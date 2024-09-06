Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Base Metals Outlook Report (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
ChemX Materials

FY24 R&D Refund Advance Received to Accelerate Pilot Plant Automation and Safety Systems

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company and 100%-owner of the HiPurA® patented process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) in O’Connor, Western Australia is pleased to advise it has received A$250,000 from a short term loan facility (R&D funding method) secured against the estimated R&D Tax incentive refund for FY24.

  • ChemX receives A$250,000 (tranche 1) from short term R&D tax incentive loan facility.
  • Radium Capital engaged to expedite 80% of eligible FY24 R&D tax refund
The amount advanced represents 45% of the estimated eligible FY24 tax refund.

ChemX continues to seek accelerated non-dilutive forms of funding and has opted into a facility with Radium Capital to provide early access to its eligible R&D tax refund.

The company will invest approximately A$200,000 in control system engineering, which will deliver augmented safety and automation of the unique HiPurA® process. This enhancement will reduce future operational expenditure (Opex) requirements, early establish the nucleus of a future commercial plant control system and provide additional functionality for optimisation of key process parameters.

Under the facility, ChemX has now received 45% of its eligible R&D tax refund in a tranche 1 (A$250,000), and is expected to receive a further 35% of its eligible R&D tax refund by way of a tranche 2 ($A191,935) in coming weeks. The remaining 20% (less administration and interest fees) will be received in the final quarter of calendar 2024, with an estimated total FY24 eligible tax refund of $A552,419.

Radium Capital is a R&D finance provider offering advance access to eligible R&D funds, secured against the assessed tax rebate.

Chief Executive Officer, Peter Lee commented:

“As an innovative high purity materials company, ChemX, is focussed on the near-term delivery of its HPA Pilot Plant based in O’Connor, WA. Being able to accelerate our eligible R&D tax refund enables us to directly inject these non-dilutive funds back into the HPA Program and efficiently use our capital to deliver on our key projects”.

“In January 2024, ChemX was awarded an Australian Patent for the production of 4N (99.99%) HPA, and the company expects other international jurisdictions to follow in the coming six to 24 months. ChemX is proud of our Australian patent and consequently much of our pioneering chemistry-focussed development is R&D tax refund eligible.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:cmxtechnology stockstechnology investingmanganese investingrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
CMX:AU
ChemX Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

ChemX Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Niobium periodic symbol.

Hastings Technology Reports 6.74 Million Tonne Maiden Niobium Resource for Yangibana

Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS,OTC Pink:HSRMF) shared a maiden resource estimate for its flagship Western Australia-based Yangibana rare earths and niobium project on Wednesday (September 4).

In a press release, the company reported a measured and indicated niobium pentoxide resource of 6.74 million tonnes at 2,305 parts per million for 15,501 tonnes of niobium pentoxide.

Hastings describes niobium as a key metal for technology, noting that it can make steel lighter and stronger, and can be used in high-tech alloys and for faster recharging of lithium-ion batteries.

Keep reading...Show less

ABx Group and Ucore Rare Metals Sign MoU for Australia-USA Rare Earths Supply Chain

Key Objectives:

  • Work to establish a binding offtake agreement for the supply of mixed rare earth carbonates from Australia to the USA through enhanced collaboration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Turkey flag.

Turkey Eyes Chinese Partnership to Develop Rare Earths Deposits

Turkey is looking to collaborate with China on rare earths processing as part of a broader initiative to bolster the country’s presence in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery markets.

According to Bloomberg, the initiative is a strategic move that Turkey hopes will enhance its appeal to Chinese manufacturers, including major companies like BYD (OTC Pink:BYDDF,SZSE:002594), the world's largest EV producer.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish government has been proactive in seeking Chinese involvement in the exploitation and processing of rare earth elements.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Grants Incentive Stock Options and Provides Corporate Updates

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") advises that an aggregate of 965,000 options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options are exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.70 per share and the options expire five years from September 2, 2024, the date of grant. One third of the options will vest after six months, with one third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested.

The Company further reports that an aggregate of 960,000 restricted share units have been granted to officers and employees of the Company. The restricted share units will vest over a three-year period, with the first third vesting 12 months from the date of grant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rare earth magnets with a globe behind them.

Top 11 Countries by Rare Earth Metal Production (Updated 2024)

Rare earth metal production was on the rise again in 2023, jumping to 350,000 metric tons (MT) worldwide — that’s up significantly from 190,000 MT in 2018, just five years prior.

Demand for rare earth metals is increasing as renewable energy becomes more important across the globe. Rare earths such as neodymium and praseodymium, which are important in clean energy applications and high-tech industries, are in the spotlight, particularly as electric vehicles and hybrid cars gain further popularity.

Ongoing tensions between the US and China, along with other geopolitical factors, are impacting the outlook for rare earths investing. Since China is the world’s largest producer of rare earths by far, the fraught relationship between the countries is directing attention to global supply chain disruption in the rare earths industry.

Keep reading...Show less
Niobium periodic symbol.

Exploring Canada’s Rich Niobium Resource

It’s only mined in Brazil and Canada, with three mines producing 90 percent of the world’s niobium. There’s significant potential for growth in Canada, offering an opportunity for investors to help expand the availability of an in-demand mineral.

Supply chain resilience, plus the geopolitical stability and favourable environmental and labour conditions in Canada, make it appealing for the expansion of niobium mining.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

ChemX Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

ChemX Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Nightflower Exploration Target Upgrade Following Antimony Price Increase

Cleo Commences U.S. Clinical Trials

Related News

resource investing

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Nightflower Exploration Target Upgrade Following Antimony Price Increase

Resource Investing

Spargoville Project Aircore Drilling Results

Lithium Investing

Offtake Deal with Chemphys Signals Strong Future for Lithium, Galan Lithium Exec Says

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals Closes $350,000 Private Placement

Silver Investing

First Majestic to Acquire Gatos Silver for US$970 Million, Boosting Mexico Presence

×