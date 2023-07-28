Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

Further Acquisition of Shares of Jervois Global Limited

AustralianSuper announces that it subscribed for 126,684,961 ordinary shares ("Shares") on 25 July 2023 in the capital of Jervois Global Limited (ASX: JRV) (TSXV: JRV) ("Jervois"), such that immediately following the subscription, AustralianSuper held a total of 625,646,101 (or approximately 23.15%) of the issued and outstanding Shares in Jervois.

The Shares were acquired pursuant to AustralianSuper's sub-underwriting of the private placements and entitlement offers by Jervois to  retail investors and increased AustralianSuper's holdings by approximately 2.5%. The 25 July 2023 purchase price per Share was AUD0.06/ CAD0 .054 for an aggregate total purchase consideration of AUD7.6 million/ CAD6 .8 million.

The head office of Jervois is located at Suite 2.03, 1-11 Gordan Street, Cremorne, Victoria , 3121, Australia .

AustralianSuper acquired the Shares for investment purposes in the normal course of its business and not with the purpose of influencing the control or direction of Jervois.

In addition, AustralianSuper may in the future, subject to market conditions and law, make additional investments in or dispositions of Jervois' securities for investment purposes.

This news release is issued by AustralianSuper pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids of the Canadian Securities Administrators. AustralianSuper will file a report in respect of its acquisition of Shares with the applicable securities commission or securities regulator in each Canadian jurisdiction in which Jervois is a reporting issuer. A copy of the report may be obtained from Andrew Lazar (phone: +61 3 9089 1634) at Level 30/130 Lonsdale Street Melbourne, Victoria , 3000, Australia . AustralianSuper has also made the necessary disclosures on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

About AustralianSuper

AustralianSuper is Australia's largest superannuation fund and is regulated by the Australian

Prudential Regulation Authority. AustralianSuper manages A$300 billion in members' retirement savings on behalf of more than 3.1 million members from more than 448,000 businesses.

High Tech Metals Limited

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, or the Company) technical and geological consultants successfully progressed field work and sampling within the key target areas at its Werner Lake Cobalt Project located in north-western Ontario during the June quarter. This follows the successful orientation ground geophysical program, (Refer to ASX Release dated 20th April 2023 and 26th May 2023) which was pivotal in identifying potential mineral deposits and improving our understanding of the geological structure of the area.

cobalt periodic symbol

Top 3 Canadian Cobalt Stocks in 2023

Cobalt prices reached a four year high and 2022 peak of US$82,000 per metric ton (MT) last May, but have fallen since then due to a supply/demand disparity. The metal is now sitting at US$33,420, up from its 2023 low of US$29,525 it dropped to June.

While overall demand is still up compared to Q1 of last year, supply also saw a big increase in 2022.

“Since the market has been, and indeed still is, fundamentally in oversupply, we had considered price erosion in Q2 to be inevitable,” Roman Aubry of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence told the Investing News Network after Q2. “However, a slight rebound in midstream demand from the battery industry in June and severe logistical constraints stemming the flow of product out of the Democratic Republic of Congo helped to establish a floor by mid-June, enabling a firm correction towards the end of the quarter.”

Sherritt Reports Q2 Results and Strong Liquidity from Cobalt Swap

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt", the "Corporation") (TSX: S), a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt metals deemed critical for the energy transition, today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

electric vehicle charging

Cobalt Market Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Battery metals have made headlines in recent years as interest in electric vehicles (EVs) continues to surge.

However, cobalt prices have been facing downward pressure since mid-2022, and even though the market has seen some recovery, most analysts predict supply will continue to exceed demand in 2023.

Read on to learn what else happened in the cobalt market in Q2, including the main supply and demand dynamics and what market participants are expecting for the rest of the year.

High Tech Metals Limited

HTM Field Work Update Following Successful Ground Geophysical Surveys At The Werner Lake Cobalt Project

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, or the Company) technical and geological consultants have successfully progressed field work and sampling within the key target areas at its Werner Lake Cobalt Project located in north-western Ontario. This follows the successful orientation ground geophysical program, (Refer to ASX Release dated 20th April 2023 and 26th May 2023) which was pivotal in identifying potential mineral deposits and improving our understanding of the geological structure of the area.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


