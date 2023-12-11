Please confirm your editon.
Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is a gas exploration and development company currently focused on its portfolio of natural gas and hydrogen assets in Mongolia and in Queensland, Australia. As an early mover in Mongolia, Elixir Energy is the first company ever to flow gas in the country.
The clean hydrogen market is rapidly emerging and is expected to become an ever-expanding part of the global energy mix by 2030. This projection sets the stage for Elixir Energy to reach production from its in-development Gobi H2 hydrogen project in Mongolia and have an early mover advantage in a sector that is attracting global attention from the world’s largest companies.
Elixir Energy recently began developing the Gobi H2 green hydrogen project in Mongolia. The project has exceptional renewable resource inputs and the potential to become a world-class hydrogen asset. The company has a maturing 50/50 partnership with Japan’s Terras Energy in this project which earlier this year moved to the point of Term Sheet execution.
There are two compelling advantages to developing hydrogen assets in Mongolia: access to very high quality renewable energy and proximity to the emerging hydrogen market in China – likely to be the world’s largest. In addition, Elixir Energy has the long-term potential to deliver hydrogen to China by pipeline rather than by boat, a significant cost advantage as development progresses.
In addition to the Gobi H2 hydrogen project, Elixir Energy’s Nomgon coal-bed methane (CBM) project is also located in Mongolia.The Nomgon CBM project is in the South Gobi region of Mongolia and on the Chinese/Mongolian border. The ideal location of the asset provides access to excellent infrastructure, including planned pipelines and local mines as customers. The Nomgon project includes a CBM pilot production plant, which earlier this year passed an important milestone of 200,000 standard cubic feet per day (SCFPD)
Recent flare at the Nomgon plant.
In Queensland, Elixir Energy acquired the Grandis Gas project last year and is currently moving towards drilling the Daydream-2 appraisal well in October 2023, that will seek to materially increase contingent resources, possibly book initial reserves and confirm liquids content.
The company is led by a team of managers with direct experience in Australia and Mongolia and expertise in the natural resources industry, community engagement and working with government stakeholders.
Company Highlights
- Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is an exploration and development company with energy assets in Mongolia and Australia, targeting both natural gas and renewable energy/hydrogen.
- The company was the first to flow natural gas in Mongolia, pioneering production in the country.
- Elixir has two projects in Mongolia and a growing gas resource in Australia that cover a range of ever-cleaner energy sources of the type global markets are increasingly demanding.
- The market for clean hydrogen has been steadily growing as technology has improved and carbon reduction goals have increased, allowing Elixir’s Gobi H2 hydrogen project to potentially commence production just as demand skyrockets.
- The Gobi H2 project is also near China – allowing delivery by pipeline rather than boat, facilitating much lower-cost deliveries.
- Elixir’s confidential pre-feasibility study (PFS) results led to an expanded memorandum of understanding with Terras Energy (now majority-owned by a member of the Toyota group), providing a framework to enter into a binding 50/50 joint venture.
- Elixir Energy’s Nomgon CBM asset’s pilot plant surpassed the initial milestone of 200,000 square cubic feet per day and has recently been expanded with another well being added.
- The company’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in an established gas and oil region and is moving towards a very high-impact appraisal next month.
- A management team with a range of expertise in the natural resource sector leads Elixir Energy towards capitalizing on its assets.
Key Projects
Gobi H2 Hydrogen Project
The Gobi H2 project aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the clean hydrogen market. The project is ideally located for cost-effective transportation, and the company is aiming to enter into FEED for an initial pilot plant.
Project Highlights:
- Pre-feasibility Study (PFS): Elixir Energy has procured a PFS to support the development of a pilot plant as the project takes steps forward to reach full production.
- Partnership with Terras Energy (renamed from SB Energy following its acquisition by Toyota Tsusho): The company recently signed a Term Sheet with SB Energy to explore and develop the asset mutually. Terras Energy is already operating a world-class wind farm in the region and will lend its expertise to Elixir’s future plans for the asset.
- Ideal Hydrogen Delivery Cost: A significant advantage of the project is the potential for much lower delivery costs once production begins. The project would facilitate delivery by pipeline, allowing the company to transport hydrogen by land, rather than sea, creating significant cost savings.
Nomgon CBM Project
Elixir Energy’s 100-percent-owned coal-bed methane (CBM) project is ideally located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia. This location gives the asset access to robust local infrastructure and close access to Chinese energy markets – the world’s largest.
Project Highlights:
- CBM Pilot Project In Production: The pilot plant has passed a key production milestone of 200,000 square cubic feet per day earlier this year. Water production has also remained stable at ~150 barrels per day. Both of these results are promising as the asset continues to move forward – with another pilot well currently being added to the Project.
- 2023 Drilling Program Underway: Exploration began in 2019, and the first CBM discovery was made in 2020. The 2023 drilling program is currently underway.
- District-scale Asset: The Nomgon project covers a significant 30,000 square kilometers in Mongolia. Initial exploration campaigns have been promising and indicate the potential for the asset to become a significant producer of regional energy markets.
Grandis Gas Project
The company’s asset in Queensland, Australia, covers approximately 1,000 square kilometers in an established oil and gas province. The project is well-suited for cost-effective transportation to domestic and international oil markets.
Project Highlights:
- Strong Local Infrastructure: The region's long history of oil and gas production has resulted in a robust infrastructure, including transportation and power access – and community support for the industry.
- Adjacent to Current and Proposed Pipelines: The asset is located close to existing – and proposed gas pipelines to assist in efficient and low-cost transportation as production commences.
- Well Planning Underway: Elixir Energy is currently working towards spudding the Daydream-2 appraisal well in October this year.
Management Team
Richard Cottee - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Cottee was appointed as the non-executive chairman of the company on April 29, 2019. Cottee was the managing director of coal-seam-gas(CSG)-focused Queensland Gas Company (QGC) during its growth from a $20-million market capitalization junior explorer through to its acquisition by BG Group for $5.7 billion. QGC’s CSG assets are now operated by Shell and produce gas that is sold to China and other LNG markets.
Originally a lawyer, Cottee has spent the vast majority of his career in senior executive roles in the energy industry, including as CEO at CS Energy, NRG Europe, Central Petroleum and Nexus Energy. A 32-year veteran of the industry, Cottee is a strong business development professional and a graduate of The University of Queensland.
Neil Young - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Neil Young was appointed to the board of Elixir on December 14, 2018, as its chief executive officer. Young has more than 20 years of experience in senior management positions in the upstream and downstream parts of the energy sector, focusing on business development, new ventures, gas marketing and general commercial functions. He has worked for a range of companies in the UK and Australia, including EY, Tarong Energy and Santos. Young founded Golden Horde Ltd in 2011 with a view to exploring gas on the Chinese border in Mongolia. He has also developed various new ventures in other countries including Kazakhstan, Japan and the USA. Young has an M.A. (Hons) joint degree in economics/politics from the University of Edinburgh.
Stephen Kelemen - Non-executive Director
Stephen Kelemen was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on May 6, 2019. Kelemen led Santos’ coal seam gas (CSG) team from its inception in 2004 and drove the growth in this area that allowed Santos to become one of Australia’s leading CSG companies. An engineering graduate from Adelaide University, Kelemen served Santos for 38 years in multiple technical and leadership roles.
Kelemen is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Queensland’s Centre for Coal Seam Gas and also acts as a non-executive director on the boards of Galilee Energy (ASX:GLL) and Advent Energy Ltd.
Anna Sloboda - Non-executive Director
Anna Sloboda was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on October 1, 2020. Sloboda is a joint Belarusian/Australian citizen and has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, and in developing junior resource companies operating around the world.
Sloboda is currently an executive director of Red Citadel Resources Pty Ltd, a privately owned mineral resources exploration company with a range of projects in Africa and South America. She also serves as an advisory committee member, maritime archaeology, at the Western Australian Museum.
Previously she was a co-founder of Trans-Tasman Resources and in that capacity had substantial experience in dealing with Chinese off-takers and partners. Other prior employers include Lehman Brothers, Clough and Curtin University.
Sloboda has a Master of Economics from Belarusian University and an executive MBA from Melbourne Business School.
Victoria Allinson - Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Victoria Allinson is a fellow of The Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and an NSX-nominated advisor. She has more than 30 years of accounting and auditing experience, including senior accounting positions in a number of listed companies and was an audit manager for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Allinson has gained professional experience while living and working in both Australia and the United Kingdom.
Her previous experience has included being company secretary and CFO for a number of listed companies, including ASX-listed: Kiland, Safety Medical Products, Marmota Limited, Centrex Metals, Adelaide Energy, Enterprise Energy NL, and Island Sky Australia as well as a number of unlisted companies.
Global Oil & Gas
Overview
Global Oil & Gas (ASX:GLV) is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration company focused on developing its recently acquired Tea LXXXVI oil and gas block in Peru, located in the Tumbes-Progreso basin and near the prolific Talara basin. The project’s hydrocarbon exploration potential leverages Peru’s long history as an oil and gas producer, which dates back to the late 19th century when the country drilled its first well more than 150 years ago.
Oil and gas production in Peru is led by the Peruvian National Agency of Hydrocarbons (Perupetro). The country is resource-rich, with over 421 million barrels (MMbbl) of proven and probable reserves located in the 18 sedimentary basins.
Hydrocarbon fields, both on and offshore, in the Tumbes-Progreso and Talara basins currently contribute over 1.4 billion barrels of domestic oil production and 1.7 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas production. The Talara basin itself has cumulatively produced more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil and is surrounded by multiple historic and currently producing oil and gas fields.
GLV’s Tea LXXXVI project is the result of a technical evaluation agreement (TEA) with the Peruvian National Agency of Hydrocarbons (Perupetro), which provides GLV and its partner, US-based oil and gas exploration company Jaguar Exploration, the exclusive right for greenfield exploration activities over the TEA area. GLV holds an 80-percent interest in the asset with the remaining 20 percent held by Jaguar.
The project comprises a 4,858-square-kilometer oil and gas block in proven offshore hydrocarbon-bearing basins in Peru, including the prolific Talara basin. Offshore, Peru remains dramatically underexplored and has immense potential for hydrocarbon plays.
The TEA LXXXVI project entitles GLV to a two-year assessment of the block with the option to extend it for one extra year. This requires no minimum spending commitments from GLV. As such, GLV can focus on high-impact, low-cost exploration activities for the next 12 to 18 months, which includes desktop studies, and reprocessing of old 3D seismic data, among other activities. This is beneficial for GLV as it provides the company with an inexpensive and exclusive two-year option to convert all or part of the TEA LXXXVI area into a licence contract. In addition, news flow from low-cost exploration activities should keep investors excited about the company’s future.
Considering the block's potential, GLV has appointed a world-class technical team with more than 200 years of collective experience to develop the TEA LXXXVI asset. Several of the newly appointed team members have previously worked on the area covered by GLV, which should help in fast-tracking the development of the block. The team comprises proven oil finders with collective discoveries of more than 480 million barrels of oil equivalent of 2P reserves and more than 400 million barrels of oil equivalent in contingent resources in Peru and Colombia.
The experience of working in the TEA LXXXVI property and surrounding fields will be vital for GLV to expedite the understanding and evaluation of the asset.
Company Highlights
- Global Oil & Gas Ltd. is an Australia-based oil & gas exploration company focused on developing its recently acquired oil and gas block in Peru, TEA LXXXVI
- The TEA LXXXVI project comprises a 4,858 square-kilometer oil & gas block in proven hydrocarbon-bearing basins offshore including the prolific Talara basin (1.6 billion barrels produced, so far). GLV holds an 80 percent interest in the asset with the remaining 20 percent held by US-based oil & gas exploration company, Jaguar Exploration.
- The block is in proximity to multiple historic and current producing oil & gas fields. This includes the Corvina oil field, producing 4,000 barrels of oil per day, and the Alto-Pena Negra oil field which is currently producing around 3,000 barrels of oil per day, along with a total historical production of more than 143 million barrels of oil. This increases confidence regarding the hydrocarbon exploration potential of TEA LXXXVI.
- The company is undertaking a detailed work program on the project, including 3D seismic data processing, and geological and geophysical studies. This should help GLV generate certified prospective resources along with three to four drill-ready targets over the next 12-18 months.
- A world-class technical team with more than 200 years of collective experience was appointed by GLV to develop and advance the TEA LXXXVI offshore block.
- The company's other projects include the Georgina Basin project (EP-127) and the Sasanof Prospect (WA-519-P).
- EP-127 is located in the Southern Georgina Basin in the Northern Territory. The Basin covers more than 100,000 square kilometers in the Northern Territory and the western part of Queensland. This basin is one of the most prospective onshore basins in Australia with potential for both very large conventional and unconventional oil and gas deposits.
- The Sasanof Prospect is located in permit WA-519-P, where GLV holds a 25 percent interest. The Sasanof Prospect covers an area of up to 400 square kilometers and is estimated to contain a 2C prospective resource of 7.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and 176 million barrels of condensate.
Key Project
TEA LXXXVI Project
This oil and gas block is located on the northwest coast of Peru in the Tumbes-Progreso basin, in water depths that range from 100 meters to 1,500 meters. The project spans 4,858 square kilometers and is surrounded by historical and current producing oil and gas fields. The block includes the Corvina oil field which generated past production rates of up to 4,000 barrels of light oil per day. In the south is the Talara basin, which is one of the most productive basins in Peru having produced more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil. To the southeast is the Alto-Pena Negra oil field, one of Peru’s most productive fields, currently producing around 3,000 barrels of oil per day and with a total historical production of more than 143 million barrels of oil.
The project benefits from the presence of excellent infrastructure, including a refinery that is only 70 kilometers away. The block has seen exploration in the past, specifically in the early 1970s, when three exploration wells were drilled, all showing the presence of oil. In addition, historical data from 2D seismic surveys and more than 3,800 square kilometers of 3D seismic surveys are available for processing. The rarity of finding a large, undrilled area in a proven hydrocarbon basin system with completed 3D surveys is noteworthy.
The historical discoveries were mostly located in shallow waters and could prove to be an easy target for GLV. In addition, there is a high likelihood of further discoveries in deeper waters (400 meters to 800 meters). Utilizing historical seismic data, GLV along with its partner Jaguar have identified prospects and leads in the block that can be classified as prospective resources. Of particular interest are two main prospects – Bonito and Tiburon.
The company has planned extensive work over the next 12 to 24 months. The first 12 months will focus on reprocessing 1,000 square kilometers of 3D seismic data and carrying out amplitude versus offset (AVO) studies. The following 12 months will then focus on geological and geophysical studies including 3D seismic interpretation and structural analysis. By the end of two years, GLV aims to generate certified prospective resources along with three to four drill-ready targets. In addition, GLV is looking for a farming partner to cover the cost of drilling. The block has a billion-barrel potential according to Perupetro.
TEA’s 2-Year Work Commitment
Management Team
Matt Ireland - Non-executive Chairman
Matt Ireland, a partner at Steinepreis Paganin, is a highly experienced corporate and commercial lawyer with extensive experience in corporate governance and compliance matters as well as in mining and oil & gas transactions including joint venture agreements, M&A transactions, capital raisings and asset acquisitions/disposals. Ireland graduated from Murdoch University with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce in 2002 and was admitted to the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 2003 and the Supreme Court of Western Australia in 2004.
Scott Macmillan - Non-executive Director
Scott Macmillan is the managing director and founder of Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) which, since listing on the ASX in 2018, has seen Invictus grow substantially in value from a microcap frontier explorer to an emerging oil and gas developer. Invictus Energy is an oil and gas company opening one of the last untested large fronter rift basins in onshore Africa. Macmillan is a reservoir engineer with more than 15 years of experience in oil and gas exploration, field development planning, reserves and resources assessment, reservoir simulation, commercial valuations and business development. Before founding Invictus, Macmillan worked as a senior reservoir engineer at Woodside Energy and AWE, during which time he participated in large offshore oil and gas field operations and the development of the Waitsia Gas Field.
Troy Hayden – Non-executive Director
Troy Hayden has more than 25 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry. He has worked on numerous oil and gas asset acquisitions, divestments, and M&A transactions. He is currently the business development manager at Transborder Energy, a small-scale Floating LNG company. He was the CEO at ASX-listed Tap Oil for six years and worked at Woodside Petroleum for 12 years, where he held a number of senior leadership positions. He has consulted with several resource companies, working with First Quantum Minerals (acting CFO), QR National (group treasurer) and Western Gas.
Anna Mackintosh – Company Secretary
Anna Mackintosh has over 26 years of commercial experience, including 11 years with BHP and 10 years with AFSL holder Kirke Securities as compliance manager, finance manager and responsible executive. In addition to GLV, she also serves as company secretary of TAO Commodities (ASX:TAO), Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR), and XS Resources.
Gas Flow from Permeable Zone Provides Unexpected Upside
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Daydream-2 reaches Total Depth of 4,300 metres
- Permeable gas bearing zone discovered - with gas flowed to surface without stimulation
- Gross interval of 607 metres intersected with peak gas shows of 800 units
- Drilled ahead of schedule and under budget
An unexpected naturally permeable gas bearing zone has been discovered – with gas flowed to surface without stimulation:
Flare at Daydream-2
Overnight Daydream-2 reached a Total Depth (TD) of 4,300 metres. This was approximately 100 metres deeper than originally planned, as the well continued to demonstrate elevated levels of gas in excess of pre-drill estimates. The deeper TD also allows for greater operational flexibility in relation to the next few phases of the Company’s appraisal plans for the well.
During the course of drilling the final 100 metres of the well, a rapid increase in the rate of well penetration (“drill break”) was encountered. This drilling break was associated with a gas influx from the formation into the well bore.
Using drilling best practice, this gas influx was circulated out of the well to the rig’s flare – see short video on the Company’s youtube channel - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/onDTRPqfwyo
The volume of gas flared was estimated at the wellsite to be approximately 50,000 cubic feet. As a result of the influx, the drilling fluid was “weighted up” and the well safely and successfully drilled to a TD of 4,300 metres.
To encounter a permeable reservoir section this deep in the well provides significant upside for Elixir’s Grandis Gas Project. Substantial further work is required to truly establish the implications of this discovery, but these could be materially positive.
During the course of drilling through the Permian strata, gas shows continued through the primary objective reservoir sections. Peaks of up to 800 units were noted, consistent with nearby wells. In total, a gross interval of 607 metres was intersected. The dominant lithologies within the interval were sandstones, coals and siltstones.
Gas shows on seismic line between Daydream-1 and Daydream-2
The well has been drilled to a total depth greater than planned, in a timeframe and at a cost less than budgeted. That was the case even allowing for time spent acquiring data for Origin Energy under the Information Sharing Agreement announced to the ASX on 6 November 2023. Origin has now paid Elixir in full for the services rendered under this Agreement.
Wireline logs will now be acquired and a petrophysical evaluation undertaken. The well will be then cased and suspended. Once all the data has been compiled, Elixir will finalise its forward plan for extensive evaluation, completion and production testing of this well.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “Flowing gas without stimulation from a deep section is immensely exciting for Elixir. Although these are still early days, the unexpected intersection of a permeable gas zone this deep in the section may unlock another new Australian deep gas play and will be of interest to many parties. Furthermore, on almost every other front the well has exceeded expectations – in terms of geology, engineering, economics and project management.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Daydream-2 Progress Report
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Daydream-2 intersects primary target Kianga Formation ahead of schedule
- Well intersects strong gas shows, with the first gas peak measuring 777 units (38 times above background)
- Total depth and wireline logging expected within the next week
Excerpt from mud log at Daydream-2 over the primary target
Daydream-2 has intersected the primary target Kianga Formation at 3,694 metres, close to the original prognosis, with elevated gas shows immediately recorded by the mud logging team. The well intersected the primary objective after 19 days of drilling operations, which is several days ahead of schedule. Upon intersecting the first coal and sand, the gas shows increased from 20 units to a peak of 777 units, which represents a 38 times increase above background.
The sands were described as very fine to medium grained and friable. The coal was described as vitreous to sub-vitreous and sub-blocky. These descriptions are in line with original expectations and similar to the Daydream-1 gas discovery well.
The well will now drill the remaining reservoir section to a Total Depth (TD) of approximately 4,200 metres, then wireline logs will be run and a petrophysical evaluation undertaken. The well will be then cased and suspended for future stimulation and testing operations, planned for the New Year.
Engineers & geologists in Daydream-2’s Mudlogging Unit
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “The drilling performance at Daydream-2 continues to impress. So far the well has been drilled ahead of schedule and under budget. The excellent gas shows encountered as we have entered our primary target meet our appraisal objectives and we look forward to reaching total depth and determining the overall extent of the gas bearing formations very shortly.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023
In 2023, the global oil market saw a significant upturn in prices, while global gas demand slowed slightly.
Thanks to factors including Saudi Arabia's voluntary production cuts and a drop in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, Brent crude oil prices rose to an average of US$94 per barrel in September.
While oil prices surged this year, global natural gas prices decreased in the first three quarters of 2023. This shift was particularly evident in mature markets, such as Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, which experienced a decline in gas demand and sought alternatives like renewables and improved energy efficiency.
Looking forward to 2024, oil prices are expected to continue to rise, while natural gas demand is projected to remain slow.
With compelling reasons to enter the oil and gas sector, what's the best way for Australian investors to get exposure? The biggest ASX-listed oil and gas stocks by market cap are one place to start. Data for the list below was obtained on October 29, 2023, using TradingView’s stock screener. All market cap and share price data was accurate at that time.
1. Woodside Energy Group
Market cap: AU$66.76 billion; current stock price: AU$35.20
As the biggest ASX oil and gas stock by market cap, Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) leads the country in natural gas production and is considered a pioneer in Australia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry.
In June 2022, Woodside Petroleum merged with BHP's (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) oil and gas business to form Woodside Energy Group. The new company's natural gas production accounts for 5 percent of global LNG supply. With its newly expanded portfolio, Woodside saw a record H1 net profit after tax of US$1.74 billion in the first half of 2023.
2. Santos
Market cap: AU$25.37 billion; current stock price: AU$7.83
Australian energy company Santos (ASX:STO) is the country’s second biggest oil and gas producer. The ASX-listed firm supplies its products to markets located across Australia and Asia.
Last year, Santos partnered with SK E&S and others to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Australia. “Already partners in the Barossa Gas Project and Darwin LNG, the agreement further strengthens the deep and expanding relationship between SK E&S and Santos,” Santos Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher stated in a press release. “We look forward to progressing this partnership to develop and commercialise CCS projects in our region on our path to a lower-emissions future.”
In the first half of 2023, Santos demonstrated robust performance with significant free cash flow of US$1.1 billion and an underlying profit of US$801 million.
3. Viva Energy Group
Market cap: AU$4.45 billion; current stock price: AU$2.89
Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA), based in Melbourne, owns the Geelong oil refinery and distributes Shell-branded (LSE:SHEL,NYSE:SHEL) fuels throughout Australia. Viva Energy oversees a vast network of over 1,300 Shell and Liberty service stations nationwide.
In its 2023 half-year report, Viva Energy reported a year-over-year increase in fuel sales of 11 percent for the period, as well as an increase in EBITDA of 40 percent, reaching AU$362 million.
4. Beach Energy
Market cap: AU$3.56 billion; current stock price: AU$1.56
Oil and gas exploration and production company Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) has a diverse portfolio, with onshore and offshore oil and gas production in five basins across Australia and New Zealand.
In 2022, the company announced that the first two wells of its offshore Otway Basin campaign had been connected to the Otway gas plant and were delivering gas to market. According to Beach Energy, the new wells doubled the plant’s production capacity to 180 terajoules per day. During its 2022 fiscal year, the firm's total revenue increased by 13 percent to AU$1.8 billion.
In May 2023, the company announced the connection of two new wells, meaning that four of the six wells that were initially drilled in 2022 are now connected and delivering gas. Additionally this year, the company made gas discoveries at both Tarantula Deep 1 and Trigg Northwest 1, as part of its ongoing Perth Basin gas exploration campaign.
In its fiscal year 2023, Beach Energy reported AU$1.62 billion in sales revenue.
5. Karoon Energy
Market cap: AU$1.43 billion; current stock price: AU$2.54
Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) is focused on continued company growth through a broad pipeline of exploration and development projects in Brazil, including its producing Baúna and Piracaba oil fields.
In its 2023 annual report, Karoon reported production of 7.04 million barrels, up 52 percent from the previous year. This resulted in sales revenue of AU$566.5 million, representing an increase of 47 percent year-over-year.
FAQs for oil and gas investing
What is crude oil?
Crude oil is a mixture of hydrocarbons in liquid form that is found in natural underground reservoirs in the Earth's crust. This petroleum liquid is refined to produce a variety of energy and industrial products, including asphalt, diesel and jet fuels, gasoline, heating oils, lubricants and propane.
Does Australia have oil?
Geoscience Australia states that the country hosts about 0.3 percent of global oil reserves.
“Most of Australia's known remaining oil resources are condensate and liquefied petroleum gas associated with giant offshore gas fields in the Browse, Carnarvon and Bonaparte basins,” according to the government agency.
Where does Australia get its oil?
Australia’s domestic oil production does not cover its oil consumption; for that reason, the country receives oil imports from Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia and India.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Matthew Flood, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Daydream-2 Progress Report
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling of the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Intermediate section of well drilled to 2,915 metres
- Logs successfully acquired for Origin Energy under the Information Sharing Agreement
The intermediate section of the Daydream-2 appraisal well has been drilled to 2,915 metres and is currently being cased & cemented.
In recent days wireline logs have been successfully obtained for Origin Energy (at its sole cost) under the recently announced Information Sharing Agreement. In addition to the incremental costs of this logging program, Origin is now due to pay $1 million to Elixir under this Agreement.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “The drilling of Daydream-2 continues to go very well and we are on track to meet our estimate of around one month to get to total depth. This week we successfully obtained logs for Origin Energy for its carbon capture and storage project in the region – demonstrating the emerging “Energy Super Basin” that we consider the Taroom Trough will become.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
