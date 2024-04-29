Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to report on its activities for the Quarter ended 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Discovery of large copper-gold porphyry system at La Florida Prospect (Fortuna Project)1:
    • Surface sampling results returned grades of up to 3.96% Cu and 2.61g/t Au.
    • Large 1.7km x 0.5km mineralised footprint.
  • Maiden drill program at El Quillay North Prospect returned shallow, wide copper mineralisation2:
    • 26m @ 0.81 CuEq from 29m, including 4m @ 1.87% CuEq from 51m; and
    • 5.8m @ 0.78% CuEq from 15.2m.
  • El Quillay South Prospect strike length extended to 1,200m and up to 100m wide
    • Assays up to 1.33% Cu and 2.40g/t Au3 returned from rock chip sampling.
    • El Quillay Fault zone now hosts mineralisation over 3km strike length.
  • Discovery of new high-grade mineralised trend at El Quillay East Prospect4:
    • Grades up to 3.29% Cu and 1.32g/t Au and all samples >1.0% Cu from rock chip sampling
    • Mineralised footprint spans an initial area of 250m x 150m with and open in all directions
    • El Quillay East is a separate parallel structure to the extensive El Quillay Fault.
  • Culpeo’s interest in the high-grade Lana Corina Project increased to 50%5.
  • Equity capital raisings totaling A$2.5M (before costs) to existing and new sophisticated and high-net-worth investors.
  • Cash balance of A$1.3M and no debt as at 31 March 2024 adequately funds exploration programs.

Operating Activities

During the Quarter, Culpeo’s exploration activities were primarily focused on the Fortuna Project, targeting mineralisation along strike and proximate to the El Quillay Fault zone which has been identified to host copper and gold mineralisation over a strike length of >3km.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Fortuna and Lana Corina Project areas

La Florida Prospect

The La Florida Prospect is a newly defined north-south trending belt of copper-gold mineralisation located within the northern sector of the Fortuna Project, measuring approximately 1.7km long by 0.5km wide (Figure 2). Mineralisation is hosted within andesitic volcanic rocks that have been intruded by quartz- feldspar porphyry lithologies. During the Quarter, a litho-geochemical survey was undertaken to characterise the nature and extent of the mineralised system. Rock chip samples were collected in areas including historic small scale mine workings, outcrop and subcrop on hills where bedrock/fresh rock was visible. All 14 rock chip samples returned anomalous copper and gold results, as shown in Appendix C.

The best copper result of 3.96% Cu was returned from CPO0008688, located in the northern part of the interpreted porphyry system where strong surface mineralisation was identified in the form of malachite and chrysocolla. This sample also returned a gold result of 1.17g/t Au. Of significance was CPO0008692, which returned high-grade copper and gold at 3.18% Cu and 2.61g/t Au1. The sample was taken from historical workings in fresh, unoxidised mineralisation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Inside of a copper mine with BHP and Anglo American logos.

Anglo American Rejects BHP's "Undervalued" US$38.8 Billion Bid

London-based Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) has rejectedmining behemoth BHP's (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) US$38.8 billion bid to acquire the company.

"The BHP proposal is opportunistic and fails to value Anglo American's prospects, while significantly diluting the relative value upside participation of Anglo American's shareholders relative to BHP's shareholders," said Anglo Chairman Stuart Chambers in a Friday (April 26) statement. BHP's offer for the company was made public on Thursday (April 25).

The proposal, whose aim is to create the world's largest copper miner while divesting Anglo's iron ore and platinum assets in South Africa, has been met with mixed reactions from market watchers.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report - Quarter ending 31 March 2024

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $247,500 Flow-Through Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a flow-through financing for gross proceeds of $247,500, comprised of 4,500,002 Flow-Through Shares with an issue price of $0.055 per share.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

Keep reading...Show less
"First Quantum Mineral"s displayed on a smartphone in front of a stock screener.

First Quantum Reports Q1 Loss in Wake of Cobre Panama Closure

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) reported its Q1 results on Tuesday (April 23), revealing a net loss of US$159 million (US$0.21 per share) and an adjusted loss of US$154 million (US$0.20 per share).

The company's gross profit came in at US$156 million, with EBITDA at US$180 million, both lower than last year.

These downturns have been attributed to disruptions at First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine, which led to it being taken offline and placed in a preservation and safe management phase in November 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 93,474,205 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 90.96% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 5, 2024 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management's nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 7, 2024 (the "Circular"), which is available on the Company's website ( www.erocopper.com ), on SEDAR+(www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Culpeo Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Culpeo Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

