Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

  • Base case resource ounces and grades have increased materially from our February 2023 estimates
  • Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 12.1 million ounces at 1.08 g/t Au, up 8% and 9% respectively
  • Inferred Primary Mineral Resource: 10.3 million ounces at 1.04 g/t Au, up 45% and 13%, respectively
  • Primary Resource reported above a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off grade
  • In addition, a significant oxide resource exists – 0.9Moz at 0.49 g/t Au (indicated), up 43% and 23%
  • Soil geochem and historical hard rock mines strongly suggest that Dolphin-Cleary mineralization remains open to the west and southwest another 1.5 km. The current resource footprint is 1.5 km east-west.
  • Dolphin/Cleary is just one of the target areas within the 13km long, road-accessible project.
  • The 2024 drill program at Golden Summit is ongoing with two drills operating – additional assay results pending

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate for the Golden Summit Project. The revised estimate incorporates data from the 2023 drilling program and the initial two holes of the 2024 program, representing a significant milestone in our exploration and development activities.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

CutOff Au g/t

Classification

Au g/t

Tonnes

Ounces

OXIDE





0.15

Indicated

0.49

59,414,000

937,000

0.15

Inferred

0.45

3,252,000

47,000

PRIMARY





0.5

Indicated

1.08

346,304,000

12,050,000

0.5

Inferred

1.04

308,311,000

10,306,000

UNDER PIT





0.75

Indicated

1.29

2,867,000

119,000

0.75

Inferred

1.34

22,900,000

986,000

Mineral Resources for the primary resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0. 5 0 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell using a gold price of US$1, 973 /ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$ 14 /t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 72 % gold recover y , and a 45° pit slope. Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.

Comparison Sept 2024 and Feb 2023 Resource Estimates


Indicated Primary Resource - Open Pit


Inferred Primary Resource - Open Pit


Oxide Indicated



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd

Feb-23

11.1

0.99

0.5



7.1

0.92

0.5



0.7

0.39

0.15

Sep-24

12.1

1.08

0.5



10.3

1.04

0.5



0.9

0.49

0.15

Change

8 %

9 %




45 %

13 %




43 %

26 %


The updated resource is the result of primarily infill drilling, upgrading areas considered waste in the February 2023 drill program due to lack of drill density. Ounces and grades increased materially in all categories considered within an open pit context. It is expected that further infill drilling may also positively impact stripping ratios when a mine plan is optimized. Freegold's 2024 drill program is focusing on the west and southwest of the existing resource where soil geochemistry, found to be a strong indicator, and historic gold mines have outlined two logical corridors that extend approximately 1.5 km; in context, Golden Summit's current resource occupies a 1.5 km east-west footprint.

The current estimate is based on a gold price of $1,973 , which reflects the three-year trailing average. Even though the 2024 resource estimate uses a higher gold price than the $1,792 in 2023, this is balanced by a lower recovery rate (72% vs. 90%). Previously, the 2023 resource plan considered using CIL (carbon-in-leach) and oxidation to process the sulphide flotation concentrate for higher recoveries. However, positive test results released earlier this year indicate that a significant portion of the mineralization is non-refractory and can be processed using much less costly gravity and CIL. Although the recovery is projected to be lower, the overall operating and capital cost savings would more than compensate and simplify the project substantially. The 72% recovery used for the resource is believed to be conservative. The reported test work showed recovery rates of up to 87.5%, with an average recovery of 77% using gravity and CIL, based on 5,100 kg of material and eight composites. Furthermore, initial indications are that mineralization to the west, where our 2024 drill program is concentrated, achieves higher recoveries. Additional optimization work and metallurgical samples from four large-diameter drill holes completed will be used for further metallurgical testwork.

The latest resource estimate shows an increase in the resource size and a notable improvement in grade. The discovery cost remains exceptionally low at under $4.00 per ounce. Golden Summit has a substantial resource and presents an excellent development opportunity due to its proximity to robust infrastructure -  road accessibility, proximity to a supply centre, and available labour force, all of which are expected to contribute to lower operating costs.

Additional drilling will focus on improving the ore quality and outlining a smaller, higher-grade starter pit within the deposit as the project moves towards pre-feasibility to reduce operating and initial capital costs. The updated resource's results demonstrated this approach's success with its increase in overall resource grades at the various cut-offs.  Trade-off studies will be conducted to optimize the overall economics and balance improved recovery rates with capital and operating costs as the project progresses. Additional metallurgical work is also in progress, and four large diameter (PQ) boreholes have been drilled this year. These will undergo a comprehensive suite of metallurgical tests to assess various processing methods to improve recoveries and further reduce the project's risks.

Since 2020, Freegold has completed over 123,000 meters of drilling and established Golden Summit as one of North America's largest undeveloped gold resources.

The 2023 drill program at Golden Summit discovered higher-grade mineralization on the western side of the existing resource. In 2024, the plan is to continue drilling on the portion west of the Dolphin/Cleary deposit and extend exploration drilling further to the west.  The 2024 drilling program at the Golden Summit project is progressing well; additional assay results are expected to be reported shortly.

The table below displays the specific cut-off grades within and below the current $1,973 pit.

CutOff Au g/t

Classification

Au g/t

Tonnes

Ounces

OXIDE





1.00

Indicated

1.73

4,745,000

265,000

1.00

Inferred

1.77

127,000

7,000

0.75

Indicated

1.35

8,430,000

366,000

0.75

Inferred

1.17

359,000

14,000

0.50

Indicated

0.97

17,324,000

541,000

0.50

Inferred

0.84

919,000

25,000

0.40

Indicated

0.81

24,758,000

647,000

0.40

Inferred

0.72

1,322,000

31,000

0.15

Indicated

0.49

59,414,000

937,000

0.15

Inferred

0.45

3,252,000

47,000

PRIMARY





1.00

Indicated

2.07

99,704,000

6,628,000

1.00

Inferred

2.01

82,640,000

5,352,000

0.75

Indicated

1.55

174,604,000

8,694,000

0.75

Inferred

1.49

151,918,000

7,271,000

0.50

Indicated

1.08

346,304,000

12,050,000

0.50

Inferred

1.04

308,311,000

10,306,000

0.40

Indicated

0.92

461,582,000

13,711,000

0.40

Inferred

0.88

426,343,000

12,003,000

0.15

Indicated

0.66

778,574,000

16,609,000

0.15

Inferred

0.62

752,540,000

14,960,000

UNDER PIT





1.00

Indicated

1.89

1,193,000

73,000

1.00

Inferred

1.82

11,605,000

677,000

0.75

Indicated

1.29

2,867,000

119,000

0.75

Inferred

1.34

22,900,000

986,000

0.50

Indicated

0.84

7,958,000

216,000

0.50

Inferred

0.87

61,179,000

1,720,000

0.40

Indicated

0.66

14,765,000

313,000

0.40

Inferred

0.71

100,288,000

2,282,000

0.15

Indicated

0.35

64,264,000

720,000

0.15

Inferred

0.41

290,423,000

3,826,000

Mineral Resources for the primary resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0. 5 0 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell using a gold price of US$1, 973 /ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$ 14 /t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 72 % gold recover y , and a 45° pit slope. Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.

The mineral resource estimate (MRE) was carried out using ordinary kriging of three-meter composites.  The MRE was constrained by two lithological domains, Intrusive and Schist, that were further constrained by a 0.2 g/t gold gradeshell.  Hard boundaries were used for the Intrusive and Schist domains so that only composites from each domain were used for the estimation of block grades within that domain. An Oxide domain was flagged within the upper portion of the Schist domain after the estimation process.  Composite grades in the Intrusive domain were capped at 20 g/t gold and those within the Schist domain were capped at 90 g/t.  Cumulative frequency curves were used to determine capping levels.  The estimate was carried out in a single pass with a minimum of four and a maximum of 12 composites, with a maximum of two per drill hole, required for a grade to be interpolated into a block.  Blocks were classified as Indicated or Inferred.  Indicated blocks are based on a minimum of eight and a maximum of 12 composites within 100 meters of a block. Inferred blocks are based on a minimum of four and a maximum of 12 composites within 300 meters of a block.  A maximum of two composites per drill hole was permitted in both categories.

In addition to the ongoing drill program, metallurgical, baseline environmental, cultural resource, and wetland studies are underway.

A plan map showing the locations of the 2024 drill holes - exploration and metallurgical holes can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 %, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the fine fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

The MRE, with an effective date of September 9, 2024 , was prepared by Tetra Tech Canada. Greg Mosher, P. Geo and Maurie Marks , P.Eng of Tetra Tech Canada are "Qualified Persons" for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate as defined in NI 43-101 and are considered to be "independent" of Freegold for the purposes of NI 43-101. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information herein regarding the Golden Summit project. Greg Mosher visited Golden Summit on November 11 – 12, 2022. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks visited the project on September 12, 2023 .

The full technical report, which is being prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Tetra Tech Canada, will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.com ) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days from this news release.

Alvin Jackson, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration and Development of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska. Through leases, it holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/10/c8722.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesFVL:CATSX:FVLPrecious Metals Investing
FVL:CA
Freegold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Freegold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Freegold Ventures logo

Freegold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 4.63 g/t Au over 65.9 Metres at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 4.63 g/t Au over 65.9 Metres at Golden Summit

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial results from the 2024 drill program. Thirteen holes have been completed, with two more in progress. The 2024 drill program is targeting the western extension as an area that holds significant promise for higher grades closer to surface and at depth.  The presence of this higher-grade material, along with promising ongoing metallurgical testwork, can potentially further enhance the overall project economics. The focus for 2024 will be on optimization, which will involve additional drilling, including drilling large-diameter holes (PQ) to facilitate additional metallurgical testwork.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 770,000 common shares (Shares) of Freegold Ventures Limited., over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at an average price of approximately $0.53 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $408,100.

The acquired Shares were purchased in reliance on the normal course purchase exemption from the formal take-over bid requirements set out in Section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (NI 62-104). Such Shares do not represent more than 5% of the outstanding Shares, and the aggregate number of Shares acquired in reliance on this exemption with any joint actors within the last 12 months does not exceed 5% of the Shares outstanding at the beginning of the 12-month period. The Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the value of the consideration paid for

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) ("Freegold", the Company) today announced that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 for the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2024 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders holding 101,433,810 shares were voted representing approximately ~ 22.71% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

# of Votes For

% of Votes For

# of Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Ron Ewing

100,880,186

99.45

553,625

0.55

Kristina Walcott

98,974,508

97.58

2,459,303

2.42

Alvin Jackson

99,068,535

97.67

2,365,276

2.33

David Knight

84,204,358

83.01

17,229,453

16.99

Garnet Dawson

99,597,686

98.19

1,836,125

1.81

Glen Dickson

84,989,006

83.79

16,444,805

16.21

Reagan Glazier

76,043,127

74.97

25,390,684

25.03

Maurice Tagami

99,862,881

98.45

1,570,930

1.55

Vivienne Artz

100,633,536

99.21

800,275

0.79

The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the company's auditors, as set forth in the management information circular.

The Company's shareholders approved all unallocated stock options, rights or entitlements under the Company's stock option plan.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 , which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com .

Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit. Ten holes have been completed to date, and two are currently in progress. Assays will be reported once they are received.  The updated resource calculation incorporating the results of the 2023 drilling is expected to be reported in the coming weeks.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/28/c4142.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Announces Positive Metallurgical Results from Golden Summit

Freegold Announces Positive Metallurgical Results from Golden Summit

  • An average gold recovery of 77% from eight composites using conventional processing techniques – gravity and CIL (carbon-in-leach)
  • 97% using gravity + flotation.
  • A flowsheet of gravity-flotation-CIL on reground concentrate yields 72% gold recovery along with a high mass desulfurized tailings stream
  • Further optimization studies are underway.

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results based on the initial metallurgical test work completed from the 2020 2022 drill program. The program's objectives were:

Freegold Ventures Limited (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

  • Determination of gold recovery and gold deportment to products using standard and commercially employed mineral processing unit operations
  • Initial environmental assessment of process tailing stream(s)
  • Characterization of gold losses to focus ongoing metallurgical programs to optimize the flowsheet design.

Eight drill core composites representing various locations and grades within the Dolphin/Cleary areas were generated using continuous drill intervals selected to represent potential mill feed. ( See map below for hole locations. ) The drill hole and interval selections encompassed the three primary gold-hosting lithologies. Results demonstrate that a significant portion of the mineralization is non-refractory and amenable to conventional processing techniques. The composites were prepared using laboratory assay rejects of fresh rock intervals well below the existing oxide cap at Golden Summit. The eight drill hole composites used 1,192m of drill intercepts representing 587 continuous mineralized intervals with over 5,100kg of material.  Results from individual holes demonstrate recoveries up to 87.5%.  The average recovery from the eight composites was 77% using gravity and CIL. Recoveries increased to an average of 97.5% where gravity + flotation were utilized. Environmental characterization using standard ABA protocols gave a NP:AP ratio of 85:1 on the flotation tailings stream, which would classify them as non-acid generating.

Metallurgical Composite Hole Results

DDH no.

from m

to m

geochem

test calc grade

gold recovery %






grav/flot/regr CIL

grav/CIL

gravity

grav+flot




Au g/t

Au g/t














GS2201

441.1

648.3

1.44

1.06

88.2

87.1

45.0

99.2










GS2203

287.8

478

2.13

2.24

75.1

77.2

48.2

97.6










GS2206

383.1

586.1

1.17

1.02

80.2

87.5

42.7

97.3










GS2207

261.9

468.7

1.35

1.78

60.1

70.2

37.8

98.1










GS2208

266.3

367.2

1.33

1.48

48.1

53.3

25.3

97.5










GS2209

419

544.5

1.26

1.54

73.6

81.2

50.7

97.0










GS2168

352.7

479.5

0.75

0.83

63.7

73.2

31.1

94.3










GS2167

396.3

428

2.15

1.01

71.7

69.2

49.5

96.3










overall predicted grade

1.43















overall calc grade/recovery from test work


1.43

72

77

42

97

The drilling success at Golden Summit since 2020 has been truly remarkable. It has significantly increased the resource and enhanced the project's potential. These positive metallurgical results further solidify Golden Summit's potential. The current pit-constrained resource at Golden Summit hosts both an oxide and a primary resource. The oxide resource is contained within the top 70% metres. Previous column testwork on the oxide material demonstrated that heap leach gold recoveries of 85% can be achieved within two weeks.

Pit Constrained OXIDE Resource using $1,792 Gold

Cutoff Au g/t

Category

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au Ounces

0.15

Indicated

52,030,000

0.39

657,000

0.15

Inferred

18,187,000

0.47

272,000

(approximately top 70 metres)

Pit Constrained PRIMARY Resource using $1,792 Gold: ( February 2023 )

Cutoff Au g/t

Category

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au Ounces

0.45

Indicated

407,544,000

0.92

12,011,000

0.45

Inferred

282,303,000

0.85

7,736,000

Following the February 2023 resource update, Freegold conducted an additional 22,000 meters of drilling in 37 holes within the resource area. A significant increase in visible gold was observed in the drill core compared to previous programs, particularly in the western part of the resource.  An updated mineral resource report based on the 2023 drilling is expected later this month. The success of the 2023 drilling program has set the stage for an even more exciting 2024 program. The upcoming phase will focus on optimization, testing the 2km gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly to the west, drilling large diameter (PQ) holes to guide further and optimize metallurgical recoveries, and modelling before economic studies commence. Freegold has postponed the economic studies to investigate the potential for higher grades in the western extension and to conduct additional metallurgical test work, as both could significantly impact the project's economics. The primary areas of focus in the next phase of metallurgical test work are:

  • Comminution studies using half PQ core
  • Flotation concentrate oxidation pre-treatment prior to CIL

Map Showing Location of Metallurgical Composite Holes and 2024 Drilling

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.jpg

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/12/c9981.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at Golden Summit with two diamond drill rigs focused on identifying zones of higher grade gold mineralization.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

Mineralization identified in the 2020 - 2023 drill programs demonstrates the higher-grade mineralization dips moderately south towards the Dolphin intrusive and is bounded toward the north by significant faulting. Mineralization is deeper toward the south.

In 2023, the drill program at Golden Summit successfully discovered higher-grade mineralization on the western side of the existing resource at a shallower depth. Building on this success, in 2024, the plan is to continue drilling on the western part of the Dolphin/Cleary deposit and extend the drilling coverage further to the west. Three distinct geochemical trends have been identified: two south-southwest flanking trends and a clear east-west trend spanning an additional 1.5 km. As Golden Summit is non-glaciated, the surface geochemistry has proven to be an excellent indicator of near-surface gold mineralization. The 2024 drill program aims to explore these trends to identify higher-grade shallow mineralization to improve the overall resource grade before commencing with economic studies. The current pit-constrained primary mineral resource at Golden Summit ( Feb. 2023 ), using a $1,792 gold price and a 0.45 g/t cut-off, is 12,011,000 oz @ 0.92 g/t Au (407,544,000t) indicated and 7,736,000 oz @ 0.85 g/t Au (282,303,000t) inferred.

Highlights from the 2023 Drill Program targeting the area west of Willow Creek

GS2314

Hole GS2314, located 150 metres west of 478950E, was drilled to the west.



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2314

270

-70

748.6

125

141.5

16.5

2.1





293.6

296

2.4

82.5





385.7

499

113.3

5.42

including




480.7

489.8

9.1

6.5

including




495.9

499

3.1

160

GS2331

Targeted the area to the north of the historic known veins, intersected several
zones of higher-grade mineralization



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2331

360

-50

543.2

19.4

37

17.6

0.56





215.5

259.4

43.9

0.92





276.5

288

11.5

2.0





370.9

406.8

35.9

1.41

GS2332

Drilled on the western edge of the current resource. Returned broad zones
higher than resource grade, including multiple high-grade intercepts



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2332

360

-55

709.9

104.5

107.6

3.1

41.4





355.7

358.8

3.1

25.3





383.1

413.6

30.5

1.02





474.6

500.8

26.2

1.23





543.8

614.8

71

1.0

including




582.8

614.8

32

1.38

GS2333

The farthest southwest hole collared 200 metres west of the previous drilling,
outside the existing resource and within a 1.5-kilometre-long gold-in-soil
geochemical anomaly.



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2333

360

-50

632.2

106.7

107.6

0.9

12.15





165.2

202.4

37.2

0.66





355.7

632.2

276.5

1.76

including




355.7

404.5

48.8

1.31

including




438

505.1

67.1

4.25

including




502

505.1

3.1

79

including




608.3

632.2

23.9

4.09

including




614.4

617.5

3.1

24.2

GS2334

Drilled to the south. GS2334 appears to have drilled over the top of the
projected zone of mineralization intersected in GS2333



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM

(M)

TO

(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2334

180

-50

660.8

183.6

627.3

443.7

0.71

including




325.2

520.3

195.1

1.06

including




399.6

401.4

1.8

45.1

including




587

627.3

40.3

0.84

GS2335

It was drilled just west of Willow Creek, on the western edge of the current
resource. Returned higher than resource grade, including multiple high-grade
intercepts. GS2335 is notable in that it is closer to surface at significantly
higher resource grade than seen on the east side of Willow Creek



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2335

360

-55

810.8

63.2

64.1

0.9

12.2





96.6

511.1

414.5

0.8

including




96.6

230.1

133.5

1.43

including




142.3

145.4

3.1

27.1

GS2336

It was drilled just west of Willow Creek, on the western edge of the current
resource and behind 2335. Returned higher than resource grade, including
multiple high-grade intercepts. GS2336 is notable in that it is closer to surface
at significantly higher than resource grade than seen on the east side of
Willow Creek



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2336

360

-55

831.3

15.9

31.1

15.2

0.52





166.1

218.5

52.4

0.59





257.7

677.3

419.6

0.86

including




308.2

327.7

19.5

4.26

including




308.2

311.2

3

25.3

including




483.1

504.7

21.6

1.09

including




521.8

558.4

36.6

2.86

including




521.8

524.9

3.1

28.8

including




655.9

677.3

21.4

0.75





708.7

726

17.3

0.86





758.2

772.4

14.2

1.43

GS2337

It was drilled at an azimuth of 315 o to cross the Tolovana Vein swarm
extensions to the southwest. The hole successfully intersected various zones
of higher-grade mineralization.

HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2337

315

-50

784.3

260

704

444

0.85

including




341

354.7

13.7

1.21

including




367.8

443

75.2

1.31

including




367.8

369

1.2

20.2

including




506

517

11

2.27

including




552.1

575

22.9

0.94

including




668

704

36

2.01

including




668

671

3

13.45

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.


A plan map showing the locations of the drill holes targeting the area west of Willow Creek can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.pdf

In addition to the ongoing drill program, metallurgical, baseline environmental, cultural resource, and wetland studies are underway. An updated mineral resource estimate based on the 2023 drill program is scheduled to be completed by the end of Q2 2024.

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 %, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . Through leases, it holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/23/c3893.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

  • Drilling to test high-grade silver targets at the West Fault, Main Fault and Bighorn

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

September 10, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Element79 Gold Corp* (the "Company" or "Element79 Gold") is pleased to provide an update for its Clover project ("Clover") in Elko County, Nevada, and its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Appoints Hratch Jabrayan as New CEO and Director

Galloper Appoints Hratch Jabrayan as New CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hratch Jabrayan as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jabrayan, who has extensive experience in the global mining sector including more than seven years with Dundee Precious Metals, has also joined the Galloper Board of Directors

Mr. Mark Scott, who has resigned from the CEO position, commented: "Hratch brings to Galloper impressive skill sets, a valuable global network, a proven industry and business track record, and a dynamic leadership approach. This will enable the Company to fully exploit the unique opportunities it has and build value for shareholders. It has been my pleasure to serve as CEO since Galloper's inception nearly three years ago, helping take the Company public in March of this year. I am very excited and confident in Galloper's future with Hratch taking the reign. He's a fresh face to investors in the junior gold market and I wish him the best of success."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Sale of 100% Interest in Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant Projects to 1472886 B.C. Ltd.

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Sale of 100% Interest in Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant Projects to 1472886 B.C. Ltd.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 9, 2024  Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE 7YS, the "Company" or "Element79 Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a 100% interest in the Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant projects, all located in Lander County, Nevada, to 1472886 B.C. Ltd. ("1472886"), a private British Columbia-based company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Resources Develops Conceptual Mining Plan

Grande Portage Resources Develops Conceptual Mining Plan

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its recently filed updated **NI #43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, the Company has developed a Conceptual Mining Plan to determine the optimal development pathway for its Herbert Gold project located in SE Alaska

To that end, earlier this year, the Company engaged the services of OreLogic LLC, a consulting firm providing mine planning and project development services. OreLogic is led by Kyle Mehalek, formerly Chief Mining Engineer at Hecla Mining's Greens Creek Mine in southeast Alaska, one of the largest and lowest-cost primary silver mines in the world.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tim Drilling Program Completed; Crews Mobilizing to Haldane Project

Tim Drilling Program Completed; Crews Mobilizing to Haldane Project

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

  • Drilling indicates the presence of a Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") style system at Tim

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Freegold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Freegold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

McFarlane Samples 87.4 Grams Per Tonne(Gpt) Gold Containing 0.59% Copper at its Past Producing McMillan Gold Mine; Provides Exploration Update on Upcoming Drill Program

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

Related News

Resource Investing

McFarlane Samples 87.4 Grams Per Tonne(Gpt) Gold Containing 0.59% Copper at its Past Producing McMillan Gold Mine; Provides Exploration Update on Upcoming Drill Program

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Inc. Commences Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Initiates Global Feed First Strategy on Critical Minerals with SGS Quebec

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Provides Project and Management Updates

copper investing

Multiple High-Grade Copper Results and Antimony at Fiery Creek Project

Lithium Investing

Up to ~A$25 Million Capital Raise to Support Full Funding of HMW Phase 1

×