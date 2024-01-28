- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Intersected in Drill Program at Ti-Tree
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce promising results from its maiden drill program at its Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.
Highlights
- 78 RC holes for 9,086m completed, drilled across 6 project localities
- First drilling at Minnie Springs has intersected mineralisation, geology and alteration consistent with the zones of a porphyry copper system
- Strong results received from the first 22 holes drilled into the Minnie Springs copper project, including intercepts of:
- MSRC012: 18m @ 0.52% CuEq (0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag) from 94m downhole, and;
- 16m @ 0.69% CuEq (0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag) from 121m downhole
- MSRC022: 7m @ 0.19% Cu from 87m downhole
- MSRC011: 7m at 0.12% Cu from 21m downhole
- MSRC012 mineralisation contained significant base metal and silver including:
- 5m @ 27.6 g/t Ag, 0.25% Pb and 0.15% Zn with 148 ppm Mo from 107m, and
- 14m @ 21.5 g/t Ag, 0.18% Pb and 0.1% Zn with 274ppm Mo from 122m
- Copper mineralization at Minnie Springs comprising disseminated and quartz vein hosted chalcopyrite in moderate to strongly epidote-chlorite (propylitic) altered host rocks
- Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
- 4m @ 0.91% Cu from 13m
- Including 2m at 1.67% Cu
- Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
- 2024 drilling at Minnie Springs to include further RC and DDH drilling to commence in Q1 or early Q2 2024
The primary focus of this drill program was to target significant mineralised zones defined by surface exploration completed across the 6 prospect areas of Minnie Springs, COO Creek, Nick’s Bore, Copper Ridge, Crawford and Crawford South (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Location map showing prospects drilled to date: Minnie Springs, Copper Ridge, Nick’s Bore, Crawford Bore, Crawford South and COO Creek.
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“Drilling at Minnie Springs has defined Cu-Ag-Mo mineralisation in several areas after having only tested the southern half of the 3km long Cu-Mo-Ag anomaly. These good thicknesses of Cu and Mo now strongly validate the concept of Minnie having the potential to be large porphyry Cu system in a zone adjacent to the Minga Bar fault.
“The strength of the mineral alteration zones at Minnie Springs warrants further drilling in 2024. We will drill the northern portion of the copper anomaly as well as drill several deep diamond holes to get a better understanding of the orientation of the extensive sheeted quartz veins which host the best parts of the Cu-Mo-Ag mineralisation.
“We are looking forward to getting on the ground to re-commence drilling in 2024”.
Assay Results for Minnie Springs
This drilling has been highly successful, with hole MSRC012 encountering two zones of mineralisation averaging 0.37 and 0.38% copper with significant silver and molybdenum over intervals of 18m and 16m respectively (Table 1, 3, figures 2 and 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Augustus Minerals
Diversification can be key to a profitable mining and exploration strategy. While there's no shortage of companies that have experienced great success by focusing on a single commodity, there's always an element of risk to that approach. There is always the risk that certain commodities will fall in price whilst others rise. Augustus Minerals, a newly listed exploration company on the ASX (AUG) is cognizant of this fact. An exploration company based in Western Australia, Augustus has acquired a 100-percent interest in a land package covering some 3,600 square kilometers in Western Australia's Upper Gascoyne region. Although traditionally known as a source of base metals, gold and uranium, the Gascoyne is rapidly emerging as a prime target for rare earths and lithium discoveries.
As an early mover to the region, Augustus’s vast landholding is highly prospective for lithium, rare earths, copper and gold. Its Ti-Tree project contains 85 kilometers of the Ti Tree and Mingabar shear zones, with extensive, untested, multi-element mineralization and surface anomalies.
The Gascoyne region is a large emerging critical mineral province with several deposits having been discovered in the last few years. These include multiple Ironstone REE discoveries by Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE), Hastings Technology's (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Ironstone REE project and Lanthanein Resources' (ASX:LNR) Lyons Ironstone REE project, as well as a large lithium discovery at Delta Lithium's (ASX:DLT) Yinnetharra location.
Directed by a highly experienced management team with extensive knowledge about mining and exploration in the Gascoyne, Augustus's exploration program will focus on more than 50 priority targets already identified by the company. These include potential lithium bearing pegmatites, REE-rich ironstones and shear/porphyry-hosted copper systems. Thus far, the company has completed multiple geophysical surveys and collected more than 15,000 soil samples.
Company Highlights
- Augustus Minerals is an Australian exploration company focused on the highly-prospective Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
- The company has 100 percent ownership of a land package covering 3,600 square kilometers.
- Augustus has identified multiple high-priority lithium, rare earth and copper targets throughout its project, with strong mineralization intersected at multiple locations across multiple commodities.
- Augustus's leadership team has the benefit of significant local knowledge regarding exploration of the Gascoyne province.
Key Asset
Ti Tree Project
Situated in the Shire of Upper Gascoyne and the Shire of Carnarvon, the Ti Tree project displays significant exploration potential for a number of different mineralised styles as well as possibly, multi-commodity discoveries. Spanning a contiguous 3,600 square kilometers, it also has the distinction of being one of the largest properties in the region. Augustus Minerals maintains 100 percent ownership over Ti-Tree, which intersects along the shear of the same name.
The company has identified several high-priority drilling targets along the Ti-Tree and Mingabar structures ready for reverse circulation, diamond or air core drilling.
Highlights:
- Emerging Geological Province: The Gascoyne region displays highly prospective geology and has been the site of multiple rare earth and lithium discoveries in recent years, but has experienced limited historic exploration — making it a prime opportunity for Augustus Minerals.
- Multiple Commodities: Augustus has identified more than 50 significant lithium, rare earth and copper targets. Many of these high-quality targets are ready for drilling.
- Size and Speed: The Ti Tree Project consists of a single coherent block of tenements covering 3,600 square kilometers with 85 kilometers of strike along the Ti-Tree Shear. As an early mover in the region, Augustus was able to gain a considerable advantage in securing this project, into which it has thus far invested $5 million.
- Fertile Geology: Augustus's investment displays the same geology as multiple highly successful neighboring discoveries.
- Mineralization: Current mineral resource targets include:
- 27 rare earth targets across 65 kilometers of strike. All targets display strong thorium radiometric signatures.
- Multiple mafic intrusions with copper-nickel-PGE (platinum group elements) mineralization. The copper resource is both shear-hosted and porphyry-related.
- Elevated lithium stream samples over 10 kilometers of strike length. The target area displays the same geological host rock as the Yinnetharra lithium discovery.
- A narrow, shear vein-hosted gold occurrence with anomalous mineralization displayed in several surrounding areas. The area, known as the Bassit Bore, outcrops at the surface, where visible gold is readily identifiable in hand specimens. Samples collected over 600 meters returned very high gold values.
Management Team
Andrew Reid - Managing Director
Andrew Reid has over 30 years’ experience in the resources industry, with 20 years of expertise in mine management, geology and mining engineering concentrating on open-pit and narrow vein underground mining. Previously, Reid was COO at Hastings, developing the Yangibana Rare Earths project. Prior to that, he held COO positions with Finders Resources and BCM International. He spent 15 years working across Africa, which included being part of operational teams developing the Paladin Energy Uranium Mines in Namibia and Malawi.
Reid was the general manager of the large Kevitsa polymetallic mine (between 2011 and 2014) in the Arctic, taking it through construction, commissioning and operations. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in geology, with further postgraduate qualifications in mining engineering and an MSC in mineral economics.
Andrew Ford – General Manager Exploration
Andrew’s career spans 35 years of exploration and mine development experience in multiple commodities for both majors, including Homestake and Barrick Gold, and junior ASX-listed companies. He has led technical teams throughout Australia, Africa, USA, Europe and Asia, including leading the geology team at the Bawdwin base metals project in Myanmar through the DFS process.
In his most recent role Andrew has led the geology team at Hastings Technology Metals with a focus on resource growth and exploration at the Yangibana Rare Earths Project, where Mineral Resources have now grown to 29.93Mt of TREO.
Brian Rodan - Executive Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years’ experience. Previously, he was the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining (ACM), a mid-tier mining contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over a 20-year period.
For 15 years, Rodan held various roles with Eltin Limited (including general manager between 1993 and 1996 and executive director between 1996 and 1999), Australia’s largest full service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of $850 million. He was a founding director of Dacian Gold (2013) and Desert Metals (2020) and became the largest shareholder upon listing both companies on the ASX.
Rodan is currently executive chairman of Siren Gold and Iceni Gold Limited, and is currently the largest shareholder in both companies as well as Augustus Minerals.
Graeme Smith - Non-Executive Director
Graeme Smith is an experienced resources sector chief financial officer, company secretary and corporate executive who has worked with mining and exploration companies with operations in Australia (Croesus Mining NL, Genesis Minerals Limited, Jabiru Metals Limited, Breaker Resources NL, Pluton Resources Limited) and overseas (Tanga Resources Limited, Ikwezi Mining Limited) for the past 30 years.
He is the principal of Wembley Corporate Services, which provides company secretarial, CFO and corporate governance services to public companies.
Smith is a fellow of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and the Governance Institute of Australia. He is currently the company secretary for Alto Metals, Avenira, Renegade Exploration and Enterprise Metals, and was a director of ASX-listed Anglo Australian Resources.
Darren Holden - Non-Executive Director
Dr. Darren Holden is a geologist with 28 years of industry experience in mineral exploration and exploration technologies. He has worked in North America, the Pacific and Australia, where he has been involved in discovery-stage copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and platinum group elements deposits. He specializes in regional to local scale targeting using the integration of geology, geophysics and geochemistry.
Holden is a past vice-president of Geoinformatics/Fractal Geoscience and a former CEO of a publicly listed gold explorer. He currently runs exploration advisory business GeoSpy, and is a co-founder of successful private project generation businesses Marlee Minerals and Odette Geoscience. He is also currently a director Aurumin (ASX:AUN) and chair of OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6), as well as several private companies.
Holden holds a BSc (hons) first class (geology) from The University of Western Australia and a PhD (history) from The University of Notre Dame Australia. He is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a member of the Geological Society of Australia.
Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pilot Plant Operational
Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce completion of fit-out of the Chinese-based Research and Development Centre (“R&D Centre”) and commencement of Pilot Plant operations, ahead of schedule and under budget.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chinese-based Research and Development (R&D) Centre fit-out completed ahead of schedule and under budget
- R&D Centre situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Completion of R&D Centre includes commencement of Pilot Plant operations, with samples of high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) to be produced for potential customers and offtake parties
- R&D centre will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials (pCAM)
- Commencement of Pilot Plant operations represents the execution of another key milestone for the China-based LMFP battery strategy
- Establishment of the R&D Centre follows completion of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study, which delivered excellent results and reaffirmed the opportunity to establish Firebird as low-cost, near-term manganese sulphate producer, key results include:
- Low-cost total CAPEX of ~US$82.3M before tax
- Highly competitive low OPEX of ~ US$659/mt
- Strong projected NPV of ~US$331M at a discount rate of 8%, before tax
- Internal rate of return of 47% before tax
- Payback period of less than two years
- Plant capacity of 72,000 mt/a of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) equivalent, producing:
- 50,000mt/a Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate (MnSO4); and
- 10,000mt/a Manganese Tetra Oxide (Mn3O4)
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) at an advanced stage and on-track for completion in Q1 2024
Commenting on completion of the R&D Centre and rapid execution of the China-based LMFP battery strategy, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We continue to make excellent strides in China on our LMFP Battery Strategy, which will position us to become a major, low-cost, manganese sulphate producer, providing battery-grade manganese into a market that is forecast to experience exponential growth over the coming decade.
“Completion of the R&D Centre, under budget and ahead of schedule, is an excellent achievement and a strong testament to the team on-the-ground in China. We have commenced Pilot Plant work and will focus on demonstrating our ability to produce high-purity manganese sulphate and manganese tetra oxide for potential customers and offtake parties. This work will also play a key role in securing finance to construct our plant in Hunan and continue our focused efforts towards becoming a producer in the next 18-24 months.
“We have attracted and assembled a leading and experienced manganese team in China and I am very confident and excited on what we are working towards and the future for Firebird and our shareholders.
“Importantly, we are well-funded following our heavily oversubscribed Placement from last October and in a very strong position to execute key work programs in China, along with the continued development of our Oakover Project in Western Australia. We are fully focused on maintaining this strong momentum and look forward to delivering on a very busy 2024.”
The R&D Centre is located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China, which is a central location for Chinese Battery production and manganese sulphate demand in China.
Initially, the Pilot Plant will produce samples of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) for potential customers and offtake parties. The Plant will also be used to demonstrate the production process to financiers, as Firebird continues to progress its China-based LMFP battery strategy and develop into a near-term producer of battery grade manganese.
The Pilot Plant forms part of Firebird’s Research and Development Centre, which will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023
Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Tumblegum South Gold Project Scoping Study Completed
- The Scoping Study presented a range of outcomes for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.
- The positive results of this Scoping Study provide a basis to refine material inputs and enhance project economics for the Tumblegum South gold resource.
West Bryah Copper Gold Project
- Comprehensive data review underway incorporating additional tenements.
Corporate
- Placement; $600,000 private placement completed.
- $583k cash at bank as at 31 December 2023.
Corporate
A placement of ordinary shares to new and existing sophisticated investors was completed, raising $600,000 at 4 cents per share.1 Shares were issued following shareholder approval obtained at the general meeting of shareholders, held on 18 October 2023.
Participants in the placement received one free attaching option for every one ordinary share subscribed for. The unlisted options are exercisable at 6 cents and expire on 31 October 2026.
Funds raised from the placement allow the Company to advance scoping and environmental studies at the Company’s Tumblegum South gold Project, exploration activities at the West Bryah copper gold Project and provide additional working capital.
At the end of the quarter, the Company had $583k cash at bank. Included in the Appendix 5B – Section 6 are amounts paid to the Directors of the Company during the December quarter totalling $19,050 comprising director remuneration, including superannuation.
The Company has two projects, a gold Mineral Resource at Tumblegum South, 40km south of Meekatharra and the West Bryah copper-gold exploration project, 120km northwest of Meekatharra.
Figure 1: Star Minerals Limited Project Locations
Tumblegum South Gold Project – Scoping Study2
Various options utilising third-party processing plants operating under a toll treatment agreement were considered. There are currently two active processing plants within a radius of 50km to 150km from Tumblegum South. A range of outcomes were defined based on gold price, and processing cost including trucking costs.
- At gold prices from AUD$2,250 to AUD$3,000/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 116kt at 2.25g/t producing 7.6koz gold, to
- 286kt at 2.00g/t producing 16.6koz gold.
- The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $7.2M to $16.3M.
- Mining is contemplated as a single campaign over approximately 18-months.
- Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.7M to $1.5M.
- Sensitivity of the Base Case scenario to gold price was assessed. Results suggest that project economics are robust for a broad range of gold prices.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Star Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Sixth and final drill program for CY2023 completed, with a total of 189 holes for 36,088m drilled across the year.
- First phase of RC drilling at Fields Find West completed (Drill Program 5), with assay results received and released.
- Holes within Drill Program 5 targeting gold associated with late porphyries at Fields Find West successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Represents first exploration of the Fields Find porphyry system as a cohesive tenement package by a single owner; follow-up drilling in this area is planned for H1 CY2024.
- Further RC drilling of high-potential base metal and gold targets at Fields Find and Golden Range was also completed (Drill Program 6, 18 holes for 2,785m); results pending.
- Strong pipeline of assay results expected to be received through Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Cash of A$3.220 million as at 31 December 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Regional setting of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Southern Murchison Province of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Inset Figure (left): Phillips, Geoffrey. (2020). The importance of brownfields gold exploration. Mineralium Deposita. 55.
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company concluded Drill Program 5 at Fields Find West and carried out Drill Program 6, encompassing drilling at both the Fields Find and Golden Range Projects. A chronological summary of the activities follows.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 December 2023
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (the “Quarter”).
HIGHLIGHTS:
Highly anomalous lithium identified at Robinson Bore – Yinnethara Lockier Range Project
- First assay results confirm fertility of Robinson Bore pegmatites to host lithium-bearing minerals
- >16,500m of pegmatites mapped at Robinson Bore, taking overall mapped pegmatites at Lockier Range tenement to over 56km
- Highly-elevated key lithium-pegmatite pathfinders including:
- >2000ppm Rb in four pegmatites
- 672ppmCs
- 212ppmTa
- 2970ppmBe
Standout Lithium Pegmatite Drill Targets Identified
- Assay results (Rock chip and soils) define standout DRILLING TARGETS for Lithium in Pegmatites
- Soil sampling defines coherent anomalous lithium-pegmatite trends:
- 248 soil samples return Li2O > 100 ppm
- 4km x 2km northwest-trending Li-Cs-Ta-Be-Rb-Bi anomaly at Robinson Bore coincident to the 16,500m of sub-cropping fractionated pegmatites
- 2.7km x 2km coherent Li-Cs-Ta-Be anomaly at the Eastern Pegmatite Field adjacent to the fertile Thirty Three Supersuite granite
- Pegmatite Rock chip samples at Mt Yaragner show a westward fractionation trend with K/Rb ratios within feldspars <30
Mt Yarragner Ironstones shown as outstanding REE targets
- Soil sampling defines coherent anomalous Rare Earth Element (REE) trends at the Lockier Range Project, Upper Gascoyne Region of Western Australia:
- 5 x 2km overall highly anomalous area at Mt Yaranger (>300ppm La+Ce+Y in soils)
- 2 to 4km strike length individual trends (>700ppm La+Ce+Y)
- 2,100 sq km airborne magnetic and radiometric survey commenced
- Due to be completed early February 2024
“Odessa is well funded to kick off 2024, with cash at bank at the beginning of this year standing at $3.2 millions. The quarter saw significant on-ground exploration and interpretation at our Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project which helped to define exceptional drill targets for both lithium and REEs. In addition, a massive airborne magnetic and radio magnetic survey covering more than 2,000 square kilometres has commenced at our Gascoyne East Project, where we are hopeful of identifying new multi-metal targets under the cover there. 2023 was the year for acquisition in the Gascoyne, obtaining access permits, heritage agreements and extensive surface exploration. 2024 will be the year for drilling in the Gascoyne for Odessa.”
Odessa has focused on exploration in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia in Q4 2023. The tenement package in the Gascoyne now exceeds 3,000 km2.
Figure 1: Odessa Minerals regional Gascoyne Project location map overlain with Geological Survey WA Minedex Occurrences.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Mining to Recommence in March 2024 at Jeffreys Find
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will recommence in March 2024.
Highlights
- Mining to recommence in March 2024.
- Mining equipment to mobilise in February 2024.
- BML Ventures Pty Ltd has completed a grade control drill program.
- Stage Two pit to be substantially larger than Stage One.
- Auric has paid $1.0 million as working capital contribution for Stage Two.
Managing Director, Mark English, said“We have hit the ground running in 2024. Grade control drilling by BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) is complete with samples at the laboratory. It won’t be long before mining gets underway at what promises to be another rewarding chapter for Auric.
“Our partner, BML of Kalgoorlie, is waiting on assay results before finalising the parameters for a final pit. Mining is anticipated to last between 9 and 12 months.
“Last year 175,865 tonnes of ore were milled producing 9,741 ounces of gold. Whilst we don’t have figures yet, we are certain the number of tonnes of ore we’ll extract from Jeffreys Find will be substantially higher than last year. That’s the best possible news.
“All approvals to mine are in place and BML are in final negotiations with a toll mill for the processing of multiple gold campaigns throughout 2024.
“Jeffreys Find is a straightforward deposit. We do not expect any surprises. Our second gold campaign of 2023 averaged 1.93g/t. With the AUD gold price remaining above $3,000 per ounce, a similar or better result on Stage Two of Jeffreys Find would be a terrific result for Auric.”
Grade control drilling at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
The Announcement
Through the joint venture with BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) of Kalgoorlie, a grade control drilling program over a potential final pit started on 11 January 2024 and was completed on 15 January 2024.
Once results are received BML will finalise its modelling of a Stage Two pit. Equipment will be mobilised to the mine site in February 2024 with mining scheduled to commence in March 2024.
Final numbers are not yet decided but substantially more tonnes of gold ore will be mined in 2024 compared to 2023. For Stage One in 2023 a pit design was premised on a base gold price of $2,600 per ounce. For 2024 the design will be based on a gold price of $2,900 per ounce. The current gold price is around $3,070 an ounce.
Auric has paid $1.0 million as working capital contribution to BML. Apart from that payment, BML are incurring and paying all additional mining costs and expenses. After completing this final phase of mining the two partners will subtract all costs before splitting the surplus cash proceeds on a 50:50 basis.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024
The Investing News Network (INN), a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), scheduled for January 21 to 22, 2024. The event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
INN will be an active participant at the conference, engaging with resource industry executives, experts and investors. The company will leverage its presence to bring exclusive video interviews to the INN audience, providing coverage of the latest resource market trends.
"We are thrilled to be part of VRIC, a pivotal gathering for professionals and investors in the resource sector. This event provides an excellent platform for INN to connect with key industry players, share insights through video interviews and contribute to the broader conversation on the future of resource investing," said Nick Smith, CEO of INN.
Charlotte McLeod, INN's editorial director, will host four fireside chats with industry experts at VRIC. With her wealth of experience and sector knowledge, she will facilitate engaging dialogues with industry experts Ross Beaty, Jeff Clark, Brent Johnson and Christopher Aaron. Want to get the latest on these fireside chats? Follow Charlotte on X at @Charlotte_McL.
INN will be located at Booth M9 at VRIC, and the team is eager to network with companies and investors attending the event. As a trusted source of news and information, INN recognizes the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing to empower investors with the tools they need to make informed decisions.
For more information about INN's participation in VRIC, please visit: InvestingNews.com/VRIC.
About the Investing News Network:
The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resource, tech, life science and cannabis sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.
For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com.
Contact:
David Nguyen
Investing News Network
+1 (604) 688-8231
dnguyen@investingnews.com
