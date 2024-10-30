- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Basin Energy to Acquire Scandinavian Uranium and Green Energy Metals Portfolio
Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire an exploration portfolio located within Scandinavia (the “Projects”).
Key Highlights
- Basin Energy to acquire 100% interest in prospective portfolio with projects located in Sweden and Finland
- Deal structure includes upfront all scrip offer with deferred payments upon exploration success to preserve cash for exploration
- Projects prospective for multiple commodities including Uranium, Copper, Gold, Silver Niobium and Rare Earth Elements. Known highlights from historical exploration data include:
- Rock chip sampling at the Prästrun project up to 0.45% U3O8, 1.2% Nb, 0.07% Ta, and 0.26% Zr1.
- Evidence for both significant width and grade mineralisation at the Virka project from drilling which included 2
- 9 m at 1,087 ppm U3O8 from 24.5 m in drill hole 81-003
- within 17 m at 707ppm U3O8 from 23 metres depth
- Evidence for high grade uranium mineralisation from the Håkantorp project with limited sampling campaign of historical waste dumps returning up to 1.59% U3O83
- No modern systematic exploration undertaken with last significant exploration in 1980’s highlighting district scale potential
- Work program to commence immediately including stakeholder engagement, relogging historic core, surface sampling and mapping
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin has been assessing opportunities since inception that fit the exploration criteria for potential world class discoveries. We are excited to add this complimentary portfolio to our existing asset base. The acquisition provides multiple near surface targets for uranium and green energy metals, that can be advanced cost effectively. Whilst exploration success was achieved in the 1980s, very little modern exploration has occurred. As of 2021, Sweden’s known uranium assets make up about 27% of Europe’s uranium resources4.
We remain committed to advancing our existing uranium portfolio in the world-class Athabasca Basin, however, we also recognise the significant opportunity presented to Basin for broader exposure to uranium and green energy metal discoveries that are required to fulfil the metals void created by the global push toward decarbonisation.
We will update the market with detailed project-level information shortly as we conduct initial work programs and further data verification of this exciting new package.”
Figure 1: Scandinavian Project Portfolio Locations
The project portfolio (Figure 1) primarily targets sheer-hosted and intrusive-related mineralisation and consists of five exploration licenses within Sweden consisting of 120.1 km2, and five reservations in Finland totalling 64.8 km2. Historical exploration records exist for several of the properties and highlight prospectivity for a variety of commodities.
Sweden
Virka, Björkberget and Rävaberget Projects
The Virka project, along with its highly-prospectivity satellite prospects Björkberget and Rävaberget, are strategically positioned in the heart of the Arjeplog-Arvidsjaur shear-hosted uranium district in Sweden (Figure 2). Previous drilling activities conducted in the 1980’s across all licenses targeted uranium mineralisation, with diamond drillholes gamma probed and limited geochemical core sampling being completed, see below for details. Additionally, historical regional geological mapping and boulder tracing records unveiled several surface anomalisms in lead, zinc, silver and gold associated with fault structures. Research indicates that these anomalies have not been adequately followed up with result not verified to JORC Code (2012).
Figure 2: Virka, Björkberget and Rävaberget Projects Location
Drilling at the Virka project consisted of 20 holes (Appendix 1) completed by the Swedish Geological Survey (“SGU”) between 1980 and 1982 that targeted the source of a geochemically anomalous boulder train. Although historic results from this boulder sampling have yet to be verified, it is noted that multiple anomalous elements were recorded in addition to uranium, including copper, silver and gold 5,6,7. Numerous other untested boulder trains were reported in the project area and will be a focus of initial ground exploration work program planned by Basin. Virka is located approximately 37 km southeast of Boliden’s (STO:BOL) Laisvall Pb-Zn-Ag former mine.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Basin Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Basin Energy
Overview
Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) completed an IPO in October 2022 and is well-positioned as a uranium exploration and development company to take full advantage of the current political and economic environment for the global supply of uranium. The company operates three projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, known as the world’s leading source of high-grade uranium, currently accounting for approximately 10 percent of global uranium production. The company’s projects are in close proximity to high-grade uranium discoveries and mining operations within the Athabasca Basin.
Interest in uranium has skyrocketed in recent months, driven by the need for lower emissions and stable power generation. Nuclear reactors provide significant power for 32 countries globally, including the US, Canada, China, France, Hungary, Japan and Finland.Demand has become a key driver of uranium prices, with Sprott Asset Management further enhancing demand by launching two investment vehicles that have already found rapid success: Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:UUN) and Uranium Miners ETF (ARCA:URNM). Combined, existing demand and investment interest create a compelling opportunity for uranium miners and their investors.
Company Highlights
- Basin Energy is a uranium exploration and development company with three highly prospective projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada, known for being a consistent top three global uranium producer.
- Basin Energy’s board, management team and joint venture partner have direct extensive experience in uranium exploration and development along with comprehensive expertise in corporate financing, investment banking and geology. The company’s highly prospective uranium exploration portfolio comprises:
- The Geikie Project - located on the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin occupying an extensive land position of 351 square kilometers, showing multiple uranium and uranium pathfinder occurrences, and is prospective for shallow, high-grade mineralization with maiden drilling identifying uranium up to 0.27 percent;
- The North Millennium Project - an interpreted extension of the Mother Fault that hosts Cameco’s Millennium Deposit (104.8 Mlb U3O8 3.76 percent), located just 7 kilometers to the south; and
- The Marshall Project - located only 7 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit centered on a strong magnetic and conductive anomaly interpreted as a significant unconformity-type uranium target.
- Basin Energy is committed to sustainable development throughout its operations, aiming to minimize environmental impact from all stages of the exploration and development cycle.
Key Projects
Basin has interest in and is actively exploring three highly prospective properties positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the Athabasca Basin, an area well known for its uranium endowment and pedigree. These are the Geikie (60 percent, North Millenium (40 percent) and Marshall (100 percent) projects.
The project portfolio provides exposure to traditional “unconformity style” exploration, targeting the same mineralisation model as Cameco’s (TSE:CCO) prolific McArthur River mine which hosts 674.9Mlb uranium at 16.9 percent at its North Millenium and Marshall projects, as well as exposure to potentially shallower “basement style” exploration targeting deposits similar to NexGen Energy’s (TSE:NXE) Arrow deposit which hosts 30.61Mlb uranium at 4.6 percent.
Geikie Project
The Geikie Project covers a significant area of 351 square kilometers on the eastern fringe of the Athabasca Basin and is easily accessible from Highway 905, which is located just 10 kilometers to the east. This portion of the Athabasca Basin is deemed perspective for shallow “basement style” mineralisation, but has traditionally been overlooked from much of the previous campaigns of uranium exploration. The discovery of multiple basement-hosted uranium ore bodies in recent years elsewhere in the district has driven a focus on the area.
The project was initially prioritized following a targeting review utilizing historical geophysics. Historical geochemistry confirmed the presence of uranium and suitable host lithologies. Recent nearby high-grade, shallow uranium discoveries by 92 Energy (ASX:92E) and Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND), further enhance the overall prospectivity of the asset.
Project Highlights:
- Exploration underway: Basin Energy has completed mapping, geochemical sampling, airborne geophysics and maiden drilling. Further drilling is planned for 2024-.
- Shallow targets amenable to rapid exploration: Target horizon sits directly beneath glacial cover, in what was historically an overlooked part of the district.
- Nearby high-grade discoveries: The proximity of recent discoveries creates further confidence in the prospectivity of the project geology, being located adjacent to two recent discoveries:
- 92 Energy’s Gemini discovery 43 meters at 0.6 percent eU3O8 including 6 meters at 2.2 percent U308.
- Baseload Energy’s AKIO discovery was 13.2 meters at 0.55 percent U3O8 including 6.3 meters @ 0.99 percent U3O8.
- Presence of uranium: The maiden drilling program intersected anomalous uranium in four of the eight holes drilled, with assays returning up to 0.27 percent U3O8.
- Extensive scale: Geophysical data, combined with drilling data demonstrates significant scale opportunity with over 30 metres of intense alteration and brecciation intersected in drilling, that can be correlated to regional structural features identified in magnetics. This provides immediate follow up targets.
Since its IPO, the company has completed an extensive campaign of high resolution modern airborne geophysics including magnetics, radiometrics, electromagnetics and gravity gradiometry, as well as initial ground prospecting. These surveys have confirmed the pre-IPO geological interpretation and successfully identified a series of uranium targets.Basin Energy completed its maiden 2,217-meter drilling program at Geikie in the summer of 2023, the first drilling to occur within the Project area in over 50 years. Drilling successfully identified uranium mineralisation with assays up to 0.27 percent U3O8. Uranium mineralisation is located proximal to two regionally significant structures at Aero Lake and Preston Creek with associated extensive hydrothermal alteration indicative of large uranium mineralising systems. Furthermore, an extensive geochemical pathfinder halo has been identified at Preston Creek, characteristic of uranium mineralising systems seen elsewhere in the district.
The company further expanded the Geikie Project with two additional claims consisting of 11.87 square kilometers, bringing the total Geikie project area to 350.87 square kilometers. The newly staked claims are adjacent to the Preston Creek and Hourglass Lake prospects, where Basin’s maiden exploration drilling is underway.
The company currently owns 60 percent of the Geikie Uranium Project following the fulfillment of expenditure requirements to meet the option payment. Basin has elected to proceed with the option agreement to increase its ownership to up to 80 percent through earn-in stages.
North Millennium Project
North Millennium is located just 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s (NYSE:CCJ) Millennium Deposit, which contains 104.8 million pounds (Mlb) U3O8 at 3.76 percent, and 40 kilometers southwest of their flagship McArthur River Mine hosting 674.9 Mlbs U3O8 at 16.9 percent. Within the property, Basin Energy has identified two high-priority targets along a 5-kilometer corridor for initial priority exploration. The initial target is where an interpreted extension of the Millennium Mother Fault intersects a strong basement conductor.
Project Highlights:
- Favorable geology: The interpreted structural and stratigraphic geology has strong similarities with some of the major uranium deposits within the Athabasca, such as a basement conductor trend disrupted by an interpreted extension of the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- Drilling to the south of the project, proximal to the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault intersected uranium and uranium pathfinder elements.
- A drill hole on a nearby property completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign. Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling
- Targeted ground geophysics
Marshall Project
Located in the southeast corner of the Athabasca Basin, the Marshall Project has received limited historic exploration between 1979 and 2009, which included surface geochemistry, electromagnetic surveys and ground geophysics.
The Marshall Project contains a strong magnetic and conductive structure indicative of an unconformity-type uranium target, the asset’s primary target. Recently completed modern 3D inversion and processing works of historical geophysical data identified multiple geophysical anomalies above and below the Athabasca unconformity within the sandstone and basement stratigraphy at the Marshall Project.
Project Highlights:
- Significant geophysical anomalies: Interpretation of historical geophysical data suggests a metasedimentary basin with a graphitic basal unit, cross-cut by a magnetic and conductive NE/SW structure – indicative of a geological setting suitable for high-grade uranium mineralization.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 10 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- A drill hole along strike at the McArthur West project, completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign.
- Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling as merited
Management Team
Blake Steele - Non-executive Chairman
Blake Steele is an experienced metals and mining industry executive and director with extensive knowledge across public companies and capital markets. He was formerly president and chief executive officer of Azarga Uranium Corp (Azarga), a US-focused integrated uranium exploration and development company. He led Azarga into an advanced stage multi- asset business, which was ultimately acquired by enCore Energy Corp (TSX.V:EU) for C$200 million in February 2022.
Pete Moorhouse - Managing Director
Pete Moorhouse has 18 years of mining and exploration geology experience with extensive experience in the junior uranium sector, having spent over 10 years with ASX-listed uranium explorer and developer Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE). He holds significant competencies in evaluating, exploring, resource drilling and feasibility studies across many global uranium and resource projects.
Jeremy Clark - Non-executive Director
Jeremy Clark has over 19 years of mining and exploration geology experience. He previously held technical and management roles at the recognized consultancy firm RPM Global for over 13 years, gaining experience across a number of uranium, base metals, and precious metals deposits globally. Subsequent to RPM, Clark established his own boutique geological consultancy firm, Lily Valley, focused in regards to compliance-related issues, IPOs and M&A.
Cory Belyk - Non-executive Director
Cory Belyk holds 30 years’ experience in exploration and mining operations, project evaluation, business development and extensive global uranium experience most recently employed by Cameco in the Athabasca Basin. He was a member of the exploration management team that discovered Fox Lake & West McArthur uranium deposits. Currently CEO/VP of Canadian Athabasca uranium explorer & project generator, CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV).
Peter Bird - Non-executive Director
Peter Bird is an investment banking professional with experience leading and managing a variety of global transactions including IPOs, Capital Raises and M&A Currently working with New York based investment fund, where he provides strategic funding solutions to a variety of international clients. He previously held the role of associate director at a Perth-based boutique corporate advisory firm focused on natural resources.
Ben Donovan - NED/ Company Secretary
Ben Donovan has over 22 years of experience in the provision of corporate advisory and company secretary services. He holds extensive experience in ASX listing rules compliance and corporate governance and has served as a Senior Adviser to the ASX for nearly 3 years Currently CoSec to several ASX listed resource companies including M3 Mining (ASX:M3M), Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) and Legacy Iron Ore (ASX:LCY).
Odile Maufrais - Exploration Manager
Odile Maufrais is an exploration geologist with over 14 years of experience and has an extensive understanding of the uranium exploration and mining industry, having worked at ORANO, one of the largest global uranium producers for 12 years on various assignments in Canada, Niger, and France. Maufrais has significant Athabasca Basin-specific experience, being involved on over 15 greenfield and brownfield uranium exploration projects located throughout the Basin. Her most recent roles for ORANO comprised leading various uranium exploration campaigns and being an active member of the ORANO research and development team, which involved working on trialing and implementing cost-effective and streamlined drilling techniques within the Athabasca Basin. She also played a key role in the update of the National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits. Mrs. Maufrais holds a Master of Science from Montpellier II University, France.
Governments Double Down on Critical Minerals and Sustainability at IMARC 2024
Increasing the supply of critical minerals, advancing technological innovation, and strengthening sustainability and ESG commitments were central themes highlighted today by the Australian and NSW Governments at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC).
The Hon. Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and the Hon. Courtney Houssos, NSW Minister for Finance and Natural Resources addressed attendees on the opening day, unveiling policies aimed at fostering sustainable growth, reinforcing Australia’s critical mineral supply chains, and supporting the country’s path toward net-zero emissions.
Minister King stressed the need for the industry to tell a positive story about its role and the strategic importance of a strong domestic critical minerals sector, warning that the net-zero transition is at risk without Australia’s full support of these essential resources.
“The resources sector is crucial to Australia’s prosperity and our ability to meet net-zero targets,” she said.
“The industry must continue to tell the story of its role in the energy transition, the economic benefits it provides, and the high standards of safety and environmental care it maintains.”
Minister Houssos echoed these sentiments, emphasising the NSW government’s focus on energy opportunities and partnerships to attract investment in green industries.
“NSW is on the cusp of realising the opportunities in energy, but we know we’re not alone in the global race,” she said.
“We will need six times the amount of critical minerals currently mined to meet net zero commitments – and we know all of this can be found in NSW.
“Here in NSW, our message is clear. We are open for business.”
Ms Houssos also took the opportunity to highlight the NSW Government’s recently released Critical Minerals Strategy, founded on five pillars: encouraging exploration, attracting investments, developing future-ready skills, expanding downstream processing, and ensuring responsible mining practices.
“Our new strategy sets out a clear vision for NSW to be a leader in critical minerals and high-tech metals, generating economic prosperity through responsible exploration, mining, processing, recycling and advanced manufacturing,” she said.
“We want NSW to be moving further down the supply chain. Extracting minerals is a critical first step, but we can generate strong economic returns and support more jobs by getting into processing and advanced manufacturing.”
Chief Operating Officer of IMARC, Anita Richards, said the strong government presence at IMARC reflects the importance of this global forum, where government, industry, and investors come together to set strategic priorities for the resources sector.
“IMARC 2024 not only highlights Australia's commitment to sustainable mining and net-zero objectives but also serves as a key platform for fostering innovation, collaboration, and investment in critical mineral development—paving the way for a resilient, future-ready mining industry,” Ms Richards said.
About IMARC: Collaborating on trends in mining, investment and innovation towards a sustainable future
IMARC is the premier gathering for the most influential minds in the mining industry, a dynamic hub where ideas ignite, and inspiration flows – it is the ultimate meeting ground for global industry leaders. As Australia’s largest and most significant mining event, IMARC attracts over 9,000 decision-makers, industry leaders, policymakers, investors, commodity buyers, technical experts, innovators, and educators from more than 120 countries. For three action-packed days, attendees will engage in cutting-edge learning, forge valuable deals, and experience unparalleled networking opportunities.
For media inquiries or further information on government sessions at IMARC, please contact pr@imarcglobal.com
US-Australia a Critical Alliance for the World, says DOS Energy Head
‘You could argue Australia may have the best brand of any country in the world in the US right now’
The US probably doesn’t have a stronger mining partner in the world than Australia – “a superpower when it comes to energy and especially energy minerals” – assistant secretary for energy resources at the Department of State, Geoffrey Pyatt, told the IMARC 2024 conference.
New models were needed for planning, financing, building and operating the mines of the future, Pyatt said in an exclusive IMARC interview with Gracelin Baskaran, director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington DC.
He said Australia, together with the US, could play a major role in shaping them.
“I think we’re in a moment of tremendous opportunity,” Pyatt told Baskaran.
“Across the board what I hear is a desire to find an alternative to the traditional model in this sector.
“And to do so in a way that is perceived in the developing world as equitable, as ensuring that the producer countries see the benefits of their resources, as they should expect, and that there are investments made in human capital formation and in infrastructure to guarantee that governments are able to demonstrate to their citizens that there is a reward for pulling out the commodities of their Earth in a way that is sustainable and delivers net benefit for the societies.
“We also have to significantly expand the opportunities for extraction and processing globally, and we need to do so in a way that delivers value for the producer countries.
“I think this is an area where Australia has a very strong calling card, which is the ESG principles that its companies are committed to.
“Nobody worries that an Australian mining company is going to cut corners on environmental or worker rights issues because it faces the scrutiny of its shareholders and its regulators at home.
“We’ve got to figure out, how do we market that to demonstrate, as my boss secretary [Antony] Blinken likes to say, that we are delivering a better offer, especially to the producer countries in the developing world.
“I think there’s a very strong alignment between the US and Australia on these issues.
“You could argue Australia may have the best brand of any country in the world in the United States right now.”
Pyatt said a visit to Australia earlier this year gave him a deeper appreciation of the exceptional level of innovation domestic producers and technology firms were applying to decarbonise mines and transport systems and meet other technical challenges. “It was incredibly impressive for me to see the overwhelming role that the extractive industries, and especially the mining industry, plays,” he said.
He said the US and Australian governments were working closely via the Critical Minerals Taskforce, and broader regional alliances such as QUAD and the Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), to accelerate pathways for investment.
“But at the end of the day the proof of our success is going to be what our companies are able to do together.
“I’ll always remember listening to [Fortescue executive chair] Andrew Forrest talking about his Infinity Train: an electric powered locomotive that would deliver iron ore from the mine face to ports, with essentially zero net energy requirement, by capturing the latent energy of descending to sea level and then using the storage of that energy to carry the locomotive back up to the mine face.”
Pyatt said this was the type of innovation that would fire greater collaboration between US and Australian companies.
Baskaran said current multilateral and bilateral critical minerals supply chain alliances needed to be developed further, quickly, in the face of low incentive prices for key metals, dipping global private mining investment – outside of the gold and copper sectors – muted consumer spending on EVs and other goods, and the fact that China “is no longer the world’s biggest engine of growth”.
“Governments need to step in and create incentives for private sector investment,” she said.
“We need to focus on building responsible mining practices to reduce the friction between government, mining companies and indigenous communities.
“We need to invest in recycling … and the circular economy.”
“And we need to create a more mutually beneficial mining model to ensure countries are benefiting from their resources in an equitable manner.”
Baskaran said strong bipartisan support in Washington for the range of measures and steps taken to help create new resilient, secure mineral supply chains now recognised across the US political divide as being “of utmost importance to our national security, energy security and economic competitiveness” meant the looming US election result was unlikely to alter the present course.
Murray Engineering Puts Star Products Under IMARC Spotlight
Market responding strongly to innovative designs
One of Australia’s largest multi-disciplined mining and civil engineering companies will again take centre stage on the IMARC exhibition floor this year, presenting visitors with innovative products that have been well received in key markets.
Murray Engineering’s positioning at the entrance to the huge ICC Sydney IMARC exhibition area means attendees will get a good look at the Talon BPX ground engaging tools (GET) and JumboGuard drilling safety system that have been such a hit with Murray’s large mining client base.
The company will also again show off part of its electric vehicle charger range.
Murray said a year ago it planned to transform GET safety and longevity at major underground mining contractor Byrnecut’s sites over a 12-to-18-month period by deploying Talon BPX GET and key account manager Nathan Bradshaw says progress has been swift and well received.
“We have currently completed over 50 loader conversions and will continue the rollout next year whilst we continue to work with Talon on product development and improvement, ultimately driving down the operating costs for our customers,” he says.
“We have seen a massive reduction in downtime when the bucket teeth are eventually required to be changed out.
“Then there is the significant improvement in safety with the hammerless design as well as a reduction in manual handling.
“It is truly a win-win for the team.”
The Malaysian-made Talon BPX GET has a hammerless mechanical system with a pull-on/push-off mechanism that actively moves the shroud on the lip during installation and removal, significantly enhancing the safety of maintenance personnel.
Murray has also worked with Talon to introduce a “closed-loop recycling system” in which worn GET is collected on site and returned to the foundry to be re-processed into new units.
“We have seen our customers, improve safety, reduce operating costs and really engage with the recycling program,” Bradshaw says.
“We have currently sent over 65 tonnes of waste product back to the foundry for processing.
“It gives our customers the confidence that we are genuinely engaging in the total life cycle of the product, from the foundry to the foundry.
“We are currently talking to many potential customers about the product introduction.
“When you can offer improved safety with a reduction in operating costs and a reduction in downtime with a closed-loop recycling program, it really is a no-brainer.
“It’s an amazing product.”
JumboGuard, a multi-award-winning product designed in Australia by Victoria’s YUMARR Automation, has been in the market longer than the Talon GET but its market momentum has been equally impressive.
YUMARR developed a laser scanner-based jumbo assistance system that can be retrofitted to all types of underground drilling equipment, including production drills, cable bolters and development drills. The system “observes” the machine's surroundings and monitors the movement of people. If a person moves into a hazardous area or if a hazard is detected it shuts down the boom hydraulics, blocking movement and rotation of the drifter and boom.
Murray control systems manager Michael Finney says more than 250 of the units have been sold in Australia and now the first JumboGuards have been deployed at sites offshore.
“We are now deploying generation two units,” Finney says.
“We are constantly reviewing data and feedback provided by our customers to ensure the best possible performance from the system.”
NDP Squeaks Out Victory in Tight BC Race, What it Means for Mining
Although the final ballot was cast on October 19, BC's 43rd provincial election was so close in several ridings that a tally of 22,000 absentee ballots was needed to decide the winner.
With 47 seats required in provincial parliament to form government, incumbent David Eby and the New Democratic Party (NDP) narrowly took control. The Conservative Party won 44 seats, and the Green Party holds two seats.
While Conservative Party leader John Rustad has conceded and Eby has claimed victory, a judicial recount is planned for Surrey-Guildford and Kelowna Center, two ridings with very close tallies.
"Today, I met with Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin. She has asked me to form the next government. We will, and we will work hard every day to earn the trust you have placed in us,” wrote Eby.
"People want their elected representatives to deliver results," he continued. "With renewed determination, we will build on the progress we’ve made to reduce daily costs like car insurance and childcare, hire thousands of health care workers and get you a family doctor, deliver homes you can afford, and make sure our economy works for everyone — not just those at the top. There is so much more work to do to lighten the load for people."
What does BC's election mean for the mining industry?
In late September, the NDP and the Conservative Party shared their proposed plans for the province's mining sector, presenting contrasting visions for resource development in the region.
The NDP platform focuses on expanding BC's critical minerals sector with streamlined permits, a Critical Minerals Office, clean energy infrastructure and strong Indigenous partnerships to ensure sustainable, community-oriented growth.
Meanwhile, Rustad's Conservatives criticized the NDP’s "excessive red tape" and lack of rural investment, proposing instead to reduce regulatory barriers, accelerate permitting and invest in infrastructure.
The plans to revise permitting measures drew ire from the province’s Indigenous community, particularly the Conservative Party's plans to “repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA)”.
In a statement released in early October, the Tŝilhqot’in National Government denounced the Conservative Party's proposed plans, citing potential threats to the environment in BC.
“The path that the BC Conservatives has outlined for British Columbia is a path of conflict on the land and in the courts. DRIPA is an essential framework to hold B.C. to international laws and standards, to implement the human rights of Indigenous peoples in B.C., and to resolve long-standing conflicts in this Province based on recognition and respect, in a manner that benefits all British Columbians,” the document reads.
The Tŝilhqot’in National Government represents the Tŝilhqot’in people, a nation of six communities across Tŝilhqot’in (Chilcotin) territory in BC. The Tŝilhqot’in hold a unique legal status in Canada as the only nation with a court-recognized Aboriginal title, established through the landmark Tsilhqot’in Nation vs. BC case.
“The BC Conservative platform also seeks to streamline resource project permitting, favoring efficiency and simplicity over meaningful engagement and environmental oversight,” the release further explains, also noting that Indigenous communities stand to face the most impact from resource extraction and potential fast tracking.
In recent years, Indigenous communities in BC have raised significant concerns over mining regulations that allow companies to stake mineral claims on traditional territories without prior consultation or consent.
Historically, under BC's Mineral Tenure Act, companies could stake claims for minimal fees, often online with no notification to First Nations. This has led to a proliferation of claims in Indigenous lands, impacting environmental stewardship and cultural sites.
Communities like the Gitxaała Nation have challenged these practices in court, seeking stronger rights over land use decisions. In a 2023 case, the Supreme Court of BC ruled that the government must consult with First Nations before approving mineral claims, a decision that marks a step forward, but falls short of the full consent many Indigenous groups have advocated for under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Despite the ruling, the court did not halt existing claims.
While BC’s Indigenous communities await more land use oversight and clarity, the United Steelworkers Union issued a statement on Monday (October 28) supporting both leading parties.
"Both the NDP and Conservatives promised more-efficient permitting in the sector, investments in rural infrastructure, working with First Nations and building BC as a critical mineral hub,” wrote Scott Lunny, director for the United Steelworkers District 3. He also tipped his hat at the NDP's resource platform.
“It looks like a coalition in the making. Although, since the NDP also promised to 'maintain environmental and safety standards' and create new 'union-led training programs to help workers keep pace with the changing nature of mining,' they get a couple of extra check marks on my scorecard,” he added.
A 2024 report from the Mining Association of BC pegs the value of 16 development-stage critical minerals mines in the province at C$24.8 billion over an average mine life span of 24.1 years.
Investing in critical minerals is seen as an essential step for BC as the move will leverage the province's advantages across the supply chain, including recycling electric vehicle batteries at facilities like Teck Resources' (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) Trail smelter in Southern BC.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Basin Energy Limited (‘BSN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
TRS Boomsafe and Steelwrist Introduce Automated Attachment Changes for Crushing Plants
Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) announces a groundbreaking solution for attachment changeovers in crushing plants that minimises downtime, increases safety, and maximises productivity for mining operators.
TRS BoomSafe® boom control system has been programmed to work with the SteelWrist fully automatic quick couplers that allow fully automatic attachment changes, eliminating the need for manual intervention.
Time is a critical factor in any crushing plant, where delays can significantly impact production. Equipment disruptions, such as the need to service a hammer or change its tool, are inevitable. However, with advanced systems like BoomSafe® paired with Steelwrist's automatic hydraulic connection, attachment switching is now faster and safer, eliminating the need for manual intervention.
Operators can now keep crushing plants running seamlessly with BoomSafe®'s automated attachment changeover feature. At the press of a button, BoomSafe® automatically connects, disconnects, and switches between attachments such as hammers, without any manual effort from the operator.
The BoomSafe® system is designed to work in perfect synchronisation with Steelwrist quick couplers, which comply with the Open-S industry standard for fully automatic quick couplers. This integration ensures a fully automated attachment change, preventing the need for manual steps like disconnecting hydraulic hoses, unlocking pins, or bleeding the system. The result is faster, safer transitions between attachments, minimizing leakages and pressure drops.
Benefits of BoomSafe® and Steelwrist Integration:
- Automated Switching: Attachments can be changed quickly, keeping production running smoothly.
- Increased Safety: Eliminates the need for manual intervention, reducing the risk of injury.
- Improved Efficiency: No need to manually close valves or purge for trapped gases, saving valuable time.
About BoomSafe®
BoomSafe® is a purpose-built boom control system designed to optimize the operation of fixed pedestal boom systems. It offers remote operation, automated movements, and advanced collision prevention, making it the most reliable and cost-effective automation and remote-control solution on the market. BoomSafe® has been successfully installed across multiple sites and is recognized for its rugged design, ease of customization, and low maintenance.
About Steelwrist Quick Couplers
Steelwrist quick couplers allow fully automatic attachment changes in compliance with Open-S, the open industry standard. This ensures compatibility, reliability, and performance, enhancing the efficiency of mining operations worldwide.
About Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS)
Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) is a Western Australian-owned company specialising in the design, sales, and service of boom systems, boom control technologies, hydraulic power units, and a wide range of specialist hydraulic attachments for the mining, construction, civil works, and recycling industries.
For more information, contact TRS at 1300 921 498, email engineering@trswa.com.au, visit https://www.totalrockbreaking.com.au/applications/mining-quarrying/boomsafe-boom-automation-and-control-system/ or view the demo video on https://youtu.be/Gv6DT0kJ6b0
Latest News
Basin Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.