Tigon Mobile, subsidiary of Longtu Korea, break through 3 million pre-registration on Yulgang Global…forecasting jackpot Yulgang Global hits 3 million in a short period of time Tigon Token Airdrop event through sharing WEMIX Wallet certification and friend invitation link Tigon Mobile, subsidiary of Longtu Korea announced on the 28 th that the number of pre-registrations for 'Yulgang Global', planned to be ...

Tigon Mobile, subsidiary of Longtu Korea announced on the 28 th that the number of pre-registrations for 'Yulgang Global', planned to be serviced by the company has exceeded 3 million.

Pre-registration for 'Yulgang Global' has passed 1 million pre-registration on the 24th, and the number exceeded 3 million in just three weeks, raising expectations for the box office.

The company announced that the number of pre-registration is rapidly increasing based on the popularity of Yulgang IP in the Southeast Asian market, which is amicable for P2E games, in response to the rapid increase in pre-registration for 'Yulgang Global'.

'Yulgang Global' has gathered 3 million pre-registrations within a short period of time since it began, attracted attention by releasing game introductions and airdrop events through the pre-registration page.

At the same time, Tigon Mobile will hold an event distributing 20 Tigon Tokens through a lottery to players who certify by email, WEMIX wallet and completed their pre-registration. Maximum 100 Tigon tokens will be provided by a first-come, first-served basis to players that shared the friend invitation link.

A company official said, "It's pretty amazing that the number of pre-registrations has passed 3 million in just 3 weeks, which isn't very common in the game industry.", and also mentioned "Yulgang is a game that has been popular for over 5 years and will continue its fame as Yulgang Global."

Pre-book URL : https://bit.ly/3iKcdaR

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-mmorpg-of-yulgang-301512573.html

SOURCE Tigon Mobile

News Provided by PR Newswire

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire

Fourdesire and Red Candle Games Team Up to Launch Storytelling Alarm Clock App Book Morning!

Fourdesire announced today it has partnered with the popular game developer Red Candle Games to create Book Morning! — a storytelling alarm clock app. The goal is to help users improve their bedtime routine and offer a fun way to get up in the morning.

New Book Morning! app offers a fascinating way to make users love their mornings

As part of its core value of "playful wellness ", Fourdesire has recently released the new Book Morning! app, to make mornings easier for users. Considered a reinterpretation of the bedtime stories concept, Book Morning! is a unique alarm app that tells "good morning stories" to help users wake up. In this app, the user becomes an assistant of the astronomer Dr. Wakey and can unlock new chapters of the story by getting up in time each day. There are three stories to choose from: "Far as Cielo ", — a story about war and racial oppression — the suspenseful campus story "The Last Cat Alive" and the sci-fi, galaxy-themed "No Place Like Home", adapted from Fourdesire's award-winning, galaxy-adventure app, Walkr .

Book Morning! is a collaborative effort with Red Candle Games , the Taiwanese video game developer best known for its psychological horror games "Devotion" and "Detention ". The games are often Asian-inspired fantasies, blending sci-fi elements with intriguing Eastern mythology.

"While 'Devotion' and 'Detention' have accumulated a solid fan base worldwide, our goal is to continue building a diversified portfolio with innovative products to entice our fans," Dongyu Jiang (Dongdong), game producer of Red Candle Games said. "Our cooperation with Fourdesire is a win-win for all. In recognition of Fourdesire's dazzling popularity globally, this alliance will position us for further growth and broaden our reach to a new audience."

The collaboration demonstrates a rare convergence of two creative teams. It allows Fourdesire to leverage Red Candle Games' great narrative capabilities while providing a playful tool to help users address everyday issues.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Red Candle Games on this new initiative," said Wei-Fan Chen , CEO and Co-Founder of Fourdesire. "The original concept was to wake users up and engender love for their mornings using a story. Red Candle Games is at the top of their game in terms of storytelling, hence they are our first choice as a business partner."

"By teaming up with Red Candle Games ," Chen continued, "We aim to encourage those who struggle to start their day with an engaging storytelling experience. In this pandemic era, there is more and more emphasis on physical and mental health. At Fourdesire, we hope to motivate our users to maintain their well-being through our apps and accompany them on a fun-filled life journey."

Book Morning! will be available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store after March 24, 2022 . To learn more and download the Book Morning! app, please visit: https://bookmorning.app/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourdesire-and-red-candle-games-team-up-to-launch-storytelling-alarm-clock-app-book-morning-301511654.html

SOURCE Fourdesire

News Provided by PR Newswire

Splinterlands Surpasses 2 Billion Games Played Following $1M Unboxing Event

Splinterlands, the #1 ranked play-to-earn game in the blockchain space as per dappradar has achieved another milestone following its current $1M unboxing event held last March 17th . Splinterlands has now surpassed 2 billion games were played. This is by far one of the most significant achievements of Splinterlands as it aims to reward more players through play-to-earn opportunities for them.

During the unboxing event, Side Door Ventures teamed up with Balthazar to provide $1M worth of Splinterlands assets to the scholars, in the form of Chaos Legion packs. Also, there were 3,000 Balthazar scholarships awarded, a live lottery was held with 1 BCX gold foil cards to be won, the announcement of the scholarship incentive program by Balthazar, all done via livestream with NicoThePico and Splinterlands' Bulldog leading the unboxing of the packs.

News Provided by PR Newswire

Presales Open for Metahunter: The Metaverse for All

The combination of MMORPG, Sandbox, and open-world concepts opens the door to a new Metaverse.

A new dawn is coming to the virtual world in the shape of Metahunter, a platform that is focused on accessibility, education, and opportunity for any and all who want to experience the metaverse. Presales have now begun at https:metahunter. com .

News Provided by PR Newswire

Cel Shaded Games Releases New Illustrated Anime Card Party Game

Cel Shaded Games is launching its first game, _Me Senpai! an illustrated card party game that any anime fan will appreciate. With the release of _Me Senpai!, the team at Cel Shaded Games is offering players a fully customizable experience. Since each game can be tailored to fit a player's taste in genres and character archetypes, this is a game that all anime fans will love. Beyond that, _Me Senpai! is also perfect for board game fans.

The game focuses on roleplay and strategy rather than pure luck of the draw, making each play session unique and unpredictable.

News Provided by PR Newswire

New Chapters for NEXT DREAM Original Story from Yoichi Takahashi Debut in "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will add new chapters to NEXT DREAM, the original story by the author of "Captain Tsubasa" Yoichi Takahashi starting Friday, March 25, 2022 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

The Story So Far

The story begins when familiar players, including Tsubasa Oozora, receive offers from overseas club teams and transfer to various parts of Europe .

Genzo Wakabayashi , who lost his chance to play in Hamburg, Germany . Kojiro Hyuga , who experienced setbacks in Italy . Taro Misaki , who gave up on going to France because of the accident. Don't miss the new stories as these three make their comebacks in Europe .

What Comes Next?

The Japanese players who moved to Europe will face off in the German league. Fans can look forward to the heated competition between players and the future of new characters.

There will be a brand new NEXT DREAM PV and updates to the official website so be sure to check them out.

New NEXT DREAM PV
https://youtu.be/lXVQ1vmDUUA

NEXT DREAM Official Website
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en/next-dream/

There will also be new in-game campaigns to celebrate including the NEXT DREAM Transfer and the "New Story Release Celebration Cup" so fans can enjoy the new story and game together.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+


Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game


Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)


Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)


Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en


Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en


Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen


Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/


Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48


Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA



©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM



© KLabGames


Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chapters-for-next-dream-original-story-from-yoichi-takahashi-debut-in-captain-tsubasa-dream-team-301509585.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire

Good Gamer Entertainment Announces Chosen Ones NFT Mint Day and Reveals Fifth Legendary Hero

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a real-money skill-gaming operator and blockchain games developer, is pleased to announce that its publishing partner Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming ("Fork Gaming") has announced the official mint date for the Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes NFT collection .

Chosen Ones NFT Play-to-Earn Auto-Battler Game (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

On April 1 , at 3 pm PST , the first set of Legendary Heroes will be released to whitelisted users, followed by the public sale on April 3 , at 3 pm PST . The initial collection will consist of five characters from a collection of 10,000 unique, richly detailed, and vibrant Chosen Ones Legendary Hero NFTs. Each Chosen Ones Hero is a unique ERC721 warrior from Godland's eight kingdoms. The Legendary Heroes NFTs were created using Good Gamer's proprietary NFT character generator to combine multiple traits layers for hundreds of thousands of trait combinations and represent the actual characters that a player will use in the auto-battler game and in the Sandbox metaverse.

Fork Gaming has set the mint price to 0.15 ETH (approximately US$465 ). On April 1 , whitelisted users will have the ability to mint up to three NFTs. On April 3rd , the NFTs will be available for sale to the public and people will be able to mint up to ten NFTs.

Good Gamer is also excited to announce that Fork Gaming has revealed the much-anticipated fifth Chosen Ones Hero, Kor from Apezi. An enigmatic and ruthless creature, standing nine feet in height, and wielding a mace capable of causing earthquakes, Kor is as mysterious as he is indomitable. The new Chosen Ones Legendary Hero will be featured in Fork Gaming's first NFT collection along with the other four handcrafted, unique NFT characters: Alara, Drakar, Aldair, and Rynn.

In preparation for the launch of the Chosen Ones NFTs, its publishing partner Fork Gaming has been focused on growing its online community. They have experienced a strong response from the Chosen Ones online community within the first month, gaining over 29,000 Discord members and 69,000 Twitter followers on the Chosen Ones accounts.

Fork Gaming also signed the 7th largest influencer as its Brand Ambassador on the liveme.com app. BlaYzE aka Wesley Gilbert is a liveme broadcaster with over 680K fans and is a top 7 broadcaster on the platform. He's advised many big hits over the past few years and runs a live broadcasting agency on liveme and also teaches people about streaming life.

"We are delighted to share the news about the Chosen Ones NFT mint day and the release of Kor, our fifth Chosen Ones Hero," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa . "I'm very proud of our team for working tirelessly to bring the Chosen Ones to life and we couldn't be more excited to be nearing the finish line for launch of the first NFT collection. The response has already been overwhelming and everyone is excited for mint day."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc . (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) is a real-money skill gaming operator and blockchain game developer. Good Gamer's principal business is operating its online Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform (the "Tournament Management Platform") in Canada and the United States . The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skills-based casual mobile games. Good Gamer is the creator and developer for the Chosen Ones auto-battler game.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release.These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations.They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c6018.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire

