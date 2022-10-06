GamingInvesting News

NorthStar Gaming Inc. (" NorthStar " or " NSG " or the " Company ") has completed a second tranche of its offering (the "Offering") of subscription receipts (the " Subscription Receipts ") by issuing a further 2,110,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $1,055,000 (the "2nd Tranche"). NorthStar has now issued a total of 10,150,000 Subscription receipts for gross proceeds of $5,075,000 . This is in addition to the previously announced subscription by Torstar Corporation of 50,000 preferred shares in NorthStar for gross proceeds of $5,000,000 ( the " Torstar Investment " ). NorthStar has raised $10,075,000 in connection with the Offering (inclusive of the Torstar Investment) . The Company may close additional tranches of the Offering.

The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the "Co-Lead Agents") along with Eight Capital Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Echelon Capital Markets (collectively, the "Agents"). In connection with the 2nd Tranche, the Agents received: (i) a cash commission of $63,300 (the "Cash Commission"), which will be payable upon the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions described in Baden Resources Inc's (CSE:BDN) (" Baden ") September 15, 2022 , press release, and (ii) 126,600 broker warrants on the same terms as described in Baden's September 15, 2022 press release.

Upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions customary for this type of transaction (the " Escrow Release Conditions "), each Subscription Receipt will, pursuant to its terms and pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, result in the holder thereof being issued, for no additional consideration and without any further action by its holder, one post-consolidation (following a consolidation of Baden's outstanding common shares on a 3.333333:1 basis) common share of the Resulting Issuer (a " Resulting Issuer Share "). The gross proceeds of the Offering (less all of the Agents' expenses incurred before the First Closing) will be held in escrow by Odyssey Trust Company (the " Escrow Agent ") and invested pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement. If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied prior to 5:00 p.m. (EST) on January 6, 2023 (the "Escrow Deadline"), the Escrow Agent will return to holders of Subscription Receipts an amount equal to the aggregate Offering Price of the Subscription Receipts held by them and their pro rata portion of any interest earned thereon. The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for marketing and other costs of developing the business of NorthStar.

Full details about the Resulting Issuer, including financial information and details on the management and directors, will be included in the disclosure document prepared in connection with the application to list on the TSX Venture Exchange and will be available for review under Baden's profile at www.sedar.com .

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.

A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada . Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of NSG. All statements in this communication, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to NSG's objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, are forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to: expectations regarding certain of NSG's future results and information, including, among other things, revenue, expenses, revenue growth, capital expenditures, and operations; risk factors relating to national or international economies (including the impact of COVID-19), and other risks present in the jurisdictions in which NSG, its customers, its partners, and; statements with respect to expected use of cash balances; continuation of prudent management of working capital; source of funds for ongoing business requirements and capital investments; expectations regarding sufficiency of the allowance for uncollectible accounts; analysis regarding sensitivity of the business to changes in exchange rates; impact of recently adopted accounting pronouncements; risk factors relating to intellectual property protection and intellectual property litigation; and, expectations concerning any remediation efforts to NSG's design of its internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. NSG believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this discussion and analysis should not be unduly relied upon. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this communication is provided as of the date hereof and NSG disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

EVERI DIGITAL TO SHOWCASE NEW PROGRESSIVE TITLES AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2022

Company's Spark™ Remote Game Server Expands Portfolio to 60 Proprietary Games

Everi Digital, the online gaming business of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, will showcase new progressive slot themes that are part of the expanded, proprietary content portfolio available on the Company's Spark Remote Game Server ("Spark RGS") at the 22nd annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), October 10-13, 2022 .

Gen.G Officially Names Korean American Artist & Producer Jay Park as the Organization's Executive Music and Entertainment Advisor

Jay Park Executive Produces "Rollin'" (Prod. GroovyRoom) as Newest Theme for Gen.G as Organization Heads Into the League of Legends World Championship

Global esports organization Gen.G today has officially named Korean American record producer, singer-songwriter, recording artist and entrepreneur, Jay Park as the Executive Music and Entertainment Advisor to help Gen.G build the bridge between the Korean music community and gaming. Park will be the executive producer for music and content that showcases big moments for the team and the organization, starting with Gen.G's entrance into the League of Legends World Championship 2022 with Mirani and GEMINI's new song "Rollin','' produced by GroovyRoom, advised by Jay Park .

G FUEL Celebrates 25 Years of "Fallout" with New Flavor, G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum!

Pre-order your G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

In celebration of 25 years of wandering The Wastelands in the iconic Fallout ® series, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced its new flavor, G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum, is available for pre-order now at GFUEL.com ! Nuka Cola® Quantum will be available as a Limited-Edition Metal Collector's Box, featuring a 40-serving Energy Tub and an exclusive Fallout® Shaker Cup!

Venture Valley Makes University of Arizona FORGE Students Virtual Millionaires in Its PC and Mobile Game

Video Game Tournament Winner Reaches 92M+ Profit to Win Venture Valley Tournament and Take Home $2500 Cash Prize

- The business battles were fierce this past Friday night when almost 100 student entrepreneurs took part in the Venture Valley video game tournament held at University of Arizona's FORGE at Roy Place in Tucson . In a FORGE event, University of Arizona FORGE partnered with Venture Valley a fast-paced multiplayer business simulation PC and mobile game from The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship . The event also featured the U of A Venture Expo, showcasing student businesses, products, and prototypes.

Kdrive launches an application that combines Drive-to-earn and GameFi to optimize income for everyone

Reinvigorating and repurposing the tedious daily travels, KDrive intends to become the bright and brilliant successor of mobility apps featuring web3 drive-to-earn concept with GameFiSocialFi elements.

In this mostly automatable and virtual day and age, the demand and desire for daily physical travel are experiencing a significant decline. " Tedious ", " redundant " and sometimes " pointless " can probably encapsulate the feelings of many modern fellows – " Why go out when you can just stay put? ". In response to this, KDrive introduces a novel activity motivator aiming to challenge that way of thinking and to show users what it means to "make the most" of a seemingly trivial routine of most people's day.

Within the ecosystem of KDrive, users are entitled to a number of fascinating in-app features:

  • Drive-To-Earn : In essence, KDrive  is a financial game capable of providing users with a practical income through the means of NFTs. Earned tokens can be then utilized for further in-game activities or transfered to users' wallet for other purposes.
  • GameFi elements : Users are offered a diverse range of attractive NFTs, which allows them to not only earn KDrive tokens on the move but also tailor these "earning equipment" to each user's liking. There are also a number of gaming modes for users looking for a change, including KDrive.
  • SocialFi elements : KDrive plans to build a community of users where one can socialize and participate in various trading activities among others on the in-app, NFT-exclusive marketplace.

NFTs system

The offered range of NFTs can be differentiated according to their rate of profit. Each line possesses certain qualities that directly affects how much users can expect to earn and, consently, their retail price difference. The option for staking is available to users in the demo version, which facilitates the use of strategic buying and saving to achieve the optimal profit. Additionally, there is a possibility for users to create and market their own NFTs to render alternative revenues.

Demo version

Users can anticipate in the demo version sophisticated 3D graphics with most of the aforementioned features, promising a great overview of the ecosystem, though the earning aspect is to be available in the official app release. This is to ensure the smooth operation and tackle heads-on any issues before the official launch to guarantee the best possible experience for the users.

Project legitimacy

A mindful project checking all the boxes for security: SAFU-contracted, KYC-checked and properly audited the best of respective agencies.

Marketing scheme

To ensure the growth of its publicity and community awareness, the project has embarked on several global marketing campaigns and is planning to implement more in future's time, including:

PRE-SALE

  • Widespread news coverage with around 500 titles on various household news platforms, including Yahoo Finance, Bezinga, Morning Star, and so on.
  • Community conferences in the form of AMAs with well-known, creditable channels (e.g. Caesar Calls, Shill Seals, Venoms Calls,...)
  • Advertisements on crypto platforms including Poocoin, Dextool,...
  • Collaboration with renowned KOLs with sizable numbers of followers on Twitter.
  • Community events (e.g. Giveaway, prized competition,...)

PRE-LAUNCH

  • Maintaining and/or increasing the frequency of community conferences
  • Listing on CMC, CGK
  • Maintaining and/or increasing the coverage of advertisements on more crypto platforms.

POST-LAUNCH

  • Maintaining and/or increasing the frequency of community conferences
  • Maintaining and/or increasing the coverage of advertisements on more crypto platforms.
  • Collaboration with taxi lines to further promote awareness as well as offer an alternative source of income for taxi drivers.
  • Collaboration with renowned mobility service providers in the world

Presale on Pinksale: From 12 October 2022 02:00 (UTC) to 14 October 2022 14:00 (UTC)

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kdrivetoken
Telegram: https://t.me/kdrivetoken
Website: https://kdrive.io/
Docs: https://docs.kdrive.io

Therapeutic Role-playing Game 'Critical Core' Empowers Youth

'Critical Core' is an innovative and interactive game designed to inspire social confidence and build self-esteem for neurodiverse adolescents

Game to Grow a non-profit organization dedicated to the use of games for therapeutic, educational, and community growth, released Critical Core this Fall, a first-of-its-kind, tabletop RPG (role-playing game) designed specifically for children and young adults on the autism spectrum, as well as those with ADHD and other learning and processing differences.

