GamingInvesting News

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, March 31, 2023 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1602282&tp_key=62018c4454

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (888) 396-8049

Local Dial-In Number:

+1 (416) 764-8646

Conference ID:

83612382

A replay will be available by dialing +1 (877) 674-7070 or +1 (416) 764-8692 and entering passcode 612382#.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage , Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon and Cheech & Chong Bud Farm .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company is available under East Side Games Group at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c1639.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetDragon Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Education Business Achieved Record-high Revenue

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2022. NetDragon's management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:00am Hong Kong time on March 28, 2023 to discuss the results and recent business developments.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN WINS INTEL GRAND SLAM IN COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE - A RECORD-BREAKING ACCOMPLISHMENT AS THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL ROSTER TO REACH THIS MILESTONE

THE GRAND SLAM COMES AFTER BRINGING HOME EPL SEASON 17 AND OVER $1,000,000 IN PLAYER WINNINGS

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, is celebrating FaZe's Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) esports team winning ESL Pro League Season 17 and accomplishing the highest prize in competitive CS:GO, an Intel Grand Slam . A Grand Slam is awarded to the first team that wins four S-Tier events organized by ESL during a window of 10 consecutive events. FaZe Clan's CS:GO team secured this feat with a dominating run through 2022 and into 2023, bringing home wins at IEM: Katowice 2022 EPL Season 15 IEM: Cologne 2022 and Sunday at EPL Season 17 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Govee Elevates the Gaming Experience: Announces the Availability of the First AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and a Brand New Neon Rope Light for Desks

Govee an innovator in the smart home industry, today announced the availability of its AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and an all-new product the RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks both of which are designed for elevated and customizable setups to provide the ultimate gaming experience. To create an immersive environment and for maximum enjoyment, the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit leverages Govee's proprietary CogniGlow AI technology to learn and identify on-screen moments and bring them to life via corresponding real-time lighting effects. In addition, the brand new RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks (available April 10, 2023 ) can work in tandem with the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box and other lights in the Govee ecosystem to make gaming setups even more captivating.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

StartPlaying Announces Partnership with The Adventure Zone's McElroy Family

The McElroys will support the platform in building community among tabletop roleplayers

StartPlaying the largest platform for tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPG) and professional Game Masters (GMs), announced today that it is partnering with the McElroys of The Adventure Zone . The McElroys will support the StartPlaying team in growing the platform through marketing, content creation, and creative strategy.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EK Boosts Gaming Experiences and Partnerships at PAX EAST 2023

Showcasing the latest product and partner innovations, releases, and liquid-cooled PCs

EK®, the leading manufacturer of premium-grade liquid cooling solutions, will be present at the PAX EAST 2023 event in Boston March 23-26 at Booth #16055. The EK team, along with EK's partners TeamGroup, BeQuiet!, MountainGG, and AMD will present their powerful portfolio of premium pre-built liquid-cooled gaming PCs, custom loop components, AIOs, professional workstations and other innovative solutions that are changing the current gaming landscape.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VisitBritain releases online accent game using AI voice technology to inspire visitors to 'See Things Differently'

National tourism agency VisitBritain has today launched an online game as part of its new multi-million pound international campaign in Canada for 2023 to drive tourism to Britain .

VisitBritain's new consumer campaign plays with the idea of the 'shared language' between Canada and the UK. Photo credit: VisitBritain/Nadine Sykora (CNW Group/VisitBritain)

The campaign, called Fake (Br)it Till You Make It , highlights the richness of Britain's regional diversity. A new online game on VisitBritain's consumer website uses machine learning, testing players as they have a go at mastering a variety of accents from across Britain , and then sharing links with destination information to drive bookings. Participants in the game are encouraged to share their results on social media and challenge their friends using the hashtag #FakeBritChallenge.

The multi-media marketing campaign uses a mix of on- and-offline channels including content across social media, influencers, custom content partners, digital display and audio advertising, driving online traffic to
a landing page on VisitBritain.com with ideas and links to activities, attractions and experiences. Branded content features a variety of local phrases alongside destination images, and a series of short films sees Brits sharing a warm welcome in local accents and dialects promoting their destinations, encouraging visitors to come and explore for themselves.

VisitBritain Executive Vice President, The Americas, Australia and New Zealand Paul Gauger said:

"Our priority is to harness the strong recovery and growth we have seen from Canada , and we are delighted to be running this dedicated and playful campaign, tapping into motivations to travel right now.

"This innovative game puts Britain's diversity front and centre, using modern technology to engage players, tell the story of our dynamic destinations and inspire Canadian visitors to discover more, stay longer and explore year-round."

The international GREAT Britain marketing campaign invites visitors to 'See Things Differently', showcasing Britain as a dynamic, diverse and exciting destination, packed full of activities to come and enjoy now, with a warm British welcome at its heart.

The campaign will also capture major events in 2023 including the Coronation of King Charles III and Liverpool hosting the Eurovision Song Contest , on behalf of Ukraine , both taking place in May, valuable opportunities to show Britain's welcome, creativity and ability to host events of the highest calibre.

The 'Fake (Br)it Till You Make It' campaign has been developed to play on the idea of shared language between Canada and Britain . VisitBritain's research shows that feelings of welcome and connection are top motivators for Canadian travellers in choosing a holiday destination, and the campaign builds on existing cultural ties by inviting visitors to learn more about the accents they have heard through British film and TV and by highlighting the personal connections and fun, unexpected experiences to be found on their next trip to Britain .

VisitBritain's 'See Things Differently' campaign is part of the UK Government's GREAT campaign .

SOURCE VisitBritain

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c8338.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

American Copper Initiates a 5,000m Drill Program at its Flagship Lordsburg Project

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Permit to Drill Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Related News

Copper Investing

Confirmation of Dispatch of Prospectus

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Valeura Makes "Transformative" Acquisition

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Copper Explorer DLP Rises 45 Percent

Oil and Gas Investing

North American Helium Conference

Gold Investing

Drill Results From The Centre Forest Prospect Indicates Potential Intrusive Related Mineralisation System At Ularring

Silver Investing

Abra Achieves First Concentrate Shipment

×