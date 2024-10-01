Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Offer to Purchase Interest in Thierry Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Offer to Purchase Interest in Thierry Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") hereby reports that QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) (QCCUF) ("QC Copper") has made an offer to purchase all the outstanding shares of Cuprum Corp. ("Cuprum") in an all-share deal (the "Acquisition"). Cuprum is a private company (formerly Pickle Lake Minerals Inc.) which owns 100% of the Thierry Mine project ("Thierry"). CCMI currently owns 29.9% of Cuprum and is the second largest shareholder. QC Copper currently owns 7.7% of Cuprum. Following the proposed transaction, CCMI's ownership of QC Copper would be 10.4%. This Acquisition, if completed, will establish QC Copper as one of the largest resource developers in Canada, with two multi-billion pound copper deposits in Quebec and Ontario.

Terms of the Acquisition

QC Copper will issue all shareholders of Cuprum 1.1538 common shares of QC Copper for every Cuprum common share, based on QC Copper's share price of $0.13 per share. QC Copper will issue an aggregate of 82.76 million QC Copper shares in connection with the Acquisition to secure full ownership of Cuprum's assets at Thierry. CCMI will hold 26.77 million shares in QC Copper with an implied value of $3.48 million.

QC Copper is currently advancing its 100% owned flagship Opemiska copper project in Quebec, a former high-grade past-producing copper project. The most recent resource estimate for Opemiska has outlined 2.1 billion lbs in a copper equivalent Measured and Indicated Resource. Opemiska is one of the largest copper resources in Quebec with access to critical infrastructure such as all-season roads, grid power, rail and nearby mining communities. Historically both the Thierry and Opemiska properties sent copper concentrates to the Horne smelter in Quebec.

The Acquisition, if completed, will allow CCMI to remain focused on its flagship Bull River Mine in British Columbia. CCMI will gain diversification with the addition of Opemiska while retaining a significant interest in Thierry. Given that QC Copper is publicly traded, CCMI will be provided with liquidity for their current investment in Cuprum. Shares will be held in escrow for a period of 18 months with 10% of the shares free trading on closing.

Cuprum's Board of Directors formed a Special Committee to evaluate the transaction, ensuring the transaction serves the best interests of all shareholders, including CCMI. Independent financial advisory firm Working Capital Corporation provided a fairness opinion, confirming the transaction is fair, from a financial point of view to the shareholders of Cuprum.

The transaction is subject to approval from the TSXV Exchange and QC Copper's disinterested shareholders. Subject to these approvals, closing is expected by the end of December 2024.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 29.9% interest in the Thierry Mine project (>1.3 billion lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Contact Information
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
E: iberzins@canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com
Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225303

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of August 2024, the Company trucked 434 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of sorted mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$95,000 for the August 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.33% Cu, 0.64 gt Au and 26.7 gt Ag.

The Company was unable to use the ore sorter for 10 days in early August 2024 because the stockpile of previously crushed and screened coarse material had been exhausted by the end of July 2024 and the contractor responsible for operating the crushing and screening plant incurred delays in remobilizing equipment and crews back to the mine site. This resulted in less concentrated ore being produced by the ore sorter through the month. A larger crushing and screening plant was recommissioned in mid-August 2024 and the unit is performing extremely well. Based on the current levels of productivity the Company expects that the entire surface stockpile, estimated at approximately 180,000 tonnes, will be crushed and screened by late September 2024 to early October 2024. To-date in September 2024, the Company has already exceeded the amount of material trucked to New Afton in August 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$143,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$143,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of July 2024, the Company trucked 550 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of sorted mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$143,000 for the July 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.73% Cu, 0.69 gt Au and 31.0 gt Ag.

During the month, the Company encountered lower grade material from the surface stockpile. Although more mineralized material was processed through the ore sorter compared to all previous months of operation, less high-grade material was concentrated for shipment to New Afton. The stockpile is not totally homogeneous in terms of grade, so the Company expects to see some fluctuation in results on a month-to-month basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $222,000 Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $222,000 Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a financing for proceeds of $222,000, comprised of 3,700,000 Flow-Through Units with an issue price of $0.06 per unit. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant that is exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.09 per share for a period of two years.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$246,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$246,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report record revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of June 2024, the Company trucked 694 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$246,000 for the June 2024 shipments versus approximately USD$103,000 for May 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 4.67% Cu, 0.89 gt Au and 39.5 gt Ag.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has received results from the remaining five drill holes at the Thierry Copper Project near Pickle Lake, Ontario that were drilled by CCMI in July 2023 as part of a 2,600 metre drill program. The Thierry Copper Project is 100% owned by Cuprum Corp. CCMI owns 23.2 million shares of Cuprum and is the second largest shareholder with approximately 30% of the issued shares of Cuprum. Orecap Invest Corp. is the largest shareholder owning 29.5 million shares of Cuprum.

A complete review of the drill results has been disclosed by Orecap Invest Corp. earlier this morning and is available on Sedar Plus in their press release dated June 20, 2024, or on their website at www.orecap.ca. Further to CCMI's disclosure of September 20, 2023, which is available on Sedar Plus, the results are as good or better than expected.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Vertex Minerals Limited Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig, in line with its stated strategy to advance exploration drill works at the high-grade Reward gold mine.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Vertex has acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource

- The Vertex team are planning diamond drill programs for the following:

o Below the current JORC-2012 Reward Resource (see drill collar locations on Figure 1), with the aim of expanding upon the existing resource

o Fosters Exploration Target, and the South Star prospect area

- Acquisition of the LM90 follows an extensive review of the mineralisation potential below the Reward resource, which has only been drilled up to 50m below the Amalgamated Adit. This area targeted is referred to as the 'Reward mid depths' as it is located just 80m to ~200m below the Amalgamated Adit. Refer to figure 1*

- Upon commissioning of the LM90 drill rig, Vertex have planned eight drill holes to target the high-grade Fosters Exploration target

- The LM90 has several advantages well-suited to Vertex's requirements, including:

o The ability to work on surface and underground

o Safe, Semi-automated, with a rod-handler system which allows for less manual handling

o Allows greater flexibility in drilling over a number of resource and exploration areas

o LM 90 rigs are well-established in the industry as safe and reliable underground drill rigs

- Vertex acquiring its own rig has many advantages

o Per-metre drill costs will be significantly less than hiring an external drill contractor

o More control and accuracy over precision of drilling.

o Works well with Job sharing

o Reduces pressure on Mining crew to have drill cuddy availability

o The LM90 rig will be accounted for as an asset on the Vertex balance sheet

Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, commented: "The acquisition of the LM90 was completed on attractive commercial terms, and followed an extensive review process by the field operations team to acquire a rig that was fit-for-purpose to advance our broader exploration strategy. This is an important development for Vertex and we're excited to get started with targeted drill works that have the potential to unlock significant value from the project. Our analysis has shown that it is significantly cheaper, safer and more practical to drill the Reward mine from underground, which is exactly what the LM 90 allows us to do. With an extensive framework of priority drill targets already set out, we look forward to advancing exploration and building on what is already an exciting resource at the Reward mine."

LONGYEAR LM90 UNDERGROUND DRILL RIG - KEY FEATURES

The LM90 has several attributes which will provide flexibility for on-site drilling operations, where Vertex will be able to maintain drill sites with the Company's own underground mining crew. The deployment of the LM90 also means Vertex does not have to pay stand-down time or mobilisation fees, and its drillers can be assigned to other jobs.

1. REVERSIBLE FEED CYLINDER

The feed cylinder is reversible which increases up-hole drilling capacity.

2. SEMI-AUTOMATED ROD HANDLING

Semi-automated rod handler (optional) makes handling of rods safer and easier.

3. HIGH TORQUE BREAKOUT

Automated high torque breakout device breaks most rod joints automatically.

4. FAIL SAFE ROD CLAMP

Hydraulic open and spring close rod clamp resultsin failsafe operation.

5. LOAD SENSING HYDRAULICS

Load sensing hydraulics maximize efficiency and reduce heat.

6. PROPORTIONAL CONTROLS

Proportional controls and lock levers provide optimum control of rpm and feed.

7. DIRECT COUPLED FEED FRAME

Direct coupled feed frame resultsin lower maintenance and smoother feed transmission

Combined Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Reward gold deposit at Hill End stands at 419,000 tonnes at 16.72g/t Au for 225,200oz Au (VTX Announcement 21 June 2023)

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8DG26OB8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 22.9m @ 8.5% Cu Intersected at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 22.9m @ 8.5% Cu Intersected at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Drill results outside of known mineralization confirm the expansion potential

Cyclone resource upgrade and expansion:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raymond Threlkeld as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Threlkeld, who joined the Board on June 27, 2024 succeeds Dr. Bill Williams who served as Interim Chairman since February 22, 2024 . Dr. Williams will continue to serve on the Board as a director.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"I am pleased with the progress made during my tenure as Interim Chairman," said Bill Williams . "With Ray's extensive background in project development, construction, and executive management, I am confident he is the right person to lead the Board moving forward".

"I am excited to step into the role of Chairman and to lead the Board during this pivotal time for Western," said Raymond Threlkeld . "I look forward to collaborating with my fellow directors and management to unlock the full potential of the Casino Project".

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-appoints-raymond-threlkeld-as-chairman-302260782.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/27/c3353.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is well under way on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.  This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine.  The Company has completed the drilling of its first hole to a depth of over 870 feet, with the remaining drill holes proposed to a maximum depth of 1500 feet.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Receives Drill Permit for Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Receives Drill Permit for Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update that it received a permit that allows drilling to commence at the Company's Princeton Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada. The 11,500-hectare property sits between the Hudbay Minerals and Mitsubishi owned Copper Mountain Mine and the town of Princeton.

CEO Matt Badiali said, "Princeton is the project that originally convinced us to create Quetzal Copper. It checks all the boxes for a potential home run project: next to an operating mine, high-grades in historic samples, and drive-up/drive-home targets. Despite being next to a world-class mine, the key targets remain undrilled and present an exciting opportunity for Quetzal shareholders. Historically, the targets were spread over a series of mining claims, worked independently. We are thrilled to have all the claims united now and are moving rapidly to commence drilling a soon as we can."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Has Started at Prismo Metals' Palos Verdes Project

Drilling Has Started at Prismo Metals' Palos Verdes Project

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at its Palos Verdes project in Mexico has started. Hole PV-24-34 of this collaborative drilling program with Vizsla Silver Corp's (TSXV:VZLA) ("Vizsla") was collared on Vizsla's property. The planned length of the first hole is 250 meters out of a total expected 1,250 meters in the first phase of the program now underway

Dr. Craig Gibson, Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer of the Company explained: "The goal of the first phase of drilling is designed to explore the vein system to the west of the fault below the zone of bonanza grade intercepts from the previous campaigns. We expect the first hole to cut both the Palos Verdes vein as well as the higher gold-silver vein about 50 meters downdip from the previous intersections. Assays reported from last year's drilling include hole PV-23-25 with 102 g/t gold, 3,100 g/t silver and 0.26% zinc over 0.5 meters, or 11,520 g/t silver equivalent - the highest-grade intercept recorded at the project to date (see News Release of July 27, 2023)."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

