Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Building Stronger Businesses - Together

Tiny parts like precision mechanical springs and wire forms bring many of the innovative devices at Medtronic to life. And we care about where they come from - both from a quality and a community standpoint

For us, Springfield Spring and Stamping, a certified minority-owned company, delivers both. And obtaining corporate clients like Medtronic was key to the Massachusetts-based company's growth.

This commitment to supplier diversity helps local community members gain access to the bedrock of wealth creation: a well-paying and reliable job. And it helps build stronger businesses - for all involved.

"Our partnership with Medtronic has become one of the cornerstones to our business growth," said Springfield Spring owner Norman Rodrigues. "This growth allows us to invest in new manufacturing technologies, while also building sustainable wealth and economic security for our employees. It's truly a win-win for everyone."

Watch the video to hear from Springfield Spring employees on the impact of this partnership.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748850/Building-Stronger-Businesses-Together

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Healthcare to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Conference

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET in Toronto, Ontario at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings. The 2023 conference will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario on April 25th and 26th. To register for the conference, please visit the following link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_91703/conference_register.html

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Danaher Announces Conversion Date for Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), will automatically convert into shares of the Company's common stock on April 17, 2023 (the "Conversion Date"). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 5.0175 shares of the Company's common stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of common stock.

As previously announced, on April 17, 2023 holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share on the Preferred Stock. As the last dividend payment date of April 15, 2023 falls on a Saturday, the dividend will be paid the following business day, on April 17, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS' Broader Scope Expands Access

Medtronic

World Health Day is celebrated each year on April 7 and marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. This year's theme is Health for All.At Medtronic, we strive for better health access for our world and believehealthcare technology can connect, enhance, and extend lives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Connecting the Dots - For Community

Volunteer Appreciation Month takes place every year in April and celebrates the impact volunteers have on our lives and encourages active volunteerism for generations to come. The Medtronic Foundation is committed to supporting communities where Medtronic employees live and give by providing resources that support volunteerism and giving across the globe.

When Marcus Reid took a job developing talent at Medtronic, he didn't know that in a few years he'd be using his skills to teach young people on probation to see their strengths - and their potential

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health CEO Hector Bremner

Avricore Health CEO Touts Pharmacists' Role in Patient Care

Getting trusted health information on demand is an important step on a person's health journey, and pharmacists, with the aid of innovation, can play an important role, according to Avricore Health (TSXV:AVCR,OTCQB:AVCRF) CEO Hector Bremner.

Avricore’s HealthTab provides point-of-care testing and is currently available at 532 pharmacy locations for on-the-spot screening, with an added virus detection feature in some locations.

“(HealthTab) is also really welcomed by the pharmacists (who) can use their expertise and skills and be able to make decisions that are right for (the patients), keep them on track, keep them engaged with therapy adherence,” Bremner said. "Engagement in that relationship with technology bridges that gap. That sharing of information means that it's much more personal for everyone. It's much more tangible, it's realistic and it's actionable."

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Subsidiary LTL Management LLC Re-Files for Voluntary Chapter 11 to Equitably Resolve All Current and Future Talc Claims

LTL's Reorganization Plan Has Significant Support From Claimants

The Plan Includes LTL's Present Value Commitment of $8.9 Billion Payable Over 25 Years For Complete Resolution

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nordic Nickel: Exploring District-scale Nickel Asset in Finland to Support Growing Demand

Revolutionizing Navigation: ARway.ai's AI-powered Spatial Computing Platform is Disrupting the $44B Indoor AR Navigation Market

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update

Battery Metals Investing

LithiumBank Signs MoU With ZS2 Technologies to Capture and Permanently Sequester CO? and Co-Produce Magnesium and Calcium From Boardwalk Brine

Precious Metals Investing

MLK Gold Ltd. Announces Corporate Name Change to Triple One Metals

×