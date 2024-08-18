Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

ATP 2077 Awarded - Initial Contingent Resource Booking

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the expansion of its 100% owned Project Grandis through the formal award of a 100% working interest in ATP 2077.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ATP 2077 awarded by Queensland Government
  • ATP is prospective for both deep and shallow gas
  • Independently certified 2C resources of 173 billion cubic feet

As advised to the market on 20 June 2024, Elixir was appointed as Preferred Tenderer for a new exploration area (PLR2023-1-7) in Queensland located adjacent to its existing ATP 2044 licence (see map below). This tender block has now been formally awarded to Elixir as ATP 2077.

Location map of ATP 2077

The licence has an initial term of 6 years, has been awarded to Elixir on a 100% basis and does not contain any Government domestic market restrictions. The licence has 3 geographically separate sub-blocks as follows:

  • Sub-block A – this is located immediately proximate to ATP 2044 and contains similar Taroom Trough geology. The recent work undertaken on Project Grandis has underpinned an independently certified contingent resource booking in this sub-block - summarized in this announcement.
  • Sub-block B – this also overlies the Taroom Trough. However, given the distance from Project Grandis it has been considered premature to book contingent resources on this area at this point in time. Elixir will assess the prospective resources for this block in due course.
  • Sub-block C – this area lies outside the Taroom Trough and is adjacent to existing gas infrastructure such as the currently largely dormant Silver Springs gas storage asset. Work undertaken by Elixir’s technical team to date has identified some possible shallow drilling targets in this Sub-block.

Based on the work undertaken by Elixir in ATP 2044, the Company sought an independently certified contingent resource estimate (from international firm ERC Equipoise Pty Ltd – “ERCE”) for ATP 2077 Sub-block A – see table below. The subclass of Contingent Resources (as defined under the PRMS) is “Development Unclarified”, as of 16th August 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Condor Energy

New Seismic Studies Upgrade Raya Prospect

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to advise that Quantitative Interpretation (QI) and AVO studies on the legacy 3,800km2 of 3D seismic data covering most of the Company’s Tumbes Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or Block) have potentially identified a highly porous sandstone fairway spanning the Raya Prospect, significantly enhancing the probability of success.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 program in its 100%-owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production increased slightly in 2023 to 4.05 trillion cubic meters, up from 4.04 trillion cubic meters in 2022, according to the Energy Institute.

The United States registered a 4.2 percent uptick in natural gas production in 2023, while Russia’s natural gas production fell by 5.2 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on September 13, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2024.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 19 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Tycoonstory Cite’s Charbone’s Innovative Green Hydrogen Tech

Tycoonstory, an online network for startups and entrepreneurs, has profiled Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH,OTCQB:CHHYF,FWB:K47), citing the company as a leading startup making strides in innovation in green hydrogen production.

Keep reading...Show less

Elixir Energy
×