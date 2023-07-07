PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2023 Results

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 results as follows:

Second Quarter 2023 Results Release:

August 8 th after market close



Conference Call and Webcast:

August 9 th 10:00 am ET



Dial–in Numbers:

Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0546

International: 416–764–8688



Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join

the conference call by phone without operator assistance.

Participants will receive an automated call back after

entering their name and phone number):

https://bit.ly /3P6nG47



Webcast:

www .franco–nevada.com



Replay (available until August 16 th ):

Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0541

International: 416–764–8677

Passcode: 828736 #

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-second-quarter-2023-results-301872160.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/07/c5343.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Franco-NevadaFNV:CAGold Investing
FNV:CA
The Conversation (0)
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering "). Depending on market conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company reserves the right to ‎‎increase the maximum aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering to an amount greater than $1,000 ,000‎.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Great Future Beckons for Lumwana as Barrick Unlocks Potential

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Barrick's drive to transform the Lumwana copper mine into a Tier One 1 asset with a life extending beyond 2060 is picking up speed with a strong performance in the past quarter adding impetus to its continuing production ramp-up.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has launched Phase 1 (2,000 m) of its 2023 drilling program, and the drill is currently turning at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.

The fully-funded and permitted 2023 program (minimum of 6,000 m) is focused on the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") and is designed with three (3) primary objectives:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration diamond drilling has commenced at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property located in the White Gold District, west-central Yukon, Canada (Figure 1) approximately 65 km southeast of the Company's flagship White Gold Project which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category ( 1 ) which remains open for expansion. The Betty property is located approximately 40 km east of Newmont Corporation's Coffee gold deposit (Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz gold (2) ) and 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino porphyry deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 14.8 Moz gold & 7.6 Blbs copper and Inferred Resources of 6.3 Moz gold and 3.1 Blb copper (3) ). Planned drilling at Betty Ford in 2023 will continue to evaluate the zone of near-surface high-grade gold mineralization, which has previously returned intersections of 3.46 gt Au over 50.00 m (BETFD21D003) and 1.17 gt Au over 48.0 m (BETFD21D001) during maiden drilling in 2021, and 8.94 gt Au over 18.29 m (BETFD22RC004) and 1.50 gt Au over 55.20 m (BETFD22D007) in follow up drilling in 2022. The focus of the 2023 drill program is to test for a mineralized buried porphyry at depth and possible feeder contactstructure for the near-surface gold mineralization. This drill program forms part of the Company's 2023 fully funded exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Release of Barrick's Second Quarter 2023 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2023 on July 13, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Albert Labs International Corp.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ABRT

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Voltage Metals Corp.

Related News

Uranium Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Stays Steady, Rick Rule Talks Uranium

Base Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Voltage Metals Corp.

Precious Metals Investing

Optimum Ventures Announces Entry Into Arrangement Agreement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Engages Marketing Consultants JP Capital LLC

Resource Investing

Further High-Grade Lithium – Up To 1.8% Li2o - Encountered At Ruth Well Project In WA

Copper Investing

Bluebush Ree Drilling Advancing

×