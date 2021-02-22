PDAC 2021: Here’s What You Need to Know

Are you ready for PDAC? The annual convention runs this year from March 8 to 11, and it’s going entirely online for the first time ever.









The COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 a challenging year in many respects. It was no different for the resource industry, with mining companies quickly adapting to new circumstances.

2021 is now in full swing, and one major development is that the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention will go entirely online for the first time ever.

Held every year in Toronto since 1932, this year’s convention will run from March 8 to 11 and will offer more than 100 hours of unique content across five concurrent sessions.

Whether you’re a veteran or first-time PDAC attendee, earlier is better when it comes to planning your schedule. With just a couple of weeks left until the conference, the Investing News Network has assembled some highlights below, with commentary from PDAC President Felix Lee — we encourage you to do your own research, but if you’re looking for somewhere to start, check out our overview.

What to do at PDAC

PDAC is a major networking opportunity, and Lee emphasized that the online version will be no different.

“If there is one thing you should take full advantage of, it’s the networking opportunities,” he said, explaining that the virtual convention platform will include an “online matchmaking” system that will help make introductions between likeminded PDAC attendees.

Participants will also have the ability to virtually walk the PDAC show floor. The Trade Show, Investors Exchange, Core Shack and Prospectors Tent will all be open, with a variety of engagement options.

Learning is another key part of PDAC, and attendees will have a full slate of programming to select from. As usual, it will include familiar segments such as the Letter Writers Program, the Capital Markets Program, the Sustainability Program and the Indigenous Program.

Notably, Lee said that the presentations offered during PDAC will be available after the event ends, meaning that attendees won’t have to worry about missing out on material due to time constraints.

Lee has been involved with PDAC for nearly 15 years and began his two year term as its 37th president in 2019. When asked how the resource space has responded to COVID-19 over the past year, and what sentiment is like right now, he responded with positivity.

“We were hit (by the coronavirus) just like everyone else. It was unexpected, and we were all kind of scrambling, I suppose, to try and deal with the new reality,” he said. “But I should say that … we are quite a resilient industry, we’re used to working in difficult places as is. And so I think as an industry we actually rebounded and adapted to the new reality perhaps faster than other sectors.”

As for taking PDAC online, it’s had its challenges, but will bring many benefits as well. “We’re all really excited with the virtual event — it’s history in the making, if you will,” said Lee.

Register for PDAC now

PDAC is widely regarded as a can’t-miss event for investors, executives and companies in the resource sector, and Lee expects this year’s virtual version to be just as compelling. In fact, he said what’s perhaps most exciting is that the online platform will allow more people to attend than ever.

“Our convention team has worked really hard to reproduce everything that you have come to expect from the PDAC convention — so the great programming, the networking opportunities and most importantly really just making sure that as a user the user experience is there, that everyone who attends the convention enjoys themself,” Lee said.

“My advice is just to really take your time exploring as much as you can in the virtual environment.”

If you’d like to attend PDAC, click here for detailed information on how to register. You can also click here to sign up to receive the latest news and announcements from PDAC, or follow PDAC on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. We look forward to (virtually) seeing you there!

Image courtesy of www.pdac.ca.

