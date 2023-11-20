Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CanAlaska Announces up to $7.5 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Announces up to $7.5 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds of up to $7.5 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of: (i) non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") to be sold at a price of $0.36 per NFT Unit; (ii) flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.425 per FT Unit; and (iii) flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.5575 per Charity FT Unit.

Each NFT Unit will consist of one non-flow-though common share of the Company (each, a "NFT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), (each, a "FT Share") and one half (½) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), (each, a "FT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.56 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering. The exact number of NFT Units, FT Units and Charity FT Units sold will be determined at closing.

The gross proceeds received from the sale of the FT Units and the Charity Units will be used for work programs on the Company's exploration properties. The net proceeds received from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital.

The Company will pay finders' fees comprised of cash and non-transferable warrants in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder with respect to the Offering.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. Completion of the Offering and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) holds interests in approximately 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration for CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, CEO and President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187989

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CVV:CA
CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)

CanAlaska Uranium


CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Airborne Gravity Survey Highlights Numerous Targets Coincident with Regional Fault Structures and Mineralization

Winter Drilling Program Planned for Q1 2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") and Core Nickel Corp. ("Core Nickel") are pleased to announce that further to CanAlaska's press releases dated September 5, 2023 and October 26, 2023, the plan of arrangement spin-out transaction (the "Arrangement") has closed effective November 10, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

Completion of the Arrangement, as set forth in the arrangement agreement dated September 1, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), entered into between the CanAlaska and Core Nickel, was approved by the shareholders of CanAlaska (the "CanAlaska Shareholders") on October 25, 2023; by a Final Order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on October 31, 2023, in accordance with Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Reports High-Grade Basement Uranium Intersections at West McArthur Joint Venture Project

CanAlaska Reports High-Grade Basement Uranium Intersections at West McArthur Joint Venture Project

Basement-Hosted Mineralization of 6.5 metres at 0.73% eU3O8; Including 1.8 metres at 1.91% eU3O8

Step Out Drilling Intersects Alteration and Fault Structures Above Unconformity 800 Metres Northeast of Pike Zone

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Receives Shareholder Approval for the Spinout of 5 Nickel Properties at Annual General & Special Meeting

CanAlaska Receives Shareholder Approval for the Spinout of 5 Nickel Properties at Annual General & Special Meeting

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held October 25, 2023. A total of 43,907,679 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, being approximately 35% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting, including re-appointing Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor and approving the continued use of the Company's Omnibus Plan, the proposed Arrangement (see below) and the proposed Core Nickel Corp. stock option plan. In addition, Cory Belyk, Peter Dasler, Amb. Thomas Graham, Jr., Geoffrey Gaye, Karen Lloyd and Jean Luc Roy were all re-elected as directors for the ensuing year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Executes $9 Million Deal in North Thompson Nickel Belt

CanAlaska Executes $9 Million Deal in North Thompson Nickel Belt

Nickelex Resource Corporation Granted Staged Option to Earn Up To 80% Interest on Four Large Properties

30,283 hectares total, 30 kilometres from Vale's Thompson Nickel Operations

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the exploration program for the Hook Lake Project for the upcoming winter season. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2024. The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin, Canada and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"This past winter's program ended on a very high note with a uranium intercept associated with boron that is reminiscent of our early discoveries at the Spitfire Deposit. As a matter of fact, hole CRT23-05 delivered the project's highest uranium grade outside of the Spitfire Deposit" said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "We are anxious to follow up on this radioactivity to determine whether we are coming into a prominent area of mineralization."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Reports More Near-Surface Uranium Mineralization at ACKIO

Baselode Reports More Near-Surface Uranium Mineralization at ACKIO

  • Mineralization confirmed with 0.67% U3O8 over 2.1 m at 32 m true vertical depth
  • Additional shallow mineralization of 0.23% U3O8 over 13.0 m at 44 m true vertical depth which includes high-grade intersection of 1.82% U3O8 over 1.0 m
  • 2 of 4 drill holes with mineralization starting within 40 metres of surface
  • Assays pending from 11 remaining drill holes, including those with the highest radioactivity results

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 4 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Baselode has assays from 11 drill holes to be released, including those with the highest radioactivity results.

"Drill hole AK23-112 confirms Pod 7 as ACKIO's second zone of near-surface uranium mineralization. After the overburden, AK23-112 immediately penetrated mineralized bedrock, returning a significant concentration of 0.67% U3O8 over 2.1 meters at a true vertical depth of 32.0 meters. The same drill hole cut a broad mineralized intercept (0.23% U3O8 over 13.0 m at 44 m true vertical depth) with high-grade uranium (1.82% U3O8 over 1.0 m) within 20 m of the upper intersection. Analysis of these results may suggest we have overlooked the potential for other lenses and sructures to be mineralized up to the base of the overburden. Our primary aim is to delineate the expansive scope of the ACKIO uranium system. While the near-surface mineralization remains under-explored, the system remains largely untested at depth. The potential for an extensive and robust uranium mineralized system within ACKIO is very exciting," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced the second set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the Saddle zone reports 4 holes containing multiple uranium intercepts of ore-grade thickness which is potentially amenable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. Additionally, a new and deeper uranium-bearing horizon has been discovered in the Fort Union Formation, located below the historic mineralization in the Lower Wasatch Formation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 9, 2023 Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today initial results from the first 12 holes of its drill program designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 5 holes contain high-grade uranium mineralization suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Reports Near-Surface High-Grade Intersection of 1.11% U3O8 over 7.4 Metres

  • High-grade intersection of 1.11% U3O8 over 7.4 m within 0.41% U3O8 over 34.85 m at 43.5 m true vertical depth in AK23-95
  • 3 of 5 drill holes with mineralization starting within 50 metres of surface and with greater than 30 metres of mineralization
  • Assays pending from 15 remaining drill holes, including those with the highest radioactivity results

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 5 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Assays from the remaining 15 drill holes cover shallow mineralization expanding Pod 7, and exploration drill holes outside the known ACKIO footprint.

"ACKIO continues to impress us with near-surface, high-grade uranium mineralization in Pod 1, and with growth potential in Pod 7 starting to be realized. Drill holes AK23-095, AK23-096, and AK23-098 intersected mineralization starting within 50 m of surface, and had greater than 30 m of composite mineralization. This demonstrates the potential of ACKIO as it hosts shallow, high-grade uranium and is endowed with multiple thick sequences of mineralization. In addition, Pod 7 has grown in thickness, depth, and strike length with four drill holes, remaining open at depth and along strike. We anticipate more encouraging results from Pod 7 as the highest levels of radioactivity encountered in the Program were drilled 50 m along strike of holes AK23-98 and AK23-99," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Expands Tabbernor Footprint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today reported that, following the completion of its recently announced airborne Mobile MagnetoTellurics (MobileMT) survey on the Tabbernor Project, the Company added approximately 8,865 hectares to the property.

"The initial data from our recently completed MobileMT survey not only confirmed the Central electromagnetic (EM) conductor but identified a significant EM anomaly continuing to the east beyond our claim line which we have now acquired," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "The original three Tabbernor properties were staked based on the geological intersection of the north-south Tabbernor fault system and major deposits in the Athabasca Basin. Additional land was staked before last year's geophysical survey to capture all of the Central EM conductor that crosscut and possibly extended beyond the projects. The Central EM conductor on our Tabbernor project is now known to stretch for just over 50 kilometres."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
