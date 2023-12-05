Please confirm your editon.
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies
What are the largest ASX uranium stocks? Here's a brief look at the biggest uranium companies by market cap in 2023.
Despite the global shutdown, uranium prices have continued to do considerably well in recent years. In fact, the energy metal gained a lot of traction and momentum in 2020 and 2021, while the rest of the world was at a standstill, and it has only continued to climb since.
In 2022, the uranium price began spiking early in the year, reaching US$64.50 per pound in mid-April — a height not seen since 2011 and likely the result of the geopolitical tensions in Europe. This year, after settling at around US$50 through March, the energy metal began spiking again. As of November 22, it has climbed to US$80, and it has yet to let up.
Experts say the future of uranium is looking bright. With hopes high for the energy metal, those looking to capitalise on uranium stocks have a lot of upside to bolster their investment case.
To help interested investors, the Investing News Network compiled a list of the top ASX uranium stocks by their market caps. Data was gathered on November 22, 2023, using TradingView's stock screener. All information and values were current at that time.
1. Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN)
Market cap: AU$3.1 billion; current share price: AU$1.015
Paladin Energy is an independent uranium production company based out of Western Australia whose goal is to be a reliable supplier of clean energy for the future. Its main focus is uranium mining, and it currently has one active mine: Langer Heinrich in Namibia, of which it owns 75 percent. The company also has an exploration portfolio that spans both Canada and Australia.
Paladin's operations were paused in 2018 due to continued low uranium prices. However, in 2022, the company began the process of restarting operations at Langer Heinrich and saw a more than successful share purchase plan completed in May 2022. Chairman Cliff Lawrenson stated in the company's activities report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, that Paladin is looking to resume production by Q1 of calendar year 2024.
2. Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)
Market cap: AU$1.53 billion; current share price: AU$4.24
Boss Energy's Honeymoon uranium mine is about to enter the market. The mine, located in South Australia, is licenced and permitted for the production, storage and export of uranium. With a strategically designed processing plant, the asset has a small footprint and upholds the Heritage and Native Title mining agreements on the land. Since it acquired Honeymoon in December 2015, Boss Energy has developed the project's JORC resource from 16.6 million pounds to 71.6 million pounds.In October of this year, Boss Energy announced that it had achieved a significant milestone with the commencement of mining operations at Honeymoon, and another came on November 30 when pre-flushing of the start up wells produced production-grade uranium. First production is expected in Q1 2024.
3. Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL)
Market cap: AU$925.27 million; current share price: AU$1.16
Deep Yellow is committed to developing a high-output, cost-effective, tier-one uranium company. The company's project portfolio consists of six assets over two countries, Namibia and Australia. Its Namibian projects include the Tumas and Omahola projects, as well as the Nova and Yellow Dune joint ventures. In Australia, the company has its Alligator River and Mulga Rock projects.
In addition to uranium at Mulga Rock, the company has identified critical metals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc and the rare earth elements neodymium and praseodymium. Looking forward, the company plans to release a new mineral resource estimate by the end of 2023 and commence an update to the project's definitive feasibility study in Q2 of 2024.
4. Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT)
Market cap: AU$525.98 million; current share price: AU$0.29
Lotus Resources is an Australian uranium developer based in Perth. The company’s flagship asset is the Kayelekera uranium mine in Malawi, which it acquired from Paladin Energy in 2020. Lotus currently has 85 percent ownership of the project, and the remaining 15 percent is owned by the Malawi government. The mine has been under care and maintenance since 2014 due to a prolonged lull in uranium prices.
Now that prices have recovered, the company is interested in restarting production at Kayelekera. In August 2022, the company completed a restart definitive feasibility study to test the mine's potential, and the study showed Kayelekera to be a low cost operation with the potential to begin production in 2024 or 2025. It is estimated to have a 10 year mine life and produce 19.3 million pounds of uranium over that period.
In July, the company announced a merger plan with A-Cap (ASX:ACB), an Australian resources company focused on the development of its Letlhakane uranium project in Botswana. This will be done through a Scheme of Arrangement, with Lotus acquiring all the ordinary shares of A-Cap. The combined group will still operate under the name Lotus Resources and trade under the same ticker. "Lotus can leverage its proven uranium expertise in developing Letlhakane, one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium resources in one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions, Botswana," stated the company in its activities report for the quarter ended September 30.
5. Bannerman Energy (ASX:BMN)
Market cap: AU$422.94 million; current share price: AU$2.66
Bannerman Energy is an Australian uranium development company headquartered in Perth. The company’s primary focus is its Etango uranium project in Namibia, for which it developed a scoping study based on an 8 million tonne per year throughput rate. The company has dubbed this Etango-8. The project is located on one of the world’s largest untapped uranium resources within Namibia’s established uranium-mining district, and it has a predicted mine life of over 15 years.
Bannerman submitted its mining licence application in August 2022 and is currently working on front-end engineering and design and long-lead items. The company anticipates a positive final investment decision in the first half of 2024, after which construction will take just under three years.
FAQs for ASX uranium stocks
Is there a uranium ETF in Australia?
There are currently two uranium-focused exchange traded funds listed on the ASX. Global X Uranium ETF (ASX:ATOM) offers investors access to a broad range of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components, including those in extraction, refining, exploration, or manufacturing of equipment for the uranium and nuclear industries.
Meanwhile, Betashares Global Uranium ETF (ASX:URNM) aims to track the performance of an index (before fees and expenses) that provides exposure to a portfolio of leading companies in the global uranium industry.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Melissa Pistilli has been reporting on the markets and educating investors since 2006. She has covered a wide variety of industries in the investment space including mining, cannabis, tech and pharmaceuticals. She helps to educate investors about opportunities in a variety of growth markets. Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in English education as well as a master's degree in the teaching of writing, both from Humboldt State University, California.
Outlook Reports
Featured Uranium Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2019.71
|+1.33
|Silver
|24.20
|+0.01
|Copper
|3.79
|0.00
|Oil
|72.13
|-0.19
|Heating Oil
|2.63
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.69
|-0.02
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Melissa Pistilli has been reporting on the markets and educating investors since 2006. She has covered a wide variety of industries in the investment space including mining, cannabis, tech and pharmaceuticals. She helps to educate investors about opportunities in a variety of growth markets. Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in English education as well as a master's degree in the teaching of writing, both from Humboldt State University, California.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.