The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of September 2022.

September 2022 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $522 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 58 financings that raised an aggregate $92 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 13 new companies, bringing total listed securities to 811 as at September 30, 2022.

"The CSE continues to generate stellar listings growth," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "Thirteen new companies listed on our exchange in September, representing a three-month high, including four companies that completed initial public offerings. Over the first nine months of 2022, 21 IPOs were completed on the CSE, representing more than half of all Canadian IPOs this year.[1] This activity highlights the strong global reputation of the CSE and the resilience of emerging entrepreneurial companies. We firmly believe that we provide the best public market fit for entrepreneurs seeking to minimize their cost of capital and maximize trading liquidity."

Introduction of CSE2 - A Second Trading Facility

During September 2022, the CSE's proposal to launch an additional trading facility ("CSE2") was approved by the Ontario Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission.

The introduction of CSE2 is a response to the significant increase in retail investor activity in recent years. The new facility is designed to assist investment dealers in managing their trade execution costs, while ensuring that investors in CSE-listed companies continue to have access to the most liquidity on the Exchange.

CSE2 is scheduled to launch on October 24.

What's On at the CSE

Tech Tuesdays webinars have returned. The second half of Season 2 has already featured deep dives into precision medical technology, AgTech and cleantech. Stay tuned for future episodes featuring a mix of public and private companies harnessing disruptive, cutting-edge technology across a wide range of industries. The webinars last for one hour and air on Tuesdays at 4:15 p.m. EST (1:15 p.m. PST). The episodes are also archived on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel.

CSE team members will be visiting Israel and Australia in the first half of November to connect with existing issuers and to support the Exchange's continued growth. Entrepreneurs in these countries that wish to meet with the CSE team are encouraged to reach out to us via email at ldg@thecse.com.

The CSE is pleased to be participating in the 11th annual MJBizCon, the world's largest cannabis conference, taking place in Las Vegas on November 15-18. Conference participants are invited to visit the CSE at Booth #1216. Registration is available here.

New Listings in September 2022

ISM Resources Corp. (ISM)
Troy Minerals Inc. (TROY)
New Break Resources Ltd. (NBRK)
Targa Exploration Corp. (TEX)
RDARS Inc. (RDRS)
Sasquatch Resources Corp. (SASQ)
Scope Carbon Corp. (SCPE)
Pure to Pure Beauty Inc. (PPB)
Big Gold Inc. (BG)
Peak Minerals Ltd. (PEK)
Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (SPIR)
Taurus Gold Corp. (TAUR)
Silverfish Resources Inc. (SF)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

[1] Excluding Capital Pool Companies and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies. Based on data provided by CPE Analytics. CPE's review of the Canadian IPO market is summarized here.

New Break Resources Ltd.NBRK:CCCSE:NBRKPrecious Metals Investing
NBRK:CC
New Break Identifies High-Grade Gold, up to 70.60 g/t Au, via Grab Sampling at Moray

New Break Resources Ltd. ("New Break" or the "Company") (CSE: NBRK) is pleased to report the results of grab and channel sampling programs conducted from June to August 2022, at its 100% owned Moray property ("Moray") located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson Gold Mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Gold mineralization at Moray occurs in second order structures interpreted as splays off the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, part of the famous Abitibi greenstone belt.

New Break engaged Orix Geoscience Inc. ("Orix") to oversee the grab and channel sampling programs and complete detailed structural mapping of the Voyager and Fiset areas, which included taking 74 grab samples from various areas of the Moray property, including in and around the historical Trench 12, stripped by SGX Resources Ltd. ("SGX") in 2012 at the Voyager showing ("Trench 12"). The highest-grade grab sample of 70.60 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") was located at the south end of the main Trench 12. Five samples from New Break's program yielded assays higher than the highest 21.8 g/t Au assay from the 2012 SGX prospecting and trenching program.

New Break Discusses Fresh Collaborative Approach to Exploring the Moray Property

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to outline the Company's 2022 exploration programs at its 100% owned Moray property ("Moray") located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson Gold Mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. New Break developed a fresh approach to 2022 exploration following the interpretation of results from its 2021 exploration programs, including observations and findings from detailed compilation work that also identified gaps in historical exploration work. Gold mineralization at Moray occurs in second order structures interpreted as splays off the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, part of the famous Abitibi greenstone belt.

Japan Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at the Ikutahara Project

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan, (Figure 1).

Ryuo Prospect

Prismo Metals Intercepts Wide Vein Structure at Palos Verdes in Hole #4

Four holes completed, hole #5 underway

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to provide an update on the current drill program at its Palos Verdes project, located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. A total of 1,203 meters have been drilled to date out of a planned minimum of 2,000 metres. The Company expects to complete the current drilling in early November. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. Provides Update on Spinout Transaction

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSXV), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company"). Further to the Company's news release of September 27, 2022, the Company is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced spin-out by way of plan of arrangement under sections 288 and 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") involving its wholly-owned subsidiary, Latamark Resources Corp. ("Latamark

The Company and Latamark anticipate implementing the Arrangement on or about November 2, 2022. Holders of Falcon common shares as of the close of business on October 28, 2022 will be entitled to receive one common share in the capital of Latamark (each, a "Latamark Share") for every 5.8 common shares held in the Company. Latamark will also issue 5,000,000 Latamark Shares to Falcon pursuant to the Arrangement.

Japan Gold Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting and Investors Webinar

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") virtually on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (PT) at https:meetnow.globalMXNMPNU. Following the formal portion of the AGM, Management will also discuss the Company's ongoing drilling progress and the selection of 6 projects by Barrick Gold Corporation. The discussion will be followed by a question and answer period.

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the AGM online to participate, vote, or submit questions during the AGM's live webcast. In order to participate online, Registered Shareholders must have a valid 15-digit control number and proxyholders must have received an email from Computershare Trust Company of Canada OR Computershare Investor Services Inc. containing an Invite Code.

OUTBACK PROVIDES RESULTS FROM ITS PROPERTY-WIDE AIR-CORE DRILL PROGRAM AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide results from its reconnaissance-style air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project (" Yeungroon " or the " Project "), central Victoria, Australia .

Highlights
  • Defined multiple broad corridors of elevated arsenic across the tenement :
    • Numerous north-west trending zones of strong arsenic anomalism from top-of-bedrock samples parallel to the Golden Jacket corridor have been defined northeast of the Golden Jacket mine.
    • A strongly anomalous and open zone of high-arsenic, locally coincident with prominent north-trending structural features, has been defined north of the unexplored Moondyne target area.
    • Arsenic is a well established pathfinder element for high-grade gold mineralization across the Victorian Goldfields.
  • Strongly anomalous gold values returned from multiple top-of-bed rock samples:
    • Anomalous gold results from air-core holes collared over 800 metres along trend to the south of historical Golden Jacket mine suggest significant potential of the structure along strike.
    • A broad zone of anomalous gold and arsenic from top-of-bedrock samples located over 1.4 kilometres north-east of the Golden Jacket mine define a new high-priority target area that is open for expansion.
    • Deeper diamond drilling at both target areas is warranted to test for high-grade, structurally controlled quartz reefs associated with the anomalous top-of-bedrock air-core samples.

"We are excited to update our shareholders on our exploration progress so far at our highly prospective Yeungroon gold project," commented Chris Donaldson , CEO . "The results of our multi-rig drill program to date suggest that the historical Golden Jacket and Moondyne workings are not isolated targets but appear to be part of a much larger gold system. Anomalous gold assays have been identified for up to 800 metres south along strike of the Golden Jacket mine, and a new zone of gold mineralization was discovered 1.5 kilometres to the northeast of the mine. More significant is the identification of a new target zone on the western side of the tenement, near the Moondyne reef-hosted gold target.

First Tellurium Reports on Recent Channel Sampling at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that channel and rock sampling conducted Oct 5-7 at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia has confirmed the presence of porphyry mineralization while encountering new mineralization in areas not previously sampled. Channel samples were taken from the Pond and H-Spot porphyry targets. The samples compliment rock samples obtained from the North Pond porphyry target and other mineral showings in August and September. Pictures from the sampling program can be viewed here .

"Even with assays still pending, this was a successful and positive sampling effort by just about any measure," said First Tellurium Chairman and geologist Tony Fogarassy, who participated in the sampling. "Not only did we confirm porphyry mineralization at the Pond, North Pond and H-Spot zones, we discovered a possible 1.1-kilometer (.7 miles) extension of the existing 2.4-kilometer (1.5 miles) gold-silver-tellurium vein system. This vein system may now extend a total of 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles)."

