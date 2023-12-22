Beyond Lithium Exploration Permit Applications for Victory and Ear Falls Submitted with Ontario's Ministry of Mines

Highlights
Channel Sampling Program Summary
Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that the exploration permit applications for both the Victory Project and the Ear Falls Project have been successfully submitted to the Ontario's Ministry of Mines. Each application is for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations. Each drill site is designed to drill multiple holes. The stripping locations are focused on each project's main exploration corridors (Figure 1 and Figure 2).
The drill programs at Victory and Ear Falls are designed to:
The stripping program is designed to expose additional pegmatites for sampling and mapping and also identify and prioritize drill targets.
As previously announced, more than 240 drill core samples from Ear Falls, 25 channel samples from Victory and over 120 grab samples from different projects are still pending in the lab. Beyond Lithium anticipates the results of these samples to become available over the next few weeks. Once all results are received, Beyond Lithium will complete an overall technical review of all the projects and will finalize and announce a comprehensive exploration plan for 2024.
“In the last six months, we have explored 50 of our 63 projects (79.4%), advanced 18 projects to Phase 2 exploration and have ten more highly prospective projects to start exploring in 2024. We also made three significant discoveries, including two spodumene discoveries which are now moving to the drilling stage," said Allan Frame CEO of Beyond Lithium.
He added: "Most of our projects are close to excellent infrastructure with great access located across Ontario which allows us to have longer field season for exploration to provide steady news flow for our shareholders. We look forward to sharing the assay results from the more than 385 samples still in the lab as we receive and analyze them."
Victory Spodumene Project
The Victory Project is comprised of the Victory Main (7,874 ha) and the Victory West (8,808 ha) Projects totaling 16,682 hectares in an area located in the Medicine Lake area near the towns of Vermilion Bay, Dryden and the city of Kenora. The Victory Project currently includes two spodumene-bearing pegmatites, the Bounty Gold Pegmatite and the Last Resort Pegmatite. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are 40 to 50 m wide and over 200-300 m exposed along strike on surface (Figure 1). The Victory Project has:
Figure 1 Victory Project Map
Ear Falls Spodumene Project
The Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha), previously referred to as the Wenasaga Project, is located right outside the town of Ear Falls, Ontario. Ear Falls has excellent infrastructure including highway and logging road access, power lines, services, and local labor (Figure 2). In the 2023 exploration program at Ear Falls, Beyond Lithium:
Figure 2 Ear Falls Project Map
Figure 3 Regional map showing location of Beyond Lithium projects relative to other significant nearby deposits.
Alain Lambert, Co-Founder and Capital Markets Advisor commented: "Beyond Lithium has achieved much success in 2023. Starting 2024 with significant drilling programs at Victory and Ear Falls marks an important milestone for our company. I am also pleased with the progress we continue to make on the corporate front with our project generator business model. We remain committed to the same disciplined approach in our deal-making activities which has paid off on the exploration front. We will do things on our own timetable and only do deals that increase shareholder value."
Qualified Person and Third-Party Data
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Beyond Lithium Inc.
Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.
Beyond Lithium currently has 33,874,482 common shares outstanding.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY,OTCQB:BYDMF) is a mineral exploration company with the largest portfolio of greenfield lithium assets in Ontario, comprising 61 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties covering more than 180,000 hectares.
Adopting a project-generator model, Beyond Lithium is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global need for lithium. Experts are predicting the global lithium market will reach US$22.6 billion by 2030. This demand for lithium offers investors several opportunities to capitalize on the global rush for the critical minerals required to propel both the EV industry and the clean energy transition. Adding to this opportunity is Canada’s designation of lithium as a critical mineral to support the country’s transition to clean technologies.
In March 2023, Beyond Lithium bolstered its lithium exploration play with the acquisition of 57 greenfield lithium properties totaling 125,751 hectares. In April 2023, the company announced an expansion of the company’s McKenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North properties by low-cost map staking, forming one contiguous property and adding a further 14,163 hectares to Beyond Lithium's land package.
In September 2023, Beyond Lithium further acquired a 100-percent undivided interest in 279 non-contiguous mining claims totaling 9,378 hectares, which significantly expanded three of its optioned properties known as the Ogani Lake, Maytham and Superb Lake North, and added a new property, named Sydere, to the company's portfolio.
These milestone developments bring the company’s current total portfolio to 61 properties covering more than 180,000 hectares. The new Ontario lithium projects include eight significant assets for near-term exploration that, coupled with its existing projects – North Trout Lake and Peggy Group – create tremendous growth opportunities for the company.
Following the new acquisitions, Bounty Gold Corp. and Last Resort Resources, two leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in Ontario, have begun conducting an assessment of currently available data and carrying out grassroots exploration field work on the newly acquired Ontario properties.Through a recent $1.38-million flow-through financing, Beyond Lithium’s 2023 exploration program is now fully funded, and underway. Phase 1 of the program will assess mapped pegmatite outcrops and identify new ones in all 61 lithium properties, and Phase 2 will focus on delineating potential drill targets and gathering additional geological insights to support potential joint ventures. A total of 17 projects have been advanced to Phase 2 exploration as of September 2023.
The company’s growth strategy is driven by four strategic pillars:
Moving forward with the project-generator model, Beyond Lithium is advancing the most critical projects with its own exploration team, while also seeking to option or joint venture other properties to various venture partners. This allows the company to maximize exploration dollars and minimize dilution.
“By adopting the project generator model, our shareholders will be exposed to multiple projects being advanced at once – hence increasing the likelihood of a discovery – with a significant portion of the exploration costs being incurred by our partners,” said Allan Frame, president and CEO.
“There are a number of compelling and strategic reasons to focus on Ontario. Ontario is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals. World-class deposits of high purity, low-iron spodumene are currently being discovered and advanced toward production in Ontario. We are confident more of these deposits remain to be discovered here. While other jurisdictions such as Quebec have seen success, we feel the economics of transactions being done in Ontario being more compelling and conducive to creating shareholder value,” Frame added.
An expert management team with experience throughout capital markets leads the company toward its goals, including Frame, who brings 40 years of experience throughout the mining industry. Beyond Lithium has an excellent share structure, with insiders and founders owning about 48 percent of the company.
Beyond Lithium is the largest greenfield lithium player in Ontario. Many of its 61 properties show tremendous potential, with eight districts currently considered higher priority for near-term exploration or partnerships.
All of Beyond Lithium's properties are greenfield projects that have not historically been explored for lithium or lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites. Phase 1 of the 2023 exploration program involves assessing and systematically sampling mapped pegmatite outcrops derived from available historical and regional data on all the projects, as well as identifying new pegmatite showings and locating prospective regional or terrane structures.
Projects below are the focus of Beyond Lithium's 2023 exploration plans
North Trout Lake lithium has 179 contiguous mining claims covering 3,490 hectares. The project is near encouraging deposits and hosts a significant strike length that creates blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
The 100-percent owned 7,386-hectare Peggy Group asset is 80 kilometers north of Sioux Lookout in Ontario.
Allan Frame serves as president and chief executive officer at Beyond Lithium. Frame has extensive experience in the financial industry, spending 47 years with various Canadian investment dealers. During his career he has successfully underwritten or participated in raising several hundred millions of dollars for junior resource companies, primarily in the mining sector. Frame also acts as director of business development for DLP Resources and Prismo Metals.
Dr. Craig Gibson co-founded Prospeccion y Desarrollo Minero del Norte, S.A. de C.V. (ProDeMin) based in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2009, a consulting firm providing a broad spectrum of exploration related services to the mining industry. Gibson is the president, CEO and a director of Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ) and a director of Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI). He is a certified professional geologist of the American Association of Professional Geologists and is a qualified person under NI 43-101.
Carmelo Marrelli is the principal of the Marrelli Group, comprising the Marrelli Support Services, DSA Corporate Services, DSA Filing Services Limited, Marrelli Press Release Services, Marrelli Escrow Services Inc. and Marrelli Trust Company, a British Columbia financial institution. The Marrelli Group has delivered accounting, corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on various exchanges for over twenty years. Marrelli is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA, CGA), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. Marrelli acts as the chief financial officer to several issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, the NEO Exchange and CSE, as well as non-listed companies, and as a director of select issuers.
Tom Provost is a lawyer at MLT Aikins LLP in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he has practiced since June 2017. His practice is focused in corporate finance, securities, mining, corporate/commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. He regularly acts for mining issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange in connection with a broad range of matters. Prior to joining MLT Aikins LLP, Provost practiced as a lawyer in Montreal, Quebec at BCF LLP (from January 2016 to June 2017) and McMillan LLP (2012 to January 2016). He is the corporate secretary of the battery materials exploration company Vision Lithium (TSXV:VLI) and is a member of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the senior geologist of Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT) and the technical advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration, a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has discovered a number of prospective projects through his career and successfully advanced the Premier Gold Project in BC from early exploration stage to development.
Michelle DeCecco is the vice-president and COO of Lithium Chile (TSXV: LITH) and a director of Monumental Minerals. She has over 20 years of experience in the public mining sector specializing in capital markets, security regulations and corporate development and holds a Master in Business Administration. Throughout her career, DeCecco has been responsible for developing and executing overall corporate strategy including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships.
James Campbell is a recently retired mining prospector and aviation executive, a former director of Gossan Resources (TSXV:GSS,FSE:GSR,XETRA:GSR), and a current member of its advisory board – stakeholder relations. He was a founding partner of Perimeter Airlines and Campbell Air, a Manitoba executive charter air service that served the mining exploration industry and First Nations in Northern Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. He is a member of the board of directors of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Drilling Summary
Expansion of 13 km Exploration Corridor Summary
Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the results of a comprehensive exploration program at its Ear Falls spodumene project which confirm the potential of this recent discovery. The work recently completed at Ear Falls consisted of:
Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond Lithium, commented, "Beyond Lithium announced the discovery of the spodumene-bearing pegmatites zone at Ear Falls Project in September (see press release dated September 17, 2023). Grab samples from the area where the initial discovery was made (named the Wenasaga North Zone) assayed up to 4.54 per cent lithium oxide ("Li2O"). Given the promising results announced at the time, our team went back to the property and made significant additional discoveries. We are delighted that, in less than three months of field work, we have completed a prospecting program, a stripping and channel sampling program, and a drilling program and we have extensively sampled new areas."
He added: "Our field crew continued exploration was based on the geological data we collected from the early field work. They were able to expand the Wenasaga North Zone by over 50% from 1.0 km to 1.5 km by locating additional spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Yet, the footprint of the Wenasaga North Zone accounts for only 1.0% of the total Ear Falls Project size of 20,623 hectares."
"Concurrently, the field team explored towards the southwest along the 13 km exploration corridor and discovered a 100-meter-wide ridge with numerous pegmatite outcrops with grab samples assaying over 0.1% Li2O and up to 0.4% Li2O. This wider and denser pegmatites field, along with their associated K/Rb ratio (Figure 8) confirm the extensive 13 km strike length of the lithium mineralization all the way to the southwest of the property, an area named the Sandy Creek West Zone."
Mr. Frame concluded: "We expect to receive all the drilling assays from the lab in the first half of January at which point we will review all the data collected in 2023 and finalize a comprehensive drilling program to begin once permits are received."
Stripping and Channel Sampling Program
The channel sampling program consisted of a total of 64 channel samples from 15 channel locations ranging from 0.67m to 10.77m. The channel samples were collected from three different zones, EF-1, EF-2 and EF-3, along the Wenasaga North Zone (Figure 1). The stripping and channel sampling program was designed to further understand the grade distribution and continuity in the pegmatites and the host rocks for designing the follow-up exploration program to explore for additional and subparallel spodumene-bearing pegmatites.
Lawrence Tsang, Beyond's VP of Exploration stated: "We are glad that the prospecting, the stripping and channel sampling, and the drilling program completed at Ear Falls were successful at reaching the programs' objective which was to gather geological data to understand the characteristics of the Ear Falls system for planning the next exploration program, including drilling."
"In short, we now understand the Ear Falls Project is a stacked and zoned pegmatites system which includes the potential of discovering additional subparallel dykes by drilling deeper holes and doing more stripping along the different pegmatites. The vectoring of the dykes' width and grade continuity we have established at Ear Falls from the prospecting program also indicates a great opportunity to explore for wider spodumene-bearing pegmatites towards the Sandy Creek West Zone. In the meantime, we remain on track to submit the exploration permit application for the Ear Falls Project for over 30 drill sites before the end of the week."
Figure 1 Zones EF1 to EF3 along the Expanded 1.5 KM Spodumene Zone - Wenasaga North Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/191500_77719170346b8b33_002full.jpg
Table 1 Zone EF1 Channel Samples Highlights
|Type
|ID
|Width (m)
|Li2O %
|Cs ppm
|Local individual
|EF-C-01
|1.00
|1.88
|77
|Local individual
|EF-C-02
|1.20
|1.05
|204
|Continuous
|EF-C-03
|9.52
|0.54
|186
|incl.
|2.47
|0.83
|168
|incl.
|6.77
|0.45
|199
|or
|2.45
|0.85
|157
|Continuous
|EF-C-05
|2.09
|0.58
|281
|incl.
|1.04
|1.06
|436
|Local individual
|EF-C-09
|0.70
|1.58
|59
Table 2 Zones EF2 and EF 3 Channel Samples Highlights
|Type
|Zone
|ID
|Width (m)
|Li2O %
|Cs ppm
|Continuous
|EF2
|EF-C-14
|2.00
|1.25
|56
|Local individual
|EF3
|EF-C-15d
|0.20
|1.03
|63
Figure 2 2023 Channel Locations and Highlights in Relation to the 2023 Drill Holes Locations and Traces - Wenasaga North Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/191500_77719170346b8b33_003full.jpg
The channel samples collected along the initial one-kilometer spodumene-bearing pegmatite trend known as the Wenasaga North Zone were divided into three zones: EF-1, EF-2 and EF-3 (Figure 1). Zone EF-1 primarily tested the initial 150m strike length of the spodumene-bearing pegmatites zone. Channel sampling at zones EF-2 and EF-3 were step-outs samples testing the extent of the one-kilometer long spodumene zone.
Since the spodumene discovery announced in September, Beyond Lithium field crew continued to explore for additional spodumene-bearing pegmatites following the strike orientation of the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite system. They were able to locate additional spodumene-bearing pegmatites towards the northeastern extension grading up to 1.00% Li2O and 107ppm Cs in grab sample mineralized with spodumene, muscovite, and fluorapatite. With the recognition of additional spodumene-bearing pegmatites towards the northeast direction, the Wenasaga North Zone at Ear Falls has now been extended by over 50%, from 1.0 km to 1.5 km (Figure 1) at the northeast region of the 13 km exploration corridor.
Zone EF-1
A pegmatite in the northern part of the EF-1 zone was mechanically stripped by a backhoe for a more continuous channel sampling across the spodumene-bearing pegmatite, EF-C-03 (Table 1). This channel graded 0.54% Li2O and 186ppm Cs over 9.52m including 0.83% Li2O and 168ppm Cs over 2.47m and 0.85% Li2O and 157ppm Cs over 2.45m (Figure 3). The spodumene-bearing pegmatite is formed along the contact between the granite and the metasediments with local sliver of older micaceous granite. Generally, the pegmatites strike at 030 to 070 degrees azimuth and dip moderately at 60 to 70 degrees towards the northwest. Based on field observation, the spodumene-bearing pegmatites at Ear Falls are strongly controlled by the orientation of the granite and the metasediments contact.
Lawrence added: "From where we were able to cut a more complete line across the mechanically stripped pegmatite in zone EF-1, the channel samples outlined a couple of continuous higher-grade (greater than 1% Li2O) zones enveloped by wider intervals of pegmatite (Figures 2 & 4). Pegmatite dykes in nature pinch and swell from one area to another. It is significant to have good continuity in grade within a pegmatite zone to better correlate between pegmatites and potentially outline larger zones for future estimation. Furthermore, the stripping and channel sampling program effectively confirmed the strike projection of spodumene-bearing pegmatites exposed at surface along the Wenasaga North Zone. Mechanized stripping is a cost-effective exploration tool, that we will continue to implement in our exploration programs to strip in different zones, and to delineate and prioritize targets for drilling."
Figure 3 Zone EF1 Channel Samples of Zoned Pegmatite with high-grade core of greater than 1.00% Li2O - Wenasaga North Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/191500_77719170346b8b33_004full.jpg
Figure 4 Greater than 1.00% Li2O Continuous Higher-Grade Zone Enveloped by Wider Interval in Pegmatite - Wenasaga North Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/191500_77719170346b8b33_005full.jpg
Zone EF-2 & EF-3
The channel sampling at Zones EF-2 and EF-3 were designed to test the step out zones from the EF-1 zone (Figure 1). Both EF-2 and EF-3 zones have channel samples with grades over 1.0% Li2O consistent with the results from the Phase 1 grab samples in the same areas. EF-2 channel sample assayed 1.25% Li2O over 2.0m (Table 2). The channel sampling at the zones at EF-2 and EF-3 was hand stripped and cut by a rock saw instead of mechanized stripped due to time and weather constraints. When weather permits, Beyond Lithium will resume mechanized stripping and prospecting programs at Ear Falls.
Drilling Program Summary
In November 2023, Beyond Lithium completed seven AQ sized drill holes totaling 329.59 m from three drill sites. This program was designed to drill test 150 meters strike length of the spodumene-bearing pegmatites zone and up to 50m dip continuity below surface (Figure 2). The first five holes, EF23-01 to 05, were drilled towards the southeast targeting below the surface exposed spodumene-bearing pegmatites. All five holes intercepted spodumene-bearing pegmatites mineralization at depth projected from the surface exposed pegmatites (Figure 5). Hole EF23-04 intercepted a new subparallel pegmatite (Peg Zone 5) at depth which is not exposed on surface. This suggests the possibility of intercepting more pegmatites at depth from longer drill holes (Figure 6).
Figure 5 EF23-04 Drill Core Pic of Spodumene-bearing Pegmatite Intercepted at 25.16m at depth - Wenasaga North Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/191500_77719170346b8b33_006full.jpg
Graeme Evans, Senior Advisor to Beyond Lithium, remarked: "In 2023 early-stage work has defined a thirteen-kilometre trend with high prospectivity along the entire length. I was expecting zonation to limit the strike potential but clearly not here! This sets up an ambitious 2024 season to outline higher grades and widths in this large brand new LCT system. We keep mentioning these targets are at an early stage but we haven't even looked at 1.0% of the system so do the math!"
The first five holes confirmed that the Ear Falls structure is a stacked pegmatites system and have successfully tested up to 50m dip continuity. All pegmatites remain open in all directions. The last two holes, EF23-06 to 07 were exploratory and step-out holes attempting to extend the strike length of the system at depth. EF23-06 was mainly hosted in metasediment. EF23-07 was drilled in the opposite direction and relocated the pegmatites at depth along strike showing good continuity. Over 240 drilling samples are currently pending in the lab and are expected to be announced in the first half of January.
Figure 6 Cross Section Pegmatite Zone Interpretation from Drilling at Ear Falls - Wenasaga North Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/191500_77719170346b8b33_007full.jpg
Lawrence Tsang commented: "This initial drilling program at Ear Falls demonstrated the pegmatites have good strike and dip continuities. In addition, the system remains open in all directions. The drilling has shown the potential to uncover more subparallel pegmatites at depth. In other words, more pegmatites are potentially covered by vegetation or overburden which can only be discovered by stripping or drilling. The Wenasaga North Zone discovery provided us with a starting point for exploration drilling at Ear Falls. The combination of wider and denser pegmatites with lithium mineralization in the Sandy Creek West Zone and the geological data collected from the prospecting and the channel sampling programs in the Wenasaga North Zone establishes a strong vector towards the Sandy Creek West Zone for further follow up exploration at Ear Falls."
Extension of 13 km Exploration Corridor
"When we announced the initial spodumene discovery at Ear Falls, we mentioned the Sandy Creek beryl-bearing pegmatites that were discovered in the early 1960s (located seven kilometres southwest of the Wenasaga North Zone) and the fact that very limited to no exploration work was done in the area since the discovery of these pegmatites over 60 years ago," said Lawrence Tsang.
"Beyond Lithium recognized this area to be favourable for LCT pegmatites because of the well-established Wenasaga Lake batholith as the potential source of LCT pegmatites of the area and the higher fractionated Sandy Creek beryl occurrence in the area. The Sandy Creek Beryl area then became a major focus of exploration for our technical team which led to the discovery of a 100-meter-wide ridge with numerous pegmatite outcrops with grab samples assaying over 0.1% Li2O and up to 0.4% Li2O, now known as the Sandy Creek West Zone."
To date, a total of 92 grab samples have been collected at Ear Falls and 70 of them were collected along the main 13 km long exploration. Out of the 70 samples, over 75% of the grab samples (55 out of 70) assayed over 50 ppm Li with an average of 1,279 ppm Li or 170 ppm Li (without outliers of >1,000 ppm Li) and the samples outside of the corridor averaged 26.5 ppm Li (Figure 7).
This background lithium contrast from grab samples between inside and out of the 13 km exploration corridor further confirms the extent and the orientation of this 13 km strike length. It suggests the rare-element lithium volatiles/fluid concentrated and fractionated within this prospective structure acting as a permeable and favorable conduit for lithium-indicator minerals like spodumene, cleavelandite, and petalite identified in the completed drilling program to mineralize.
Figure 7 13 KM Exploration Corridor in Relation with the Sandy Creek West Zone and the Expanded Spodumene Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/191500_77719170346b8b33_008full.jpg
Based on the preliminary findings from the field, the pegmatites at Ear Falls trend wider and denser towards the southwest orientation. A grab sample from pegmatite of over 5 meters in width located two kilometers southwest of the Wenasaga North Zone assayed up to 0.24% Li2O. The Sandy Creek West Zone located about seven kilometers southwest of the Wenasaga North Zone included three grab samples assaying over 0.10% Li2O and up to 0.40% Li2O (Figure 7).
The Sandy Creek West Zone is located on a ridge that was uncovered after a recent clear cut in the area. As pegmatites are more resistant to erosion, this topographic high landscape was quickly located by our Senior Geologist, Paul Baxter, after Beyond Lithium expanded the Ear Falls Project in September. The Sandy Creek West Zone trends east-west and covers an area of about 350 meters in length by 100 meters in width in an area with numerous of pegmatites exposed on surface ranging from 2 to 15 m in width.
Figure 8 Log base 10 K/Cs Vs K/Rb Plot of Fractionation Intensity of Ear Falls Samples
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/191500_77719170346b8b33_009full.jpg
Measuring the ratio variations between potassium ("K"), cesium ("Cs"), rubidium ("Rb") in samples collected from the same region is a common and useful exploration tool to display the fractionation trend or the relative degree of evolution of S-type, peraluminous granites and related pegmatite granites and the rare-element pegmatite groups that fractionated from the parent granitic rocks. With increasing fractionation of the pegmatite-forming melt, the compositions of the potassium feldspar and mica become more enriched in rubidium and cesium thus the fractionation trend point to the lower left corner in the plot as the higher fractionated area (Breaks 2004).
The fractionation intensity plot of all the samples collected to date at Ear Falls clearly distinguished into two groups: the samples within the 13 km exploration corridor and the samples from outside the exploration corridor. The samples within the 13 km exploration corridor were plotted higher in fractionation intensity than the samples from outside the exploration corridor (Figure 8). Furthermore, both populations of samples collected from the Wenasaga North and the Sandy Creek West Zones were plotted in the same area of fractionation intensity in the plot which suggests both zones are equally fractionated. In other words, the potential of discovering spodumene-bearing pegmatites at the Sandy Creek West Zone is equally as high as the Wenasaga North Zone where several spodumene-bearing pegmatites had been discovered.
Also, two grab samples from the same pegmatite at the Wenasaga North Zone assaying 0.30 and 4.54% Li2O were plotted as the highest fractionated samples along with a few samples collected form the Sandy Creek Beryl and the Sandy Creek West Zones assaying around 0.13 to 0.40% Li2O (Figure 8). The pegmatites associated with these few samples at the Sandy Creek Beryl and the Sandy Creek West Zones will be prioritized in the next exploration program as these pegmatites are highly fractionated and have the higher potential to finding nearby spodumene mineralization.
Paul Baxter, Beyond Lithium's Senior Field Geologist highlighted the significance of this newly discovered zone: "A stripping program will be useful to determine the true width of the pegmatites in the Sandy Creek West Zone to see if the ridge is essentially one large pegmatite (Figure 9)."
He added: "The pegmatites in the Sandy Creek West Zone are characterized with quartz, feldspar, muscovite, garnet, and local beryl, fluorapatite and tourmaline with common quartz pods and large sheets of muscovite. The field team collected a total of nine samples from the Sandy Creek West Zone. The results show great lithium mineralization in the area with potential proximal spodumene mineralization. It is probably just a matter of spending more time in the field time and collecting more samples at the Sandy Creek West Zone before we discover the next spodumene-bearing pegmatite at Ear Falls."
Figure 9 Pegmatite Identified in the Sandy Creek West Zone Located 7 KM SW of the Wenasaga North Zone with Grab Sample up to 0.40% Li2O
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/191500_77719170346b8b33_010full.jpg
The Ear Falls Project is comprised of over 20,000 hectares of area and the footprint of the 13 km long exploration corridor only accounts for 10% of the total surface area of the Ear Falls Project. Beyond Lithium will continue to explore for additional of spodumene-bearing pegmatites along the 13 km long exploration corridor and at the same time will prospect for other subparallel structures across the project by incorporating the geological and geochemical background established from the 2023 program.
Victor Cantore, a Co-Founder of Beyond Lithium concluded: "I couldn't be prouder of the progress made by the entire Beyond Lithium team in 2023. The company is uniquely positioned with two significant spodumene discoveries right by some of the industry's most attractive infrastructure. The size of the projects and their potential could lead Beyond to become one of the key lithium players in Canada. I will continue to support our CEO Allan Frame and his entire team in any way needed. My shares of Beyond are a key part of my lithium stock portfolio."
Channel samples were collected by using a rock saw to cut one to multiple of continuous samples along an exposed outcrop based on lithology, texture, and mineralogy. Some of the channel samples were continuous sampling across exposed outcrop labeled as "Continuous" and some of them were localized channel samples that were covered by thicker soil, moss, and vegetation labeled as "Local individual" in the channel samples highlight tables.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
All collected rock samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed at site. Sample bags were then put in rice bags and kept securely before being sent by road transport or delivered by the crew supervisor to SGS's preparation facility in Red Lake or Sudbury, Ontario, for sample preparation. Pulps are analyzed at the SGS facility in Burnaby, BC. All samples are analyzed with Four-Acid Digestion/Combined ICP-AES/MS package (49 elements). Samples with lithium overlimit (>10,000 ppm Li) are analyzed with another Four-Acid Digestion with higher detection limit of up to 10% Li. Batches of samples with overlimit >10,000 ppm or 1% Li are analyzed with Sodium Peroxide Fusion for validation. The QA/QC protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials, in this case high concentration and low concentration certified OREAS and CDN lithium standards to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results.
Qualified Person and Third-Party Data
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Beyond Lithium Inc.
Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.
Beyond Lithium currently has 33,874,482 common shares outstanding.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.
Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the results of fourteen grab samples from its two newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatites at the Victory Project (see news release dated October 10, 2023). The spodumene-bearing pegmatite located in the western side of the Project, the Last Resort Pegmatite, assayed up to 5.11% Li2O, and all 11 announced sample results are above 1% Li2O.
The other spodumene-bearing pegmatite located in the eastern side of the Project, the Bounty Gold Pegmatite, assayed up to 3.48% Li2O. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are five kilometers apart and lie within a six kilometres long exploration corridor that is controlled by the regional English-River Subprovince and Wabigoon Subprovince boundary and local metasediment-metavolcanics contacts (Figure 1).
Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond Lithium, commented, "We are building a district-scale hub and spoke exploration portfolio around the two spodumene projects, the Victory and the Ear Falls, which also includes eight other prospective projects located in the Mavis Lake area. With the excellent infrastructure connecting these projects, we expect our all-in exploration cost for advancing the two spodumene projects, Victory and Ear Falls, and exploring the other eight projects will be very cost-effective as we can centralize and share resources between the different field crews in the same district. From a longer-term strategic perspective, we see great synergies from advancing both the Victory and the Ear Falls Projects concurrently due to their proximity of each other. We have already begun the process of preparing the drilling and trenching permit application for Victory as we target to submit the application to the Ministry of Mines of Ontario before the end of December."
Figure 1 Victory Project Geology Map and the 6KILOMETER Exploration Corridor (Pryslak 1976)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/189184_d1a1d33fe46f2ba8_002full.jpg
Bounty Gold Pegmatite
The Bounty Gold Pegmatite averages 40 to 50 meters in width and up to 60 meters at the wider part of the pegmatite and has been traced over for 350 meters on surface striking east-west orientation. The Bounty Gold Pegmatite is composed of coarse-grained tourmaline, garnet, muscovite, beryl, cleavelandite, and spodumene. Local zoned quartz core with spodumene assayed up to 3.48% Li2O is also observed at the Bounty Gold Pegmatite similar to the Last Resort Pegmatite (Figure 2).
Figure 2 Bounty Gold Pegmatite Mapped Spodumene, Cleavelandite, and Quartz Cores in relation to Samples
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/189184_d1a1d33fe46f2ba8_003full.jpg
Last Resort Pegmatite
The Last Resort Pegmatite is located in the western side of the Victory Project and is about 30-35 meters in width and over 150m exposed on surface. The Last Resort Pegmatite is characterized by scatter of subtle and finer grained white to yellowish spodumene up to 5 to 15% mineralization to local quartz cores with coarser spodumene crystals up to 25 to 50% mineralization assayed up to 5.11% Li2O. The Last Resort Pegmatite generally strikes east-northeast and dips nearly subvertical based on the contract measurement with the metavolcanic host rock. From the initial mapping program of the Last Resort Pegmatite, spodumene mineralization vectors stronger towards the eastern end and is zoned with quartz cores that coincide with a >3.00% Li2O zonation (Figure 3).
Figure 3 Last Resort Pegmatite Mapped Spodumene and Quartz Cores in relation to >3.00% Li2O Zonation
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/189184_d1a1d33fe46f2ba8_004full.jpg
Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration of Beyond Lithium, remarked, "We are very excited of getting 12 out of the 14 samples grading over 1.00% Li2O from the two spodumene-bearing pegmatites at the Victory Project (Table 1). This first batch of assays demonstrated the consistent >1.00% Li2O grade from both spodumene-bearing pegmatites which establishes a background value of what we may intercept from further exploration in higher spodumene mineralized zones at Victory. The Last Resort and the Bounty Gold Pegmatites are five kilometers apart, yet both pegmatites averaged 17 K/Rb ratio The mineral cleavelandite was identified at the Bounty Gold Pegmatite showing the entire six kilometers long exploration corridor is highly fractionated for lithium exploration. Also, the initial mapping was able to outline the size of the Last Resort and the Bounty Gold Pegmatites averaging 30-40m in width demonstrated the size potential of the system at Victory. Thus far, results of 11 grab samples from the Last Resort Pegmatite averaged 3.06% Li2O, 17 K/Rb, and 79.6ppm Cs; assays of three grab samples from the Bounty Gold Pegmatite averaged 1.49% Li2O, 17 K/Rb, and 191.7ppm Cs. Lastly, we will continue to explore along the 6 kilometers long exploration corridor for additional spodumene mineralization and begin prospecting in the Victory West area."
|Pegmatite
|UTM Zone
|Easting
|Northing
|Sample ID
|Li2O %
|K/Rb
|Cs ppm
|Bounty Gold
|15
|448290.06
|5522684.03
|E00105632
|3.48
|23
|72.86
|Bounty Gold
|15
|448195.05
|5522642
|E00105633
|0.32
|8
|468
|Bounty Gold
|15
|448187.04
|5522647.04
|E00105634
|0.68
|20
|34.36
|Pegmatite
|UTM Zone
|Easting
|Northing
|Sample ID
|Li2O %
|K/Rb
|Cs ppm
|Last Resort
|15
|443206.07
|5521864.03
|E00105635
|4.4
|22
|6.04
|Last Resort
|15
|443200.01
|5521859.03
|E00105636
|4.12
|13
|23.83
|Last Resort
|15
|443190
|5521854.99
|E00105637
|5.11
|13
|25.7
|Last Resort
|15
|443185.04
|5521863
|E00105638
|3.04
|16
|64.39
|Last Resort
|15
|443190.01
|5521843.99
|E00105639
|2.47
|15
|55.54
|Last Resort
|15
|443195.02
|5521858.02
|E00105641
|4.36
|15
|86.62
|Last Resort
|15
|443197.02
|5521870.99
|E00105642
|1.28
|17
|289
|Last Resort
|15
|443202
|5521871
|E00105643
|1.92
|17
|87.94
|Last Resort
|15
|443216
|5521872.03
|E00105644
|1.82
|19
|113
|Last Resort
|15
|443223
|5521862.02
|E00105645
|3.9
|18
|19.92
|Last Resort
|15
|443208
|5521873.01
|E00105646
|1.26
|21
|104
Table 1 First Batch of Grab Samples Results from Victory Project
Drilling and Further Assay Results
Beyond Lithium has begun the process of preparing the drilling and trenching exploration permit application for the Victory Project and plans to submit the application to the Ministry of Mines of Ontario before the end of December. An additional 32 grab samples and 28 channel samples from the Victory Project are still pending from the lab which will further delineate an overall understanding of the grade distribution for the pegmatites at Victory.
Alain Lambert, Co-Founder and Capital Markets Advisor of Beyond Lithium added, "To ensure a steady news flow in the coming weeks and well into 2024, besides the 32 grab samples and the 28 channel samples from Victory (Figure 4), we are also anticipating the results of 98 channel samples and over 240 drilling samples from Ear Falls as well as an additional of over 110 grab samples from other projects including Wisa Lake and Case Lake."
He added: "We are particularly looking forward to the results from our Wisa Lake Project as our neighbor company, Libra Lithium, just announced the discovery of spodumene mineralization up to 2.86% Li2O at their Flanders South Project7 (see Libra Lithium news release dated November 28, 2023). Based on a preliminary review of Libra's Homer's spodumene-bearing pegmatite, its north-south orientation would project into our Wisa Lake Project where we located a multiple of beryl-bearing pegmatites from our Phase 1 program."
Figure 4 Field Crew Channel Sampling the Last Resort Pegmatite while Senior Prospector, Jace Angell, Making Field Note
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/189184_d1a1d33fe46f2ba8_005full.jpg
District Scale & Infrastructure
The Victory Project is comprised of the Victory Main (5,685 ha), the Victory West (8,808 ha), the Victory South (1,834 ha), and the Victory East (354 ha) totaling 16,681 ha in area. The Victory Project is located just 40 kilometer east of Kenora and 70 kilometer west of Dryden with excellent nearby infrastructure including (Figure 5):
Figure 5 Victory Project Claims Map and Infrastructures
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/189184_d1a1d33fe46f2ba8_006full.jpg
In addition, the Victory Project is located within 100 kilometers of:
Figure 6 Regional map showing location of Beyond Lithium projects relative to other significant nearby deposits
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/189184_d1a1d33fe46f2ba8_007full.jpg
Regional Geology
The Victory Project is situated along the subprovince boundary of the Winnipeg River and Wabigoon subprovinces in the Medicine Lake area. This area was originally discovered in 1949 by E. Sobiski as a beryl-beryllium prospect followed by the delineation of the Medicine Lake Pluton by Pryslak in 1976 (Breaks 2003). The Medicine Lake Pluton is about 0.5 by 1.5 kilometer in size as a fertile pluton based on the highly fractionated potassium feldspar samples analysed by Breaks and Tindle in 1997 (Breaks 2003). Beyond Lithium discovered two new spodumene-bearing pegmatites at the Victory Project in early October 2023. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are five kilometer apart and lie within a six kilometer long exploration corridor that is controlled by the regional English-River Subprovince and Wabigoon Subprovince boundary and local metasediment-metavolcanics contacts (Figure 1).
Appointment of Director of Communications
Beyond Lithium is also pleased to announce the appointment of Etienne Moshevich as Director of Communications. Mr. Moshevich is a principal of Transcend Capital Inc., a Vancouver-based full-service investor relations company, known for its successful market awareness campaigns that help micro, small and mid-cap public companies gain valued industry exposure through its extensive network of retail and institutional clients.
Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond Lithium commented: "I have had the pleasure of working with Etienne in the past and I am delighted he has agreed to join the Beyond Lithium team. With two significant spodumene discoveries under our belt, we will soon be focusing on drilling at our Victory and Ear Falls project. I feel it is the right time to tell our story to a broader audience and having Etienne on board will help us achieve that."
"I am honoured to be joining the Beyond Lithium team and am excited about the opportunities ahead," says Etienne Moshevich. "Given its team of experienced and successful managers, geologists and capital markets professionals with proven track records of success, I am confident that Beyond Lithium will be able to deliver significant value for its investors over time. I believe the market isn't giving Beyond Lithium the proper value it deserves, and I will be working hard alongside its management team to hopefully unlock that value and drive significant growth for everyone at stake over the coming quarters."
More information about Transcend Capital can be found on their website at: https://www.transcendcapitalinc.com/
Sources
1 Critical Resources Limited, Mavis Lake. https://www.criticalresources.com.au/our-projects/mavis-lake-lithium-project/
2 Avalon Advanced Materials, Separation Rapids. https://www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com/projects/separation_rapids/
3 Green Technology Metals, Root/McComb. https://www.greentm.com.au/root-project
4 Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2003. Fertile peraluminous granites and related rare-element mineralization in pegmatites, Superior Province, northwest and northeast Ontario: Operation Treasure Hunt; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6099, 179p.
5 Pryslak, A. P. 1976: Geology of the Bruin Lake-Edison Lake Area, District of Kenora; Ontario Div. Mines, GR130, 61p. Accompanied by Maps 2302 and 2303, scale l inch to y2 mile (1:31,680), and chart.
6 Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2004. A Review of Rare-Element (Li-Cs-Ta) Pegmatite Exploration Techniques for the Superior Province, Canada, and Large Worldwide Tantalum Deposits; Ontario Geological Survey, Exploration and Mining Geology, Vol. 14, Nos. 1-4, pp. 1-30.
7 Libra Lithium Corp., Flanders South
https://libralithium.com/press-release-4/
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
All collected rock samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed at site. Sample bags were then put in rice bags and kept securely before being sent by road transport or delivered by the crew supervisor to SGS's preparation facility in Red Lake or Sudbury, Ontario, for sample preparation. Pulps are analyzed at the SGS facility in Burnaby, BC. All samples are analyzed with Four-Acid Digestion/Combined ICP-AES/MS package (49 elements). Samples with lithium overlimit (>10,000 ppm Li) are analyzed with another Four-Acid Digestion with higher detection limit of up to 10% Li. Batches of samples with overlimit >10,000 ppm or 1% Li are analyzed with Sodium Peroxide Fusion for validation. The QA/QC protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials, in this case high concentration and low concentration certified OREAS and CDN lithium standards to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results.
Qualified Person and Third-Party Data
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Beyond Lithium Inc.
Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.
Beyond Lithium currently has 33,874,482 common shares outstanding.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.
HIGHLIGHTS
Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that recent exploration work at the Company's Cosgrave Lake Project indicate the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.
"We could not be happier with the results of the exploration program at Cosgrave Lake following the discovery of the Allen Graeme ("AG") Pluton earlier this summer (see news release dated August 1, 2023)," said Allan Frame, President & CEO of Beyond Lithium. "The compilation of over 4,000 data points of lithology and mineralogy, 133 grab samples, including a sample with elevated Li2O values, indicate the proximity to a potential high-grade lithium spodumene zone on the property. We are optimistic that we could add a third spodumene discovery to our portfolio, with all three projects being within a 100-kilometer radius."
Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration of Beyond Lithium, commented, "It is very exciting news for Beyond Lithium to have a grab sample from a pegmatite away from the AG pluton and just outside of the green muscovite zone assaying 0.39% Li2O. From desktop study to boots on the ground, Beyond Lithium's technical team systematically explored the Cosgrave Lake Project by first establishing background geochemistry and identifying the source and structure of the Project. We designed the exploration program relying on field data and observations and correlated the fractionation trend and the mineral zonation to the generic scientific model for LCT deposits. It took our team only a few months of field work to discover the source for lithium mineralization, the AG Pluton, establish the mineral zonation, delineate the fractionation trend and locate the 0.39% Li2O pegmatite sample. These results reaffirm the effectiveness of Beyond Lithium's exploration model which is entirely based on a scientific and systematic approach. Beyond Lithium will continue to focus on exploring the potential proximal spodumene-bearing zone at the Cosgrave Lake Project and, in unison, will follow up on the newly established northeast zone that sits 6.5km northeast of the AG pluton and similarly towards the southwest part of the AG pluton in the next field program."
Regional Geological Context
The Cosgrave Lake Project is located in the Georgia Lake District. This district is an active and prolific lithium exploration area with more than 28 lithium occurrences recorded by Ontario Geological Survey that are hosted in five major pegmatite groups including the MNW, the Georgia Lake, the Barbara Lake, the Postogoni Lake, and the Forgan Lake (Breaks 2008). Beyond Lithium has three projects in the Georgia Lake District: Cosgrave Lake (8,993 ha), Gathering Lake (6,948 ha), and Arrel Lake (3,585 ha). These Projects are located next to:
Imagine Lithium's1 Jackpot Lithium Project which has a historical resource in the Main zone with 2 Mt at 1.09% Li2O.
Rock Tech Lithium's2 Georgia Lake Project which has published a pre-feasibility study in Nov 2022 with a Mineral Resource estimate of a total indicated mineral resources of 10.6mt grading 0.88% Li2O and a total inferred mineral resource of 4.2mt grading 1.00% Li2O.
Balkan Mining's3 flagship Gorge Lithium Project where they recently commenced drilling.
Infrastructure
The Cosgrave Lake Project can be accessed via the Trans-Canada Highway and a network of well-maintained logging roads. The Project is less than 20km north of the town of Nipigon, and about 100km to the northeast of Thunder Bay. The Project also has excellent nearby infrastructure including ports, powerline, local labor force and equipment, and communications (Figure 1).
Figure 1 Map of Beyond Lithium Projects, Cosgrave Lake, Gathering Lake (E, W, S), and Arrel Lake in the Georgia Lake District
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/187973_c2218f7834bac95f_004full.jpg
Geology and Generic LCT Deposit Scientific Model
The Georgia Lake District illustrated in Figure 1 is the host of several well-known fertile plutons namely the MNW pluton, the Barbara Lake pluton, and the Pine Portage pluton. These well-established fertile plutons in the Georgia Lake District are associated with several prolific lithium pegmatite belts including the Imagine Lithium's1 Jackpot Project and Rock Tech Lithium's2 Georgia Lake Project.
Beyond Lithium started its prospecting program at the Cosgrave Lake Project in late May 2023 and discovered a new LCT pegmatite intrusive stock, the Allen Graeme ("AG") pluton (see news release dated August 1, 2023). The AG Pluton shares similarities with other significant lithium discoveries in the Georgia Lake District, namely the MNW pluton, the Barbara Lake pluton, and the Pine Portage pluton. Worthy of note is that the chemistry of the Cosgrave Lake granite source (the Glacier Lake Batholith) and the AG pluton is quite similar to the concentration in the Tanco source and Tanco pluton located at Bernie Lake, Manitoba (Table 1 and Figure 2).
In other words, the size and geochemical characteristics of the AG Pluton indicate its potential as a source of concentrated fluids, volatiles, lithium, and rare earth minerals, making it an exceptionally promising area for exploration.
|Cosgrave Lake and Tanco Plutons Comparison
|Be ppm
|Cs ppm
|Li ppm
|Cosgrave Pluton - AG Pluton Channel (min)
|3.63
|3.92
|33.8
|Cosgrave Pluton - AG Pluton Channel (max)
|489
|58.91
|126
|Tanco Granite Pluton (average)
|4
|4
|57
|Cosgrave Lake and Tanco Granite Source Comparison
|Be ppm
|Cs ppm
|Li ppm
|Cosgrave Source - Glacier Lake Intrusive Granite (average)
|1
|3
|20
|Cosgrave Source - Glacier Lake Potassic Pegmatite (average)
|1.13
|5.6
|18
|Tanco Anatectic Source (average)
|3
|3
|20
Table 1 Comparison of the Chemistry Between the Cosgrave Lake Granite Source and the AG Pluton with Tanco Source and the Tanco Pluton6
Figure 2 Chemical Fraction from Source to Pegmatite of the Tanco Deposit7
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/187973_c2218f7834bac95f_005full.jpg
Beyond Lithium advanced the exploration at the Cosgrave Lake Project to a Phase 2 program after the discovery of the AG pluton. The Phase 2 program focused on the detailed and systematic mapping and sampling of the property starting from the core of the AG pluton and moving outwards in order to identify the mineral fractionation trend for lithium mineralization. To date, Beyond Lithium has collected a total of 133 grab samples and recorded more than 4,000 field data points of lithology and mineralogy at the Cosgrave Lake Project (Figure 3).
Figure 3 Cosgrave Lake Project Phase 2 Lithological Mapping (>4,000 data points) Further Defined the AG Pluton and the Glacier Lake Batholith-Metasediment Contact in Relation to the Sample Locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/187973_c2218f7834bac95f_006full.jpg
Figure 4 Cosgrave Lake Project Phase 2 Delineated Mineral Zonation around the AG Pluton
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/187973_c2218f7834bac95f_007full.jpg
The Phase 2 program successfully delineated a mineral zonation around the AG pluton transitioning from a pegmatitic textural border zone to a beryl zone and to a green muscovite zone (Figure 4). Just outside of the green muscovite zone located the furthest away from the AG pluton to the northeast, a grab sample from a pegmatite composed of quartz, feldspar, and alluaudite minerals returned with 0.39% Li2O (1,832ppm Li) and 2.77% Mn. The mineral zonation at the Cosgrave Lake Project is comparable with the mineral zonation of the MNW lithium occurrence associated with the MNW stock located 2.8km north of Cosgrave Lake Project. The MNW spodumene-bearing pegmatite with up to 5.82% Li2O transitions from beryl-tourmaline at the border zone to muscovite-alluaudite in the intermediate zone then to spodumene-quartz in the core zone (Zayachkivsky 1985). The mineral and lithium grade zonation at the Cosgrave Lake Project resemble the generic lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite fractionation scientific model which signifies and proves:
Figure 5 Cosgrave Lake Project Fractionation Plot of Log(K/Cs) vs (K/Rb) Outlining the Highly/Moderately/Weakly Fractionated Samples with Li ppm Colour Coded
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/187973_c2218f7834bac95f_008full.jpg
Measuring the ratio variations between potassium ("K"), cesium ("Cs"), rubidium ("Rb") in samples is a common and useful exploration tool to display the fractionation trend or the relative degree of evolution of S-type, peraluminous granites and related pegmatite granites and the rare-element pegmatite groups that fractionated from the parent granitic rocks. With increasing fractionation of the pegmatite-forming melt, the compositions of the potassium feldspar and mica become more enriched in rubidium and cesium thus the fractionation trend point to the lower left corner in the plot as the higher fractionated area.
Generally, pegmatites with the highest degree of fractionation have a K/Rb ratio of less than 30 (Breaks 2004). Figure 5 plotted up the log of K/Cs ratio against the log of K/Rb ratio outlining the higher fractionated samples in the lower left corner of the plot with an average of 167ppm Li and 36 K/Rb and the lower fractionated samples in the top right corner of the plot with an average of 63ppm Li and 170 K/Rb which suggest the H fractionation zone is proximal to the potential spodumene zone.
Figure 6 plotted up the high ("H"), moderate ("M"), and low ("L") fractionated samples and the three zones, H, M, and L, outlines coincide with the mineral zonation where the border zone correlates with the low fractionation zone, the beryl zone correlates with the low to moderate fractionation zones, and the green muscovite zone correlates with the moderate to high fractionation zones (Figure 6). This strong correlation between the fractionation trend and the mineral zonation at Cosgrave Lake supports the fertility of the AG Pluton that it has high concentration of lithium volatiles to fractionate.
Figure 6 Map of High, Moderate, Low Fractionation Zonation from the Plot of Log(K/Cs) vs (K/Rb) Coincides with Mineral Zonation
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/187973_c2218f7834bac95f_009full.jpg
Summary
The Phase 2 mapping program at the Cosgrave Lake Project included over 1,000 pegmatite outcrop data points recording the size, the color, and the minerals composition of these pegmatite outcrops. These pegmatite outcrops generally range from 1 to 10 meters and locally up to 50 meters in width. A few groups of pegmatite outcrop measured from 10 to 30 meters in width with over one kilometre in strike length orienting northeast-southwest direction subparallel to the stratigraphy. The consistency of the overall northeast-southwest pegmatites trend continues to vector the exploration to follow the northeast-southwest orientation.
Furthermore, a northeast zone emerges about 6.5km northeast from the AG pluton along the 11km long northeast-southwest exploration trend. Multiple pegmatites with garnet and muscovite hosted in metasediment assayed over 100ppm Li in the northeast zone (Figure 8). The cluster of these over 100ppm Li samples located 6.5km northeast from the AG pluton supports that LCT mineralization persists across the exploration trend.
In short, the Phase 1 and 2 exploration programs completed at the Cosgrave Lake Project have built a solid fundamental geological model that is comparable to a generic footprint of LCT deposit and fractionation trend models (Figure 7) (Bradley et al. 2017). Beyond Lithium will continue to focus on exploring the potential proximal spodumene-bearing zone towards the NE direction from the 0.39% Li2O pegmatite grab sample as labeled as "5" in Figure 7.
Figure 7 Cosgrave Lake Exploration Progress in Comparison to LCT Deposit and Fractionation Trend Models (Bradley et al. 2017): 1) Parental Granite - Glacier Lake Batholith 2) Fertile Pluton - AG Pluton 3) Elevated Be - Beryl Zone 4) Pegmatite Zone - Green Muscovite and 0.39% Li2O Pegmatite Grab Sample 5) Exploration Target for Potential Spodumene Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/187973_c2218f7834bac95f_010full.jpg
Figure 8 Map of the Northeast Zone in Relation to the Overall Exploration Trend and the Main AG Pluton Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/187973_c2218f7834bac95f_011full.jpg
Allan Frame added: "Beyond Lithium has the largest package of greenfield lithium exploration projects in Ontario with 63 high potential lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. In last than six months of field work, we built a very large and detailed geological and geochemical database covering 50 of the 63 projects. The database to date has more than 12,000 data points of lithology and minerology and over 1,300 grab samples and over 500 LIBS samples. These results will help guide our upcoming drill campaign planning at our Victory and Ear Falls spodumene projects and will also give us good geological indicators of the next steps on exploration at Cosgrave and other projects."
He concluded: "We are awaiting assay results from over 450 rock and channel samples, 50% of which come from our Victory and Ear Falls spodumene projects, and 240 drill core samples from our recently completed drill program at Ear Falls. We expect to be announcing assay results on a regular basis starting next week."
REFERENCES
1Imagine Lithium https://imaginelithium.com/jackpot/
2Rock Tech Lithium https://www.rocktechlithium.com/news/georgia-lake-project:-pre-feasibility-study-published
3Balkan Mining https://www.balkanmin.com/ontario-assets/
4Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2004. A Review of Rare-Element (Li-Cs-Ta) Pegmatite Exploration Techniques for the Superior Province, Canada, and Large Worldwide Tantalum Deposits; Ontario Geological Survey, Exploration and Mining Geology, Vol. 14, Nos. 1-4, pp. 1-30.
5Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2008. The Georgia Lake rare-element pegmatite field and related S-type, peraluminous granites, Quetico Subprovince, north-central Ontario; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6199, 176p.
6Tindle, A.G., Breaks, F.W. and Selway, J.B. 2008. Electron microprobe and bulk rock and mineral compositions from S-type, peraluminous granitic rocks and rare-element pegmatites, Georgia Lake pegmatite field, Quetico Subprovince, north-central Superior Province of Ontario; Ontario Geological Survey, Miscellaneous Release-Data 231.
7London, D., 2016, Rare-Element Granitic Pegmatites, chap. 8 of Verplanck, P.L., & Hitzman, M.W., eds., Rare Earth and Critical Elements in Ore Deposits: Reviews in Economic Geology,18,pp.165-193
8Bradley, DC, McCauley, AD and Stillings, LL 2017, Mineral-deposit model for lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites: United States Geological Survey, Reston, VA, Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070, 58p.
9Rock Tech Resources Inc. James Bay Midarctic Development Inc. Report on Exploration Work 2009, Georgia Lake Lithium and Rare-Earths Project, by Melville William Rennick, 2010.
10Zayachkivsky, B., 1985, Granitoids and rare-element pegmatites of the Georgia lake area, northwestern Ontario, Faculty of Science Lakehead University, Thunder Bay, Ontario, 252p.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
All collected rock samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed at site. Sample bags were then put in rice bags and kept securely before being sent by road transport or delivered by the crew supervisor to SGS's preparation facility in Red Lake or Sudbury, Ontario, for sample preparation. Pulps are analyzed at the SGS facility in Burnaby, BC. All samples are analyzed with Four-Acid Digestion/Combined ICP-AES/MS package (49 elements). Samples with lithium overlimit (>10,000 ppm Li) are analyzed with another Four-Acid Digestion with higher detection limit of up to 10% Li. Batches of samples with overlimit >10,000 ppm or 1% Li are analyzed with Sodium Peroxide Fusion for validation. The QA/QC protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials, in this case high concentration and low concentration certified OREAS and CDN lithium standards to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results.
Qualified Person and Third-Party Data
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Beyond Lithium Inc.
Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.
Beyond Lithium currently has 33,874,482 common shares outstanding.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.
Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the completion of an oversubscribed, non-brokered private placement of 3,118,333 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $935,500 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and a one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date, subject to customary adjustment and acceleration provisions in certain circumstances. The Warrants are subject to a provision that if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") equals or exceeds $0.70 over any period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company will be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is twenty days following the date notice of such acceleration is delivered to holders of the Warrants.
"The strong demand for our private placement in a what some would describe as a challenging financing market for exploration companies further highlights the quality of our lithium assets in Ontario and the success of our 2023 exploration campaign to date," said Allan Frame, President & CEO of Beyond Lithium. "We are awaiting assay results from over 500 rock and channel samples and 240 drill core samples, 70% of which come from our Victory, Ear Falls and Cosgrave projects. These results, expected shortly, will help guide our upcoming drill campaign at our Victory and Ear Falls spodumene projects. They will also give us an indication of the next steps on exploration at Cosgrave."
The Company intends to allocate the net proceeds for payments under existing mineral property option agreements and for general corporate and working capital purposes.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible third parties dealing at arm's length with the Company (the "Finders"): (i) cash commissions totalling $23,908.50, representing 7% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finders; and (ii) an aggregate of 79,695 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), representing 7% of the number of Units sold to such subscribers, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for 24 months from the date of issuance at exercise price of $0.30 per share, subject to adjustment and acceleration provisions in certain circumstances.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from their date of issuance. The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Beyond Lithium Inc.
Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.
Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB:BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the private placement previously announced on October 23, 2023, is being increased to up to 2,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to customary adjustment and acceleration provisions in certain circumstances. The Warrants will be subject to a provision that if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") equals or exceeds $0.70 over any period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company will be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is twenty days following the date notice of such acceleration is delivered to holders of the Warrants.
Assuming the Offering is fully subscribed, the Company intends to allocate the net proceeds for payments under existing option agreements, general corporate and working capital purposes. Actual allocation of the net proceeds may vary from the foregoing and if the Offering is not fully subscribed, the Company may allocate the net proceeds of the Offerings in such priority and proportions as the board of directors or management of the Company determines is in the best interests of the Company.
In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities, or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the Exchange. If finders' fees are paid in connection with the Offering, it is expected that any cash finders' fee will be equal to 7.0% of the proceeds placed by the applicable finder, and any finder's fee paid in securities (the "Finder's Warrants") will be equal to 7.0% of the number of Units placed by the applicable finder. Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one Share at a price of C$0.30 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date.
There is no minimum number of Units or minimum aggregate proceeds required to close the Offering and the Company may, at its discretion, elect to close the Offering in one or more tranches. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from their date of issuance.
A portion or all of the Offering may be completed pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-313 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders ("CSA 45-313") and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA 45-313 in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof (collectively with CSA 45-313, the "Existing Security Holder Exemption"). As at the date hereof, the Existing Security Holder Exemption is available in each of the provinces of Canada, with the exception of Newfoundland and Labrador. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company will permit each person or company who, as of November 9, 2023 (being the record date set by the Company pursuant to CSA 45-313), holds common shares as of that date to subscribe for the Units that will be distributed pursuant to the Offering, provided that the Existing Security Holder Exemption is available to such person or company. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below. In the event that aggregate subscriptions for Units under the Offering exceed the maximum number of securities to be distributed, then Units will be sold to qualifying subscribers on a pro rata basis based on the number of Units subscribed for. Insiders may participate in the Offering. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below.
There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been disclosed.
In addition to conducting the Offering pursuant to the Existing Security Holder Exemption, the Offering will also be conducted pursuant to other available prospectus exemptions.
The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Beyond Lithium Inc.
Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.
Critical Metals Corp. announces effectiveness of registration statement for proposed business combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp.
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Form F-4 Registration Statement of Critical Metals (F-4 Registration Statement or F-4) in relation to the proposed merger transaction has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).
HIGHLIGHTS
European Lithium shareholders approved the Transaction on 20 January 2023. A Special Meeting of Sizzle stockholders to approve the Transaction is scheduled be held in virtual format on or around 23 January 2024.
Following completion of the Transaction, EUR will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML.
Tony Sage, Chairman of EUR, said, “The Company is excited to announce the SEC has declared the F-4 effective. We look forward to the completion of the Transaction and the proposed listing on the NASDAQ that offers increased access to US capital markets as the Critical Metals team works to successfully commercialise Wolfsberg. The listing on NASDAQ is also expected to create a significant increase in shareholder value.”
ASX EUR Development Plan
The Company has previously advised that it will shortly commence the initial work program at its Austrian Lithium Projects (refer to EUR announcement dated 21 June 2023), consisting of 245 exploration licenses covering a total area of 114.6 km² located approximately 70km north of the Company’s Wolfsberg Project. The licenses cover ground that is considered prospective for lithium occurrences and initial surface sampling showing 3.98% Li2O.
For full details of the Austrian Lithium Project, please refer to EUR announcement dated 21 June 2023, “European Lithium Acquires Austrian Lithium Projects after DD Sampling Shows 3.98% Li2O”. The exploration results and geology have been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code (2012). The Competent Person’s Statement(s) are found in the section of this ASX release titled “Competent Person. European Lithium confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that release. All material technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that ASX release continue to apply and have not materially changed.
The Company will also advance its key Ukrainian lithium assets as political events allow. These assets will be the key focus of the company going forward.
European Lithium Post NASDAQ Listing
Following completion of the Transaction, the Company will have an interest in the following projects and investments:
In addition to the above, the Company continues to review project opportunities in the mineral exploration area as part of its growth strategy.
As one of the core materials in rechargeable batteries, lithium is essential for the electrification of the automotive sector. Steadily increasing electric vehicle sales contributed heavily to the growing lithium market. With investments in battery gigafactories reaching nearly $300 billion, demand for lithium will continue to rise. Aside from electric vehicles, lithium is also an essential material for renewable energy technologies and the Internet of Things.
Current lithium production simply cannot keep up with soaring demand, and unless there is an exponential increase in available supply, we could hit a hard cap as early as 2027, according to S&P Global’s Commodity Insights.Well-established junior gold development company GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV, OTCQB:GMVMF) saw the writing on the wall. Having invested considerable time and capital into its promising, Arizona-based Mexican Hat gold project, GMV sought to diversify its mineral assets. Driven as much by investor interest in lithium as by its own recognition of the battery metal's potential value, GMV added to its exploration asset focus.
View across the Basin showing historical trenching from the 1970s; material trenched is a claystone.
This additional focus culminated in a three-year option agreement which will see the company gain a 100 percent interest in the Daisy Creek lithium project, located in Lander County, Nevada.
Nevada currently hosts the only producing lithium mine in North America, and is home to Thacker Pass, the largest known lithium deposit in the US, with mineral reserves of 3.7 million tonnes (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent at 3,160 parts per million (ppm) lithium.
Daisy Creek was first identified as a rich potential source of lithium in the 1980s. Its then-owner, Phillips Uranium, opted not to develop it further due to their focus on uranium. However, the company did note that high-grade lithium is likely contained in lithium-bearing clay found in altered volcanic tuffs. Geologists staked claims in the area after seeing similarities between the geology of Daisy Creek and Lithium America’s significant Thacker Pass discovery.Building on the historic drilling data from Phillips and working with several of the geologists who were originally responsible for collecting that data, GMV engaged Precision GeoSurveys to perform a helicopter-borne high-resolution magnetic and radiometric survey at its Daisy Creek project. Results of the survey revealed impressive high-grade lithium values with recommendations to conduct ground truthing of these geophysical anomalies and cross-referencing with the evidence of surface disturbances before drilling.
Located in Lander County, Nevada, Daisy Creek consists of 165 lode claims. Initially targeted for uranium by multiple oil and mining companies in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the project instead proved rich in lithium, displaying values of up to 2 percent in clay-altered volcanic tuffs, which geologists noted was likely hectorite-based.
Plan view of GMV Minerals land holdings in the Daisy Basin showing proposed drill holes on geology with magnetic anomalies from the recent airborne survey.
Because there was very little demand for lithium at the time, Daisy Creek largely sat ignored and forgotten. It was not until several decades later that two of the geologists involved in the project's original drilling program noted multiple similarities between Daisy Creek and Lithium America's highly prospective Thacker Pass discovery. GMV plans to conduct a field program to confirm these observations.
A low-sulphidation epithermal gold deposit, Mexican Hat contains an estimated gold resource of approximately 700,000 ounces across 4,800 acres. As GMV's flagship project, the company aims to further expand this resource through drilling, ultimately moving from an inferred resource estimate to a measured and indicated estimate. The mine development itself will consist of two pits — a smaller southeast pit will be mined first, followed by a larger pit to the north.
GMV has 100 percent interest in Mexican Hat.
Mexican Hat Project in Arizona
Ian Klassen has 30 years of experience in public company management, public relations, government affairs, entrepreneurship, media relationship strategies and project management. Klassen is the president of a North American mineral exploration company and sits on the board of directors of several private and public companies. Previous to his management activities within private and public companies, he held a variety of positions within federal Canadian politics, including as senior political advisor to the Minister of State (Transportation), and as chief of staff, Office of the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons.
Klassen graduated with an undergraduate honors degree from Western University in 1989. In 1992, he received the Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada in recognition of his significant contribution to his community and country.
Dr. D.R. Webb graduated with a geological engineering degree from the University of Toronto, where he obtained awards for the highest marks in both third-year and fourth-year field camps. He obtained his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in geological sciences at Queen’s University and Western University, respectively, where his focus was on the structural and geochemical controls of gold mineralization in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt.
Webb is credited for discovering both the largest granitic-hosted gold deposit in the Northwest Territories and the largest gold deposit in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt found in the past 30 years. He served as president and director of Tyhee Gold, where he and his team developed a high-grade gold deposit into production, becoming Mongolia’s first hard-rock gold mine. He later advanced his discoveries in Yellowknife into a multimillion-ounce resource, completed economic and engineering analysis and initiated both feasibility studies and permitting.
Webb also developed the Mon Gold Mine into the most recently permitted gold mine in the Yellowknife Gold Belt, operating for seven years and then shutting down in 1997, due to declining gold prices. He recently completed permitting to commence reopening of this mine. Webb is a consultant to the industry, providing services throughout the world and sits on the board of Lake Victoria Mining Company and Metallis Resources, several private corporations, and is on the advisory council for the Centre of Training Excellence in Mining.
Webb co-authored the qualifying report on Fortune Minerals’ Nico Deposit, recommending the acquisition of what is now the largest bismuth resource in the world.
Michelle Pillon is an accountant with several years of experience in the junior mining exploration sector. Since 1988, Pillon has been providing accounting and regulatory assistance to public and private companies.
Ronald Handford is a mining and technology entrepreneur and advisor with 18 years of CEO and senior executive experience. He has raised or participated in raising almost $80 million in private and public equity and has extensive investor, banking, industry and government contacts in North America, Europe and Asia.
S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2 :
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
January 2, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Livent
Materials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
NCR Voyix
VYX
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
NCR Voyix
VYX
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Rush Enterprises
RUSHA
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Livent
Materials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
RPT Realty
RPT
Real Estate
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .
Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM, "Livent") and Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, "Allkem") announced that they have obtained all requisite shareholder approvals necessary to complete the merger of equals transaction previously announced on May 10, 2023 . The two companies expect to close the merger on January 4, 2024 and begin operating under the name Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) (ASX:LTM).
"The strong support of Livent and Allkem shareholders for this transformational merger is a testament to the compelling value proposition of Arcadium Lithium," said Paul Graves , President and CEO of Livent and future Chief Executive Officer of Arcadium Lithium. "We look forward to closing the merger and pursuing the opportunities to create greater long-term, sustainable value for all of our stakeholders."
The final voting results on all proposals voted on at Livent's special meeting will be filed with the SEC in a Form 8-K and will also be available at https://ir.livent.com .
About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .
Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:
Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2023 , as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.
Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on progress at its 100% owned McDermitt Project, the largest lithium deposit in the US by contained lithium in Mineral Resource (Table 1)1.
PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY (PFS)
The McDermitt PFS commenced in June 2023 with leading global EPCM company Fluor Corporation appointed as lead engineer and Michael Elias engaged as the Company’s Study Manager. Fluor has extensive experience with US sediment hosted lithium deposits and has assembled a team of highly credentialled metallurgists and engineers to work on the study. Fluor is also managing the metallurgical testwork program being undertaken concurrently with the PFS. In early December 2023 Jindalee advised the appointment of Ian Rodger as Chief Executive Officer, commencing mid-January 20242. Ian is an experienced mining engineer and will lead the delivery of the McDermitt PFS.
Additional study work is underway with US West Coast based engineering firms for supporting works including pit geotechnical, mine waste and tailings storage management, hydrology and water supply and grid power supply. In addition, discussions are underway with a mine planning engineering consultancy with contract award targeted for early in the new year. The PFS will also leverage the baseline environmental studies and Native American heritage investigations undertaken for the Exploration Plan of Operations (refer below).
Work is progressing well with several preliminary deliverables already having been received. The PFS is expected to continue through until mid-2024, subject to the timing of metallurgical test results, site investigations and approvals.
PERMITTING – EXPLORATION PLAN OF OPERATIONS
In May 2023 Jindalee announced that the EPO for McDermitt, originally submitted to the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in August 2022 (with additional information provided early 2023), had been deemed complete5. The BLM advised that following close of the public comment period on the EPO mid-September 2023 comments were being assessed as a part of the environmental review process required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), with the final decision of the NEPA assessment to be incorporated into the EPO.
Jindalee has been notified by the BLM that the NEPA process will commence 10 January 2024. This is a significant milestone as once approved, the EPO will allow Jindalee to significantly increase on-site activity, including infill drilling and providing additional, fresh samples for site investigations (e.g. geotechnical, hydrological) and further metallurgical testwork.
Jindalee continues to engage with US Government agencies (both State and Federal) regarding opportunities to advance McDermitt, including technical cooperation between agencies and the potential for US Government funding for the Project, with further updates expected in the new year.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to report the excellent progress of the Engineering Study by Hatch Ltd (Hatch) on the Company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery. The Refinery is rated at 16,000 tpa with an assumed feed grade of spodumene at or around 5.5% Li2O. The final lithium carbonate product should be at least 99.5% and 99.9% grade. Target plant availability is 84% and target overall recovery rate for lithium is 85%. Anhydrous sodium sulphate, generally used in the textile industry, will be sold as a by-product. The alumina- silicate residue from the leached spodumene will be sold to the cement industry.
Highlights
The finalized design flow sheet (See Figure 1) illustrates how the front end loader operation and belt conveyors feed spodumene concentrate from the stockpile area to the calciner. The concentrate is calcined at 1080°C in a direct-fired rotary kiln to convert the alpha spodumene to the leachable beta spodumene. The calcining kiln off-gases will pass through a cyclone and an electrostatic precipitator to comply with environmental emissions limits. The hot calcine is indirectly cooled and dry-milled to less than 300 µm. After storage in a surge bin, the beta spodumene is mixed with concentrated sulphuric acid and roasted at 250°C in an indirectly heated kiln. The sulphating kiln off-gases will be cleaned in a wet scrubber to meet site environmental emissions limits. The sulphated spodumene is cooled and fed to the leach circuit. The combined leached solids and precipitated impurities are thickened prior to being filtered in a belt filter. The filtrate is combined with the thickener overflow and passed through a polishing sand filter and an ion exchange column to remove residual calcium, magnesium and other multivalent cations before the lithium carbonate area.
The solution entering the lithium carbonate production area is heated and then reacted with a hot sodium carbonate solution in a single crystalliser operating at 95°C. The coarse crystals from the crystalliser are thickened before passing to the centrifuge circuit. Raw lithium carbonate is further purified to battery grade using the carbonation process. After slurried in demin water, soluble lithium bi-carbonate is formed from the bubbling of carbon dioxide gas. The solution is filtered, and lithium carbonate is re-crystalised when the solution is heated using injected steam. Carbon dioxide gas is re-generated which is recycled to the front end of the purification process. Battery-grade lithium carbonate is centrifuged and dried in an indirect-fired kiln at 120°C. The dry coarse lithium carbonate is air-milled to less than 6 µm in a microniser and then pneumatically conveyed to the storage bins and bagging stations. Anhydrous sodium sulphate is produced from the vacuum evaporative crystallisation, dried, packaged and sold to the textile industry as a by-product. The design closely resembles that of the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant but is more robust and capable of processing various types of spodumene concentrate from Canada and around the world.
Figure 1 – Process Flow Diagram, QLPH Lithium Refinery
The company has developed a draft overall site layout to account for Canadian climate conditions, and defines roads required for delivery of raw materials and shipment of products and co-products. See Figure 2.
Figure 2 – Draft layout of QLPH Lithium Refinery
So far, the Hatch Study team has provided a Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD). They've also delivered a Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC), which showcase mass flows, splits, and anticipated tonnages concerning significant equipment. The progress made thus far has been excellent. Hatch has also completed a location study for the optimal site selection for the Company’s proposed 16,000 ton per annum battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery, which is an integral part of the Company's Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH). The location study involved an evaluation of various potential locations, with more than 20 municipalities contacted, and relied on recent site location benchmarks from both 2021 and 2023. Based on the location study, Lithium Universe has opted to concentrate on the Bécancour Industrial Park located between Québec City and Montreal. The company has initiated discussions with the Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour (SPIPB) concerning the Bécancour Industrial Park.
Mr Iggy Tan, the Chairman of LU7 said “The progress of the engineering study for the QLPH Lithium Refinery by Hatch has been excellent, setting the stage for the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). Considering our listing in early August this year, the pace and quality of work demonstrated by Hatch, guided by the Company's Lithium Dream Team, has been pleasing”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
