Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Endeavour Silver Announces Filing of Base Shelf Prospectus

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces today that it has filed a short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus") to provide the Company with the flexibility to take advantage of debt, convertible debt, equity and other financing opportunities that may arise during the 25-month effective period of the Prospectus.

The Prospectus has been filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, in reliance on the well-known seasoned issuer exemption, and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") was also filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These filings enable offerings of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt and convertible debt securities or units at any time during the period the Prospectus is effective.

Copies of the Registration Statement and the Prospectus contained therein can be obtained by contacting Endeavour Silver at PO Box 10328, Suite 1130-609 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1G5, Attention: Christine West, Chief Financial Officer. Copies of the Prospectus and the Registration Statement are also available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. If any securities are offered under the Prospectus or Registration Statement the terms of any such securities and the intended use of any net proceeds will be established at the time of any such offering and will be described in a Prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC at the time of any such an offering and would be made available by Endeavour at the above address.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

For Further Information, Please Contact

Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to the anticipated offering of securities under the Company's Prospectus and Registration Statement, the future effectiveness of the Company's Prospectus and Registration Statement, and other statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein.

Since forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and address future events, conditions and expectations, forward-looking statements by their nature inherently involve unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors well beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Material factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those described in such forwarding-looking statements include risks related to the Company's Registration Statement not becoming effective, timing of, and ability to obtain, required regulatory approvals, and general economic and regulatory changes. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK
The Conversation (0)

SilverCrest Reports Results of 2023 AGM and Provides Technical Report Update

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC on June 15, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP ANNOUNCES HIGH-GRADE GOLD AND SILVER DRILL RESULTS AND THE DISCOVERY OF NEW LOW ANGLE GOLD VEINS AT THE LMW MINE

Trading Symbol
TSX:  SVM
NYSE American:  SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the LMW mine within the Ying Mining District, China .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Releases Inaugural ESG Report

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report (the "Report"). The Company's principal focus is its Las Chispas Operation located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Las Chispas Operation"). As a result, the data in this 2022 ESG Report covers ESG matters primarily for the Las Chispas Operation. This report reflects SilverCrest's dedication to creating a strong sustainability framework and provides stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the Company's ESG performance and goals. All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars ("US$"), unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Appoints Vice President, Operations

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces, effective today, the appointment of Greg Blaylock as the new Vice President, Operations to oversee the Company's underground mining operations in Mexico. Greg Blaylock is a senior mining executive who brings to Endeavour over 35 years' hands-on experience in mining operations, mine planning and project development as well as related executive and technical expertise. Greg is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Dan Dickson, Endeavour CEO, commented, "I am pleased to welcome Greg Blaylock to the Endeavour management team. Greg brings a wealth of experience in mine management and engineering. His knowledge and leadership skills should enhance our continuous focus on safety, operational efficiency, and managing costs."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey at Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey at Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario


Keep reading...Show less

Juanicipio Achieves Commercial Production

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce that commercial production has been achieved at the Juanicipio Project (56% 44% Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively) effective June 1, 2023.

Following a successful commissioning period, the Juanicipio mine, processing facility and other vital systems are operating in line with, or rapidly approaching design capacity. The Juanicipio mill is operating at approximately 85% of its design capacity of 4,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") with silver recovery consistently above 88%. On a 100% basis, approximately 3.2 million ounces of silver have been produced from the Juanicipio processing facility from March 2023 to the end of May 2023, and production is expected to continue to increase steadily through Q3 where it is envisioned the plant will be running at design capacity. All major construction activities have now been completed and Juanicipio is demonstrating its ability to sustain ongoing production levels. The operations team is continually seeking opportunities to improve and optimize the mine, plant and other critical systems to achieve and potentially exceed design capacities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Lithium Inc. Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Appia Announces Discovery of Newly Identified Jesse Zone

Romios Reports Potential for Porphyry System at Depth on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, USA

Prismo Metals Provides Update on Exploration Programs

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Discovery of Newly Identified Jesse Zone

Base Metals Investing

Romios Reports Potential for Porphyry System at Depth on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, USA

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Provides Update on Exploration Programs

Base Metals Investing

Environmental Court Authorizes Los Andes Copper to Restart Drilling

Gold Investing

Assays And Fieldwork Confirm High-Grade Vein At Everleigh

×