada, which has imposed sanctions on Russia’s largest titanium sponge producer.
The February 2024 Front End Engineering Design (“FEED”)1 study production target and economics has been updated using the recently expanded 91.3Mlbs U3O8 Mineral Resource2 at the Tiris Uranium Project in Mauritania
Production Target Update increased the total Project U3O8 life of mine production by 44% to 43.5Mlbs U3O8 and extended the mine life from 17 years to 25 years
Project economics have also significantly improved:
NPV8% of US$499 million (A$734 million) an increase of 29%
IRR of 39% post tax and payback only 2.25 years
Life of Mine post tax cash flows of US$1,509 million an increase of 42%
Aura’s Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Grove commented:
"The updated economics from the Production Target Update clearly show the very significant value inherent at Tiris as Aura Energy rapidly progress towards the funding and development of the Project. The US$4.5 million drilling program undertaken earlier this year not only delivered a 55% increase In Mineral Resources3 but has also demonstrated over US$100 million of additional Project NPV, now standing at US$499 million. It is our strong belief that there is still very significant potential to continue to add to the Mineral Resource and Reserve inventory around Tiris East and across the whole northern Mauritanian region, within the 13,000km2 of tenements that Aura has under application4.
With the current large scale of the Mineral Resource Estimate inventory and future resource growth potential, the prospect for significant increase in the uranium production rate from Tiris once in production is very real and we are working on assessing, analysing and shortly presenting the results from the work currently being undertaken.
The updated Production Target study has not only increased the mine life and significantly improved the project economics but has simplified and de-risked the early mining sequence and brought forward some uranium production by 21% in the first year, and by 9% over the first five years compared to the FEED study5. These improved metrics will further support the funding process which is currently underway with indicative offers due this quarter.
The Company is rapidly working towards achieving the Final Investment Decision by the end of the current quarter with many activities underway including water drilling, engagement with EPCM contractors and operational readiness preparations. And we look forward to providing further updates on progress.”
Key highlights and outcomes of the updated Production Target:
The update to the production target for the FEED study5 has allowed revenue to be moved forward in the mining schedule and also increased the overall life of mine.
Robust base case project financial economics demonstrated by post-tax NPV8 of US$499M (A$734M) with IRR of 39%, and a 2.25-year payback at realised uranium price of US$80/lb U3O8
At uranium prices of US$100/lb U3O8 the economics increase to post-tax NPV8 of US$779M (A$1,145M) with IRR of 55%
Initial mine life increased from 17 years to 25 years, producing an average 1.8Mlbspa U3O8 from the 2.0Mlbspa U3O8 capacity process plant
Life of Mine (“LOM”) uranium production increased from 30.1Mlbs U3O8 to 43.5Mlbs U3O8
93% Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources in mining schedule during the first four years, LOM Inferred material totals 33% mostly beyond ten years in the mining schedule
The open pit mining is a simple, low-risk, shallow, free digging operation without the need for crushing and grinding
Beneficiation delivers a high-grade leach feed averaging 2,217ppm U3O8 increasing from 1,997ppm U3O8 (over first 5 years) and overall remains approximately the same at 1,752ppm U3O8 from 1,743ppm U3O8 (LOM) at a very low average cost of US$9.16/lb U3O8
AISC has increased to US$35.7/lb U3O8, an escalation of 3% on the 2024 FEED estimate5, largely due to a minor increase in waste to ore strip ratio from 0.7 to 0.8 waste to ore tonnes
CAPEX of US$230M, was not re-evaluated in this update and remained unchanged from the FEED study7
Uranium production planned within 18 months of Final Investment Decision
Modular design provides opportunities for further capital efficient expansion and scalability
The construction and operation of the Tiris Uranium Project will deliver significant and ongoing benefits to the people of Mauritania
Modular design provides opportunities for further capital efficient expansion and scalability
The update to the Production Target based on the successful exploration drilling program to update the Mineral Resource Estimate6 confirms the value in continued growth of the Tiris Project. The modular circuit design shown in Figure 1 allows flexibility in production scheduling and potential for rapid and simple expansion of production capacity.
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to advise that it has launched a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to existing shareholders to raise up to a maximum A$1.48M to fund ongoing exploration activities across the Company’s portfolio of exploration projects.
Highlights:
Launch of a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of ordinary shares (New Shares) to existing shareholders on a 2 for 3 entitlement basis at an issue price of 0.7 cents per share to raise approximately $1.48 million (Entitlement Offer).
For every two (2) New Shares issued to a holder as part of their subscriptions under the Entitlement Offer, the holder will also receive one (1) unlisted attaching option exercisable at 3 cents and expiring 30 April 2027 (New Option).
Entitlement Offer is to fund:
the planned drilling program at the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania;
a proposed radiometric survey over the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in eastern BC, Canada;
a planned RC drilling program at Sandiego North, part of the Koongie Park copper/zinc project;
initial soil sampling program at the newly-acquired Great Codroy uranium project in Newfoundland, Canada; and
the costs of the Entitlement Offer and for general working capital purposes.
AuKing’s Directors (Peter Tighe and Paul Williams) have committed to subscribing for their pro-rata entitlements under the Entitlement Offer.
The issue price of $0.007 per Share under the Entitlement Offer represents a:
12.5% discount to the last closing price of $0.008 on 6 September 2024 (being the last trading day before AuKing announced the Entitlement Offer); and
31.4% discount to the 15-day volume weighted average price of AuKing shares on ASX of $0.0102 as at the same date.
The Entitlement Offer is not underwritten but Co-Lead Managers Empire Capital Partners Pty Ltd and Peak Asset Management Pty Ltd have been appointed by the Company to assist on a best endeavours basis to place any shortfall that may arise in respect of the Entitlement Offer.
Eligible shareholders will be invited to take up all or part of their entitlements under the Retail Entitlement Offer with the ability to subscribe for additional New Shares in excess of their entitlement. The Entitlement Offer will open on Friday, 20 September 2024 and close at 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 10 October 2024.
Eligible Shareholders include persons who:
are registered as a holder of fully paid ordinary shares in AuKing as at 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 17 September 2024 (Record Date);
have a registered address in Australia and New Zealand as noted on the Company’s share register;
are not in the United States and are not a person (including nominees or custodians) acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States (to the extent such person holds existing shares for the account or benefit of such person in the United States); and
are eligible under all applicable securities laws to receive an offer under the Entitlement Offer.
Entitlements are non-renounceable and will not be tradeable on ASX or otherwise transferable. Eligible shareholders who do not take up their Entitlements in full will not receive any payment or value in respect of those entitlements. Ineligible shareholders will not receive any payment or value in respect of entitlements that they would otherwise have received had they been eligible.
A Prospectus for the Entitlement Offer has been lodged by the Company with ASIC and ASX today. The Prospectus together with personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Forms will be dispatched to all Eligible Shareholders. It is important to note that this will include via electronic distribution for those Eligible Shareholders who have previously supplied the registry with their email address.
If you are an Eligible Shareholder, the number of New Shares and New Options that you are entitled to subscribe for under the Entitlement Offer (Entitlement) will be set out in a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form that will be enclosed with the Prospectus.
With a portfolio of advanced stage exploration assets in the uranium, critical minerals and base metals space, AuKing Mining is poised to execute and accomplish its goals of becoming a mid-tier producer, creating significant shareholder value.
Overview
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration assets focused on uranium, copper and critical minerals, in Western Australia, Tanzania and British Columbia, Canada. The company aims to become a mid-tier copper, uranium and critical metals producer through the acquisition and development of near-term production assets.
AuKing’s portfolio of assets includes the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, the Mkuju uranium project in Tanzania, and the recently acquired Myoff Creek niobium-REE project in British Columbia, Canada.
AuKing has acquired the uranium bearing mineral claim known as the Grand Codroy uranium project approximately 50 km north of Port aux Basque, Newfoundland. Grand Cordroy spans 2,200 hectares and hosts several documented uranium occurrences located along a major radiometric high.
The company is led by an experienced management and board of directors supporting and executing on the company’s strategic goals of becoming a mid-tier producer through its diverse project portfolio.
Company Highlights
AuKing Mining is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration assets focused on uranium, copper and critical minerals.
The company holds a diverse portfolio of advanced exploration assets in Western (Koongie Park), Tanzania (Mkuju) and British Columbia, Canada (Myoff Creek)
Koongie Park has a mineral resource estimate totalling 21.1 Mt across three well-explored deposits - Onedin, Sandiego and Emull.
AuKing is led by a highly experienced management team executing the company’s strategies to increase shareholder value.
Key Projects
Mkuju Uranium Project (Tanzania)
Mkuju is situated immediately to the southeast of the world class Nyota uranium project that was the primary focus of exploration and development feasibility studies by then ASX-listed Mantra Resources Limited (ASX:MRU). Not long after completion of feasibility studies for Nyota in early 2011, MRU announced a AU$1.16 billion takeover offer from the Russian group ARMZ. The takeover was finalised in mid-2011.
During the latter part of 2023, AuKing Mining completed a Stage 1 exploration program at Mkuju which comprised a combination of rock chip, soil geochemistry sampling, shallow auger drilling and initial diamond drilling. Some very encouraging results were obtained from this program which have formed the basis for a proposed 11,000m drilling program that is about to commence at Mkuju. Results included:
Myoff Creek Niobium-REE Project (British Columbia, Canada)
In July 2024, AuKing Mining completed the acquisition of the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada, known for its rich mineral deposits. The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure. The project highlights near-surface carbonatite mineralization that spans an area of 1.4 km by 0.4 km with high-grade historic drilling intercepts that include 0.93 percent niobium and 2.06 percent total rare earth oxides.
There is significant potential to expand the current target area as it remains open at depth and along strike.
HERE AuKing’s exploration team has completed a recent site visit to Myoff Creek and have identified the need for a detailed airborne radiometric survey to be undertaken across the tenure area. This survey is expected to commence in Q4 of 2024 and will include coverage of the area where historical drilling identified significant niobium/REE results – thereby providing a “marker” for potential mineralization across the rest of the Myoff Creek area.
Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project
Koongie Park project lies within the highly mineralized Halls Creek Mobile Belt. The area also hosts the Savannah (Sally Malay) and Copernicus nickel projects, the former Argyle diamond mine and the Nicolsons gold mining operation of Pantoro Limited. Koongie Park is located about 25 kms southwest of the regional centre of Halls Creek on the Great Northern Highway in northeastern Western Australia.
AuKing owns 100 percent interest (subject to a 1 percent net smelter royalty) in Koongie Park and has received significant historical exploration and drilling since the 1970s. The project contains three deposits of note: Onedin and Sandiego copper-zinc-gold deposits, and the Emull copper deposit.
Onedin and Sandiego are both in advanced exploration stages with a total mineral resource estimate of 4.8 Mt and 4.1 Mt, respectively, containing copper, zinc, gold, silver and lead. The Sandiego prospect boasts a scoping study (released in June 2023) that highlights an 11-year life of mine with a processing capacity of 750 ktpa and pre-production capex of $135 million for a 2.5 year payback. Economics highlight a pre-tax NPV of $177 million and 40 percent IRR.
Koongie Park and neighboring project holdings
The Emull base metal deposit has received significant drilling by previous owner Northern Star Resources several years ago and subsequently by AuKing in 2022. The deposit has a maiden resource estimate of 12.2 Mt, containing copper, zinc, lead and silver, with significant upside potential as more drilling is performed.
Grand Codroy Uranium Project
The Grand Codroy uranium project covers 2,200 hectares with the presence of several documented uranium occurrences located along a major radiometric high. The property is approximately 50 km north of Port aux Basque, Newfoundland.
Project Highlights:
Uranium Mineralisation: Uranium mineralisation within extensive, organic-rich siliciclastic rocks is similar to sandstone-hosted uranium districts in the western United States.
High Grade Samples: Notable high-grade historical rock samples including:
Grand Codroy River #6 (Sample 153) - >20,000ppm (2%) Cu and 435ppm U (Sample 3522) - >20,000ppm (2%) Cu and 400ppm U
Grand Codroy River #4 – 22,000ppm (2.2%) U
Overfall Brook – 595ppm U (Source – Newfoundland Labrador Dept of Industry, Energy and Technology)
Significant Exploration Potential: Grand Codroy tenure area largely untouched by modern exploration. Note the impressive results being reported by Infini Resources Limited (ASX:I88) at its Portland Creek uranium project, to the north of Grand Codroy in western Newfoundland.
Strategic Location: The mineral claim is strategically situated approximately 50 km north of Port aux Basque, Newfoundland.
Excellent Accessibility: The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure leading directly to the area.
Capital Raising: Placement of $130,000 to sophisticated investors with Melbourne's boutique Peak Asset Management leading the Placement, together with upcoming entitlement offer to existing shareholders.
Board and Management Team
Peter Tighe – Non-executive Chairman
Peter Tighe started his career in the family-owned JH Leavy & Co business, which is one of the longest established fruit and vegetable wholesaling businesses in the Brisbane Markets at Rocklea. As the owner and managing director of JH Leavy & Co, Tighe expanded the company along with highly respected farms and packhouses that have been pleased to supply the company with top quality fruit and vegetables for wholesale/export for over 40 years. Tighe has been a director of Brisbane Markets Limited (BML) since 1999 and is currently the deputy chairman. BML is the owner of the Brisbane Markets site and is responsible for the ongoing management and development of its $400 million asset portfolio. As the proprietor of the site, BML has over 250 leases in place including selling floors, industrial warehousing, retail stores and commercial offices. BML acknowledges its role as an economic hub of Queensland, facilitating the trade of $1.5 billion worth of fresh produce annually, and supporting local and regional businesses of the horticulture industry.
Tighe (with his wife Patty) owns Magic Bloodstock Racing (MBR), a thoroughbred horse racing and breeding company. MBR has acquired many horses which are trained and raced across Australia and around the world including “Winx”, one of the greatest thoroughbreds of all time winning more than $26 million in prize money.
Paul Williams – Managing Director
Paul Williams holds both Bachelor of Arts and Law Degrees from the University of Queensland and practised as a corporate and commercial lawyer with Brisbane legal firm HopgoodGanim Lawyers for 17 years. He ultimately became an equity partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers before joining Eastern Corporation as their chief executive officer in August 2004. In mid-2006, Williams joined Mitsui Coal Holdings as general counsel, participating in the supervision of the coal mining interests and business development activities within the multinational Mitsui & Co group. Williams is well-known in the Brisbane investment community as well as in Sydney and Melbourne and brings to the AKN board a broad range of commercial and legal expertise – especially in the context of mining and exploration activities. He also has a strong focus on corporate governance and the importance of clear and open communication of corporate activity to the investment markets.
ShiZhou Yin – Non-executive Director
ShiZhou Yin holds a Master of Professional Accounting degree and is a Chinese-certified public accountant and a senior accountant. From September 1994 to September 2010, Yin served successively as accountant of Beijing No. 2 Water Pipe Factory, audit manager and audit partner of Yuehua Certified Public Accountants Firm, and senior partner of Zhongrui Yuehua Certified Public Accountants Co.
From April 2017 to the present time, Yin has been vice-president, chief financial officer and secretary of the board of JCHX Group Co..
Yin has also been the chairman of the board of supervisors of JCHX Mining Management Co. (Shanghai Stock Exchange Code: 603979) since May 2017. JCHX Mining Management is one of China’s largest mining services companies with operations around the world and has a share market capitalization of approx. US$5 billion.
Chris Bittar – Exploration Manager (MGeoSc, MComm (Finance), BMSc)
Chris Bittar was previously senior project geologist at Pantoro Limited’s Norseman Project in Western Australia, where he supervised the planning and execution of near-mine exploration and resource development programs as part of the Definitive Feasibility Study program at Norseman.
Prior to his Pantoro role, Bittar held senior geologist roles with Millennium Minerals (Nullagine Gold project) and Pilbara Minerals (Pilgangoora Lithium project), and exploration geologist roles with Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania and Northern Minerals (Browns Range rare earths project in WA). In these roles, Bittar gained extensive experience in taking projects from greenfield exploration to resource development and up to mine-ready feasibility study stage. This experience included supervision of multiple drilling campaigns, geological interpretation, data management and project reporting. Bittar has also maintained a strong commitment to company safety policies and procedures.
Paul Marshall – Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Paul Marshall is a chartered accountant with a Bachelor of Law degree, and a post Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance. He has 30 years of professional experience having worked for Ernst and Young for 10 years, and subsequently twenty years spent in commercial roles as company secretary and CFO for a number of listed and unlisted companies mainly in the resources sector. Marshall has extensive experience in all aspects of company financial reporting, corporate regulatory and governance areas, business acquisition and disposal due diligence, capital raising and company listings and company secretarial responsibilities.
“We don't need any more catalysts. We've got a 30 million to 50 million pound supply deficit in the market probably for the next five years. That's what we're looking at. And that's what's going to move the price" — Justin Huhn, Uranium Insider
"To us (nuclear energy) was always the answer. And while everyone seems very pessimistic about everything, I think that perhaps we could be on the verge of a huge, major transformation where finally we do appreciate nuclear for the unbelievable technology that it is." — Adam Rozencwajg, Goehring & Rozencwajg
The uranium spot price displayed volatility in Q1, rising to a high unseen since 2007 before ending the quarter below US$90 per pound. U3O8 values shed 3.96 percent over the three month period, but experts believe fundamentals remain strong and expect the sector to benefit from various tailwinds in the months ahead.
Supply remains a key factor in the uranium landscape, with a deficit projected to grow amid production challenges. With annual output well below the current demand levels, the supply crunch is expected to be a long-term price driver.
“Supply-side fragility continued to be one of the key themes in Q1, especially the news out of Kazakhstan that production would be significantly lower than expected in 2024 than previously thought,” Ben Finegold, associate at London-based investment firm Ocean Wall, told the Investing News Network in an interview.
These favorable fundamentals are expected to support uranium prices for the remainder of the year.
Finegold also noted that spot market activity highlights how sensitive the sector is to supply challenges.
“Spot market prices have also been a key talking point as volatility in pricing has increased dramatically in Q1 to both the upside and downside,” he explained. “It has brought to light just how thinly traded the spot market is, but interestingly term prices have only continued to rise, which is indicative that the long-term fundamentals remain intact.”
Sulfuric acid shortage impeding supply growth
The U3O8 spot price opened the year at US$91.71 and edged higher through January 22, when values hit a 17 year high of US$106.87. However, the near two decade record was short lived, and by month’s end uranium was around US$100.
Some of the price positivity early in the quarter came as Kazatomprom (LSE:KAP,OTC Pink:NATKY) warned that it was expecting to adjust its 2024 production guidance due to “challenges related to the availability of sulfuric acid.”
The state producer and major uranium player confirmed the reduction on February 1, underscoring the importance of sulfuric acid in its in-situ recovery method and describing its efforts to secure supply.
“Presently, the company is actively pursuing alternative sources for sulfuric acid procurement,” a press release states.
“Looking ahead in the medium term, the deficit is expected to alleviate as a result of the potential increase in sulphuric acid supply from local non-ferrous metals mining and smelting operations. The company also intends to enhance its in-house sulfuric acid production capacity by constructing a new plant.”
In 2023, Kazatomprom initiated the establishment of Taiqonyr Qyshqyl Zauyty to oversee the construction of a new sulfuric acid plant capable of producing 800,000 metric tons annually.
In the years ahead, the company is aiming to bolster its sulfuric acid production capacities through existing partnerships to achieve a consolidated production volume of approximately 1.5 million metric tons.
In the meantime, disruptions to Kazakh output will only grow the market deficit.
According to the World Nuclear Association, total global uranium production in 2022 only satiated 74 percent of global demand, a number that is likely to shrink as nuclear reactors in Asian countries begin coming online.
“Kazakhstan is the largest producer of uranium in the world — 44 percent. We like to think of Kazakhstan as the OPEC of uranium,” John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, said during a recent webinar.
Kazatomprom forecasts its adjusted uranium production for 2024 will range between 21,000 and 22,500 metric tons on a 100 percent basis, and 10,900 to 11,900 metric tons on an attributable basis. While in line with the company’s 2023 output, the major had to forgo a production ramp up due to the sulfuric acid shortage and development issues.
Analysts and market watchers foresee the sulfuric acid shortage being a long-term price driver.
“The sulfuric acid issue in Kazakhstan is a systemic problem that we do not believe will go away any time soon,” said Finegold. “While the company is doing what they can to alleviate pressures on sulfuric acid supplies, we believe their ability to ramp up production will be hindered for several years before their third domestic plant comes online. As such, we do not see Kazakh uranium production increasing significantly over the next three to four years.”
COP28 nuclear commitment supporting demand
The U3O8 spot price spiked again in early February, reaching US$105 before another correction set in.
As Finegold explained, some of the retraction was the result of profit taking from short-term holders.
“Financial speculators looking to lock in profits towards March year ends played a role, but as we know these moves are achieved on very little volume, so the point remains that the long-term thesis remains unchanged,” he said.
Finegold went on to highlight the different investment perspectives within the market.
“Spot market participants trade on very different parameters and time horizons to one another,” he said. “A trader and a hedge fund, for example, act in a totally different manner to a utility who are long-term thinkers.”
Despite February's slight contraction, uranium prices have remained elevated above US$80.
Some of this long-term support is the result of a COP28 nuclear capacity declaration. At the organization's December meeting in Dubai, more than 20 countries signed a proclamation to triple nuclear capacity by 2050.
There are currently 440 operational nuclear reactors with an additional 13 slated to come online this year and another 47 expected to start electricity generation by 2030. For Finegold, this commitment to building and fortifying nuclear capacity has been uranium's most prevalent demand trend. “The demand side of the equation remains robust and growing at a time when the supply side has never been more fragile,” he commented.
Others also believe the COP28 commitment was a tipping point for the uranium market that spawned several announcements about mine restarts and project extensions.
“Governments around the world have acknowledged that they need to be more supportive, not just financially, but in terms of expediting new projects, expediting the environmental permitting processes for new uranium mines,” said Sprott’s Ciampaglia during the webinar. “And it's not just happening in one country — with the exception of one or two outliers in Europe, this is happening around the globe.”
Geopolitical risk and resource nationalism are price catalysts
Uranium prices continued to consolidate from mid-February through mid-March, but remained above US$84.
This positivity saw several uranium companies in the US, Canada and Australia announce plans to bring existing mines out of care and maintenance. In late November, uranium major Cameco( TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) announced it was restarting operations at its McArthur River/Key Lake project in Saskatchewan after four years.
In January, the McClean Lake joint venture which is co-owned by Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and Orano Canada, reported plans to restart its McClean Lake project, also located in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
South of the border, exploration company IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF) is gearing up to restart mining at its Tony M underground mine in Utah. “With the uranium spot price now trading around US$100 per pound, we are in the very fortunate position of owning multiple, past-producing, fully permitted uranium mines in the U.S. that we believe can be restarted quickly with relatively low capital costs," IsoEnergy CEO and Director Phil Williams said in a February release.
Building North American capacity is especially important ahead of the global nuclear energy ramp up and the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the west. While nuclear power is used to provide nearly 20 percent of America's electricity, the nation produces a very small amount of the uranium it needs.
Instead, the country imports as much as 40.5 million pounds annually.
Commenting on that topic, Finegold noted, “The ongoing talk around US sanctions remains the most significant geopolitical catalyst for the sector." He added, "While we do not believe sanctions could be enforced immediately, it will send a signal to the market that Russia will no longer be involved in the largest uranium market in the world and would inevitably have an impact on fuel cycle component prices.”
If sanctions do limit imports from Russian allies, Finegold expects these countries to form stronger ties to China.
“Outside of this, the relationship between Kazakhstan and China remains one to watch as the Chinese continue their nuclear rollout strategy and look to procure millions of Kazakh-produced pounds,” he added.
Uranium price outlook remains positive
After hitting a Q1 low of US$84.84 on March 18, uranium began to move positively, ending the three month session in the US$88 range. Commitments to nuclear capacity, the energy transition and stifled supply will continue to be the most prevalent market drivers heading into the second quarter and the rest of the year.
“We believe uranium prices will significantly outrun the recent US$107 highs from February in 2024, driven by a fundamental supply/demand imbalance,” said Finegold. “Producers will continue to cover production shortfalls, while utilities struggle to replenish inventory shortages.”
The Ocean Wall associate went on to note, “The inherent appetite of traders and financial speculators will continue to drive prices higher. These demand drivers are converging at a time when supply has never looked more fragile.”
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
After reaching a 17 year high in January, uranium prices consolidated in Q2, holding above US$82 per pound.
Despite the cooldown, geopolitical tensions, supply concerns and resource nationalism added support to the uranium sector over the 90 day period, preventing the energy fuel from dipping below the US$80 level.
Some analysts believe the correction is part of the uranium market's ongoing bull run.
“Although the price of uranium has appreciated significantly, we’re still well shy of the record US$135 per pound realized in 2007, or US$200 per pound when adjusted for inflation," Steven Schoffstall, director of ETF product management at Sprott, wrote in an April 25 note on uranium's resurgence. "Rising global commitments to nuclear energy and other supporting factors are helping to make uranium a more compelling investment than ever."
Starting the quarter at US$87.26, uranium values had contracted slightly by the end of June to hit US$85.76. While prices moved slightly lower, market fundamentals still favor a higher uranium price in the months and years to come.
Schoffstall states that a positive trend working in uranium’s favor is the COP28 commitment to triple nuclear capacity by 2050. Globally, 152 nuclear reactors are currently either under construction or planned.
Additionally, in early January, the UK government announced plans to expedite investment decisions for new nuclear projects, aiming to quadruple its nuclear capacity by 2050. Schoffstall notes that with this expansion, nuclear energy would account for 25 percent of Britain's electricity demand, up from 15 percent previously.
US ban on Russian uranium boosts prices
After holding in the US$86 to US$89 range through April, uranium prices were pushed higher in May by the news that the Biden administration will be banning Russian uranium imports.
"And — building off the unprecedented US$2.72 billion in federal funding that Congress recently appropriated at the President’s request — it will jumpstart new enrichment capacity in the United States and send a clear message to industry that we are committed to long-term growth in our nuclear sector."
The decision aligns with goals set last December by the US and its allies, including Canada, France, Japan and the UK, which collectively pledged US$4.2 billion to expand uranium enrichment and conversion capacity.
The US has relied on Russian uranium since the 1993 Megatons to Megawatts program, which involved converting 500 metric tons (MT) of uranium from dismantled Russian nuclear warheads into reactor fuel.
According to the US Energy Information Agency, Russian imports accounted for 12 percent of the nation’s uranium supply in 2022. The new legislation aims to shift this dependenct toward local uranium sourcing.
The announcement raised questions about the US’ ability to source uranium domestically and through allies, which proved beneficial for US-focused producers like Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU).
Uranium miners bringing supply back online
As countries look to bolster their nuclear energy capacity, issues around future supply are intensifying. In 2022, total global production satiated just 74 percent of global demand, pointing to a sizable shortfall.
If the world intends to meet the COP28 obligation of tripling nuclear capacity, increased uranium production is needed. Some of that supply will come from projects that were curtailed due to weak prices in the 2010s.
Restarting uranium production at these projects will likely prove easier than bringing new projects online due to the decades-long process of getting mines approved. Indeed, several uranium companies in the US, Canada and Australia have already announced plans to restart existing mines due to recent market optimism.
In late November, Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) announced it would resume operations at its McArthur River/Key Lake project in Saskatchewan. In January of this year, Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and Orano Canada revealed plans to restart the McClean Lake project, also in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
On the other side of the border, IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF) is preparing to restart its Tony M underground uranium mine in Utah, with first production slated for 2025.
In Australia, Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTCQX:PALAF) resumed commercial production at its Langer Henrich mine in late March, with the first customer shipment expected in July. The company subsequently released guidance for its 2025 fiscal year, outlining 4 million to 4.5 million pounds of production. Paladin's goal is for Langer Heinrich to reach nameplate production of 6 million pounds annually by the end of the 2026 calendar year.
“Now that uranium prices have returned to more profitable levels, many previously closed mines are taking steps to start producing again,” said Schoffstall in his note. “However, adding to the supply of uranium isn’t as simple as flipping a switch, and increasing uranium production is proving difficult.”
Case in point — the sector’s largest producers have had to reduce their 2024 production guidance.
In 2023, Cameco, the largest pure-play uranium miner by market cap, had to lower the production forecast for its Cigar Lake mine and its McArthur River/Key Lake operations, expecting a nearly 3 million pound shortfall.
Similarly, Kazatomprom, which produces about 44 percent of the world’s uranium, announced in February that it will fall short of its production targets in 2024, and likely in 2025 as well.
These positive long-term fundamentals pushed uranium to a Q2 high of US$93.72 on May 8.
Paladin's Fission offer hints at more M&A
Amid that environment, some producers started looking for uranium deals in June.
Most notable was Paladin's C$1.4 billion offer for Saskatchewan-focused Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF).
“The acquisition of Fission, along with the successful restart of our Langer Heinrich Mine, is another step in our strategy to diversify and grow into a global uranium leader across the top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, Namibia and Australia,” said Paladin CEO Ian Purdy in a June 24 press release.
“Fission is a natural fit for our portfolio with the shallow high-grade PLS project located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. The addition of PLS creates a leading Canadian development hub alongside Paladin’s Michelin project, with exploration upside across all Canadian properties," he continued.
While some market watchers think the deal could open the floodgates for more M&A activity in the sector, others have warned of potential pitfalls like those witnessed during uranium’s last bull market.
During that period, only one major acquisition led to the development of a new uranium mine: China General Nuclear's 2012 purchase of Extract Resources, which resulted in Namibia's Husab mine. Other deals failed to produce viable assets as they were often based on promising geological surveys rather than proven reserves.
This time, industry players are expected to focus on acquiring high-quality, low-cost assets that can withstand market downturns. The Fission deal emphasizes the importance of prioritizing "large single asset scale" properties, Arthur Hyde, partner and portfolio manager at Segra Capital, told Energy Intelligence.
“This is perfectly predictable and probably exactly what the market should be seeing,” he continued during the interview. “I would say that we're kind of in a unique commodity cycle here, where I don't think smaller bolt-on acquisitions will be enough to satiate the supply-demand gap. What I think we're seeing in the Fission deal is a premium for scale and I think that's something that you'll continue to see through the cycle."
Tailwinds seen pushing prices higher
Uranium's May rally was short-lived, with prices returning to rangebound status through June. Values registered a Q2 low of US$82.07 on June 11, but remained in multi-decade high territory.
“Besides being a pause in a longer-term bull market, the uranium spot market has been susceptible to broader factors like broader commodities weakness, seasonal softness and a lack of expected buying activity with the passage of the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act,” wrote Jacob White, ETF product manager at Sprott Asset Management.
“On the other hand, fundamentals continue to strengthen with nuclear power plant restarts, new builds and a deepening supply deficit. Notably, the spot market may have paused, but the increasingly positive fundamental picture has played out differently for both the term market and uranium miners,” he further explained.
This sentiment was shared by panelists polled by FocusEconomics. They noted that June saw prices fall for the third time in four months, although they remain near the highest levels since the pre-financial crisis bubble in 2007.
This decline likely indicates a market correction, as the spot price has eased this year, while the long-term contract price, which better reflects market fundamentals, has increased.
Against that backdrop, the panelists expect to see prices remain around their highest level in more than a decade for the rest of the year, with a Q4 price forecast of US$91.72. “Over 2024 as a whole, they see prices averaging the highest level since 2007, with the pledge at the December UN COP 28 summit to triple nuclear energy output driving a worldwide push for uranium supply — which is relatively inelastic,” the firm's report reads.
Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now
Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, shared his latest thoughts on gold, silver and uranium dynamics, as well as the opportunity he sees in the "hated" platinum and palladium sectors.
Speaking first about gold, he said so far foreign central banks have been its main buyers. In his experience, retail investors only become interested in the metal when they get concerned about maintaining their purchasing power.
At this point, that hasn't happened yet, and it may not happen for some time.
"I will note that it took five years for this to happen in the 1967, 1972 timeframe. In other words, while people understood that inflation was taking place, the perniciousness of it, the impact on their own personal lifestyle, wasn't apparent for five years. And my suspicion is that we're facing a delayed punch with regard to taxpayers and savers understanding the impact of inflation on their own purse," Rule explained during the conversation.
"As they come to understand that, I think that you will get a layer of retail buying, the traditional retail buyer, on top of the central bank buyer. And if I'm right with regards to that, then you could see some real fireworks in the gold price."
When asked what's moving the silver price right now, Rule said he doesn't know. Typically the white metal follows gold and then outperforms, but he would have expected silver to need a bigger move in gold to take off.
An anomaly was 2021's silver squeeze, which was driven by the Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) community. At that time, the normal sequence — where the metal moves and then is followed by miners, developers and juniors — was turned on its head.
"It might be that your generation doesn't do things the way my generation does. I'll need to observe that," he said.
Looking briefly at uranium, Rule said the price is taking an important breather. In his view, a key trend to watch right now is the rising prominence of the term market, which will help lower the cost of capital in the sector.
"The real pricing structure is being determined in the term market, and increasingly it's going to be reflected in the term market in the five year product, the 10 year product, the 15 year product and the 20 year product. This is going to have really profound and positive implications for those few uranium juniors that have developable projects," he said.
Watch the interview for more from Rule on the topics mentioned above.
You can also click here for information about the upcoming Rule Symposium, which runs from July 7 to 11 in Boca Raton, Florida. A livestream will also be available, with content available until December 31 of this year.
Ben Finegold: Uranium's New Paradigm — Market Dynamics and How to Invest
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Ben Finegold, director at Ocean Wall, shared his latest thoughts on uranium, covering supply and demand dynamics and his outlook for prices in 2024 and beyond.
In his view, the market has only reached its third inning, meaning the story is nowhere near over. While investors will need to be more selective, Finegold remains bullish on the uranium spot price and sees uranium stock opportunities too.
"You've got the supply side as fragile as it is, and you've got demand really starting to kick into gear over the next decade. And then you can throw (small modular reactors) into that story, you can throw ... all these bells and whistles on top. And you start to realize that it is a unique, quality story versus anything else," Finegold said during the interview.
Honing in on the US ban on Russian uranium imports, which was signed into law in mid-May, Finegold said it's probably one of the most significant events for the uranium market since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
However, while it's a powerful mechanism for incentivizing US uranium mining and fuel cycle investment, he said the market is still waiting to see exactly how the ban will impact the fuel cycle. Finegold also said he believes there's a fairly strong possibility of a counter-ban from Russia, noting that Russia has little reason to keep supplying the US.
Leading up to the ban, US utilities were hesitant to sign contracts due to the uncertainty with Russia. With that now largely out of the way, Finegold expects these entities to step up to the plate. "I think that we're going to start to see a move much higher both in terms of term volume and in terms of term prices," he said. "Fuel buyers have got the clarity that they need, particularly in the west now, on the US' stance on the future procurement of Russian uranium."
He doesn't believe investors have missed the boat on uranium, but he encouraged caution in today's market.
"I think we're entering a new paradigm for the market, certainly in terms of geopolitics, in that the market is bifurcating — it feels like more and more every day," Finegold said as the interview wrapped up. "It was a bifurcated market five years ago, and it's being exacerbated week on week. We're starting to see this real divide between the east and the west in terms of production, who's selling to who, (and) in terms of power plant construction, who's willing to work where."
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on uranium, including supply, demand and pricing.
After reaching a 17 year high of US$106 per pound in early January, the uranium spot price spent most of the second quarter consolidating under US$90, finishing the three month period at the US$85.70 level.
“Thus far in 2024, the uranium spot price has stabilized between US$85 to US$95 per pound after a significant 88.54 percent increase in 2023,” wrote Sprott Asset Management's Jacob White in a June market update.
“This phase indicates a healthy correction within a bullish market cycle," he added.
White, who is the company's exchange-traded fund product manager, went on to note that the recent pause in uranium's run offers a promising entry point to the ongoing bull market. Like many market watchers, he sees market support for the commodity coming from persistent supply uncertainties and renewed nuclear energy interest.
Below are the best-performing uranium stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE by share price performance so far this year. All data was obtained on July 8, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies had market caps above C$10 million at the time. Read on to learn what factors have been moving their share prices.
Canada-focused Greenridge Exploration is engaged in the exploration of the Nut Lake uranium project in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada, and has acquired several uranium projects this year. According to the company, Nut Lake is strategically positioned near the Angilak uranium deposit, which was recently acquired by Atha Energy (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF) as part of a three way merger with Latitude Uranium and 92 Energy.
Nut Lake is a new property for Greenridge. On January 18, the company entered into an option agreement with three parties to acquire a 100 percent stake in the asset. Historic drilling at the polymetallic deposit has identified “significant” uranium mineralization, with intersections of up to 9 feet containing 0.69 percent of U3O8.
Greenridge released a technical review of the property in April. In the release, Russell Starr, CEO of Greenridge, states, "We continue to uncover promising geological data at the Nut Lake Uranium Project. The Thelon Basin and sub-basins are significantly underexplored compared to the well-known Athabasca Basin to the south.” In late May, the company increased its land position at Nut Lake by more than 40 percent to a total of 5,854 hectares.
Nut Lake isn't Greenridge's only addition this year. In May, the company also acquired the Carpenter Lake uranium project, which covers 13,387 hectares near the Athabasca Basin's southern margin. Greenridge ended the quarter by acquiring the Snook Lake and Ranger Lake uranium projects in Ontario. The Ranger Lake project covers 20,782 hectares in the Elliot Lake region, while the Snook Lake project spans 4,899 hectares in Northwestern Ontario.
Greenridge's share price has climbed throughout the year to reach a year-to-date high of C$1.25 on July 3.
District Metals is an energy metals and polymetallic explorer and developer with a portfolio of nine assets, including five uranium projects in Sweden. It's currently focused on its Viken property, which hosts a uranium-vanadium deposit.
Historic estimates conducted in 2010 and 2014 peg the indicated resource at 43 million metric tons with an average grade 0.019 percent U3O8, with another 3 billion metric tons with an average grade 0.017 percent U3O8 in the inferred category. According to the company, Viken is one of the “world's largest in terms of uranium and vanadium mineral resources."
Shares of District spiked to a year-to-date high of C$0.49 on May 21. The jump coincided with the company announcing that its subsidiary, Bergslagen Metals, had received final approvals for its mineral license applications in Jämtlands and Västerbottens Counties in Sweden to explore for metals including vanadium, nickel, molybdenum and rare earths.
“We are very pleased with the timely approvals for our eight mineral license applications that cover a total of 91,470 hectares of ground that is highly prospective for Alum Shale deposit targets,” said Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District. “Alum shales are the host rocks of our Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which represents a potentially significant source of critical and strategic metals and minerals for the green energy transition.”
CanAlaska Uranium is a self-described project generator with a portfolio of assets in the Saskatchewan-based Athabasca Basin. The region is well known in the sector for its high-grade deposits.
The company's portfolio includes the West McArthur property, which is situated near sector major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Orano Canada’s McArthur River/Key Lake mine joint venture. In 2018, Cameco signed on as a joint venture partner for CanAlaska's West McArthur project, and it retains a 16.65 percent stake.
In mid-April, CanAlaska acquired the Intrepid East and Intrepid West projects in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin. The two projects cover a combined 58,747 hectares and are 20 kilometers north of the high-grade Hurricane uranium deposit.
In June, CanAlaska mobilized drill crews for a summer drill program at West McArthur. The C$7.5 million program is focused on expanding the high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery. High-grade results from the discovery drove CanAlaska's share price to a year-to-date high of C$0.75 in early March.
Denison Mines is focused on uranium mining in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, holding a 95 percent interest in the Wheeler River uranium project. In 2023, the company completed a feasibility study for Wheeler River's Phoenix deposit, at which it plans to use in-situ recovery (ISR), and updated the 2018 prefeasibility study for the Gryphon deposit.
According to the company, both deposits have low-cost production potential.
Denison also owns 22.3 percent of the McClean Lake joint venture with Orano Canada. The companies agreed in January to restart mining operations at the McClean North deposit, with a target of 2025. The two companies also share the nearby Midwest uranium project, with Denison holding a 25.17 percent interest.
On May 8, Denison released its Q1 results in which it discusses its progress throughout the quarter, and notes that it is continuing to work toward a final investment decision for ISR mining at the Phoenix deposit.
Uranium major Cameco operates across the entire nuclear fuel value chain and holds significant stakes in key uranium operations within the Athabasca Basin. This includes a 54.55 percent interest in the Cigar Lake mine, the world's most productive uranium mine. The company also owns 70 percent of the McArthur River mine and 83 percent of the Key Lake mill. Orano Canada is Cameco's primary joint venture partner across these operations.
On April 30, Cameco released its Q1 results, saying that its uranium production increased to 5.8 million pounds during the period, up from 4.5 million pounds in Q1 2023. The company also reported a 16 percent reduction in unit cash production costs to $19.52 per pound over the same time period. Looking ahead, Cameco said it expects McArthur River/Key Lake and Cigar Lake to produce a total of 18 million pounds each in 2024.
In June, Saskatchewan Power, Westinghouse and Cameco penned a memorandum of understanding to evaluate Westinghouse’s nuclear reactor technology for potential deployment in Saskatchewan. The agreement focuses on assessing AP1000 and AP300 small modular reactors reactors for long-term energy planning.
The trio will also explore ways to create a local nuclear supply chain, including fuel production, collaborating on research and workforce training with Saskatchewan’s institutions. SaskPower aims to make a final investment decision on constructing the province's first small modular reactor facility by 2029.
