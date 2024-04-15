Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

B2Gold First Quarter 2024 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

Participants may register for the conference call here: registration link . Upon registering, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call. Participants may also dial in using the numbers below:

  • Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (844) 763-8274
  • All other callers: +1 (647) 484-8814

The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in the U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay access code 0771. All other callers: +1 (604) 674-8052, replay access code 0771.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, a mine under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer 


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry De Geer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com 

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hand holding gold nugget.

What Makes a World-class Gold Deposit? (Updated 2024)

The world holds several hundred active gold mines, but not all are created equal.

The world’s largest gold operation by production is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont's (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Nevada Gold Mines joint venture in the US. An important source of gold, the mining complex is comprised of 10 underground mines and 12 surface mines, including the famous Cortez and Goldstrike mines.

Apart from size, what makes a world-class gold deposit? Various characteristics must be considered when determining the status of a gold deposit, including deposit type, average grade and mining and processing costs. Read on to learn more about those three factors and how they can be used to identify world-class gold deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
Far Northern Resources

North Queensland Exploration Update

Exciting High Grade Gold & Base metals on Granted Mining Lease. Up to 12.64 Cu (%) & 4.12g/t Au

Far Northern Resources Limited (ASX: FNR, “Far Northern Resources”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Empire Project, located 34km west of Chillagoe in North Queensland Australia. The Empire Mining Lease (Empire) covers an area of 252 (ha). It has a JORC 2012 Resource and will be subject to 5000m of drilling over the next two years.

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals (ASX:MPK)

Many Peaks Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Gold and copper bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Juggernaut Exploration Steps Up with 56 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 3.38 points last week to close at 587.71.

The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday (April 10) that it will hold its benchmark lending rate at 5 percent. It has now maintained that level for six consecutive meetings as it works to bring inflation down to its 2 percent target.

The bank's statement indicates that it believes inflation is moving in the right direction and is confident that it will be able to lower rates this year; this echoes language used by the US Federal Reserve at its March meeting.

Keep reading...Show less
Norfolk Metals

Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX: NFL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Norfolk Metals Limited (‘NFL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of NFL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 17 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold


Keep reading...Show less

North Queensland Exploration Update

Western Copper and Gold Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Debt Settlements

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

×