Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ( "Gamelancer'' or the "Company" ), a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its 27 owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, is pleased to announce that it generated $440,312 in monthly recurring revenue from its short-form Over The Top (OTT) video ad-sales through its partnership with Snapchat. This constitutes a 22% increase from the previous month, as per the press release dated November 16, 2022 where earnings were recorded as $343,045 . This revenue excludes the Company's direct media sales on TikTok, which comprises Gamelancer Media's core business. With custom video featuring Robolox, Minecraft, GTA and its branded "Egirl'' content, in addition to lifestyle content, Gamelancer now produces 15 custom video content series featured on various OTT video platforms, with JoyBox Media launching 2 OTT video content series in November.

GMNG (CNW Group/Gamelancer Media Corp.)

OTT media is a service which provides internet streaming of custom TV shows or movies for subscribers of the platform to view. Gamelancer curates custom short-form video content which is submitted to OTT platforms, which are subsequently featured on the platform for subscribers to view. Gamelancer receives a 50% revenue share with the OTT platform hosting the Company's curated content.

"Q4 is a period typified by increased CPMs (cost per thousand views), however Gamelancer's increase in OTT Snap Discovery revenue is a result of Gamelancer adding new Snap channels, and a more acute focus on growing our lifestyle and culture channels. Music, culture, and sports are interwoven into the modern video game experience, as such the Gamelancer community is a broad mosaic that incorporates a multitude of preferences relevant to GenZ & young Millennials. Our ownership of JoyBox Media allows us to produce, edit, and broadcast curated content at an industrial scale to support the increase in demand for the channels we are launching, as well as the increase in demand we are seeing in the market." – Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

About Gamelancer Media

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 34.8 million followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views . A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

