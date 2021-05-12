Khiron Life Sciences Corp.: Invitation to the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) today announced that Alvaro Torres will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

 Event  Q2 Investor Summit
 Date  May 17-18th, 2021
 Presentation  May 18th at 1:15 PM ET
 Location  https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j9QFPydER8qiLMffjsCgFA

 

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

For further information:

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Paola Ricardo
4165402970
pricardo@khiron.ca

