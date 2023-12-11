Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Global Oil & Gas

Global Oil & Gas


Elixir Energy

Gas Flow from Permeable Zone Provides Unexpected Upside

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 7 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Progress Report

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

chart showing rising gas prices

ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

In 2023, the global oil market saw a significant upturn in prices, while global gas demand slowed slightly.

Thanks to factors including Saudi Arabia's voluntary production cuts and a drop in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, Brent crude oil prices rose to an average of US$94 per barrel in September.

While oil prices surged this year, global natural gas prices decreased in the first three quarters of 2023. This shift was particularly evident in mature markets, such as Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, which experienced a decline in gas demand and sought alternatives like renewables and improved energy efficiency.

Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Progress Report

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling of the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Elixir Energy
×