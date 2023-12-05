Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

Misty Urbatsch, Vice-President Corporate Development, Resigns Position to Focus on Core Nickel Corp

Appointed to Advisory Board of CanAlaska

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to the Company's senior management team and advisory board. Misty Urbatsch has resigned her position as Vice-President Corporate Development for the Company and has subsequently been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Company.

Misty brought a rare blend of experience in the mining industry. With a robust background in a major exploration, mining and marketing company, she has provided invaluable expertise to the Company including domestic and international uranium exploration and global uranium sales, marketing, and trading. In addition, Misty successfully led completion of the Core Nickel Corp. spin-out from CanAlaska in November.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/189799_b8b82529f4131bf4_001full.jpg

Misty Urbatsch

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/189799_b8b82529f4131bf4_001full.jpg

The Company is pleased to add Misty to the Advisory Board of CanAlaska as we enter the next uranium bull market. Her incredible skillset developed over fifteen years at Cameco in uranium exploration and marketing departments will help CanAlaska and its shareholders maximize value in the near term and long term.

Through this management change, Misty will be able to focus her time as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director for newly formed Core Nickel Corp.

Core Nickel CEO, Misty Urbatsch, comments, "Working with the CanAlaska team over the past several months has been an absolute pleasure. Together, we have tackled various projects, including the spin-out of Core Nickel Corp. As I transition into my new role as an advisor to the Board of CanAlaska, I am thrilled to continue utilizing my many years of experience in the uranium sector to support the Company's growth and success."

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "Over the past several months, it has been a pleasure working closely with Misty to complete the Core Nickel spin-out transaction for our shareholders. Having her continue her journey as Core Nickel CEO will provide incredible opportunity for our shareholders to realize additional value from this nickel spin-out transaction. As a newly appointed advisor to the Board of CanAlaska, Misty will continue to help maximize growth potential for CanAlaska in the Athabasca Basin."

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) holds interests in approximately 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration for CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, CEO and President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189799

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

