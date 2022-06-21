GamingInvesting News

The acquisition gives Coin98 a gaming arm, fulfilling its ecosystem to push for Web3 mass adoption.

The acquisition gives Coin98 a gaming arm, fulfilling its ecosystem to push for Web3 mass adoption.

Yunero is expected to launch later this year. It's a revolutionary play-to-earn NFT game that will revamp the current blockchain gaming ecosystem.

First established in 2021, Yunero is a new game studio based in Vietnam , on a journey to build its dream. The team consists of professionals from the traditional gaming industry, who have worked at leading companies including VNG Corporation, Eway JSC, Vega Corporation.

According to Fortune , Vietnam was the third most popular destination globally for many crypto wallets. The popularity of crypto wallets in Vietnam shows that people are not just buying crypto, but they are actively engaging with crypto games and other platforms, especially GameFi.

Rongos is Yunero's very first attempt at Web3 gaming. It's a revolutionary play-to-earn NFT game that will revamp the current blockchain gaming ecosystem. The game is expected to launch later this year.

" Incubating a game studio is our fundamental step toward onboarding the next billion users with blockchain gaming '', Thanh Le , Coin98's Founder shared.

The gaming market has witnessed a gradual growth annually. According to Coin98 Insights report, at this rate, this market can reach over $200B revenue and 3 billion global players by 2023.

"Game is not only a product, but also our language to write a new chapter for gamers, to simplify the blockchain world, and bring Web3 to the masses." - said Du Nguyen , CEO's Yunero Studios - "With our incredible experience and passion for game development combined with Coin98's global presence and value, we believe both ecosystems will be much stronger and more extensive.

About Coin98 Labs

Coin98 Labs is a DeFi product builder focusing on creating and developing an ecosystem of DeFi protocols, Web3 applications, and NFTs on multiple blockchains. Our mission is to fulfill untapped demand and enhance in-demand utilities in the DeFi space, helping people to access DeFi services effortlessly. The Coin98 universe is now consolidating Coin98 Super App, Coin98 Exchange, Coin98 SpaceGate (cross-chain bridge), Saros Finance (A DeFi Super-Network on Solana) and many more incubating initiatives.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Blog | Discord

About Yunero

First established in 2021, Yunero is a new game studio developed with a vision to set a new standard for the game industry and build hit games in the blockchain world. Yunero's games are developed across various platforms, including PC and mobile to bring users the best experience. At Yunero Studios, creativity and innovation are the core. They believe that the best products are often generated from random ideas or concepts, no matter how bizarre they may be.

Website | Twitter | Blog | Telegram | Facebook

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coin98-labs-acquires-yunero-studios-to-accelerate-web3-mass-adoption-via-gamefi-301567792.html

SOURCE Coin98 Finance

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Live CGI Decentralizes the Creator Economy; Launches StreamMyScreen - A Web3 Livestreaming Studio that Brings the Metaverse to the Masses

Newly launching StreamMyScreen with MintMyStream for Creating Real-Time NFT Moments Provides Fastest Way for Creators to Monetize Broadcasts and Own Their Streams

Live CGI ( https:livecgi.com ), a global leader in enabling customized virtual metaverse experiences for streaming, eCommerce, and blockchain-enabled features, today unveiled its groundbreaking product StreamMyScreen ™, a cloud-based studio platform that unleashes the creator economy. StreamMyScreen™ is an affordable and easy-to-use livestreaming consumer product that features MintMyStream™, making the metaverse accessible to all content creators, gamers and their fans, worldwide.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ZELF, "Bank of the Metaverse", Launches in the US Bridging Dollars, NFTs, and Gaming Loot

ZELF enables Apple Watch owners to display their NFTs as watch face, bringing NFT capabilities to the wrists of 50 million Americans

Fintech simplifies access to purchasing and collecting NFTs integrating NFT cards into Apple and Google Wallets

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Move More, Battle More: Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Launches Vital Hero!

An Inter-ACTIVE Band that Evolves the Way You Play!

 Launching this summer, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America introduces Vital Hero, a brand-new gamified wearable band that evolves how kids play, stay active, battle, and compete with friends. This first wave of Vital Hero bands features one unique Digital Monster per band, and an extensive roster of Digital Monsters kids can collect to extend their play.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Benzinga's 2022 Esports Listmakers Are Driving Gaming Forward

- Financial media and data company Benzinga is capitalizing on its mission to bridge the gap between retail and institutional investors by holding free virtual events featuring speakers from innovative companies.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday , June 22 Benzinga will hold its 2022 Esports Listmaker Event featuring cutting-edge companies that have made significant contributions to driving the esports industry forward.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WowWee Launches Next Gen Fashion Doll Franchise Born From the Metaverse

WowWee partners with Gamefam to innovate the doll and gaming categories, bringing physical dolls to life online with My Avastars

WowWee® has entered the fashion doll category with its ground-breaking new toy line: My Avastars ™ . Inspired by kids' use of avatars to explore, create and express themselves in the metaverse, WowWee partnered with Gamefam, a top publisher on Roblox, in the creation of My Avastars for a doll that enables seamless interactive play in the physical and digital worlds.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Good Gamer Announces Launch of Playcash Play-To-Earn Game Discovery Platform

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a multi-faceted play-to-earn mobile games and platform developer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Good Gamer Corp. has announced the official launch of the Playcash play-to-earn game discovery platform in the Google Play Store.

The Playcash platform is a game discovery platform that rewards players to download and to play games. The platform also pays users to fill out surveys that can be cashed out for gift cards from the largest online retailer and prepaid charge cards from the two most popular credit card companies. The more you play, the more surveys you fill out, the more money users will earn. The Playcash platform offers users hundreds of free-to-play, and play-to-earn mobile games covering all genres including arcade, puzzle, social casino and hyper casual games. Players can also earn additional income by watching rewarded video ads.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of our Playcash play-to-earn game discovery platform to serve the fast-growing audience of casual gamers looking to earn real money just for playing games and filling out surveys," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa . "Hyper-casual games made up over 50% of total mobile game downloads in 2021. We feel that this app will be the ultimate loyalty program for mobile gamers by incentivizing users with real-cash rewards for their time played, thus increasing the lifetime value and loyalty for our games and our partners. The launch of Playcash gives us the opportunity to grow our userbase at a much lower cost per install. It will also be a game launcher cross-promoting our growing library of in-house hyper casual and tournament games. With the inflation rate constantly increasing, more people will be looking at other means to entertain themselves and supplement their income. It is really a recession proof product, and unlike other play-to-earn blockchain games, it's supplemented by advertising revenue, not cryptocurrency tokens."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) is a multi-faceted play-to-earn games and platform developer. The Playcash app allows players to discover new games to earn real cash rewards. The Tournament Management platform matches players in head-to-head tournaments to compete in real cash Esports tournaments. The Company is also the creator and game developer of the Chosen Ones play-to-earn blockchain game.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. logo (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c4304.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×