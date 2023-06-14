The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Enterprise Group Announces Annual Meeting Results

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2023. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Leonard Jaroszuk15,239,02991.369%1,439,4368.631%
John Pinsent16,612,82699.606%65,6390.394%
Desmond O'Kell16,623,51899.671%54,9470.329%
John Campbell16,621,73599.660%56,7300.340%
Neil Darling16,623,56899.671%54,8970.329%

 

Appointment of Auditors

By vote by way of a show of hands, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed auditors of the Company.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

For questions or additional information, please contact:
Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or
Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President
contact@enterprisegrp.ca
780-418-4400

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169985

Enterprise Group Announces Results for First Quarter 2023

Enterprise Group Announces Results for First Quarter 2023

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), is pleased to announce its Q1 2023 results.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Higher Capital Spending for Oil Industry to Drive Growth for Energy Service Providers

Higher Capital Spending for Oil Industry to Drive Growth for Energy Service Providers

Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering oil and gas stocks issues an energy services sector snapshot featuring Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF), a consolidator of services including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector. The Company also works with particular emphasis on mobile power systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients.

Read the full article on Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/News/2023/energy/04050Energy-Service-Providers.asp.

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), is pleased to announce its Q4 2022 and FY2022 results.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Enterprise Group, Inc Announces Letter to Shareholders From President & CEO - Leonard D. Jaroszuk

Enterprise Group, Inc Announces Letter to Shareholders From President & CEO - Leonard D. Jaroszuk

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise").

Enterprise Shareholders and Interested Investors;

Enterprise Group Subsidiary Awarded Project to Support Coastal Gas Link Construction

Enterprise Group Subsidiary Awarded Project to Support Coastal Gas Link Construction

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), announces that its subsidiary, Artic Therm International Ltd., ("Artic Therm") was awarded a project to assist in the protective coating application process of a significant section of the Coastal Gas Link Pipeline connecting N.E. British Columbia to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, BC.

Artic Therm's self-contained, portable truck heating units are capable of producing up to 3.3 million BTU of flameless heat and up to 15,000 CFM of clean, breathable air flow. Multiple ATI 2500 units will be heating several hundred metre sections of pipeline at a time, to achieve specific pipe temperatures. This heating effort is to assist in the application of a specialized protective coating. Extreme winter conditions, snow, and ice, make this coating process difficult in the remote Canadian landscape. The project is expected to take place over the remainder of the extreme winter season.

RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), reports that the Company has granted 5,200,000 incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers, and employees. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.48 per share for a five-year term. Any shares issued on the exercise of these stock options will be subject to a four- month holding period from the date of the grant.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" ), a battery materials company specializing in the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce it has entered a 50-50 joint venture with Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith") to build a 2,000 metric ton per year lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Taiwan. The initial plant, estimated to cost US$25 million will be dedicated to processing and converting lithium-ion battery waste into valuable resources such as lithium-ion battery precursor cathode active material, lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and lithium carbonate.

The parties have agreed to build their first commercial scale battery recycling facility and contribute 50% of the required capital in three initial stages, with the balance being advanced as required to fund construction and start-up costs. The Zenith contribution (50%) will be funded in cash and RecycLiCo will receive a 10% interest in the joint venture company in return for a license of its technology, with the balance (40%) of its interest in cash.

Blockmate Ventures Announces Private Placement Capital Raising

Blockmate Ventures Announces Private Placement Capital Raising

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue, by way of a non-brokered private placement, common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a purchase price of at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of up to $800,000 (representing 16,000,000 units). Each "Unit" consists of one common share, and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire a further common share at a price of $0.075 within 36 months of the Closing Date.

Blockmate expects the Offering to close on or about June 9, 2023 (the "Closing Date").

Blockmate Enters Binding LOI to Sell 85% of Midpoint Group to Klearium

Blockmate Enters Binding LOI to Sell 85% of Midpoint Group to Klearium

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Klearium, Inc. (" Klearium "), an arms-length party.

The LOI contemplates that Klearium, or one of its nominees, will acquire an initial 85% interest in the subsidiaries of the Company involved in the processing of foreign currency transactions and transfers (collectively, the " Midpoint Group "). In consideration for this initial interest, Klearium will assume all liabilities and obligations associated with the operation of the Midpoint Group. Klearium has also agreed to provide a bridge loan of up to £35,000 to support operations of the Midpoint Group prior to closing. Following closing, Klearium will be granted an option to acquire the remaining 15% interest in the Midpoint Group at any time after the date that is two years following the Closing Date for a payment of US$250,000.

Forward Water Technologies Announces Technical Advisory Engagement with CleanTech Lithium

Forward Water Technologies Announces Technical Advisory Engagement with CleanTech Lithium

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that it has signed a technical advisory engagement dated May 25th, 2023 with CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium") to review and assess technologies capable of further increasing CleanTech Lithium's existing process efficiencies

Under this advisory engagement, FWTC will evaluate and advise on various technologies for use within CleanTech Lithium's operations, at its Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin projects located in the lithium triangle within Chile.

Dakota Valley Growers and Bion Announce First Grant for Sustainable Beef Project

Dakota Valley Growers and Bion Announce First Grant for Sustainable Beef Project

Dakota Valley Growers (DVG), a cattle feeder developing a sustainable beef cattle feeding operation near Bathgate, North Dakota and Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that DVG has been awarded a grant from North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission to cover certain initial project development costs.

The Commission awarded Dakota Valley Growers $128,500 to cover 75 percent of initial engineering, design, permitting, and legal work associated with developing the DVG project. Engineering teams have now been engaged by DVG and Bion and have begun design work to support conditional use permit applications. The applications are expected to be submitted within two months, at which time a public hearing will be scheduled for soon after.

