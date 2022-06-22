Precious MetalsInvesting News

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 . A total of 812,572,340 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 76.59% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

B2Gold logo (CNW Group/B2Gold Corp.)

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The nine director nominees listed in B2Gold's Management Information Circular ("the "Circular") dated May 11, 2022, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:

Name

Total Votes
in Favour

Total Votes
Withheld

Outcome of
Vote

Clive Johnson

736,151,813

96.09 %

29,915,129

3.91 %

Approved

Robert Cross

709,667,695

92.64 %

56,399,248

7.36 %

Approved

Robert Gayton

700,910,563

91.49 %

65,156,380

8.51 %

Approved

Jerry Korpan

719,751,227

93.95 %

46,315,715

6.05 %

Approved

Bongani Mtshisi

762,480,309

99.53 %

3,586,634

0.47 %

Approved

Kevin Bullock

763,103,938

99.61 %

2,963,005

0.39 %

Approved

George Johnson

763,543,292

99.67 %

2,523,650

0.33 %

Approved

Robin Weisman

692,770,896

90.43 %

73,296,046

9.57 %

Approved

Liane Kelly

723,856,744

94.49 %

42,210,199

5.51 %

Approved

The resolutions to set the number of directors of the Company at nine and to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company were approved with 99.65% and 99.47%, respectively, of votes cast in favour.

The resolution regarding the Advisory Vote on Company's approach to Executive Compensation was approved with 80.36% of votes cast in favour.

A report on all items of business voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Webcast/Dial-in Playback Details

A playback of the Meeting will be available until Wednesday, July 6, 2022 , on B2Gold's events page or by dialing +1 416-764-8677 (local – Toronto) or +1 888-390-0541 (toll free – North America) (passcode 420261#).

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali , Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali , Colombia , Finland and Uzbekistan .

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Randall Chatwin
SVP, Legal & Corporate Communications

+1 604-681-8371

rchatwin @ b2gold.com

Cherry DeGeer
Director, Corporate Communications
+1 604-681-8371
cdegeer@b2gold.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2gold-announces-voting-results-from-its-2022-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301573625.html

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c4774.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

B2GoldBTO:CABTGGold Investing
BTO:CA,BTG
5 Gold Stocks to Watch in 2022

5 Gold Stocks to Watch in 2022

Click here to read the previous gold stocks to watch article.

The first half of 2022 is over, and like most metals, gold has had an interesting ride.

The yellow metal has been caught up in diverse headwinds and tailwinds, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the battle against inflation being key factors.

Aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve have spurred fears of a recession, driving investors to liquidate some of their gold holdings. Going forward, Trading Economics analysts have said they expect “further downside for bullion as investors continue to de-risk due to inflation and growth concerns.”

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Receives Permits to Begin Drilling at the Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza Minerals Receives Permits to Begin Drilling at the Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 22, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE:CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce t hat the required permits to begin the 2022 drilling program on behalf of partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) have now been received. The drill program is expected to begin in mid July, 2022.  The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results in Mali from Fekola North and Anaconda Area Exploration Drilling

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from Fekola North and the Anaconda area, and provide an update on the development of the Anaconda area.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
gold bars with stock chart

VIDEO — John Feneck: Better Times Coming for Gold Juniors After Head Fake

John Feneckyoutu.be

Major miners like Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) and Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI,NYSE:AUY) ran higher in the first few months of the year, but their gains didn't trickle down to gold juniors.

"I think now we can look back at the period of time from say, January to April, as a head fake in our space. It head faked me too," said John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting.

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, he told the Investing News Network that ultimately the juniors will follow their bigger counterparts along for the ride.

Keep reading...Show less
Why Do Central Banks Buy Gold?

Why Do Central Banks Buy Gold?

Global central banks hold more than 35,500 metric tons (MT) of gold in their reserves. Most of that supply has been amassed since 2010, when central bankers commenced a gold-buying spree.

Central banks were net sellers of gold before that time, selling roughly 4,426 MT of gold between 2000 and 2009. But for more than a decade now they’ve been net buyers, and in 2022 central bank gold reserves are at their highest level since 1990, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).

In 2019, approximately 605 MT were added to the vaults of national financial institutions, the second highest amount in 50 years. Despite the record-setting total, it was a decrease year-over-year. In 2018, the 50 year bar was set with 656 MT of gold purchased.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×