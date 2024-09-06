FY24 R&D Refund Advance Received to Accelerate Pilot Plant Automation and Safety Systems

Key Objectives:
Work to establish a binding offtake agreement for the supply of mixed rare earth carbonates from Australia to the USA through enhanced collaboration
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company and 100%-owner of the HiPurA® patented process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) in O’Connor, Western Australia is pleased to advise it has received A$250,000 from a short term loan facility (R&D funding method) secured against the estimated R&D Tax incentive refund for FY24.
ChemX continues to seek accelerated non-dilutive forms of funding and has opted into a facility with Radium Capital to provide early access to its eligible R&D tax refund.
The company will invest approximately A$200,000 in control system engineering, which will deliver augmented safety and automation of the unique HiPurA® process. This enhancement will reduce future operational expenditure (Opex) requirements, early establish the nucleus of a future commercial plant control system and provide additional functionality for optimisation of key process parameters.
Under the facility, ChemX has now received 45% of its eligible R&D tax refund in a tranche 1 (A$250,000), and is expected to receive a further 35% of its eligible R&D tax refund by way of a tranche 2 ($A191,935) in coming weeks. The remaining 20% (less administration and interest fees) will be received in the final quarter of calendar 2024, with an estimated total FY24 eligible tax refund of $A552,419.
Radium Capital is a R&D finance provider offering advance access to eligible R&D funds, secured against the assessed tax rebate.
Chief Executive Officer, Peter Lee commented:
“As an innovative high purity materials company, ChemX, is focussed on the near-term delivery of its HPA Pilot Plant based in O’Connor, WA. Being able to accelerate our eligible R&D tax refund enables us to directly inject these non-dilutive funds back into the HPA Program and efficiently use our capital to deliver on our key projects”.
“In January 2024, ChemX was awarded an Australian Patent for the production of 4N (99.99%) HPA, and the company expects other international jurisdictions to follow in the coming six to 24 months. ChemX is proud of our Australian patent and consequently much of our pioneering chemistry-focussed development is R&D tax refund eligible.”
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) is a critical materials company developing innovative processing technology to produce high purity alumina for advanced technology and clean energy applications.
ChemX Materials’ 100 percent owned, Australian patented HiPurA® process technology offers a low cost and energy intensity production method to produce high purity alumina (HPA).HPA is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors and synthetic sapphires. Synthetic sapphires are critical in the production of applications such as smart watches, iPhones and laptop screens.
ChemX Materials is developing an innovative processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA). This process is called HiPurA®. ChemX Materials owns 100 percent and holds an Australian patent for HiPurA®. ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) pure HPA at micro plant scale. This test work has also demonstrated that HiPurA® is superior compared to alternative technologies, offering several advantages, including:
HPA has several applications, the most important being lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage applications. HPA is used in the coating of the battery separator to enhance safety and performance. The outlook for EVs is very promising. With the adoption of EVs growing rapidly year on year as governments across the globe deploy domestic incentives and regulations to reduce the use of internal combustion engines to meet net zero targets.
HPA is also a key in the production of synthetic sapphire, which is used in LEDs, semiconductors, lasers, optical lenses and medical devices.
ChemX Materials has proven its HiPurA® technology can achieve above 99.99 percent (4N) HPA purity at micro plant scale. Following the technical success of the micro plant, ChemX Materials is constructing a 24 tpa pilot plant in Western Australia. The pilot plant is expected to be operational in June 2024.
In January 2024, ChemX Materials was granted an Australian Patent for its innovative HiPurA® technology. Based on the success of the Australian patent, it is anticipated that ChemX Materials will be afforded similar protections in other international jurisdictions. The patent is important as it provides intellectual property protection as ChemX Materials seeks to commercialise the technology globally.
HPA production from the pilot plant will be used for customer qualification and marketing purposes. ChemX Materials is actively pursuing commercial opportunities globally. Commercialisation options include:
ChemX Materials is developing a high purity manganese project. The Jamieson Tank project is located on two exploration tenements, EL 5920 and EL 6634 in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. These tenements collectively cover an area of 718 km2.
ChemX Materials completed a 94-hole drill program at the Jamieson Tank project, totaling 6,164 metres and released its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in September 2023. The Mineral Resource Estimate reported 13.1 Mt at 5.7 percent manganese, with 21 percent classified as Indicated and 79 percent classified as Inferred.
High purity manganese has essential applications in lithium-ion batteries as a cathode material. Manganese provides energy density, stability and lower costs and is a critical material for modern battery chemistries. As the world pursues decarbonisation it is forecasted that the demand for manganese will grow.
With the objective of the United States Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce its reliance on Chinese sources of critical minerals, by 2025, the Jamieson Tank project is an important prospect. China currently supplies around 95 percent of the global manganese sulphate.
The South Australian jurisdiction offers excellent infrastructure. The Jamieson Tank project is in a province that is characterised by rapidly growing renewable energy infrastructure (wind, solar and hydrogen) and access to a local skilled workforce. The Jamieson Tank project is accessible by road, approximately 160 kms from the port of Whyalla and near a major regional airport.
The tenements in which the Jamieson Tank project is located also host kaolin and rare earth elements (REE) deposits. The area has historically been well known and explored for its potential for kaolin. The Kelly Tank exploration target is estimated to be 55 - 130 Mt of extractable kaolin.
In 2022, ChemX Materials undertook a drilling program and identified REE hosted within the kaolin throughout the tenements. The drilling program intersected high-grade REE mineralisation with intervals of up to 5 metres @2,468 parts per million total rare earth oxides from 7 metres. Importantly, it remains open in various directions, providing potential exploration upside for future drill programs.
20+ years’ experience across mining, metals processing and chemical industries within Canada and Australia. Lee has held technical leadership roles with companies including Rio Tinto, BHP, Roy Hill and WSPGolder. He is an expert in refining and electrochemical processes and a registered P. Eng Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Canada, and a member of AusIMM and AICD.
Warrick Haseldine has more than 20 years of experience across capital markets and strategic communications with a focus on battery materials. He is the co-founder of advisory firm Cannings Purple, and former chair and non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX:GL1). Hazeldine is currently a director of Surfing WA, advisory board member of Curtin University, and a non-executive director of Purple.
Stephen Strubel is the company founder with 20 years’ experience in finance and corporate governance. Struber held a senior leadership role with Patersons Securities and has been a director and company secretary for ASX-listed companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in banking and international trade from Victoria University and an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business.
Alwyn Vorster has 30+ years’ experience in the resources industry, spanning several commodities including rare earths, iron ore, bauxite, potash and salt. Vorster has several senior leadership positions including chief executive officer of Hastings (ASX:HAS) and managing director of BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) and Iron Ore Holdings (ASX:IOH). Vorster is currently non-executive director of Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN) and Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD).
Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS,OTC Pink:HSRMF) shared a maiden resource estimate for its flagship Western Australia-based Yangibana rare earths and niobium project on Wednesday (September 4).
In a press release, the company reported a measured and indicated niobium pentoxide resource of 6.74 million tonnes at 2,305 parts per million for 15,501 tonnes of niobium pentoxide.
Hastings describes niobium as a key metal for technology, noting that it can make steel lighter and stronger, and can be used in high-tech alloys and for faster recharging of lithium-ion batteries.
Currently about 90 percent of global niobium production comes out of Brazil.
Yangibana's Bald Hill and Simon’s Find deposits are included in the resource estimate, with niobium pentoxide concentrations occurring in the form of ferrocolumbite, a mineral with a high niobium content.
“The maiden Niobium Mineral Resource Estimate is an important step towards providing a multi-commodity recovery process stream and by-product credit income,” said Dr Louis Schürmann, chief geologist of Hastings.
The company also highlights Yangibana's liberation potential and opportunities for tailings recovery, and notes that Bald Hill and Simon’s Find are near the area where it plans to construct a process plant.
"Hastings have been working closely with its partners to optimise the Yangibana process plant for rare earth recovery. Hastings see another opportunity at Yangibana to include an additional Niobium recovery circuit," said COO Tim Gilbert.
“Initial test work indicates a relatively simple circuit comprising magnetic separation and float circuit, positioned after and in series with the rare earths circuit, to recover Niobium and Zircon/hafnium concentrates in two streams.”
Located approximately 250 kilometres northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia, Yangibana hosts the Gifford Creek carbonatite, which Hastings said is an important depository of rare earths and critical metals.
The project was discovered in 2014 and has been progressing since, with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility granting Hastings a AU$220 million loan in 2022 to advance the asset.
Hastings expects to start production at Yangibana in 2026.
Establish an investment pathway for Ucore into ABx
Bolster relationships between the United States and Australia as both countries strive to enhance critical minerals and clean energy projects
ABx Group (ASX: ABX) ("ABx") and Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore") are pleased to announce the September 3, 2024, execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") that describes the collaborative pathway ABx and Ucore will embark on to advance to:
a binding offtake agreement for the supply of a mixed rare earth carbonate ("MREC") by ABx to Ucore, and;
an opportunity for Ucore to invest in the ABx rare earths project in Tasmania.
ABx is an Australian public company headquartered in South Melbourne, Victoria, that has established an ionic adsorption clay rare earth element ("REE") resource in northern Tasmania. The grades of the two key heavy rare earths, dysprosium and terbium, are the highest of any clay-hosted rare earths resource in Australia and comparable to the highest in the world. Metallurgical testing by the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation ("ANSTO") has confirmed that samples from the resource have the highest ionic proportion of any clay-hosted rare earths resource in Australia.
Ucore is a Canadian public company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with a patent-pending rare earth separation technology, RapidSX™. Ucore is currently undertaking heavy and light rare earth element separation at demonstration scale at its RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario. Participants include the US Department of Defense and the Canadian Government as Ucore implements its technology transfer plan from demonstration scale to commercial scale at its developing Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") in Alexandria, Louisiana, USA.
Key Features of the MOU:
ABx and Ucore will work toward an arrangement for the preferred annual volume of intermediate rare earth product, which is envisaged to be a MREC, to be supplied by ABx to Ucore.
The intent is for Ucore to obtain 'first right of refusal' for 50% of ABx annual volume for a minimum period of five years, subject to the agreement of commercial terms.
The parties will explore potential investment by Ucore into the ABx rare earth project as well as project finance opportunities for the ABx and Ucore projects, which may involve joint approaches to companies active in the rare earth value chain, governments, institutional funds, and private investors.
ABx and Ucore will collaborate to develop and optimise:
a comprehensive product flowsheet considering where best to implement collective project efficiencies; and
a total project development strategy, including laboratory, pilot, and demonstration plant testing.
ABx and Ucore will share information on global rare earth markets, particularly for the permanent magnet rare earths, with the objective of identifying opportunities for and mitigating risks to the ABx and Ucore projects.
Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ucore, stated:
"Ucore is excited to engage with ABx as we continue our efforts to establish a Western supply chain comprising diverse global projects. The prospect of securing a stable supply of MREC with high heavy rare earth content from Australia is very appealing to Ucore. This partnership builds on our commitment to establish relationships within the Australian private sector and between US and Australian government agencies as we work to establish rare earth manufacturing in the United States and across the West."
Mark Cooksey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ABx, stated:
"ABx is delighted to be partnering with Ucore, who are rapidly progressing towards commercial rare earth separation and form a critical element in the establishment of a North American rare earths supply chain. Ucore's progress and strategic importance is evidenced by their demonstration plant in Canada and significant financial support from both the Canadian and US governments.
"This agreement is further validation of the prospects for the ABx rare earth project in northern Tasmania. We are passionate about bringing our project into production as soon as possible to supply the rare earth elements required for the energy transition."
About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.
Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.
Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."
ABx Group Limited (ABx) is a uniquely positioned Australian company delivering materials for a cleaner future.
The two areas of focus are:
There is also a niche business of mining and enhancing bauxite resources for cement, aluminium and fertiliser production.
ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land and strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.
This announcement is approved for release by the ABx board of directors.
Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes
This announcement includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" by either ABx or Ucore (the "Companies"). All statements in this announcement (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development and/or acquisition activities (including any related commercial production activities), timelines, events or developments that the Companies expect, are forward looking statements. Although the Companies believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
For additional risks and uncertainties regarding Ucore, its CDF, its planned commercial activities, and its ongoing Programs (generally), see the risk disclosure in Ucore's MD&A for Q1-2024 (filed on SEDAR on August 27, 2024) (www.sedarplus.ca).
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Turkey is looking to collaborate with China on rare earths processing as part of a broader initiative to bolster the country’s presence in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery markets.
According to Bloomberg, the initiative is a strategic move that Turkey hopes will enhance its appeal to Chinese manufacturers, including major companies like BYD (OTC Pink:BYDDF,SZSE:002594), the world's largest EV producer.
Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish government has been proactive in seeking Chinese involvement in the exploitation and processing of rare earth elements.
In 2022, Turkey discovered a large deposit of the critical metals in Beylikova, near Eskisehir in Central Anatolia.
Since then, Turkey has positioned itself as a potentially key player in the global rare earths supply chain, targeting various high-tech applications such as EVs and renewable energy technologies.
The country is hopeful that it can go beyond being only a rare earths supplier, and is seeking to establish a comprehensive value chain that includes processing, manufacturing and final production stages.
A successful partnership with China — a global rare earths and EV powerhouse — could position Turkey as a more attractive destination for Chinese companies looking to expand their manufacturing capabilities.
In line with these efforts, Turkey plans to send Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar to China in October to engage in advanced discussions with officials in the country. The delegation will aim to finalize details regarding the collaboration as both nations explore opportunities for cooperation in the rare earth elements sector.
The upcoming visit will follow Erdogan’s earlier discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazakhstan, where they explored the potential for joint development of Turkey’s rare earths deposits.
If successful, the partnership will come at a time when China is tightening its grip on its rare earths sector — the Asian nation recently announced plans to implement stricter regulations on the mining, smelting and trading of rare earths.
These new rules, which will be effective starting on October 1, emphasize state ownership of rare earths resources and require detailed traceability for all enterprises involved in the sector. The regulations also include restrictions on the export of technology related to rare earth magnets, which are vital for EVs and other advanced technologies.
Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") advises that an aggregate of 965,000 options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options are exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.70 per share and the options expire five years from September 2, 2024, the date of grant. One third of the options will vest after six months, with one third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested.
The Company further reports that an aggregate of 960,000 restricted share units have been granted to officers and employees of the Company. The restricted share units will vest over a three-year period, with the first third vesting 12 months from the date of grant.
In addition, further to its press release of April 26, 2024, the Company reports that it has completed its previously announced amendments to the terms of a total of 1,145 convertible debentures (representing an aggregate face value of $1,145,000) with a previous maturity of May 31, 2024 (the "2020 Convertible Debentures").
The 2020 Convertible Debentures were originally sold and issued by the Company in May 2020. These unsecured 2020 Convertible Debentures bear interest at a rate of 7.5% payable semi-annually. At any time during the term of the 2020 Convertible Debentures, a holder may have elected to convert the outstanding net principal amount, or any portion thereof, into units at a conversion price of $1.20 per unit. Each unit shall have consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a warrant with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire a Common Share at an exercise price of $1.80 for a period ending on the maturity date.
The Company has extended the term of the 2020 Convertible Debentures so that the new maturity date of these 1,145 convertible debentures is January 31, 2026. Further, the Company has incorporated the following amended conversion features. At any time during the term of the 2020 Convertible Debentures, a holder may elect to convert the outstanding net principal amount, or any portion thereof, into units at a conversion price of $0.90 per unit instead of the previous conversion price of $1.20 per unit. Each unit still consists of one Common Share and one-half of a Common Share purchase warrant, but the exercise price of each whole warrant has been amended to be $1.30 per Common Share. The term of these underlying warrants has also been amended to reflect the new maturity date of the 2020 Convertible Debentures, resulting in these warrants being exercisable until January 31, 2026. In consideration for the extension and amendments, the Company has paid a restructuring fee equal to six months of interest. The other terms of the 2020 Convertible Debentures remain unchanged.
Certain of the 2020 Convertible Debentures are owned by related parties of the Company. Specifically, Pat Ryan (Ucore's Chairman and CEO) holds 10 of the 2020 Convertible Debentures (representing a principal amount of $10,000) and Peter Manuel (Ucore's CFO) holds 25 of the 2020 Convertible Debentures (representing a principal amount of $25,000). The above-described transactions with Mr. Ryan and Mr. Manuel are considered to be related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-01 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 since neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
The aforementioned amendments to the 2020 Convertible Debentures remain subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.
Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in Alexandria, Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Alaska and Canada and the longer-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Regarding the disclosure in the press release above, including in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant commissioning and demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Rare earth metal production was on the rise again in 2023, jumping to 350,000 metric tons (MT) worldwide — that’s up significantly from 190,000 MT in 2018, just five years prior.
Demand for rare earth metals is increasing as renewable energy becomes more important across the globe. Rare earths such as neodymium and praseodymium, which are important in clean energy applications and high-tech industries, are in the spotlight, particularly as electric vehicles and hybrid cars gain further popularity.
Ongoing tensions between the US and China, along with other geopolitical factors, are impacting the outlook for rare earths investing. Since China is the world’s largest producer of rare earths by far, the fraught relationship between the countries is directing attention to global supply chain disruption in the rare earths industry.
With that in mind, it’s worth being aware of rare earth metal production by country figures. Here’s a look at the 10 countries that mined the most rare earths in 2023, as per the latest data from US Geological Survey (USGS).
Mine production: 240,000 metric tons
In 2023, China's domestic output of rare earths was 240,000 metric tons, up from 210,000 MT the previous year.
As mentioned, China has dominated rare earths production for quite some time. While China dominates global production of the vast majority of the 17 different rare earth elements, its output is heavily concentrated in light rare earths, specifically the magnet rare earths neodymium and praseodymium.
The largest rare earth mining company in the world is China Northern Rare Earth High-Tech (SHA:600111), which owns the prolific Bayan Obo rare earth mining complex in Inner Mongolia.
Chinese producers must adhere to a quota system for rare earths production. The 2023 quota for rare earths mining and rare earths separation was set at to 240,000 metric tons and 230,000 metric tons of rare earth oxides (REO) equivalent, respectively. Interestingly, this system has led China to become the world’s top importer of rare earths since 2018.
The quota system is a response to China’s longstanding problems with illegal rare earths mining. For more than a decade, the country has taken steps to clean up its act, including shutting illegal or environmentally non-compliant rare earths mines, and limiting production and rare earths exports.
China’s rare earths industry is controlled by state-owned miners, in theory allowing China to keep a strong handle on production. However, illegal rare earths extraction remains a challenge, and the Chinese government continues to take steps to curb this activity.
The Chinese government is set to introduce even tougher regulations requiring companies involved in the mining, smelting and trading of rare earths to maintain detailed records of product flow and input this data into a traceability system. These new regulations are set to take effect in October of 2024.
Mine production: 43,000 metric tons
The US produced 43,000 metric tons of rare earths in 2023, up from 42,000 MT in the previous year.
Rare earths supply in the US currently comes only from the Mountain Pass mine in California, which is owned by MP Materials (NYSE:MP). Mountain Pass is producing high-purity neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, a key material for high-strength neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnets.
The mine has had an interesting decade. Previously owned by Molycorp, the mine was put on care and maintenance in 2015 due to low rare earths prices and Molycorp filing for bankruptcy. Mountain Pass re-entered production in Q1 2018 under its new ownership.
The US is a major importer of rare earth materials. The USGS estimates the value of US rare earth imports for 2023 at US$190 million, down from US$208 million in 2022. The country has classified rare earths as critical minerals, a distinction that has come to the fore due to trade issues between the US and China.
Aiming to bolster its domestic supply, the US government is implementing a 25 percent tariff on rare earth magnet imports from China. “The tariff rate on natural graphite and permanent magnets will increase from zero to 25 percent in 2026. The tariff rate for certain other critical minerals will increase from zero to 25 percent in 2024,” states a May statement from the White House. “Concentration of critical minerals mining and refining capacity in China leaves our supply chains vulnerable and our national security and clean energy goals at risk."
Mine production: 38,000 metric tons
Myanmar mined 38,000 metric tons of rare earths in 2023. This was an increase of more than 216 percent from the 12,000 MT Myanmar produced in 2022, as supply was down due to a temporary halt in production associated with the turmoil following the 2021 military coup.
Its 2023 production rebounded to surpass the 35,000 MT Myanmar produced in 2021. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), since 2015, Myanmar's share of global rare earth production has surged from 0.2 percent to 14 percent. Unsurprisingly, the temporary halt in Myanmar’s production in the late summer of 2022 sent rare earth prices to their highest level in 20 months, as per OilPrice.com.
China, who shares a border with Myanmar, obtains 70 percent of its medium to heavy rare earths feedstock from its neighbor, including dysprosium and terbium. Myanmar's rare earths industry is plagued with controversy as much is reportedly carried out by unregulated small-scale miners and linked with armed militia groups with no environmental best practices or remediation plans in place.
Ironically, the act of mining these metals critical for clean energy technologies such as EVs and wind turbines is itself fraught with environmentally destructive practices that are harming the waterways, wildlife and vegetation in Myanmar.
Mine production: 18,000 metric tons
In 2023, Australia's rare earths production came in at 18,000 metric tons, on par with 2022 after rising steadily for the last few years. representing more than 5 percent of the global total. That's compared to the 24,000 MT produced in 2021. The country holds the world's sixth largest rare earths reserves, and is poised to increase its output. According to the IEA, Australia's share of global rare earth elements production is projected to rise to 18 percent by 2030.
Lynas (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) operates the Mount Weld mine and concentration plant in the country, and is slated to complete its expansion project to boost production to 12,000 MT per year of NdPr products by 2025. Mount Weld ranks among the world's top rare earth mines, and Lynas is the the leading producer of rare earths outside of China.
Australian company Northern Minerals (ASX:NTU,OTC Pink:NOURF) is undertaking a definitive feasibility study for its Browns Range mining and process plant to process, which is due for completion in Q4 2024 with a final investment decision targeted for Q1 2025. Its main products will be terbium and dysprosium.
Mine production: 7,100 metric tons
Thailand’s rare earths production came in at 7,100 metric tons in 2023, level with the prior year. However, the country's rare earth production has ramped up rapidly in recent years. Thailand's output of rare earths in 2018 was just 1,000 MT and by 2021 it had hit 8,200 MT.
While there's not much information available on Thailand's rare earth industry, after Myanmar, the country is a major source of rare earth imports for China. As far as downstream rare earths product makers, Neo Performance Materials' (TSX:NEO) subsidiary Neo Magnequench operates a rare earth magnetic materials manufacturing facility in Korat, Thailand.
Recently, Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD (OTC Pink:BYDDF,HKEX:1211,SZSE:002594) is opening a US$486 million EV manufacturing facility in the country. The Financial Times reports that "analysts expect Chinese EV makers to penetrate further into south-east Asia because Thailand has lower tariffs on fully assembled EVs for companies that have pledged to build EV factories there, and most of them are Chinese."
Mine production: 2,900 metric tons
India’s 2023 production was 2,900 metric tons, unchanged from the previous year. The country's output represents less than 1 percent of global rare earths supply. India’s rare earths production is far below its potential, considering the nation holds almost 35 percent of the world’s total beach sand mineral deposits, which are significant sources of rare earths.
India joined the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) in mid-2023, a multi-nation group led by the United States and focused on the creation of critical mineral supply chains, including for rare earths.
Much of the country's rare earth exploration and mining is being conducted under the auspices of the Government of India via Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), which was established in 1950. Furthermore, the government is establishing research and development into new technologies for extracting and processing rare earth minerals.
Mine production: 2,600 metric tons
Russia produced 2,600 metric tons of rare earths in 2023, nearly the same level as the previous five years. In terms of global rare earths reserves, Russia ranks third after China and Brazil. TriArk Mining, a joint venture owned by industrial conglomerate Rostec and billionaire Alexander Nesis, is the main player in Russia's rare earth sector, and is developing the Tomto rare earths deposit.
Prior to the country’s aggressive war against Ukraine, the Russian government was allegedly “unhappy” with its supply of rare earths. The Russia-Ukraine war has raised concerns over disruptions to the US/Europe rare earths supply chain.
Russia has reportedly reduced mining taxes and offered discounted loans to investors in nearly a dozen projects intended to increase the nation’s share of global rare earths production from the current 1.3 percent to 10 percent by 2030.
Mine production: 960 metric tons
Madagascar recorded rare earths extraction of 960 metric tons in 2023, on par with the previous year and down dramatically from 6,800 MT in 2021.
The country's Ampasindava peninsula is reportedly home to 628 million metric tons of ionic clays with a significant concentration of rare earths, particularly dysprosium, neodymium and europium. It's considered one of the largest rare earth deposits outside China. Whether or not it is ever developed is up in the air.
The declining in rare earths production in recent years is due in large part to increasing opposition to rare earths mining on the part of farmers who are strongly against mining activity in their communities.
In April 2024, Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) agreed to acquire Base Resources and its advanced Toliara heavy mineral sands project in Southwest Madagascar. Energy Fuels plans to separate monazite sands from Toliara's Ranobe deposit at its White Mesa mill in Utah, US.
Mine production: 600 metric tons
Vietnam’s rare earths production came in at 600 metric tons in 2023, a fall from 1,200 MT in 2022. Vietnam holds the world's second largest known rare earths reserves, including several rare earth deposits against its northwestern border with China and along its eastern coastline.
The country's government is interested in building its clean energy capacity, including solar panels, and is said to be looking to produce more rare earths for its supply chain for that reason. It has set a goal of extracting and processing 2 million metric tons of rare earths per year by 2030.
However, serious corruption charges in October of 2023 that led to the arrests of top industry executives, including the chairman of Vietnam Rare Earth JSC, has hamstrung those plans. "The arrests stalled government plans to auction new rare earth mining concessions and cast a cloud of uncertainty over the industry that has given foreign investors pause," reported Asia Times.
Mine production: 80 metric tons
Brazil produced just 80 metric tons of rare earths in 2023, although the country holds reserves of 21,000,000 MT. Back in 2012, a US$8.4 billion rare earths deposit was discovered in Brazil.
In August 2024, St. George Mining (ASX:SGQ) announced its plans to acquire the Araxa niobium-rare earths project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. It is adjacent to CBMM's flagship niobium mine, which is a prolific producer of niobium.
Another significant rare earths project in Brazil is Resouro Strategic Metals' (TSXV:RSM,ASX:RAU) Tiros titanium-rare earths project located in Minas Gerais. In July, Resource published a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate for the central block of Tiros; the resource estimate stands at 1.7 billion MT, divided into 1 billion MT in the measured and indicated category, and 700 million MT in the inferred category. It contains 3,900 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxides, 1,100 ppm magnet rare earth oxides and 12 percent titanium dioxide.
Mine production: 80 metric tons
Malaysia produced 80 metric tons of rare earths in 2023, on par with its output in the previous year and tying with Brazil for 10th place. Malaysia hosts the world's fourth largest rare earth reserves.
Malaysia represented the second biggest source for US rare earth imports in 2023 at 11 percent, according to the USGS, up from 8 percent in the previous year. Australia's Lynas (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) sends its mined material for refining and processing to its plant in Malaysia.
The Malaysian government has imposed a temporary ban on the export of unprocessed rare earths materials as of January 1, 2024, in an effort to grow its downstream value-added rare earths industry.
It’s only mined in Brazil and Canada, with three mines producing 90 percent of the world’s niobium. There’s significant potential for growth in Canada, offering an opportunity for investors to help expand the availability of an in-demand mineral.
Supply chain resilience, plus the geopolitical stability and favourable environmental and labour conditions in Canada, make it appealing for the expansion of niobium mining.
The metal niobium is used mainly as an additive for various materials including metal alloys.
Its name is derived from the goddess Niobe, who is the daughter of Tantalus. It’s so similar to the element tantalum, named for Tantalus, that they were once thought to be the same element.
Niobium is used in steel, stainless steel, camera lenses, cutting tools, electronic circuits, medical equipment and turbines. It has a range of appealing properties. It can make materials stronger, it’s light transmitting, refractory and resistant to corrosion. It can be fused to make an array of bright colours, so it’s used to make hypoallergenic costume jewellery.
About 20 percent of niobium used in the US helps make high-temperature superalloys for the transportation and manufacturing industries. It’s used in the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland, where niobium-titanium magnets create the magnetic fields in the collider.
Demand for niobium is rising steadily. The 2024 market stands at 106.85 kilotonnes, and is predicted to increase to 171.49 kilotonnes by 2029, growing at 9.92 percent CAGR.
“Exceptionally concentrated” has been a term used to describe the supply chain for niobium. About 90 percent of worldwide supply comes from just three mines: two of them in Brazil and one in Canada. Given this dynamic, the supply chain resilience risk for niobium is considered very high.
Brazil is by far the biggest producer of niobium in the world, with 16 million tonnes of reserves; its two large mines produce 66,000 tonnes, accounting for 88 percent of world production. Canada is a distant second, with 1.6 million tonnes of reserves; its sole niobium mine produces 7,400 tonnes annually, making it responsible for 9.9 percent of global production. Other nations mine a minimal share of global totals.
The sole Canadian mine, the Niobec niobium mine, is located in Central Québec, just 200 kilometres from Québec City, and is owned by IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG,NYSE:IAG). The mine spans 1,735 hectares, has been in production since 1976 and includes facilities for milling and converting.
Both the US and Canada have earmarked a list of critical minerals, niobium included, as being important for economic development.
The US Secretary of Energy has included niobium on the most recent critical materials and minerals list, which means it's needed in the nation’s move to green energy. Demand is expected to soar, and niobium's inclusion on this list could open up opportunities for funding.
The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy considers niobium a priority for economic development under a list of rare earth elements important for export purposes. Federal money has been earmarked to support materials listed in the strategy.
There are ample undeveloped niobium resources across Canada, including in BC, Ontario and Québec.
While niobium been found in a range of smaller deposits across the country, some of the larger discoveries make up Taskeko Mines’ (TSX:TKO,NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Aley project in Northeastern BC, which features a deposit of 84 million tonnes. The company is undertaking environmental monitoring and product marketing initiatives. It is pilot testing a converter and doing a scoping study for a production facility.
In July, Auking Mining (ASX:AKN) completed the acquisition of the Myoff Creek project, which spans eight contiguous claims and is located in resource-rich South-Central BC. The site has proven and potential niobium and rare earth oxides, and is close to established infrastructure.
The acquisition signals Auking’s latest foray into the rare earths and niobium space, which the company’s Managing Director Paul Williams said is an “excellent opportunity” to attract investors with strong interest in these metals. The company plans to begin assessing potential drill sites on the property and to develop a drilling campaign to evaluate the project’s mineral potential.
James Bay, owned by NioBay Metals (TSXV:NBY,OTCQB:NBYCF), is a project in Northern Ontario based around a deposit discovered in 1966. The 2,530 hectare site has indicated and inferred deposits of more than 65 tonnes. The company has a protection agreement in place with the nearby Moose Cree First Nation.
Prairie Lake, near Terrace Bay, Ontario, is owned by Nuinsco Resources (CSE:NWI,OTC Pink:NWIFF); it contains 15.6 million tonnes indicated and 871.8 million tonnes inferred niobium, phosphate and rare earth oxides. The site is close to population centres, ports and airports.
Demand for niobium worldwide is growing, with nations such as the US and Canada concerned about supply chain stability.
Canada has generous confirmed and suspected deposits, with increased interest in niobium mining across the country. It’s time for investors to look to the future of this under-the-radar metal as a good investment opportunity.
