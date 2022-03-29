Tigon Mobile, subsidiary of Longtu Korea, break through 3 million pre-registration on Yulgang Global…forecasting jackpot Yulgang Global hits 3 million in a short period of time Tigon Token Airdrop event through sharing WEMIX Wallet certification and friend invitation link Tigon Mobile, subsidiary of Longtu Korea announced on the 28 th that the number of pre-registrations for 'Yulgang Global', planned to be ...

GAMING00