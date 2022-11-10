GamingInvesting News

New way to enter contest expands opportunity for HBCU student participation with video submission entry for "Experienceship" during Super Bowl LVII Week

Student finalists will receive a ticket to Super Bowl LVII

GCN (Gaming Community Network), a GameSquare Esports company, announced today ESPN Commentator Tiffany Green and XSET's Chief Culture Officer and Co-Owner Erin Ashley Simon will serve as hosts for the third annual EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament. The tournament, led by the National Football League, is designed to reach students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that have a passion for gaming and football. In addition to the previously announced rewards for winners including cash, travel, and prizes, valued at $70,000 newly added prizing provides the student finalists with a ticket to Super Bowl LVII, which the group will attend together.

NFL HBCU 2023

"Gaming can be used as a vehicle for success and especially for the Black Community," said Erin Ashley Simon . "Although I didn't go to an HBCU, I have family members and friends who have, and I've been able to witness how important elements of community, self-identity, and opportunities are at these colleges and universities. I truly believe the same way HBCUs create change is the same way that gaming can too."

Tiffany Green added, "This is a phenomenal opportunity for HBCU gamers to use their love for Madden to experience an inside look at the NFL."

The top 16 tournament and video submission qualifiers will learn the intricacies of the business of sports through practical learning and job shadowing experiences at the NFL, during Super Bowl LVII week in Glendale, Arizona . For those who elect not to compete in the qualifiers, fans can submit a two-minute video or less on why they want a career in gaming and esports and what they want to learn while job shadowing with the NFL. Selected winners will punch their tickets to Glendale along with the tournament finalists. Videos can be submitted at www.hbcutournament.nfl.com/studentshowcase starting November 9, 2022 , through November 30, 2022 .

Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders , NFL Legend and HBCU Head Football Coach at Jackson State University announced on his Instagram this week that the student finalists will receive Super Bowl tickets: "This is an opportunity of a lifetime for these young men and women. To feel the support and love coming all the way from the NFL on this initiative is a tremendous blessing to our whole community. It's a chance for these students to take advantage of an introduction to the NFL that few will get in their lifetime."

Students will compete for more than $70,000 in cash, travel, and prizes awarded from the NFL and NFL partners including STARTER (G-III Apparel Group), New Era Cap LLC, FANATICS, SOAR, Igloo Products Corp., Zipchair, Fan Creations, Sporticulture, Rico Industries, Inc., and Zippo.

Registration is open for the final two online qualifiers for the Madden NFL x HBCU tournament https://www.hbcutournament.nfl.com/ .

Online Qualifier Schedule:
November 11 (PS5 / Xbox Series X)
November 13 (PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X)

The finals will be broadcast from Glendale, AZ , and will air on the NFL YouTube channel Saturday, February 11, 2023 , at 3 p.m. ET .

For more information about the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament, visit HBCUTournament.NFL.com.

For the second year in a row, GCN partnered with the NFL and will be managing the marketing, qualifiers, registration, online tournament execution, and the broadcast.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcn-introduces-espns-tiffany-green-and-xsets-erin-ashley-simon-as-hosts-for-the-3rd-annual-madden-nfl-x-hbcu-tournament-301674235.html

SOURCE Gaming Community Network

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Color Star and Banger Have Reached a Strategic Cooperation Agreement Involving Game Development and Technical Maintenance

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, has announced that its subsidiary, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. ("Color Metaverse''), officially reached a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Banger Games S.L. ("Banger"). In the future, the two parties will cooperate closely on metaverse game development, digital copyrights and related technologies.

Banger is a gaming platform that empowers gamers to monetize their time, challenge themselves, trade, improve their skills, and take full advantage of their gaming experience, in addition to developing a module for in-game achievement management, a cloud gaming platform and an anti-cheat platform. As a social platform with "artificial intelligence + celebrity entertainment" at its core, Color Star's ColorWorld Metaverse platform ("Color World") also has a game development segment.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person with Local Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the Rocky Mountain Area

National hot dog brand Nathan's Famous is taking its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, beyond the screen. Since 2020, Nathan's Duos has matched gamers to play side-by-side to create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program is transforming from online livestreams to in-person events to give back locally.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talking Tom & Friends is the #1 Mobile Game IP Worldwide By Downloads

The latest blog from data.ai which was released today, reveals that Talking Tom & Friends is the most downloaded mobile game IP worldwide a title it has retained for 10 consecutive years (2013-2022). Outfit7's brand also had seven of its games in the Top 100 Monthly Active Users chart in 2021, more than any other publisher globally.

Outfit 7's Talking Tom & Friends is the most downloaded mobile game IP worldwide

The first game in the Talking Tom & Friends universe was an instant hit, and the brand has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2010. Outfit7 strategically expanded the brand's gaming portfolio over the years, choosing to focus on developing the IP, introducing new mechanics, gaming experiences, and new characters to evolve the franchise.

Today there are 20+ Talking Tom & Friends games and the most recent release, My Talking Angela 2, was the hit mobile game of summer 2021, achieving 120 million downloads in its first month alone.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done over the past decade," said Xinyu Qian , CEO of Outfit7.  "We started with one character in one game and we've developed that into an entire Talking Tom & Friends universe. As we continue taking the brand into its next decade, we will remain dedicated to innovation and revolutionizing our user experience, delivering the best possible products we can."

The data.ai blog on the success of Outfit7's Talking Tom & Friends games can be read here: (LINK)

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 19 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943017/Outfit_7_TTF.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talking-tom--friends-is-the-1-mobile-game-ip-worldwide-by-downloads-301673365.html

SOURCE Outfit7

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RAID: Shadow Legends Offers Exclusive Rewards to Amazon Prime Members

The Six-Month Program Brings Epic Champions, Artifact Sets, Resources, and Items

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, announced today that it is offering free, exclusive RAID: Shadow Legends rewards to Amazon Prime members on a monthly basis beginning today until April 27, 2023 . The first drop, Epic Champion Kunoichi, is available now and ends on December 7th .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medala Simplifies Web3 for Game Developers and Players

New blockchain project aims to accelerate Web3 adoption in the mobile gaming community.

Medala, a new Web3 project that aims to simplify play-&-earn integrations for mobile game developers, today announced its participation in the Hyper Games Summit on November 14-15, 2022 . This will be the first time the project opens applications to its Founding Partner Program, which provides development grants, consulting, and other incentives for game studios to build on its platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Theia Studios Secures $2.4M to Create a Decentralized Modding Platform Intended to Revolutionize Strategy Games

Theia Studios has raised $2.4M to create a web3 creator platform for turn-based strategy games. The studio, launched by the co-founders of the popular social fantasy esports platform DraftBuff will also develop the first games in the Theia ecosystem. The first in this line of games will be the innovative Icons of Theia whose closed beta will begin on November 10th .

Players interested in testing can already pre-sign up on the game's official website .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×