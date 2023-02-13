Granting of Licenses and Operational Plans at Llamara

B2Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE MKT: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") and Sabina Gold & Silver Corp ("Sabina") are pleased to announce that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which B2Gold has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sabina (the "Transaction").

The Transaction will result in B2Gold acquiring Sabina's 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada. The Back River Gold District consists of five mineral claims blocks along an 80 kilometre ("km") belt. The most advanced project in the district, Goose, is fully permitted, construction ready, and has been de-risked with significant infrastructure currently in place. B2Gold has strong northern construction expertise and experience to deliver the fully permitted Goose project and the financial resources to develop the significant gold resource endowment at the Back River Gold District into a large, long life mining complex.

Under the terms of the Transaction, B2Gold will issue 0.3867 of a common share of B2Gold (each whole share, a "B2Gold Share") for each Sabina common share ("Sabina Share") held, representing consideration of C$1.87 per Sabina Share on a fully-diluted basis and a total equity value for Sabina of approximately C$1.1 billion based on the closing price of B2Gold on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") as of February 10, 2023. The consideration implies a premium of 45% to the 20-day volume weighted average prices ("VWAP") of each of B2Gold and Sabina on the TSX as of February 10, 2023. Furthermore, the consideration implies a premium of 45% to the closing price of Sabina on the TSX as of February 2, 2023, the date the non-binding letter of intent was signed.

The Transaction will be implemented by way of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). Upon completion of the Arrangement, existing B2Gold shareholders and former Sabina shareholders will own approximately 83% and 17%, respectively, of the outstanding B2Gold Shares.

Strategic Rationale for B2Gold

  • Adds a high grade, fully permitted, construction ready gold project in Nunavut, Canada :
    • A March 2021 Updated Feasibility Study on the Goose project outlined a 15-year life of mine, producing an average of 223,000 ounces of gold per year (average annual production of 287,000 ounces over first five years) from 3.6 million ounces of Mineral Reserves averaging 5.97 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.
    • The Goose project has been significantly de-risked with 97% of procurement complete, pre-stripping having begun at the Echo pit, and 100% of plant site civil works completed.
    • Will leverage B2Gold's in-house construction and global logistics teams, with specific expertise in remote, cold weather environments (including winter ice road construction and operation) from constructing the Julietta and Kupol mines in Russia as part of B2Gold's predecessor company, Bema Gold.
  • Enhanced operational and geographic diversification by combining B2Gold's stable production base with a high grade, advanced development asset in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction:
    • Scarcity of high grade, long life, construction ready gold development projects located in mining friendly jurisdictions with meaningful production scale.
    • With an estimated average head grade of ~6.0 g/t gold, the Goose project ranks among the highest-grade undeveloped gold projects globally.
    • B2Gold will have production and development assets spanning four continents and located in both established mining jurisdictions and high growth emerging economies, serving to mitigate collective operational and geopolitical risk.
  • Significant untapped exploration potential across an 80 km belt :
    • At the Goose project, all deposits (Goose, Echo, Umwelt, Llama, and Nuvuyak) are open along the eight kilometres of iron formation, providing considerable potential for mine life extension.
    • At the George project (~50 km from the Goose project), over 20 km of iron formation (nearly triple the iron formation length of the Goose project) represents a highly prospective area to expand existing mineral resources.
    • Over 40 targets have been identified at the George project for follow-up drilling.
    • B2Gold is planning a significant exploration campaign for the district over the next few years.
  • Opportunity to optimize the development of the Back River Gold District with a stronger balance sheet:
    • Potential to increase production in first five years of the mine life through accelerated development of the underground mine at the Goose project.
    • B2Gold to complete optimization studies on various project initiatives which could improve long-term economics by allocating more capital up-front.
  • Immediately and meaningfully grows B2Gold's attributable Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources base:
    • Attributable Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves increase by 66% to 9.0 million gold ounces.
    • Attributable Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources increase by 52% to 18.5 million gold ounces.
    • Attributable Inferred Mineral Resources increase by 63% to 7.4 million gold ounces.
  • Leverages B2Gold's strong financial position and robust free cash flow generation to develop the Back River Gold District, with the potential for long-term tax synergies :
    • Upon completion of the Transaction, it is anticipated that B2Gold would develop the Back River Gold District without further equity dilution to B2Gold shareholders.
    • Development of the district offers the potential for long-term tax benefits from B2Gold's Canadian tax pools.

Clive Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of B2Gold said, "The acquisition of Sabina represents an exciting opportunity to develop the significant gold resource endowment at the Back River Gold District into a large, long life mining complex. B2Gold has strong construction expertise and experience to successfully develop the fully permitted Goose project and unlock considerable value for the shareholders of both Sabina and B2Gold. The Back River Gold District has multiple high-potential mineralized zones which remain open, and we are confident that the district has strong untapped upside with numerous avenues for resource growth.

Our extensive due diligence reinforced the scarcity of a gold district of the quality of Back River, as well as the excellent work that the Sabina team has completed to date in taking the asset from an exploration project to a near-term operating mine. We have great respect for what Sabina has achieved at Back River and look forward to working with their exceptional team moving forward.

We also look forward to building strong relationships with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association and commit to ensuring that the development of the gold district delivers sustainable benefits to the Kitikmeot communities and Nunavut, as B2Gold has done all over the world in the communities and jurisdictions in which we operate in."

Benefits to Sabina Shareholders

  • Immediate upfront premium of 45% to the to the 20-day VWAP of each of B2Gold and Sabina on the TSX as of February 10, 2023, and a premium of 45% to the closing price of Sabina on the TSX as of February 2, 2023, the date the non-binding letter of intent was signed.
  • Ownership in a major gold producer with proven northern construction and operating capabilities, significantly reduces execution risk of the Goose project compared to a junior developer.
  • Ongoing exposure to future value creating milestones at the Back River Gold District, and to Fekola, a cornerstone Tier 1 asset with significant free cash flow generation.
  • Provides access to a strong, debt free balance sheet and robust cash flow generation to fund and optimize the development of the Back River Gold District.
  • Enhanced institutional investor following, improved trading liquidity, and participation in a peer leading dividend yield.

Bruce McLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sabina said, "We are tremendously proud of the work we have done to advance the first mine on what we believe will be a multi-generational mining district at Back River. The execution of the Goose project by Sabina did not come without risk to Sabina as a single asset, junior development company with capital constraints. With a two-year construction period until first gold production, we believe that additional value can be unlocked by participating as shareholders of a major gold producer with the northern experience and financial resources to optimize the Goose project and this prolific belt. Shareholders will also benefit from exposure to B2Gold's continued growth and healthy dividends.

We would like to thank our land-owners, the Kitikmeot Inuit Association and the constituents of the Kitikmeot Region for all their support in advancing this project. I am confident that, when completed, this agreement means an ever-brighter future for the Back River Gold District. B2Gold will bring to Nunavut a wealth of international mining experience built upon a proven track record of project success."

About the Back River Gold District

The Back River Gold District is located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada, approximately 520 km northeast of Yellowknife. The district comprises mining leases and claims covering approximately 58,374 hectares. There are five mineral claim blocks on the 80 km belt. The most advanced is the Goose project. The second most advanced is the George project, situated approximately 60 km northwest from the Goose project. There are three other underexplored claim blocks named Boot, Boulder, and Del. Significant infrastructure exists at the Goose project site along with the port facility at Bathurst Inlet.

In March 2021, an Updated Feasibility Study was published on the Goose project, outlining attractive operating metrics and robust economics, including:

  • 18.7 million tonnes processed at an average grade of ~6.0 g/t gold over a 15-year mine life.
  • Average metallurgical recoveries of 93.4%.
  • Average annual production of 223,000 ounces of gold.
    • First five years average of 287,000 ounces of gold, with peak production of 312,000 ounces in year three.
  • Average cash costs of US$679 per ounce of gold and all-in sustaining costs of US$775 per ounce of gold.
  • Initial capital costs of C$610 million with total life of mine sustaining capital costs of C$419 million.
  • Payback of 2.3 years, with a post-tax IRR of ~28% and NPV 5% of C$1.1 billion utilizing a gold price of US$1,600 per ounce and a C$:US$ exchange rate of 1.31.

The Goose project contains Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources of 5.1 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resources of 1.8 million ounces of gold. All deposits that comprise the existing Goose Mineral Resources remain open.

The George project contains Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.2 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resources of 1.1 million ounces of gold. All deposits that comprise the existing George Mineral Resources remain open.

Inuit Relations and Sustainability

Upon closing of the Transaction, B2Gold will continue to honour the Framework Agreement that Sabina signed with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association ("KIA") outlining renewable 20-year benefit and land tenure agreements. B2Gold looks forward to continuing the positive and strong relationships with the community that Sabina has established through meaningful engagement.

B2Gold recognizes that respect and collaboration with the KIA is central to the license to operate in the district and will continue to prioritize developing the project in a manner that recognizes Indigenous input and concerns and brings long-term socio-economic benefits to the area. Consistent with how it develops all its projects around the world, B2Gold is committed to ensuring that its operations leave a lasting and positive legacy and to minimize environmental impacts.

The Back River Gold District is in an area conducive to wind power and B2Gold expects to fully assess the viability of building a renewable resources facility that supports B2Gold's goal of reducing GHG emissions by 30% by 2030. B2Gold will also look to incorporate energy-efficient initiatives as it constructs the project, including evaluating electric and hydrogen fuel fleets.

Transaction Structure and Terms

Under the terms of the Transaction, B2Gold will acquire all the issued and outstanding Sabina Shares and Sabina shareholders will receive 0.3867 B2Gold Shares for each existing Sabina Share held. All outstanding Sabina stock options will be exchanged for B2Gold stock options based on the exchange ratio.

The Transaction will be carried out by way of a court-approved Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and will require approval by 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Sabina shareholders at a special meeting expected to be held in April 2023.

The B2Gold Board of Directors has unanimously approved the Transaction. The Sabina Board of Directors have unanimously approved the Transaction, with Sabina directors recommending that Sabina shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction.

Each of the directors and senior officers of Sabina, representing in aggregate approximately 1% of the issued and outstanding Sabina Shares, have entered into voting support agreements with B2Gold and have agreed to vote in favour of the Transaction at the special meeting of shareholders of Sabina to be held to consider the Transaction.

In addition to Sabina shareholder approval, the Transaction is subject to normal course regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Subject to the satisfaction of these conditions, B2Gold and Sabina expect that the Transaction will be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

B2Gold and Sabina have provided representations and warranties customary for a transaction of this nature as well as customary interim period covenants regarding the operation of their respective businesses in the ordinary course. The Agreement also provides for customary deal-protection measures, including non-solicitation covenants on the part of Sabina and a right to match in favour of B2Gold. Sabina may, under certain circumstances, terminate the Agreement in favour of an unsolicited superior proposal, subject to a termination payment by Sabina to B2Gold.

Further information regarding the Transaction will be contained in an information circular that Sabina will prepare, file and mail in due course to its shareholders in connection with the Sabina special meeting.

Details regarding these and other terms of the transaction are set out in the Agreement, which will be available under each of B2Gold's and Sabina's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Agreement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and any securities issued in the Transaction are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Advisors and Counsel

B2Gold's financial advisor is National Bank Financial, its Canadian legal counsel is Lawson Lundell LLP and its United States legal counsel is Dorsey & Whitney LLP.

Sabina's financial advisors are BMO Capital Markets and Cormark Securities Inc., its Canadian legal counsel is Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and its United States legal counsel is Skadden, Arps Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Each of BMO Capital Markets and Cormark Securities Inc. has provided an oral opinion to the Board of Directors of Sabina that the consideration offered under the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to the shareholders of Sabina.

Conference Call

B2Gold and Sabina executives will host a conference call to discuss the Transaction on February 13, 2023, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. Participants may dial in using the numbers below.

  • Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
  • All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340

The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-6413, replay code 9906. All other callers: +1 (604) 638-9010, replay code 9906.

Qualified Persons

Bill Lytle, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of B2Gold Corp. and Vincy Benjamin, Director, Engineering for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., both qualified persons under NI 43-101, have approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

Brian Scott, P. Geo., Vice President, Geology & Technical Services for B2Gold Corp. and Angus Campbell, Vice President, Exploration for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., both qualified persons under NI 43-101, have approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and mineral resource matters contained in this news release.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023.

About Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is an emerging gold mining company that owns 100% of the district scale, advanced, high grade Back River Gold District in Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina filed an Updated Feasibility Study on its first project on the district, Goose, which presents a project that will produce ~223,000 ounces of gold a year (first five years average of 287,000 ounces a year with peak production of 312,000 ounces in year three) for ~15 years with a rapid payback of 2.3 years, with a post-tax IRR of ~28% and NPV 5% of C$1.1 billion at a gold price of US$1,600 per ounce. See "National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report – 2021 Updated Feasibility Study for the Goose Project at the Back River Gold District, Nunavut, Canada" dated March 3, 2021.

The Goose project has received all major permits and authorizations for construction and operations.

Sabina is also very committed to its Inuit stakeholders, with Inuit employment and opportunities a focus. Sabina has signed a 20-year renewable land use agreement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association and has committed to various sustainability initiatives under the agreement.

For more information on B2Gold please visit www.b2gold.com or contact:

Michael McDonald Cherry DeGeer
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development Director, Corporate Communications
+1 604-681-8371 +1 604-681-8371
investor@b2gold.com investor@b2gold.com
For more information on Sabina please visit www.sabinagoldsilver.com or contact:
Nicole Hoeller
VP, Communications
+1 888-648-4218
nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com


The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.

Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2022 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: the consummation and timing of the Transaction; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the post-Transaction B2Gold, assuming consummation of the Transaction upon the terms of the Agreement, including the Arrangement; B2Gold's planned exploration campaign at the Back River Gold District, including timing thereof; the strategic vision of B2Gold and expectations regarding the potential of the Back River Gold District, including the Goose project and the George Project; the ability to leverage B2Gold's in-house construction and global logistics teams, with specific expertise in remote, cold weather environments; the potential to develop the Back River Gold District, including whether such costs may be covered without further equity dilution to B2Gold shareholders; the potential of building a renewable resources facility in the Back River Gold District and integrating energy efficient initiatives; timing, receipt and anticipated effects of applicable shareholder, court and regulatory approvals; projections; outlook; guidance; forecasts; estimates; and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining) and operating costs, including projected cash operating costs and AISC, and budgets on a consolidated and mine by mine basis; the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including but not limited to local communities and all levels of government; B2Gold's continued prioritization of developing the project in a manner that recognizes Indigenous input and concerns and brings long-term socio-economic benefits to the area; and including, without limitation: projected gold production, cash operating costs and AISC on a consolidated and mine by mine basis in 2023; total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023; the Company reducing its GHG by 30% by 2030 against a 2021 baseline; the Fekola solar plant expansion increasing solar power capacity by 22 MWac, reducing GHG emissions by approximately 24,000 tonnes per year and reducing heavy fuel oil consumption by an average 7.6 million liters per year; and construction of the Fekola solar plant expansion project beginning in the third quarter of 2023 and completing in the third quarter of 2024.

All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's or Sabina's control, including risks associated with or related to: the inherent risks, costs and uncertainties associated with integrating the businesses successfully and risks of not achieving all or any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed Transaction, or the risk that the anticipated benefits of the proposed Transaction may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement; the risk that the proposed Transaction will not be consummated within the expected time period, or at all; the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effectiveness of preventative measures and contingency plans put in place by the Company to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to, social distancing, a non-essential travel ban, business continuity plans, and efforts to mitigate supply chain disruptions; escalation of travel restrictions on people or products and reductions in the ability of the Company to transport and refine doré; worldwide economic and political disruptions as a result of current macroeconomic conditions or the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates contained herein, or in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali, Namibia, the Philippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's and Sabina's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's and Sabina's reputation; risks affecting Calibre having an impact on the value of the Company's investment in Calibre, and potential dilution of our equity interest in Calibre; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold's current Form 40-F Annual Report and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively (the "Websites"), as well as under the heading "Risk Factors" in Sabina's most recent Annual Information Form which may be viewed at www.sedar.com. The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements.

B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to: B2Gold's and Sabina's ability to achieve timely satisfaction of conditions precedent to the Transaction, including with respect to key regulatory and shareholder approvals; B2Gold's and Sabina's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: the duration and effects of COVID-19 on our operations and workforce; development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

The disclosure in this news release was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101, which differs significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and resource and reserve information contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by public companies subject to the technical disclosure requirements of the SEC. Historical results or feasibility models presented herein are not guarantees or expectations of future performance.

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/233fa244-b333-4e49-887e-ed0ec3b16f12


Kinross announces robust initial mineral resource of 2.7 Moz. indicated and 2.3 Moz. inferred for Great Bear project


(This news release contains forward-looking information about expected future events and financial and operating performance of the Company. We refer to the risks and assumptions set out in our Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information located on page 12 of this release.)

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an initial mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Great Bear project located in Ontario, Canada.

The initial mineral resource estimate consists of 2.737 Moz. of indicated resources and 2.290 Moz. of inferred resources. The Company's initial open pit and underground mineral resource estimate is set out in the table below.

Table 1: Mineral resource estimate 1

Tonnes (000's)​ Grade (Au g/t)​ Ounces (000's)​
Indicated​ Open Pit ​ 33,110​ 2.57​ 2,737​
Inferred​ Open Pit ​ 8,400​ 2.24​ 606​
Inferred​ Underground​ 11,636​ 4.50​ 1,684​
Total Inferred​ 20,037​ 3.56​ 2,290

Additionally, the majority of the resource is contained in a high-grade core illustrated in the table below, which is a subset of the resource with cut-off grades increased to 0.9 g/t in the open pit and 3.5 g/t in the underground. Kinross plans to target this higher-grade mineralization in the early years of potential production.

Table 2: Sensitivity table with elevated cut-off grades (see technical report for detailed sensitivity tables) 2

Tonnes (000's)​ Grade (Au g/t)​ Ounces (000's)​
Indicated​ Open Pit ​ 21,686 3.57​ 2,491
Inferred​ Open Pit ​ 5,076 3.28 536
Inferred​ Underground​ 5,989 6.07 1,169
Total Inferred 11,065 4.79 1,705

Kinross' focus for 2022 was drilling the first ~500 metres at the LP Fault zone to increase confidence in the upper portion of the deposit and facilitate the delivery of the initial mineral resource. The Company drilled over 250 kilometres in 2022, including 225 kilometres of diamond exploration drilling. Combined with the drilling completed by Great Bear since 2018, a total of over 550 kilometres of drilling has now been completed on the property. The results continue to support Kinross' view that the LP Fault zone is expected to host a long-life, high-grade, open-pit and underground mine.

Kinross completed comprehensive data analysis to build high quality lithology, alteration, and structural models which feed the Company's mineral resource estimation domains. Kinross also completed a 35-kilometre confirmatory grade control program on a tighter spaced 8 by 10 metre grid with larger diameter holes as compared to the exploration drilling. This program, which covers approximately 1.5 million tonnes of the open pit resource, was used to verify the Great Bear resource model, providing a high level of confidence in our stated resource, which is important given the high amount of visible gold in the deposit.

"The Great Bear initial mineral resource estimate marks an exciting milestone for the Company's future development," said J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO . "In just one year since acquiring the property, we have validated our belief for this to potentially become a world class asset. The initial mineral resource estimate and continuity of high grades and widths at depth reinforces our vision for a high-quality open pit and sizeable underground mine.

"We believe the resource we have defined today is just the beginning. The drill results below our resource support our hypothesis that the deposit remains open at depth with high grade and visible gold intercepted down to depths of one kilometre, as illustrated in the long section below.

"These results solidify our expectation that Great Bear will become a top quality, tier one asset in our portfolio, providing long-term upside for our shareholders."

Figure 1: LP grade thickness long section demonstrating depth extension potential is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef51480a-b489-4877-b013-687372ef980b

There are multiple zones of high-grade mineralization across the property as seen in the figure below, which will be the target of further drilling activities in 2023 and beyond.

Figure 2: Highly prospective Great Bear land package is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9cc08fa-96ce-48b9-9003-d267dc71ca61

The Company has received additional assay results that are not included in the initial mineral resource. See Appendix B for a full list of recent significant, composited assay results.

Project Details

Infrastructure in the Great Bear area is well developed with the project located 25 kilometres southeast of the town of Red Lake, Ontario. A paved highway, natural gas pipeline, and provincial power line runs parallel to the project, and the property hosts a network of well-maintained logging roads that facilitate access.

The Company initiated a comprehensive metallurgy testing program in 2022, which is indicating excellent recoveries from an industry standard Gravity + CIL process. Initial test work indicates a high gold recovery of ~95%, that includes a high proportion of gravity recovery. The metallurgy testing will continue in 2023 to obtain higher confidence on the initial recoveries. Additionally, initial geotechnical drilling and testwork is indicating excellent rock strength for the angle of the open pit slopes and integrity of the underground mine.

Kinross is voluntarily releasing a technical report focused on geology and metallurgy that supports this initial mineral resource estimate concurrently following this press release. The technical report has been prepared pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101, and may be found at www.kinross.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

Baseline environmental surveys, local community socio-economic studies and preliminary engineering activities required for the permitting process are progressing well. Kinross has opened a community office and is continuing its local stakeholder engagement program with local communities and with its partners, Wabauskang and Lac Seul First Nations, on whose traditional territories the project is located.

2023 Focus

Kinross' drilling and exploration focus for 2023 is to continue to add inferred resource ounces, define deep mineralization, continue exploration along strike, and identify new targets around the property.

The Company is also progressing studies and permitting for an advanced exploration program that would establish an underground decline to obtain a bulk sample and allow for more efficient exploration of deeper areas of the LP Fault, along with the nearby Hinge and Limb gold zones. Kinross is targeting a potential start of the advanced program as early as 2024.

Kinross continues to advance detailed studies and permitting activities, with plans to release the results of this work in the form of a preliminary economic assessment in 2024.

Conference call details

In connection with this news release, Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial:

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Replay Toll Free Number : +1 (800) 770-2030
Outside of Canada & US : +1 (647) 362-9199
Conference ID : 4915537

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com



Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com


APPENDIX A

(1) Unless otherwise noted, the Company's mineral resources are estimated based on a gold price of $1,700 per ounce. Open pit Mineral Resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. The LP Zone pit shell was selected at an input gold price of US$1,400/oz (for volume); however, resources are reported based on a US$1,700/oz cut-off value. Underground Mineral Resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 2.3 g/t Au for LP and Hinge and 2.5 g/t for Limb. The mineral resource estimates are reported in contained units based on Kinross' interest and are estimated based on an exchange rate of one Canadian Dollar to $US 1.30.
(2) The Company's mineral resource estimates as at December 31, 2022 are classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" adopted by the CIM Council (as amended, the "CIM Definition Standards") in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101"). Mineral resource estimates reflect the Company's reasonable expectation that all necessary permits and approvals will be obtained and maintained.
(3) Cautionary note to U.S. investors concerning estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources. These estimates have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities laws, which differ from the requirements of United States' securities laws. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. These definitions differ from the definitions in subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K ("Subpart 1300"), which replaced the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Industry Guide 7 as part of the SEC's amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements. These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 and registrants are required to comply with the Subpart 1300 provisions by their first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. While the definitions in Subpart 1300 are more similar to the definitions in NI 43-101 and the CIM Definitions Standard than were the Industry Guide 7 provisions due to the adoption in Subpart 1300 of terms describing mineral reserves and mineral resources that are "substantially similar" to the corresponding terms under the CIM Definition Standards, including the SEC now recognizing estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" and amending its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding CIM Definitions, the definitions in Subpart 1300 still differ from the requirements of, and the definitions in, NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. U.S. investors are cautioned that while the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions in Subpart 1300 and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the mineral reserve or mineral resource estimates under the standards set forth in Subpart 1300. U.S. investors are also cautioned that while the SEC recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under Subpart 1300, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the "inferred mineral resources" exist. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. As a foreign private issuer that files its annual report on Form 40-F with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, the Company is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the Subpart 1300 provisions and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. If the Company ceases to be a foreign private issuer or loses its eligibility to file its annual report on Form 40-F pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, then the Company will be subject to reporting pursuant to the Subpart 1300 provisions, which differ from the requirements of NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards.
For the above reasons, the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and related information in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.
(4) The Company's mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates were prepared under the supervision of and verified by Mr. John Sims, who is a qualified person as defined by NI 43‑101. Mr. Sims was an officer of Kinross until December 31, 2020. Mr. Sims remains the Company's qualified person as an external consultant.
(5) The Company's normal data verification procedures have been used in collecting, compiling, interpreting and processing the data used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources. Independent data verification has not been performed.
(6) Rounding of values to the 000s may result in apparent discrepancies.
(7) Mineral resources are exclusive of mineral reserves.
(8) Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have to demonstrate economic viability. Mineral resources are subject to infill drilling, permitting, mine planning, mining dilution and recovery losses, among other things, to be converted into mineral reserves. Due to the uncertainty associated with inferred mineral resources, it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to indicated or measured mineral resources, including as a result of continued exploration.

APPENDIX B

Great Bear – recent full assay results with key intercepts highlighted


Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
BR-546 254.0 259.0 5.0 4.5 3.20 Yuma
BR-546 and 299.2 302.8 3.6 2.8 0.91
BR-546 and 335.8 349.0 13.3 11.1 0.52
BR-546 and 355.3 372.6 17.4 15.4 0.70
BR-546 and 387.0 400.4 13.4 10.7 1.51
BR-546 and 406.1 411.8 5.7 4.4 0.31
BR-546 and 414.6 419.7 5.1 4.0 0.36
BR-546 and 471.3 475.0 3.8 3.3 0.55
BR-546 and 489.0 496.3 7.3 6.4 3.07
BR-547 742.0 758.0 16.0 14.4 4.05 Yauro
BR-547 including 750.3 757.0 6.7 5.1 8.99
BR-548 515.8 518.8 3.0 2.9 0.97 Yuma
BR-548 and 560.6 570.0 9.4 7.6 0.48
BR-548 and 579.0 612.3 33.3 25.6 0.78
BR-548 including 672.8 673.8 1.0 0.9 29.19
BR-548 and 631.0 634.0 3.0 2.7 1.34
BR-548 including 684.8 687.8 3.0 2.6 3.58
BR-548 and 671.7 702.0 30.3 26.7 2.09
BR-549 41.0 65.1 24.1 19.5 0.72 Yauro
BR-549 and 73.1 77.1 4.0 3.2 0.68
BR-549 and 98.8 103.5 4.7 3.5 1.80
BR-549 and 109.0 114.0 5.1 4.0 3.27
BR-579 777.1 804.3 27.2 21.2 0.84 Yuma

Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
BR-579 and 840.0 847.7 7.7 6.3 20.99
BR-579 and 857.2 883.9 26.7 24.6 15.52
BR-579 and 901.9 906.8 4.9 4.1 2.84
BR-589 794.0 797.0 3.0 2.4 0.71 Yuma
BR-589 and 806.8 809.8 3.0 2.8 0.60
BR-589 and 815.8 818.8 3.0 2.4 0.78
BR-589 and 852.8 874.5 21.7 16.5 2.11
BR-589 and 892.3 910.6 18.3 14.5 0.42
BR-589 and 946.3 951.6 5.3 4.3 0.96
BR-599 353.5 359.0 5.5 4.8 0.42 Bruma
BR-599 and 371.6 393.2 21.7 19.1 0.90
BR-614 No significant intersections Auro
BR-615 442.1 442.7 0.6 0.5 44.70 Auro
BR-615 and 642.5 648.0 5.5 5.2 0.81
BR-616 No significant intersections Auro
BR-617 No significant intersections Viggo
BR-618 347.0 351.0 4.0 3.0 3.14 Viggo
BR-618 and 395.9 398.9 3.0 2.3 0.48
BR-619 416.8 421.7 4.9 4.4 1.05 Viggo
BR-625 747.0 754.5 7.5 5.6 1.23 Auro
BR-625 and 762.9 782.8 19.9 17.3 2.06
BR-625 including 779.6 780.6 0.9 0.8 25.40
BR-625 and 882.0 885.9 3.9 3.1 0.47
BR-626 738.0 745.5 7.5 7.1 1.54 Auro
BR-626 and 765.0 772.5 7.5 5.9 0.42
BR-626 and 813.0 819.3 6.3 4.8 1.24

Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
BR-626 and 829.5 834.0 4.5 4.2 0.79
BR-627 735.3 755.8 20.5 16.6 1.88 Auro
BR-627 including 745.0 748.3 3.3 2.8 5.68
BR-627 and 803.0 811.5 8.5 8.0 1.05
BR-628 586.6 592.5 5.9 5.5 0.41 Auro
BR-628 and 636.8 645.0 8.2 7.2 1.03
BR-628 and 712.5 721.4 8.9 7.0 0.61
BR-629 660.0 686.1 26.1 20.4 0.64 Auro
BR-629 and 792.0 796.5 4.5 3.4 0.55
BR-645 417.8 418.3 0.5 0.4 40.60 Auro
BR-648 No significant intersections Auro
BR-649 203.7 213.7 10.0 9.0 5.95 Auro
BR-649 including 206.0 207.0 1.0 1.0 52.70
BR-649 and 226.4 240.6 14.2 10.6 2.99
BR-649 including 226.4 227.2 0.8 0.7 34.10
BR-649 and 366.5 373.8 7.4 5.7 6.70
BR-652 931.5 938.9 7.4 5.7 0.81 Discovery
BR-657 294.4 306.3 11.9 10.0 0.90 Discovery
BR-657 and 315.3 367.7 52.4 47.2 1.05
BR-657 and 388.5 401.8 13.4 10.5 0.78
BR-657 and 415.9 418.9 3.0 2.7 0.46
BR-657 and 448.1 451.1 3.0 2.4 1.06
BR-657 and 598.9 603.9 5.0 4.1 0.52
BR-658 271.0 275.0 4.0 3.6 0.45 Discovery
BR-658 and 289.3 301.6 12.3 10.8 0.76
BR-658 and 309.5 386.4 76.9 58.4 1.48

Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
BR-658 including 377.0 382.5 5.5 5.0 5.91
BR-658 and 391.5 397.5 6.0 4.7 1.21
BR-658 and 402.6 409.5 6.9 5.5 0.63
BR-664 No significant intersections Discovery
BR-665 454.5 457.5 3.0 2.6 1.36 Discovery
BR-665 and 576.9 580.2 3.3 3.0 0.58
BR-665 and 647.3 651.9 4.6 3.6 0.49
BR-666 534.0 544.5 10.5 9.0 0.78 Discovery
BR-666 and 552.4 556.0 3.6 3.4 0.92
BR-666 and 580.8 586.5 5.7 4.3 0.82
BR-666 and 614.3 622.8 8.5 6.4 0.71
BR-666 and 629.9 655.0 25.2 23.1 1.06
BR-668 219.0 241.4 22.4 16.8 0.58 Discovery
BR-668 and 260.1 304.1 44.0 33.8 0.84
BR-668 and 310.8 316.8 6.0 5.5 0.33
BR-668 and 352.3 366.4 14.1 12.4 0.54
BR-668 and 378.4 390.9 12.5 11.5 0.74
BR-668 and 471.4 480.2 8.8 7.7 0.41
BR-668 and 487.5 501.4 13.9 10.6 0.84
BR-672 386.8 394.9 8.1 7.2 0.38 Viggo
BR-672 and 412.5 417.0 4.5 3.5 2.14
BR-676 476.2 484.5 8.4 7.3 0.71 Viggo
BR-677 No significant intersections Viggo
BR-678 No significant intersections Viggo
BR-681 655.7 662.5 6.9 5.8 4.91 Yuma
BR-681 including 660.5 661.5 1.0 0.9 26.70

Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
BR-682 773.3 785.7 12.4 11.2 0.95 Yuma
BR-682 and 799.7 802.7 3.1 2.8 6.72
BR-682 and 874.8 879.4 4.6 3.5 5.76
BR-683 795.1 802.0 6.9 5.7 4.04 Yuma
BR-683 including 795.1 796.3 1.1 1.1 20.20
BR-683 and 874.1 880.0 5.9 5.1 5.04
BR-683 and 917.5 973.6 56.1 47.1 2.14
BR-683 including 917.5 929.5 12.0 11.2 6.65
BR-683 and including 941.9 942.5 0.6 0.5 45.70
BR-684 741.5 746.3 4.8 3.7 0.77 Yauro
BR-684 and 829.5 835.5 6.0 5.2 2.15
BR-684 and 854.0 930.0 76.1 62.4 4.51
BR-684 including 880.0 881.4 1.4 1.3 213.36
BR-685 545.9 553.0 7.1 6.7 5.04 Yauro
BR-685 including 551.8 553.0 1.3 1.0 26.90
BR-685 and 627.0 630.0 3.0 2.7 0.48
BR-685 and 728.2 732.2 4.0 3.4 0.36
BR-686 312.0 324.2 12.2 9.1 0.43 Yauro
BR-686 and 551.6 563.3 11.7 10.1 0.49
BR-687 367.0 506.0 139.0 111.2 3.19 Yauro
BR-687 including 375.3 377.0 1.7 1.6 29.58
BR-687 and including 461.0 469.6 8.6 6.5 15.67
BR-687 and including 486.7 500.9 14.2 13.4 11.37
BR-687 and 516.0 519.1 3.1 2.4 0.52
BR-687 and 562.6 576.9 14.3 12.4 2.04

Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
BR-687 and 600.7 630.2 29.5 24.8 1.75
BR-687 including 617.0 625.0 8.0 7.2 4.29
BR-688 617.2 628.0 10.8 9.8 0.40 Yauro
BR-688 and 644.9 659.2 14.3 12.7 1.29
BR-688 and 672.0 681.6 9.6 9.1 1.09
BR-688 and 695.8 710.5 14.8 12.1 3.33
BR-688 including 701.1 708.6 7.6 5.7 5.86
BR-688 and 730.8 734.1 3.3 2.9 1.00
BR-688 and 770.0 777.5 7.5 6.1 0.62
BR-688 and 941.5 948.0 6.5 5.2 1.14
BR-689 676.5 680.7 4.1 3.8 0.65 Yauro
BR-689 and 686.9 698.2 11.3 9.3 2.42
BR-689 including 691.8 695.6 3.9 3.3 6.08
BR-691 1,011.3 1,015.2 3.9 3.3 0.36 Bruma
BR-691 and 1,023.8 1,051.2 27.4 24.6 0.75
BR-691 and 1,124.8 1,128.0 3.3 2.7 2.41
BR-692 576.7 579.8 3.0 2.9 1.20 Bruma
BR-692 and 1,060.6 1,073.6 13.0 10.9 0.51
BR-692 and 1,082.0 1,112.0 30.0 27.9 3.14
BR-692 and 1,185.5 1,190.0 4.5 4.1 3.35
BR-693 854.0 859.5 5.5 5.2 0.54 Bruma
BR-693 and 872.5 882.0 9.5 7.5 0.39
BR-693 and 887.9 893.3 5.4 4.3 0.70
BR-701 798.5 805.5 7.0 5.5 1.54 Yuma
BR-701 and 865.3 872.5 7.2 6.6 0.58
BR-701 and 922.4 969.0 46.7 39.2 0.45

Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
BR-701 and 990.0 1,005.5 15.5 12.4 1.09
BR-701 and 1,013.0 1,023.0 10.0 8.6 0.60
BR-701 and 1,029.0 1,034.5 5.5 5.0 0.40
BR-701 and 1,044.9 1,049.1 4.2 3.7 0.40
BR-702 432.0 435.0 3.0 2.3 0.63 Yuma
BR-702 and 579.1 588.0 9.0 7.2 0.55
BR-702 and 607.2 626.0 18.9 17.7 0.93
BR-702 and 648.5 663.1 14.6 11.8 0.47
BR-702 and 673.0 686.0 13.0 12.2 6.85
BR-702 including 677.5 686.0 8.5 7.8 10.25
BR-703 729.0 732.7 3.6 3.3 0.88 Yuma
BR-703 and 813.0 921.0 108.0 90.7 1.26
BR-703 including 905.2 905.7 0.5 0.4 208.00
BR-704 708.0 711.0 3.0 2.3 0.55 Bruma
BR-704 and 798.0 805.7 7.7 6.6 0.49
BR-704 and 812.7 851.1 38.4 36.1 0.72
BR-704 and 871.5 881.1 9.5 7.8 0.52
BR-704 and 939.0 942.0 3.0 2.6 0.41
BR-705 606.0 609.0 3.0 2.7 0.65 Bruma
BR-705 and 692.0 708.9 16.9 14.9 0.46
BR-706 726.7 733.4 6.7 5.2 0.55 Bruma
BR-706 and 742.2 750.5 8.3 7.5 2.60
BR-706 and 807.7 816.0 8.3 7.5 1.90
BR-707 696.0 699.0 3.0 2.7 1.92 Yauro
BR-707 and 715.4 719.7 4.4 3.3 0.41
BR-707 and 877.5 885.0 7.5 5.8 0.50

Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
BR-709 1,336.9 1,341.4 4.6 3.5 8.20 Yuma
BR-709 including 1,338.0 1,341.1 3.1 2.6 11.69
BR-709 and 1,402.0 1,416.3 14.3 11.7 1.28
BR-709 including 1,411.8 1,414.3 2.5 2.0 5.29
BR-709 and 1,454.7 1,458.8 4.0 3.1 0.86
BR-710 524.1 532.1 8.1 7.2 0.53 Bruma
BR-710 and 552.8 563.3 10.5 9.0 0.82
BR-710 including 609.3 610.5 1.3 1.0 18.60
BR-711 714.0 735.1 21.1 18.7 1.63 Bruma
BR-711 including 719.6 725.5 6.0 5.2 4.21
BR-711 and 751.0 757.5 6.5 5.0 0.83
BR-711 and 820.5 823.9 3.4 3.1 1.02
BR-711 and 992.5 1,000.0 7.5 6.7 1.70
BR-711 including 997.0 1,000.0 3.0 2.4 3.58
BR-712 560.5 561.5 1.0 0.9 40.40 Bruma
BR-712 and 633.3 658.3 25.1 18.8 0.51
BR-712 and 910.0 916.0 6.0 5.6 0.57
BR-713 739.7 769.0 29.3 22.6 2.06 Yuma
BR-713 including 756.0 761.0 5.0 4.2 9.86
BR-713 and 822.0 1,028.1 206.1 162.8 1.43
BR-713 including 836.5 838.0 1.5 1.5 56.57
BR-713 and including 856.5 858.0 1.5 1.3 17.40
BR-713 and including 1,014.7 1,015.2 0.5 0.4 279.00
BR-714 899.7 919.5 19.8 18.8 0.96 Yuma
BR-714 and 932.2 935.2 3.0 2.4 0.45
BR-714 and 944.5 947.5 3.0 2.4 0.41

Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
BR-714 and 965.4 978.9 13.5 11.7 0.58
BR-715 580.6 585.7 5.2 4.1 3.01 Yuma
BR-715 and 663.8 674.7 10.9 10.4 0.33
BR-715 and 677.8 692.6 14.9 12.8 0.67
BR-721 208.7 217.9 9.2 8.5 1.25 Discovery
BR-721 and 297.8 300.8 3.0 2.8 0.30
BR-721 and 332.7 336.5 3.8 3.3 0.57
BR-722 No significant intersections Discovery
BR-723 116.5 119.5 3.0 2.6 0.66 Discovery
BR-724 No significant intersections Discovery
BR-730 39.0 61.0 22.0 20.7 0.57 Auro
BR-731 321.7 332.2 10.5 8.6 0.45 Viggo
BR-737 264.5 277.0 12.5 9.4 1.53 Viggo
BR-738 No significant intersections Viggo
BR-744 521.6 527.2 5.6 4.8 1.40 Viggo
BR-745 No significant intersections Viggo
BR-747 352.0 355.0 3.1 2.8 0.70 Viggo
BR-747 and 366.0 404.5 38.5 29.3 0.63
BR-748 362.8 363.8 1.1 1.0 28.50 Viggo
BR-748 and 406.1 413.1 7.1 5.4 0.89
BR-749 725.3 729.1 3.8 3.2 0.58 Auro
BR-750 678.0 683.0 5.0 4.1 0.42 Auro
BR-750 and 692.3 696.8 4.5 4.1 1.81
BR-750 and 702.8 716.2 13.4 12.3 5.18
BR-750 including 715.6 716.2 0.5 0.5 104.00
BR-750 and 819.8 826.0 6.3 4.9 0.58

Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
BR-751 497.3 508.0 10.7 9.0 0.51 Auro
BR-751 and 531.5 544.4 12.9 10.5 0.95
BR-751 and 563.5 567.5 4.0 3.1 0.54
BR-751 and 594.5 599.5 5.0 3.9 0.76
BR-751 and 700.3 703.3 3.0 2.5 0.48
BR-751 and 718.3 722.3 4.0 3.8 0.58
BR-752 550.2 558.2 8.0 6.2 0.68 Auro
BR-752 and 584.9 602.1 17.2 13.6 4.73
BR-752 including 586.2 593.1 6.9 6.4 10.71
BR-752 and 712.5 719.0 6.5 6.1 2.59
BR-753 860.5 865.5 5.0 4.2 0.70 Auro
BR-754 710.2 715.7 5.5 4.5 10.52 Auro
BR-760 392.0 407.6 15.6 13.2 0.66 Viggo
BR-761 No significant intersections Viggo
BR-763 567.5 572.7 5.2 4.0 0.52 Viggo
BR-764 No significant intersections Viggo
DL-078 316.5 323.2 6.7 5.8 0.83 Limb
DL-078 and 332.0 337.5 5.5 4.6 1.32
DL-079 488.0 492.0 4.0 3.4 0.51 Limb
DL-079 and 503.0 511.7 8.7 8.0 0.59
DL-079 and 518.8 529.6 10.8 8.6 1.00
DL-080 478.4 485.3 6.9 6.5 1.47 Limb
DL-081 No significant intersections Limb
DL-082 No significant intersections Limb
DL-084 No significant intersections Limb
DL-085 698.6 706.0 7.5 6.3 0.52 Limb

Hole ID 		From (m) To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
DL-085 and 919.3 935.5 16.3 14.1 7.26
DL-085 including 919.3 925.3 6.0 5.7 14.28
DL-085 and including 933.9 935.5 1.6 1.4 16.74
DL-086 626.8 632.3 5.5 4.2 1.83 Limb
DL-087 685.4 703.6 18.3 14.1 2.17 Limb
DL-087 including 696.1 700.6 4.5 3.8 6.03
DL-090 40.3 46.8 6.5 5.8 3.88 Limb
DL-090 including 45.4 46.8 1.4 1.3 15.40
DL-091 No significant intersections Limb
DL-092 No significant intersections Limb
DL-094 298.0 302.3 4.3 3.5 1.03 Limb
DL-094 and 468.5 471.5 3.0 2.5 0.86
DL-095 408.8 412.5 3.6 2.8 0.95 Limb
DL-096 No significant intersections Limb
DL-097 No significant intersections Limb
DL-098 No significant intersections Limb
DL-099 585.2 588.5 3.3 2.7 1.21 Limb
DL-099 and 640.9 646.7 5.8 4.9 1.45
DL-102 No significant intersections Limb
DL-103 507.8 511.3 3.4 2.9 1.91 Limb
DL-103 and 560.8 564.6 3.8 3.3 0.66
DL-104 No significant intersections Limb
DL-105 101.3 104.3 3.0 2.6 0.49 Limb
DL-105 and 221.1 231.2 10.1 7.6 0.87
DL-106 295.2 298.8 3.6 2.7 0.79 Limb
DL-107 153.3 156.8 3.5 2.8 0.46 Limb

Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target
DL-108 No significant intersections Limb
DL-109 307.8 319.0 11.2 9.0 0.97 Limb
DL-110 No significant intersections Limb
DL-111 No significant intersections Limb
DL-112 612.6 616.0 3.5 3.0 0.95 Limb
DL-113 683.0 690.8 7.8 6.2 1.14 Limb
DL-115 835.4 838.5 3.1 2.8 1.08 Limb
DL-115 and 863.1 869.4 6.3 5.7 0.63
DL-116 799.9 805.3 5.4 4.8 0.98 Limb
DL-120 63.9 68.2 4.4 3.4 2.81 Limb
DL-120 and 647.9 651.7 3.9 3.3 2.89
DL-121 No significant intersections Limb
DL-122 346.7 351.0 4.3 3.7 0.60 Limb
DL-122 and 365.2 371.2 6.0 5.3 3.81
DL-130 645.0 650.0 5.0 4.1 3.29 Limb
DL-131 18.1 55.0 36.9 30.3 0.87 Limb
DL-131 and 69.0 95.5 26.5 23.3 0.62
DL-140 630.6 638.3 7.8 7.4 0.40 Limb
DL-141 No significant intersections Limb
DL-142 226.5 228.0 1.5 1.3 21.50 Limb
DL-142 and 915.0 926.3 11.3 9.0 6.29
DL-142 including 921.25 926.25 5 4.5 13.20
DL-142 and 1099.95 1100.45 0.5 0.4 57.80


Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release including, but not limited to, any information as to the future financial or operating performance of Kinross, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) and the provisions for "safe harbor" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the calculation of mineral resources at the project and the possibility of eventual economic extraction of minerals from the project; the identification of future mineral resources at the project; the Company's ability to convert existing mineral resources into categories of mineral resources or mineral reserves of increased geological confidence; the Company's anticipated timing for permitting future phases of the project and development and construction of and production at the project, including the possibility of constructing either or both of an open pit and underground mines; the timing of and future prospects for exploration and any expansion of the project, including upside associated with the project's land package; the potential for expanding the initial mineral resource and the potential for identifying additional mineralization in areas of intercepts and conceptual areas for extension and expansion; potential recovery rates or processing techniques; the proposed timing and completion of studies and the announcement of study results; the potential for and anticipated timing of a positive investment decision for the project or the commencement of early works, construction or commercial production; the Company's target amount of drilling on the project; and the Company's plans to construct an exploration decline. The words "believe", "conceptual", "expect", "future", "plan", "potential", "progress", "prospective", "target", "vision" and "upside" or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "will" or "would" occur, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kinross as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates, models and assumptions of Kinross referenced, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the various assumptions set forth herein and in our Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022 and our full-year 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis as well as: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting the activities of the Company whether due to extreme weather events and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; (2) permitting and development of the project being consistent with the Company's expectations; (3) political and legal developments in Ontario and Canada being consistent with its current expectations; (4) the accuracy of the current mineral resource estimates of the Company (including but not limited to ore tonnage and ore grade estimates); (5) certain price assumptions for gold and silver and foreign exchange rates; (6) Kinross' future relationship with the Wabauskang and Lac Seul First Nations and other Indigenous groups being consistent with the Company's expectations; and (7) inflation and prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with anticipated levels. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada and the United States including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022 and the "Risk Analysis" section of our full year 2021 Management's Discussion & Analysis. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Kinross. Kinross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Other information

Where we say "we", "us", "our", the "Company", or "Kinross" in this news release, we mean Kinross Gold Corporation and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as may be applicable.

The technical information about the Company's mineral properties contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Mr. John Sims who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.Mr. Sims was an officer of Kinross until December 31, 2020. Mr. Sims remains the Company's qualified person as an external consultant.

puzzle pieces with newmont and newcrest logos

Top Stories This Week: Newmont Makes Bid for Newcrest, Sparks Gold M&A Talk

February has been rough for the gold price. After rising briefly above US$1,950 per ounce last week, the yellow metal has come crashing down. It was at about US$1,865 at the time of this writing on Friday (February 10) afternoon.

What's going on with gold? The dominant narrative is that last week's strong US jobs data stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates for longer than expected. The yellow metal tends to perform better when rates are low.

Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have added fuel to that fire. Speaking this past Tuesday (February 7), he reiterated that the central bank is not done raising rates, emphasizing that although disinflation has begun, getting inflation back to 2 percent will be "bumpy." At this point, he thinks it's unlikely to approach that level until 2024.

VIDEO — Byron King: Gold Still Has Legs; Potential for Lithium, Graphite, Uranium

VIDEO — Byron King: Gold Still Has Legs; Potential for Lithium, Graphite, Uranium

The world has changed, and the commodities sector is poised to benefit.

That's according to Byron King of Paradigm Press. "Those disrespected natural resource plays that have been cyclical and in the shadows and whatever for so many years are finally back in the limelight," he said. "It is a world of stuff, a world of real stuff — energy, materials, basic things — because without that, the rest of the world isn't going to function very well."

King believes gold has room to run, but is also interested in energy transition plays, such as lithium, graphite and uranium.

andy schectman physical gold

VIDEO — Andy Schectman: Big Money Draining Exchanges of Gold, Silver

The largest global financial players understand that gold and silver are wealth, and Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, believes that individual investors need to pay attention to what these major entities are doing.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, he explained that physical metal is being withdrawn by these large players, not just from the London Bullion Market Association and the COMEX, but also from silver exchange-traded funds.

"It's called share redemption, where very, very wealthy people who have large, large amounts called baskets — of SLV as an example, or GLD — can actually redeem the shares for metal," he said, explaining that this is not easy to do.

Kinross to provide update on Great Bear project

On Monday February 13, 2023, Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross") will release its initial resource statement (together with a NI 43-101 Technical Report focused on geology and metallurgy) for its Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario, followed by a virtual review session with a short presentation.

Kinross' management team will host this presentation and question and answer session at 10 a.m. EST on Monday February 13, 2023 , to discuss the project via an audio webcast at: https://app.webinar.net/0Okn1ZlLmMX .

Focus on Tier One Assets Delivers Significant Increase in Resources and Reserves, Underpinning Industry-Leading Production Profile Growth

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) grew attributable proven and probable gold mineral reserves by 6.7 million ounces net of depletion in 2022, while maintaining grade despite an increase in the reserve price assumption. Reported at $1,300oz 1 attributable proven and probable mineral reserves now stand at 76 million ounces 2 at 1.67gt, increasing from 69 million ounces 3 at 1.71gt reported at $1,200oz 1 in 2021. Led by Pueblo Viejo and the Africa & Middle East region, Barrick has now delivered a second consecutive year of gold reserve growth over and above annual depletion, with nearly 12 million ounces 2 of attributable proven and probable reserve gains in 2022 before depletion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

