FREEGOLD APPOINTS MAURICE TAGAMI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), announces the appointment of Maurice Tagami  to the Freegold Board of Directors, effective April 24 th 2023.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Maurice Tagami to the Freegold Board. "  said Kristina Walcott , President and CEO of Freegold.  "Maurice's extensive experience in metallurgical processes both from the project development and operational side will be invaluable to Freegold as we continue to grow our Company. Maurice is already very familiar with the both the metallurgy at Golden Summit and Shorty Creek having directed the metallurgical programs which have been conducted to date on both projects."

Mr. Tagami served as the Vice President, Mining Operations and later as Technical Ambassador for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. from July 2012 to November 2022.  He is a Metallurgical Engineer from the University of British Columbia with over 40 years of experience in mining and mineral processing. He was responsible for maintaining partnerships with over 20 operating mines and 13 development projects from which Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has metal streaming agreements. Mr. Tagami currently serves on the Board of Maple Gold Mines and Foran Mining Corporation as the Lead Independent Director.  Previously, he held the positions of President and CEO, with Keegan Resources Inc. and Senior Project Manager (Onca Puma Project) with Canico Resource Corp.  Mr. Tagami previously served on the Board of Brett Resources Inc.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

For further information, please visit www.freegoldventures.com or contact:

Kristina Walcott , President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Telephone: (604) 662-7307
Email: jkw@freegoldventures.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the Offering. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31 2022, filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations

On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While there has been a reduction in these effects in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions, cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 10,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from closing at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 10, 2023 the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $16,524,000 which included the partial exercise of the over-allotment option (the " Offering "). Paradigm Capital acted as sole agent (the " Agent ") on the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an agency agreement (the " Agency Agreement ") dated March 30, 2023 , between the Company and the Agent. In accordance with the Agency Agreement, 41,310,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from today's date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures ") is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "), the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), have agreed to increase the size of the Offering. The Company will now issue up to 37,500,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of up to $15,000,000 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the " Offering ") for total proceeds of up to approximately $10 million consisting of up to 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Ventures Limited ("Freegold" or the "Company") (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) wishes to provide additional clarity on the Mineral Resource Estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Golden Summit project located near Fairbanks, Alaska .

An updated MRE was published Feb 22 nd with additional work continuing after the Feb 22 nd release to determine the sensitivities to lower gold prices than the $1792 /oz used for the pit shell. These continued to find the resource to be notably robust, even at significantly lower gold prices. An error was noted in the table at the 0.75 g/t cut off in the indicated category of the " Pit Constrained Primary Resource Table ". The Company asked Tetra Tech Canada to correct this number which had accidentally included the Inferred category, meaning that the Inferred was double counted. This reduces the primary indicated ounces to 7.7 Moz from 12.1 Moz at 0.75 gp/t cut off in the indicated category. This does not impact the MRE as the base case reported was at a 0.45 g/t cut off.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays for 354 samples from ongoing property-scale exploration of its 5289-hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The best results are from the Las Auras and Santa Cruz target areas, which yielded numerous gold assays above 3 gt over widths of 0.15 to 1.5 meters. The best results from Las Auras show 14.35 gt gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 gt Au over 1 meter in two separate areas. On-going sampling at Santa Cruz continued to yield good gold as well as silver values with the best results being 5.48 gt Au and 269 gt Ag over 0.5 meters. Another sample assayed 543 gt Ag and 1 g.t Au over 1.5m.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of iMetal Resources shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCBB under the symbol "IMRFF

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

(TheNewswire)

April 21, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. ( TSXV:JZR ) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") announces with great sadness the passing of Dr. Stewart Jackson, PhD, P. Geo, the Company's "Qualified Person" pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .  Dr. Jackson was an accomplished mining professional, with decades of experience in the exploration and development of mineral projects and was instrumentally involved in several successful discoveries.  Management and the board of directors of the Company wish to extend their sincere condolences to Dr. Jackson's family and friends.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated February 23, 2023

In connection with the Private Placement, NV Gold issued 8,807,334 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $528,440. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share")and one-half of one non-transferable Common Shares purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration provision should the Company's Common Shares have a closing price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has been granted a new exploration permit covering nearly 20km2 along a major geologic break ("the Kolho Trend") in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) (see Figure 1, below

The Kolho Trend occupies a 23-kilometer-long section of a key thrusted contact zone that is deformed around older granitic rocks. Regional mapping by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and limited exploration along the trend has revealed evidence of complex faulting and folding from multiple deformation events. Bedrock geology is interpreted to include mafic to ultramafic volcanic rocks, graphitic schists, and quartz-rich clastic rocks that have been thrust onto Archean basement to the east. These rock units are part of the assemblages that host Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine and Rupert Resources' Ikkari deposit.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") are pleased to announce the extension (the "Extension Letter Agreement") of the parties' binding letter of intent dated March 6, 2023 (the "Binding Agreement"), pursuant to which Steppe Gold, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), in an all-share transaction (the "Transaction"). The Extension Letter Agreement extends the exclusivity period between Steppe Gold and Anacortes in the Binding Agreement from April 17, 2023 to May 5, 2023, or such earlier or later time as Steppe Gold and Anacortes mutually agree, in order to provide more time for the parties to complete due diligence and enter into a definitive agreement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×