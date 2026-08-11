Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, shares key takeaways from the organization's latest quarterly Gold Demand Trends report.

He highlights the yellow metal's resilience at the US$4,000 per ounce level in the face of various price headwinds. Cavatoni also explains the World Gold Council's revision in Q1 central bank demand. First pegged at 244 metric tons, it's now estimated at 57 metric tons.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.