Freegold Intersects 3.62 g/t Au over 42 metres and 1.23 g/t Au over 170.7 metres at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 3.62 g/t Au over 42 metres and 1.23 g/t Au over 170.7 metres at Golden Summit

GS2421 Higher grade continuity intersecting one of highest and broadest intercepts in the eastern section of the resource.

  • 115.5 metres at 1.17 g/t Au starting at 197.5 metres
  • 42 metres at 3.62 g/t Au from 361 metres

GS2418 - A significant broad zone of mineralization, including multiple higher-than-resource grade intercepts, underscores the potential of the Main Dolphin Zone .

  • 23.7 metres at 3.06 g/t Au starting at 95 metres
  • 59.7 metres at 1.61 g/t Au starting at 317 metres
  • 51.8 metres at 1.56 g/t Au starting at 407.8 metres

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recent developments from its successful drilling program in 2024, highlighting four specific holes that were drilled to facilitate additional metallurgical testing. These holes were strategically designed to collect representative material from the deposit while improving infill drilling efforts. Approximately ~2,400 meters of ½ PQ core (~ 20 tonnes) have been shipped to BaseMet Labs in Kamloops, BC , where a comprehensive suite of metallurgical testing is currently underway and will also focus on attaining comminution characteristics over primary lithologies and alteration at Golden Summit. Notably, test work conducted earlier this year showed an average recovery of 77% using gravity and CIL; however, flotation and oxidation are expected to increase recoveries to over 90%. The program will include further leach, gravity and CIL, and BIOX ® , POX and Albion ® test work with additional data from these 2024 drill holes to facilitate future trade-off studies.  This testing is expected to take several months to complete.

Freegold Ventures Limited logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

Among the completed test holes, Hole GS2421 is in the Cleary Area on the east side of the resource footprint, while Hole GS2412 is west of Willow Creek on the west side of the resource footprint. The remaining two holes, GS2414 and GS2418, are in the north and south flanks of the main Dolphin area.

Hole GS2421 filled in a 200m gap and is one of the most continuous higher-grade intercepts observed in the eastern section of the resource area, returning 115.5 meters at 1.17 g/t Au, starting at 197.5 meters   and 3.62 g/t Au over   42 meters from 361 metres .

Hole

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From

To

Interval

Au

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

GS2421

475

-90

0

39.6

47.6

8

1.22





197.5

313

115.5

1.17





361

403

42

3.62

including




388

389.8

1.8

20.8

The widths refer to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

In response to the positive preliminary results from Hole GS2421, a third drill rig was added in late October. Hole GS2434 is being drilled 75 meters southwest of Hole GS2421, and one additional hole is planned in the Cleary area before the seasonal shutdown.

GS2418 – Southern portion of the Main Dolphin Zone

GS2418 was drilled in the southern portion of the Main (central) Dolphin Zone. It returned several wide and higher-grade intervals within a broad intercept of mineralization (615.3 meters @ 0.8 g/t Au). Mineralization began within 20m of surface, with the first higher-grade interval of 23.7m at 3.06 g/t beginning 95m downhole a nd 170.7 metres at 1.23 g/t from 288.9 metres. It is expected that GS2418 will enhance the resource grade in its vicinity.

Hole

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From

To

Interval

Au

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

GS2418

949.5

-90

0

20

59

39

0.63





95

118.7

23.7

3.06

including




111.5

112.9

1.4

30.04





234.5

849.8

615.3

0.8

including




234.5

272

37.5

1.09

including




288.9

459.6

170.7

1.23

including




317

376.7

59.7

1.61

including




320

323

3

16.45

including




407.8

459.6

51.8

1.56

including




542.5

590.7

48.2

0.96

including




682.1

822.4

140.3

0.73

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

GS2414 in the northern portion of the Dolphin Deposit is characterized by multiple occurrences of visible gold, all within a quartz muscovite schist.  The holes again intersected several higher-grade intercepts closer to surface – 12 metres at 17.9 g/t from 101 metres and a further 34.7 metres at 2.06 g/t from 183.3 metres .

Hole

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From

To

Interval

Au

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

GS2414

601.4

-90

0

101

113

12

17.9

including




104

106

2

26.6

including




106

107

1

14.9

including




107

110

3

45.1





146

164

18

0.74





183.3

218

34.7

2.06

including




200

202.1

2.1

15.3





317

356

39

0.7





395

411.6

16.6

1





440.7

534.3

93.6

0.93





554.7

593.4

38.7

1.33

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

GS2412 – Immediately west of Willow Creek .  The hole intersected quartz muscovite schist interbedded with carbonate schist, characterized by broad zones of higher than resource grade material – including 45 metres at 1.14 g/t Au.

Hole

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From

To

Interval

Au

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

GS2412

563

-90

0

94.5

100.5

6

1.18





120

141

21

0.71





222

252

30

0.96





268.5

282

13.5

1.05





327

361.5

34.5

0.75





382.5

399

16.5

0.82









Hole

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From

To

Interval

Au

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

GS2412

563

-90

0

406.5

512.1

105.6

1.00

including




406.5

451.5

45

1.14

including




484.6

512.1

27.5

1.22

including




484.6

496.8

12.2

1.97





528.8

550.2

21.4

0.75

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization

The 2024 drill program is strategically focused on the western extension to explore potential additional expansion and infill drilling in key locations in preparation for a pre-feasibility study. The results highlight the presence of continuous higher-grade mineralization in the resource area, emphasizing the need for further infill drilling before any economic assessments are made.  Assay results demonstrate that infill drilling could potentially increase the resource grade.

Drilling is expected to shut down for the season by the end of November and resume in early March. The results of the 2024 drill program will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate as Freegold continues to move the project towards pre-feasibility.  Thirty-four holes have been completed, and three more are in progress.

A plan map showing the locations of the 4 metallurgical drill holes and cross-sections can be found here.

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6387/goldensummit-dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_anomaly_reportedholes_l479000-479500_november2024.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6387/section_479500e.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6387/section_479000e.pdf

In addition to the ongoing drill program, metallurgical, baseline environmental, cultural resource, and wetland studies remain ongoing.

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, and one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 %, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the fine fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited  
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect   on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/11/c3057.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesFVL:CATSX:FVLPrecious Metals Investing
FVL:CA
Freegold Ventures
The Conversation (0)
Freegold Ventures logo

Freegold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 3.06 g/t Au over 42 Metres at Golden Summit and 1.36 g/t Au over 115.2 metres

Freegold Intersects 3.06 g/t Au over 42 Metres at Golden Summit and 1.36 g/t Au over 115.2 metres

FVL:TSX  OTCQX: FGOVF

GS2406 & GS2407: - higher grade closer to surface

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

  • Base case resource ounces and grades have increased materially from our February 2023 estimates
  • Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 12.1 million ounces at 1.08 g/t Au, up 8% and 9% respectively
  • Inferred Primary Mineral Resource: 10.3 million ounces at 1.04 g/t Au, up 45% and 13%, respectively
  • Primary Resource reported above a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off grade
  • In addition, a significant oxide resource exists – 0.9Moz at 0.49 g/t Au (indicated), up 43% and 23%
  • Soil geochem and historical hard rock mines strongly suggest that Dolphin-Cleary mineralization remains open to the west and southwest another 1.5 km. The current resource footprint is 1.5 km east-west.
  • Dolphin/Cleary is just one of the target areas within the 13km long, road-accessible project.
  • The 2024 drill program at Golden Summit is ongoing with two drills operating – additional assay results pending

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate for the Golden Summit Project. The revised estimate incorporates data from the 2023 drilling program and the initial two holes of the 2024 program, representing a significant milestone in our exploration and development activities.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

CutOff Au g/t

Classification

Au g/t

Tonnes

Ounces

OXIDE





0.15

Indicated

0.49

59,414,000

937,000

0.15

Inferred

0.45

3,252,000

47,000

PRIMARY





0.5

Indicated

1.08

346,304,000

12,050,000

0.5

Inferred

1.04

308,311,000

10,306,000

UNDER PIT





0.75

Indicated

1.29

2,867,000

119,000

0.75

Inferred

1.34

22,900,000

986,000

Mineral Resources   for the primary resources   are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.   5   0 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell   using a  gold price of US$1,   973   /ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$   14   /t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A,   72   % gold recover   y   , and   a   45° pit slope.   Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.

Comparison Sept 2024 and Feb 2023 Resource Estimates


Indicated Primary Resource - Open Pit


Inferred Primary Resource - Open Pit


Oxide Indicated



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd

Feb-23

11.1

0.99

0.5



7.1

0.92

0.5



0.7

0.39

0.15

Sep-24

12.1

1.08

0.5



10.3

1.04

0.5



0.9

0.49

0.15

Change

8 %

9 %




45 %

13 %




43 %

26 %


The updated resource is the result of primarily infill drilling, upgrading areas considered waste in the February 2023 drill program due to lack of drill density. Ounces and grades increased materially in all categories considered within an open pit context. It is expected that further infill drilling may also positively impact stripping ratios when a mine plan is optimized. Freegold's 2024 drill program is focusing on the west and southwest of the existing resource where soil geochemistry, found to be a strong indicator, and historic gold mines have outlined two logical corridors that extend approximately 1.5 km; in context, Golden Summit's current resource occupies a 1.5 km east-west footprint.

The current estimate is based on a gold price of $1,973 , which reflects the three-year trailing average. Even though the 2024 resource estimate uses a higher gold price than the $1,792 in 2023, this is balanced by a lower recovery rate (72% vs. 90%). Previously, the 2023 resource plan considered using CIL (carbon-in-leach) and oxidation to process the sulphide flotation concentrate for higher recoveries. However, positive test results released earlier this year indicate that a significant portion of the mineralization is non-refractory and can be processed using much less costly gravity and CIL. Although the recovery is projected to be lower, the overall operating and capital cost savings would more than compensate and simplify the project substantially. The 72% recovery used for the resource is believed to be conservative. The reported test work showed recovery rates of up to 87.5%, with an average recovery of 77% using gravity and CIL, based on 5,100 kg of material and eight composites. Furthermore, initial indications are that mineralization to the west, where our 2024 drill program is concentrated, achieves higher recoveries. Additional optimization work and metallurgical samples from four large-diameter drill holes completed will be used for further metallurgical testwork.

The latest resource estimate shows an increase in the resource size and a notable improvement in grade. The discovery cost remains exceptionally low at under $4.00 per ounce. Golden Summit has a substantial resource and presents an excellent development opportunity due to its proximity to robust infrastructure - road accessibility, proximity to a supply centre, and available labour force, all of which are expected to contribute to lower operating costs.

Additional drilling will focus on improving the ore quality and outlining a smaller, higher-grade starter pit within the deposit as the project moves towards pre-feasibility to reduce operating and initial capital costs. The updated resource's results demonstrated this approach's success with its increase in overall resource grades at the various cut-offs. Trade-off studies will be conducted to optimize the overall economics and balance improved recovery rates with capital and operating costs as the project progresses. Additional metallurgical work is also in progress, and four large diameter (PQ) boreholes have been drilled this year. These will undergo a comprehensive suite of metallurgical tests to assess various processing methods to improve recoveries and further reduce the project's risks.

Since 2020, Freegold has completed over 123,000 meters of drilling and established Golden Summit as one of North America's largest undeveloped gold resources.

The 2023 drill program at Golden Summit discovered higher-grade mineralization on the western side of the existing resource. In 2024, the plan is to continue drilling on the portion west of the Dolphin/Cleary deposit and extend exploration drilling further to the west. The 2024 drilling program at the Golden Summit project is progressing well; additional assay results are expected to be reported shortly.

The table below displays the specific cut-off grades within and below the current $1,973 pit.

CutOff Au g/t

Classification

Au g/t

Tonnes

Ounces

OXIDE





1.00

Indicated

1.73

4,745,000

265,000

1.00

Inferred

1.77

127,000

7,000

0.75

Indicated

1.35

8,430,000

366,000

0.75

Inferred

1.17

359,000

14,000

0.50

Indicated

0.97

17,324,000

541,000

0.50

Inferred

0.84

919,000

25,000

0.40

Indicated

0.81

24,758,000

647,000

0.40

Inferred

0.72

1,322,000

31,000

0.15

Indicated

0.49

59,414,000

937,000

0.15

Inferred

0.45

3,252,000

47,000

PRIMARY





1.00

Indicated

2.07

99,704,000

6,628,000

1.00

Inferred

2.01

82,640,000

5,352,000

0.75

Indicated

1.55

174,604,000

8,694,000

0.75

Inferred

1.49

151,918,000

7,271,000

0.50

Indicated

1.08

346,304,000

12,050,000

0.50

Inferred

1.04

308,311,000

10,306,000

0.40

Indicated

0.92

461,582,000

13,711,000

0.40

Inferred

0.88

426,343,000

12,003,000

0.15

Indicated

0.66

778,574,000

16,609,000

0.15

Inferred

0.62

752,540,000

14,960,000

UNDER PIT





1.00

Indicated

1.89

1,193,000

73,000

1.00

Inferred

1.82

11,605,000

677,000

0.75

Indicated

1.29

2,867,000

119,000

0.75

Inferred

1.34

22,900,000

986,000

0.50

Indicated

0.84

7,958,000

216,000

0.50

Inferred

0.87

61,179,000

1,720,000

0.40

Indicated

0.66

14,765,000

313,000

0.40

Inferred

0.71

100,288,000

2,282,000

0.15

Indicated

0.35

64,264,000

720,000

0.15

Inferred

0.41

290,423,000

3,826,000

Mineral Resources   for the primary resources   are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.   5   0 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell   using a   gold price of US$1,   973   /ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$   14   /t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A,   72   % gold recover   y   , and   a   45° pit slope.   Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.

The mineral resource estimate (MRE) was carried out using ordinary kriging of three-meter composites. The MRE was constrained by two lithological domains, Intrusive and Schist, that were further constrained by a 0.2 g/t gold gradeshell. Hard boundaries were used for the Intrusive and Schist domains so that only composites from each domain were used for the estimation of block grades within that domain. An Oxide domain was flagged within the upper portion of the Schist domain after the estimation process. Composite grades in the Intrusive domain were capped at 20 g/t gold and those within the Schist domain were capped at 90 g/t. Cumulative frequency curves were used to determine capping levels. The estimate was carried out in a single pass with a minimum of four and a maximum of 12 composites, with a maximum of two per drill hole, required for a grade to be interpolated into a block. Blocks were classified as Indicated or Inferred. Indicated blocks are based on a minimum of eight and a maximum of 12 composites within 100 meters of a block. Inferred blocks are based on a minimum of four and a maximum of 12 composites within 300 meters of a block. A maximum of two composites per drill hole was permitted in both categories.

In addition to the ongoing drill program, metallurgical, baseline environmental, cultural resource, and wetland studies are underway.

A plan map showing the locations of the 2024 drill holes - exploration and metallurgical holes can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 %, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the fine fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

The MRE, with an effective date of September 9, 2024 , was prepared by Tetra Tech Canada. Greg Mosher, P. Geo and Maurie Marks , P.Eng of Tetra Tech Canada are "Qualified Persons" for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate as defined in NI 43-101 and are considered to be "independent" of Freegold for the purposes of NI 43-101. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information herein regarding the Golden Summit project. Greg Mosher visited Golden Summit on November 11 – 12, 2022. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks visited the project on September 12, 2023 .

The full technical report, which is being prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Tetra Tech Canada, will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.com ) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days from this news release.

Alvin Jackson, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration and Development of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska. Through leases, it holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect   on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/10/c8722.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 4.63 g/t Au over 65.9 Metres at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 4.63 g/t Au over 65.9 Metres at Golden Summit

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial results from the 2024 drill program. Thirteen holes have been completed, with two more in progress. The 2024 drill program is targeting the western extension as an area that holds significant promise for higher grades closer to surface and at depth.  The presence of this higher-grade material, along with promising ongoing metallurgical testwork, can potentially further enhance the overall project economics. The focus for 2024 will be on optimization, which will involve additional drilling, including drilling large-diameter holes (PQ) to facilitate additional metallurgical testwork.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 770,000 common shares (Shares) of Freegold Ventures Limited., over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at an average price of approximately $0.53 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $408,100.

The acquired Shares were purchased in reliance on the normal course purchase exemption from the formal take-over bid requirements set out in Section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (NI 62-104). Such Shares do not represent more than 5% of the outstanding Shares, and the aggregate number of Shares acquired in reliance on this exemption with any joint actors within the last 12 months does not exceed 5% of the Shares outstanding at the beginning of the 12-month period. The Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the value of the consideration paid for

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) ("Freegold", the Company) today announced that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 for the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2024 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders holding 101,433,810 shares were voted representing approximately ~ 22.71% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

# of Votes For

% of Votes For

# of Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Ron Ewing

100,880,186

99.45

553,625

0.55

Kristina Walcott

98,974,508

97.58

2,459,303

2.42

Alvin Jackson

99,068,535

97.67

2,365,276

2.33

David Knight

84,204,358

83.01

17,229,453

16.99

Garnet Dawson

99,597,686

98.19

1,836,125

1.81

Glen Dickson

84,989,006

83.79

16,444,805

16.21

Reagan Glazier

76,043,127

74.97

25,390,684

25.03

Maurice Tagami

99,862,881

98.45

1,570,930

1.55

Vivienne Artz

100,633,536

99.21

800,275

0.79

The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the company's auditors, as set forth in the management information circular.

The Company's shareholders approved all unallocated stock options, rights or entitlements under the Company's stock option plan.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 , which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com .

Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit. Ten holes have been completed to date, and two are currently in progress. Assays will be reported once they are received.  The updated resource calculation incorporating the results of the 2023 drilling is expected to be reported in the coming weeks.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/28/c4142.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
