Cronos' Spinach® Brand Ends 2023 as the Number One Flower Brand in Canada1

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that its brand, Spinach ® , closed 2023 as the number one ranked flower brand in Canada with a 6.9% 1 market share in the fourth quarter. Spinach ® flower products have resonated strongly with consumers, leading to a significant increase in its ranking from the fourth 2 best-selling flower brand in 2022, to become the best-selling flower brand in Canada in 2023.

Capturing the leading position in flower rounds out a strong year of growth and innovation for the Spinach® product portfolio, which is ranked as the second best-selling cannabis brand in Canada across all categories as of December 2023 1 . In the fourth quarter, Spinach ® products held a number 1 position in the flower and edibles categories, and a top-10 ranking in the pre-rolls and vape categories. 1

In 2023, the Spinach ® team successfully launched six new flower SKUs and seven new pre-roll SKUs. Less than a year after its launch in market, the Spinach® Fully Charged Atomic GMO-infused pre-roll won "Best Pre-Roll" at the 2023 Grow Up Awards in October. The Spinach ® brand's 2023 successes were also highlighted by becoming the best-selling edible brand in Canada with its widely popular SOURZ by Spinach ® and Spinach FEELZ gummies.

"We're thrilled to end 2023 by demonstrating our strong capabilities to win in flower, the largest product category in the global cannabis market," said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. "We are proud of the hard work our team has put into expanding and refining our flower portfolio, which consistently delivers on consumer expectations and has built Cronos and its brands awareness in Canada and internationally. We thank our Spinach ® consumers for continuing to choose our flower products with enthusiasm, and we're excited to continue developing products consumers will love in 2024."

Cronos' sophisticated breeding program and unique portfolio of genetics has helped the Company win in the highly competitive Canadian market, as well as expand Cronos' international footprint with distribution to the growing markets in Germany and Australia .

"2023 was an incredible year of growth for Cronos and achieving strong market share in the ever-popular flower category in Canada, Israel, and Germany," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos. "With leadership positions in both the flower and edibles categories, and as the second best-selling brand overall in the Canadian cannabis industry 1 , we are especially proud that we're shipping our high-quality, best-selling borderless products to emerging international markets. We're thrilled to continue our growth trajectory globally after recently shipping our cannabis flower to Australia's medicinal market and look forward to another tremendous year in 2024."

For more information and availability, please visit: spinachcannabis.com .

1 HiFyre POS Data Q4 2023 - Total Canada Retail Dollar Sales, Ending December 31 2023
2 HiFyre POS Data Q4 2022 - Total Canada Retail Dollar Sales, Ending December 31 2022

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the market share of Spinach® and Cronos flower products; the development of new products and the consumer reaction to such products; anticipated international growth and market entry; the Cronos brand portfolio; and Cronos's efforts to advance cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less
hand holding cannabis leaf in front of Australia flag

Australia Cannabis Market Forecast: Top Trends for 2024

Australia's cannabis industry has been experiencing a period of change in recent years, with increasing public support for legalisation and a blossoming medicinal cannabis sector.

Moving forward the future looks bright — Statista projects that the Australian cannabis space will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.63 percent to reach a total market volume of US$791.6 million by 2028.

Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the current state of the Australian cannabis market, exploring its key trends, opportunities and challenges, as well as the outlook for the sector in 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
joe biden, cannabis leaves

Cannabis Round-Up: Poll Shows Rescheduling Would Boost Biden Support, Trulieve Launches Appeal in Alabama

A new poll shows US President Joe Biden could gain double-digit voter impression points if cannabis is rescheduled.

Meanwhile, scientists have discovered what exact neurological processes trigger the munchies after consuming cannabis, and Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) has all but secured a new round of funding.

Keep reading for a round-up of this week's top news and trends in the cannabis industry.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Marie Zhang as Chief Operating Officer

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Marie Zhang as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 29, 2024 . Ms. Zhang has over 25 years' experience in operational roles for private and public companies including Blaze Pizza, Focus Brands, Yum! Brands, and ConAgra Foods.

Marie Zhang will serve as Trulieve's Chief Operating Officer.

"Ms. Zhang has amassed extensive supply chain and leadership experience serving in C-suite and senior executive levels at various global companies in the agriculture, CPG, multi-unit retail, and restaurant industries," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Her experience navigating complex regulatory and logistical challenges while managing rapid growth is especially valuable to Trulieve as we prepare for the next wave of catalysts."

"I am excited to join the Trulieve team at this pivotal time in the Company's history," said Ms. Zhang. "With so many opportunities ahead, I am confident that my contributions will drive meaningful growth and improvement as Trulieve and the industry continue to evolve and mature."

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-appointment-of-marie-zhang-as-chief-operating-officer-302033286.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Enters Australian Cannabis Market

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announced today that it is expanding distribution into the Australian market with its first shipment of cannabis flower to Vitura Health Limited ("Vitura") (ASX: VIT). Cronos owns approximately 10% of the common shares of Vitura, formerly known as Cronos Australia, and will supply cannabis for Vitura.

"Supplying the Australian market, which has grown significantly in the past three years, is a great milestone for Cronos as we aim to enter and expand within international markets," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. "We look forward to working closely with our partners at Vitura to provide patients with high-quality cannabis products and establish our presence in Australia as a trusted cannabis partner."

According to data from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the country's medicine and therapeutic regulatory agency, medical cannabis approvals to new patients through an Authorized Prescriber (AP) have continued to grow impressively in 2023. From January to June 2023, the aggregate of all new patients reported was 307,846 compared to 137,111 new patients from January to June 2022 and 30,662 from the same period in 2021. 1

According to BDS Analytics, estimated total medical sales in the Australian medical market were $170 million in 2022 and will grow to $186 million in 2023. 2 Cronos intends to help Vitura grow market share and help establish Vitura as a leading cannabis brand in Australia by leveraging the Company's success in flower within the Canadian, Israeli, and German markets. Cronos' investment in R&D, tissue culture and its cannabis genetics breeding program will provide high-quality premium genetics, tailor-made for Vitura patients.

Vitura is focused on creating medicinal cannabis products and digital health solutions that connect and strengthen the ecosystem between patients, prescribers, pharmacists, and suppliers within the Australian medical cannabis market. Vitura's operations include technology-enabled healthcare management, distribution and education, as well as quality medications that are delivered through a portfolio of brands.

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the Company's plans to supply cannabis for Vitura, the Company's plans with respect to international market entrance and expansion, the Company's partnership with Vitura and impact of such partnership on Vitura's products, market share and competitive positioning, anticipated growth in medical sales in the Australian market, the Company's efforts to advance cannabis research, technology and product development, and the Cronos brand portfolio. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
new mexico map

Cannabis Round-Up: New Mexico Sets Monthly Sales Record, Alabama Halts Medical Rollout

New Mexico's latest cannabis data reveals a new monthly record for adult-use sales in the state.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Tennessee are attempting to redefine what constitutes legal industrial hemp, and Kentucky has introduced a bill to allow personal use and possession of cannabis, but not sale.

Keep reading for a round-up of this week's top news and trends in the cannabis industry.

Keep reading...Show less

×