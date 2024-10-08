Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2024 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its third quarter 2024 results as follows:



Third Quarter 2024 Results Release:

November 6 th after market close

Conference Call and Webcast:

November 7 th 8:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154

International: 437-900-0527

Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):

https://bit.ly/4exPJFh

Webcast:

www.franco-nevada.com

Replay (available until November 14 th ):

Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345

International: 289-819-1450

Passcode: 19672#

For more information, please visit our website at   www.franco-nevada.com .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-third-quarter-2024-results-302270480.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/08/c9935.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Africa's Largest Gold Mine Probes Significant New Discoveries

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless stated otherwise

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Very significant near-mine discoveries within trucking distance of the plant are poised to keep growing Kibali, Africa's largest gold mine, well into the future, says Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow. The company is also consolidating new prospective grounds for both gold and copper to expand its footprint in the DRC.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antimony Production Target of ~4,500tpa for La Demajagua Mine

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that subsequent to the ASX announcement on 13 September 2024 which reported potential antimony production from the proposed La Demajagua gold-silver- antimony mine in Cuba, additional metallurgical test work data has been received from Chinese engineers, BGRIMM Technology Group (http://english.bgrimm.com/).

Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: Gold's Fascinating Run, Silver and Mining Shares Next?

After noting that many of gold’s technical targets were pointing to a gold price of US$2,650 or US$2,700 during his April interview, Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, caught up with the Investing News Network to discuss what’s driving gold now and where it will go next.

Over the last six months, gold has been on an upward trajectory, registering fresh all-time highs nearly every month. However, the yellow metal's price has faced some resistance since hitting US$2,670 on October 1, driving it as low as US$2,639.

Hemke explained in the October 3 interview that this is likely the result of the market testing resistance at the US$2,650 level.

"We're pulling back and testing that level of support,” he said.

“Technical analysis when you're in this area of new all-time highs is pretty tough to do. It doesn't surprise me that we've kind of paused here, but things could change pretty rapidly, both economically and geopolitically, in the next few days.”

Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 5, 2024

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, after market close. On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – 1 (888) 596-4144; Passcode: 9135525
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (646) 968-2525; Passcode: 9135525

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

