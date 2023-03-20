Gold Price Nears US$2,000 as US Banks Collapse

Energy Investing News

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), is pleased to announce its Q4 2022 and FY2022 results.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three months
Dec 31, 2022



Three months
Dec 31, 2021



Year ended
Dec 31, 2022



Year ended
Dec 31, 2021

Revenue$8,734,471


$5,730,978


$26,892,249


$18,732,335

Gross margin$4,157,875
48%
$2,120,460
37%
$10,879,928
40%
$6,631,818
35%
Adjusted gross margin(1)(2)$4,157,875
48%
$2,091,874
37%
$10,879,928
40%
$4,982,731
27%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)$3,283,612
37%
$1,547,549
27%
$8,149,223
30%
$2,962,020
16%
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)$1,788,428


$126,582


$2,275,495


$(2,375,818)
Income (loss) per share – Basic and diluted$0.03


$0.00


$0.05


$(0.05)

 

(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".
(2) The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ended in October 2021. To provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results of operations without any subsidy programs.

  • The 2022 year has been one of the strongest in recent history. Higher capital spending in the energy industry combined with increased customer activity levels in has resulted in improved results. During the year, Enterprise secured additional supply and services agreements with three of its tier one clients which contributed to the improved operating results. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $26,892,249 compared to $18,732,335 in the prior period, an increase of $8,159,914 or 44%. Adjusted gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $10,879,928 compared to $4,982,731 in the prior period, an increase of $5,897,197 or 118%. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $8,147,223 compared to $2,959,020 in the prior period, an increase of $5,188,203 or 175%. Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $8,734,471 compared to $5,730,978 in the prior period, an increase of $3,003,493 or 52%. Adjusted gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $4,157,875 compared to $2,091,874 in the prior period, an increase of $2,066,001 or 99%. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $3,283,612 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1,547,549 in the prior period, an increase of $1,736,063 or 112%. Increases in gross margin and EBITDA for the year and the quarter are reflective of increases customer activity in 2022 while maintaining the overall cost structure of the Company.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2022, the company generated cash flow from operations of $5,910,830 compared to $3,500,869 in the prior year. This change is consistent with the higher activity during the year. The Company continues to utilize a combination of cash flow and debt to right-size and modernize its equipment fleet to meet customer demands. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company purchased $5,569,011 of capital assets primarily for natural gas power generation, upgrading the energy efficiency of existing equipment and meeting specific requests from customers. During this same period, the Company also sold property, plant and equipment and received proceeds $1,216,724 of which were re-invested in new equipment.
  • During year ended December 31, 2022, the Company purchased and cancelled 1,799,000 shares at a cost of $714,614, or $0.40 per share. These shares had a carrying value of $1.36 per share for a total of $2,445,077 which has been removed from the share capital account. Since the initiation of the share buyback program, the Company has purchased and cancelled 10,057,500 shares at a cost of $2,391,560 or $0.24 per share. These shares have a carrying value of $1.42 per share for a total of $14,289,151 which has been removed from the share capital account over the entire share buyback program. In addition to the share buyback program, during year ended December 31, 2022, management exercised 4,881,000 options resulting in net proceeds of $901,070 being reinvested into the Company, creating a management ownership position of 40%. Enterprise has renewed its normal course issuer bid through to August 29, 2023. The Company believes its stock remains undervalued as the Company's book value is $0.68 per share. In addition, the Company has available tax losses of $0.17 per share and is in the process of developing a consolidated tax plan to utilize those losses. Management will continue to be aggressive in acquiring its shares.
  • In April of this year, Enterprise Group officially launched a new wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Power Projects, Inc. ("EPP"). EPP is the leading provider of low emission, mobile power systems and associated surface infrastructure to the Energy, Resource, and Industrial sectors. The Company's innovative methods are delivering to its client's low emission natural gas-powered systems and micro-grid technology, allowing clients to eliminate diesel entirely. A significant portion of Enterprise's capital expenditures for 2022 was for additional natural gas-powered systems, including turbine generators. EPP can now provide mobile micro-grid technology in the 1-megawatt range which has allowed EPP to expand its services into water pumping and drilling support, further eliminating the use of diesel power. Also, EPP's systems are equipped to deliver real-time emission metrics providing its clients the assurances necessary for them to accomplish their ESG reporting and objectives.
  • In the prior year, the Company benefited from the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ("CEWS" and "CERS") which ended in October 2021. To provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results without any subsidy programs. Utilizing the CEWS and CERS programs, the Company recorded $nil for the three months ended December 31, 2022 (2021 - $28,586) against direct costs and $nil (2021 - $31,624) against EBITDA. Utilizing the CEWS and CERS programs, the Company recorded $nil for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2021 - $1,649,087), against direct costs and $nil (2021 - $1,908,866) against EBITDA.
  • After year end on January 23, 2023, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol ETOLF. In addition to the listing, Enterprise's shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement with the Depository Trust Company for trading in the United States. This listing will help to increase Enterprise's visibility and accessibility to a growing audience of U.S. investors.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or
Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President
contact@enterprisegrp.ca
780-418-4400

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information, as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that is not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information relating to the Company's intention to purchase Shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, the number of Shares to be purchased, the timing of such purchases and the impact of such purchases on the value of the remaining Shares. Actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158920

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Enterprise GroupTSX:ETech Investing
E:CA
The Conversation (0)
Enterprise Group, Inc Announces Letter to Shareholders From President & CEO - Leonard D. Jaroszuk

Enterprise Group, Inc Announces Letter to Shareholders From President & CEO - Leonard D. Jaroszuk

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise").

Enterprise Shareholders and Interested Investors;

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Subsidiary Awarded Project to Support Coastal Gas Link Construction

Enterprise Group Subsidiary Awarded Project to Support Coastal Gas Link Construction

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), announces that its subsidiary, Artic Therm International Ltd., ("Artic Therm") was awarded a project to assist in the protective coating application process of a significant section of the Coastal Gas Link Pipeline connecting N.E. British Columbia to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, BC.

Artic Therm's self-contained, portable truck heating units are capable of producing up to 3.3 million BTU of flameless heat and up to 15,000 CFM of clean, breathable air flow. Multiple ATI 2500 units will be heating several hundred metre sections of pipeline at a time, to achieve specific pipe temperatures. This heating effort is to assist in the application of a specialized protective coating. Extreme winter conditions, snow, and ice, make this coating process difficult in the remote Canadian landscape. The project is expected to take place over the remainder of the extreme winter season.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Shares Accepted for Listing on U.S. OTCQB Exchange

Enterprise Group Shares Accepted for Listing on U.S. OTCQB Exchange

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) emissions for small local and Tier One global resource clients, announces that its shares have been accepted for listing on the U.S. OTCQB.

Enterprise is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") effective today under the ticker symbol ETOLF. In addition to the listing, Enterprise shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for trading in the USA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Announces Addition of New Client

Enterprise Group Announces Addition of New Client

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) emissions for small local and Tier One global resource clients, announces a business relationship with a Canadian based oil and gas producer. This new business was secured by Enterprise's Evolution Power Projects (EPP) division.

With a market cap of nearly CDN$1 billion, the client is known to acquire assets with exploitation potential and, at the same time, implement a full-cycle exploration program. Enterprise will provide Natural Gas Power generation systems that will enhance the Company's operational activities that serve to comply with all environmental regulatory standards and requirements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on specialized equipment rental; today released its Q3 2022 results.

 

Three months
Sept 30, 2022




Three months
Sept 30, 2021




Nine months
Sept 30, 2022




Nine months
Sept 30, 2021


 
Revenue$5,230,675

 
$3,916,528

 
$18,157,778

 
$13,001,357

  
Gross margin$1,590,082

30%
$1,196,418

31%
$6,722,053

37%
$4,466,484

34% 
Adjusted gross margin(1)(2)$1,590,082

30%
$835,794

21%
$6,722,053

37%
$2,845,982

22% 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)$862,807

16%
$332,691

8%
$4,908,611

27%
$1,366,597

11% 
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income$(677,679)
 
$(969,492)
 
$487,067

 
$(2,502,402)
  
(Loss) income per share - Basic and diluted$(0.01)
 
$(0.02)
 
$0.01

 
$(0.05)
  

 
(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".
(2) The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ended in October 2021. To provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results of operations without any subsidy programs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Reports Strong Preliminary Unaudited Results Within Consumer Lending Segment for FY2022

Montfort Capital Reports Strong Preliminary Unaudited Results Within Consumer Lending Segment for FY2022

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report selected preliminary unaudited results related to its consumer lending segment, which alone has established a significant investment base of over $365 million in Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") as at December 31, 2022 . For comparison, as at December 31, 2021 the Company had $nil AUMA in its consumer lending segment and $125 million in Total Assets. This consumer lending business' growth was driven exponentially through the acquisitions of Brightpath Capital Corporation ("Brightpath") in August 2022 and 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus") in October 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Class A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Class A Preferred Shares

Monfort to pay cash dividend payment to Series A Class A Preferred Shareholders of record on March 24th

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend (the "Quarterly Dividend") of $0.02 per Series A Class A Preferred Shares (each, a "Preferred Shares"), payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of Preferred Shares of record as  at March 24, 2023 . The Quarterly Dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on April 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 .

About Marvell

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is transitioning from the evaluation and exploration phase to the next stage of development. Good progress was made during the period at the Demonstration Plant and the recent updates of the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate.

With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization and the enrichment of the Lake Board, Lake is well positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing the development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

Lake looks forward to continuing this progress towards the production of high-quality, sustainable lithium for its customers and delivering value to all stakeholders.

*To view the half yearly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N4SEA297



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Micron Releases 'We Are Micron' 2022 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report

Micron Releases 'We Are Micron' 2022 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the release of its fifth annual diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) report titled, "We are Micron," to mark progress and achievements across its six DEI commitments .

"These commitments hold Micron accountable to seek greater diversity, drive equal pay and benefits, strengthen our culture of inclusion and be a positive force for all ," said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "Our commitment to DEI extends globally. It is embedded in our business practices and in our investments for the future."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Change of Auditor to RSM Canada LLP

Forward Water Technologies Announces Change of Auditor to RSM Canada LLP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce it has changed its auditors from KPMG ("Former Auditor") to RSM Canada LLP ("Successor Auditor

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

African Energy Metals Announces Share Consolidation

Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling at Anatacau West and Kicks off 2023 Exploration Campaign

Emerita Intersects 22.5 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 2.6 % Lead; 5.1 % Zinc; 3.17 g/t Gold and 91.0 g/t Silver, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 4.1 % Lead; 10.4 % Zinc; 3.38 g/t Gold and 147.6 g/t Silver from 141.9 m

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

manganese investing

Building A World-Class Zero Carbon Manganese Business

Resource Investing

Change in Company Secretary

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Equinox Leads Gold and Silver Miners Higher

Resource Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Vertical Exploration Rises 100 Percent

Gold Investing

Ecuador Operations Unaffected By Earthquake

×