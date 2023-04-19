Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

CanAlaska Announces Moon Lake South JV Intersects High-Grade Unconformity Uranium Mineralization

Drillhole MS-23-10A Drills 8.7 Metres @ 1.38% eU3O8

Mineralization Open Minimum 1.2 Kilometres Along Uranium-Rich Target Corridor

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to report that drill hole MS-23-10A has intersected 1.38% eU3O8 over 8.7 metres, including 2.88% eU3O8 over 3.1 metres, as part of the recently completed winter exploration program at the Moon Lake South property. Uranium mineralization was encountered in four of the six drill holes completed during the winter. The objective of the 2023 winter drill program was to further evaluate the uranium mineralization identified in 2021. Results of the winter exploration program, combined with previous drill programs, has now confirmed uranium mineralization in multiple zones over a strike length of 4-kilometres along the CR-3 target corridor. The Moon Lake South JV Project is operated by Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") and CanAlaska holds a 25% ownership in the project (Figure 1). CanAlaska is funding the Company's share of the 2023 exploration program.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/162954_1dde4b4cf40dfbb3_002.jpg

Figure 1 Moon Lake South JV Project Location

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/162954_1dde4b4cf40dfbb3_002full.jpg

2023 Moon Lake South Winter Exploration Program Highlights

Drill hole MS-23-10A was completed approximately 50 metres southeast of MS-16-01 and intersected several zones of uranium mineralization (Table 1). The most significant intersection in MS-23-10A consists of a broad zone of unconformity-associated uranium mineralization grading 1.38% eU3O8 over 8.7 metres, including 2.88% eU3O8 over 3.1 metres, approximately 30 metres above the unconformity. The mineralization in MS-23-10A represents the best mineralized intersection drilled to date along the CR-3 conductor on the Moon Lake South project. Given the limited number of drill holes completed during the winter program, the mineralization discovered in MS-23-10A remains open in multiple directions for future follow-up.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/162954_1dde4b4cf40dfbb3_004.jpg

Figure 2 – Target Corridor of 2023 Moon Lake South Drill Program

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/162954_1dde4b4cf40dfbb3_004full.jpg

Overall, the 2023 winter exploration program consisted of six completed diamond drill holes totalling 3,301 metres, of which four drill holes contained uranium mineralization, one of which had high-grade. Each of the holes completed during the winter program intersected indicative alteration and structural disruption in the lower sandstone column related to faulting along the CR-3 target corridor. At the conclusion of the winter drill program, the mineralization intersected on the southern portion of the CR-3 corridor remains open along strike for at least 1.2 kilometres to the northeast. The mineralized intersections from the 2023 winter exploration drilling program are illustrated in Figure 2 and summarized in Table 1 below.

Table 1 - 2023 Moon Lake South Winter Exploration Drilling Results

DDHFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)6Average Grade (% eU3O8)7
MS-23-091,2408.45408.650.20.06
MS-23-091,2451.45451.950.50.12
 




MS-23-10A2,3417.75426.458.71.38
Including 4421.45424.553.12.88
MS-23-10A2,3430.85432.051.20.07
 




MS-23-10AD12,3441.05441.350.30.07
 




MS-23-112,5450.75450.950.20.07
  1. MS-23-09 was drilled at an azimuth of 311˚ with an inclination of -80˚, collared at 466605.8 mE / 6366792.8 mN, 518.7 m A.S.L. (UTM NAD83 Z13N).
  2. Intersection interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 0.05% eU3O8 with a maximum of 1.0 m of internal dilution.
  3. MS-23-10A and MS-23-10AD1 were drilled at an azimuth of 311˚ with an inclination of -81.5˚, collared at 466620.0 mE / 6366779.4 mN, 518.5 m A.S.L. (UTM NAD83 Z13N).
  4. Intersection interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 2.0% eU3O8 with a maximum of 1.0 m of internal dilution.
  5. MS-23-11 was drilled at an azimuth of 309˚ with an inclination of -81.5˚, collared at 466606.4 mE / 6366770.1 mN, 518.6 m A.S.L. (UTM NAD83 Z13N).
  6. All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.
  7. Radiometric equivalent ("eU3O8") derived from a calibrated gamma downhole probe.

 

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The third drilling program on the Moon Lake South JV project has intersected a new and wide zone of high-grade uranium mineralization in the heart of the eastern Athabasca Basin, near critical mine and mill infrastructure. This is an incredible result for the Moon Lake South Joint Venture and CanAlaska shareholders. Early drill results of this magnitude are very rarely encountered and speak to the technical expertise of the teams guiding the joint venture. CanAlaska looks forward to participating with Denison in the advancement of this new discovery of high-grade uranium mineralization.

"CanAlaska now has multiple uranium discoveries on multiple exploration projects in what is a strengthening uranium market. The time for critical mineral discovery is now and CanAlaska's Athabasca Basin uranium portfolio is delivering new discoveries."

Radiometric Equivalent Grades, Sampling, Analysis and Data Verification

Denison is the operator of the Moon South Joint Venture and uses radiometric equivalent-grades to report exploration results prior to the receipt of chemical assays. For results from the Moon Lake Joint Venture, Denison has performed QAQC and data verification, where possible, of all datasets. According to Denison's procedure, following the completion of a drill hole, the hole is radiometrically logged using a downhole gamma probe, which collects continuous readings of radioactivity along the length of the drill hole. Probe results are then calibrated using an algorithm calculated from the comparison of probe results against geochemical analyses in the area. The gamma-log results provide an immediate radiometric equivalent uranium value (eU3O8%) for the hole, which, except in very high-grade zones, is reasonably accurate. Typically, eU3O8 is reported as a preliminary result and subsequent definitive assay grades are reported following sampling and chemical analysis of the mineralized drill core. CanAlaska has performed QAQC and data verification prior to disclosure.

According to Denison's procedure, assay sample intervals are generally 50 centimetres long, except where higher or lower-grade mineralization boundaries fall within the interval. In that case, two 25 centimetre samples are collected. Flank samples of 1.0 metre are always collected where mineralization is located. Systematic geochemistry samples are collected every 10 metres down the hole.

According to Denison's procedure, all assayed core is split in half, with one half retained and the other sent to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon for analysis. Control samples are routinely assayed with each batch of core samples analyzed.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, Executive Vice President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, CEO, Exec VP and Director
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

CanAlaska Uranium
CVV:CA
CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)

CanAlaska Uranium


CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

Multiple Graphitic Fault Structures with Hydrothermal Alteration Intersected

16 Kilometres of New Uranium Target Corridor Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Uranium Announces Airborne Electromagnetic Survey Completed at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Multiple Priority Targets Associated with Regional Scale Fault Structures

Preparation Underway for First Drill Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska - Denison Mines JV Commences Drill Program on Moon Lake South

Focus on Testing Strike Extension of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization

Priority Targets Associated with Conductivity Anomalies From 2022 Geophysical Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Acquires High-Grade Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

Mel Deposit Contains Historical Indicated Resource Estimate of 82.5 Million Pounds Nickel at 0.875% Grade

Property Located Within 25 Kilometres of Vale's Thompson Mine and Mill Complex

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Multiple Priority Drill-Ready Targets on 12,060 Hectare Enterprise Project

Conductor Trends with Associated Gravity Low Anomalies Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forsys Provides Update for the Norasa Project, Namibia, Commencement of Drill Program

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an updated drilling program at the Company's Norasa Uranium Project sites ("Norasa Project" or "Norasa") located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Project is wholly-owned by the Company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. ("Valencia Uranium") and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) ("Valencia") and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) ("Nambiplaas") in the Erongo region of Namibia.

With the advancement of metallurgical, engineering and mining technology since drilling work was last undertaken for the Norasa Project's Definitive Feasibility Study in 2015, the Company has started a 4,100 metres drilling program, which commenced on March 31, 2023. This program aims to retrieve fresh samples at depths of up to 420 meters from the slope areas for both the planned mining pits at Valencia and Namibplaas.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Releases 2022 ESG Report, Highlighting Progress on Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 ESG Report. Annually, Denison provides a report on its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives for its operations, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 54th Emerging Growth Conference on April 19, 2023.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen Energy, in Partnership with Clearwater River Dene Nation, Launches Member-Owned Business Slated to Create More than $36M in Revenue in its First Three Years

Nexgen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) in partnership with the Clearwater River Dene Nation ("CRDN") is pleased to announce the establishment of a 100% Indigenous owned and operated gravel supply company in Northwest Saskatchewan . Continuing to deliver on its industry-leading Impact Benefit Agreement with the CRDN signed in March 2022 NexGen purchased a $4.1M gravel crusher to provide aggregate material for its Rook I project ("Rook I" or the "Project") and to supply the northern communities' aggregate material for road infrastructure requirements. The CRDN member-owned business will lease to own and operate the gravel crusher. The aggregate supply for Rook I has a capital expenditure representing an estimated $36M in value (Rook I Feasibility Study) to the new CRDN-owned business in just the first three years of construction of the Project. This new company will immediately create sixteen (16) additional jobs for local community members.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forum Announces up to $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement to Drill the Nunavut Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of a combination of units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit and flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit. Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Units will be used by Forum to conduct drilling on its Nunavut Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin, a geological equivalent to the Athabasca Basin.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President, Exploration, commented, "Forum acquired land formerly held by Cameco adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik deposits by claim staking in 2022. Cameco made two discoveries of high grade, unconformity-style uranium deposits, which Forum now owns and plans to delineate with further drilling. This years' program will infill drillholes by Cameco on the Tatiggaq deposit as well as test two of several other target areas identified by Cameco. The two grassroots targets exhibit favourable geophysics and similar sandstone alteration and uranium enrichment observed above unconformity deposits such as the giant Cigar Lake deposit in the Athabasca."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces Strategic Property Staking with Addition of Eight New Properties bringing Total Portfolio to Over 490,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking eight new prospective uranium exploration properties within the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. These 100% owned, eight properties comprise 34,022 hectares (85,070 acres) in the Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute.

Skyharbour's New Uranium Project Portfolio Map:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_20230320_V2A.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

