Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 31, 2023, in Vancouver, BC (the " Meeting "). Full details of all the voting results for the 2023 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A total of 35,535,951 common shares, representing 26.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 18, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

The nominees for directors were elected as set out in the following table:

Director Votes For %
Marcus Chalk 34,231,699 96.64
Jill Donaldson 34,231,699 96.64
Peter Hemstead 34,231,699 96.64
Brandon Macdonald 34,231,699 96.64
John Robins 34,221,699 96.30
Adrian Rothwell 34,231,699 96.64

Two directors did not stand for re-election at the Meeting: George Gorzynski was a founding member of Fireweed and has been a member of the Fireweed Board of Directors since November 2015. Over the years, George has served on various Board Committees, and most recently served on the Technical Committee and the Sustainability Committee. Peter Hairsine was a member of the Fireweed Board of Directors since August 2022, and served on the Sustainability Committee and the Technical Committee.

Brandon Macdonald, CEO commented, "We would like to thank George and Peter for their contributions to the Company; they have been strong Board Members, providing insightful feedback and leadership experience. On behalf of Fireweed's senior management team and our Board, we would like to thank George and Peter for their contributions and wish them the best in their future endeavours."

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the Company's Stock Option Plan and the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market ( www.otcmarkets.com ) and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.

" Brandon Macdonald "

CEO & Director

Contact: Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361
Email: info@fireweedmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined
in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or
accuracy of this release.


Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce plans for the 2023 field program at Macmillan Pass and the appointment of Andrew Crook, P. Eng. as the new Vice President of Operations.

Highlights

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policies.

PI will trade the securities of Fireweed on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly fee of $4,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. Fireweed and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market-making will be provided by PI.

Fireweed Drills High-Grade at Tom: 40.6 m True Width of 15.2% Zinc, 14.6% Lead, and 181.6 g/t Silver, Including 20.9 m of 20.7% Zinc, 22.4% Lead, and 280.0 g/t Silver

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the final set of results from the 2022 drill program at Tom, Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada (Map 1), stated as estimated true widths. All assay results from the 2022 program have now been released.

Highlights

Fireweed Drills 298 m of 4.5% Zinc, 1.4% Lead and 30.9 g/t Silver Including a new zone of 24.5% Zinc, 15.1% Lead and 323.2 g/t Silver over 9.6 m

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the final set of results from the 2022 drill program at Boundary Zone, Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada (Map 1). Additional results from 9 holes drilled at the Tom deposit in 2022 are pending.

Highlights

Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the signing of the definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Mactung Tungsten Project ("Mactung" or "the Project") located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada. Fireweed also announces appointment of a new Corporate Secretary and a small stock option grant to staff (see details below).

Highlights

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2023 .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling , Mark Fields , Stuart Harshaw , Wayne Kirk , Myron G. Manternach , David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre .  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

217,525,825

1,794,599

99.18 %

0.82 %

Mark Fields

217,504,684

1,815,740

99.17 %

0.83 %

Stuart Harshaw

217,324,250

1,996,174

99.09 %

0.91 %

Wayne Kirk

193,819,051

25,501,373

88.37 %

11.63 %

Myron G. Manternach

214,837,710

4,482,714

97.96 %

2.04 %

David Peat

217,440,755

1,879,669

99.14 %

0.86 %

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

214,513,275

4,807,149

97.81 %

2.19 %


About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska .

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Further to announcements dated May 2 and May 4, 2023, the Company has completed the issuance of 3,992,142 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.07 per Unit and 3,275,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $606,950.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "NFTWarrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.13 per Share.

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Based on the results of the 18,144 meter drilling completed in 2022, we have commenced a new 20,000-meter drilling program at our 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project ("the Ferguson Lake Project") during the past quarter," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President & CEO of the Company. "We continue to expand the mineral resources from the current resource model (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022), and to test the lithium potential in the 256.8 km 2 area of mining leases and exploration claims."

Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX.V:MARV)(GR:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA: GR), FGLDF: (OTCQB) together (the Alliance), previously announced the mobilization of field crews to the "Golden Brook" (Hope Brook) Lithium prospect located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Golden Brook covers a vast area totaling 54,600 hectares, strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering a portion of the Kraken Pegmatite Field

The exploration project has been expanded to include reconnaissance over the northwest portion of the Golden Brook Property, which covers over 30km along the prospective Cape Ray Fault Zone. The Cape Ray Fault Zone has historically been recognized as being fertile for gold. The property is located in proximity to several gold prospects (Wilding Lake, Cape Ray), an advanced stage gold deposit (Valentine), and a former gold mine (Hope Brook).

Falcon, Exploration Crews Have Been Expanded to Target Gold Zones at Hope Brook

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); and Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (04T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) previously announced the mobilization of field crews to the "Golden Brook" (Hope Brook) Lithium prospect located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Golden Brook covers a vast area totaling 54,600 hectares, strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering a portion of the Kraken Pegmatite Field

The exploration project has been expanded to include reconnaissance over the northwest portion of the Golden Brook Property, which covers over 30km along the prospective Cape Ray Fault Zone. The Cape Ray Fault Zone has historically been recognized as being fertile for gold. The property is located in proximity to several gold prospects (Wilding Lake, Cape Ray), an advanced stage gold deposit (Valentine), and a former gold mine (Hope Brook).

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update On the Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

Located 175 kilometres north of Kamloops, BC, the Golden Sable property covers 2,568 hectares in two separate claim blocks. The claim blocks are 1.7 kilometres apart, with the ground in between held by a third party (see Figure 1).

