Azincourt Energy to Conduct Summer Exploration Program at the Big Hill Lithium Project, Newfoundland

azincourt energy corp. ("azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on summer exploration plans at the Big Hill Lithium Project in southern Newfoundland, Canada.

The Big Hill Lithium Project is a 7,500-hectare Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") exploration property located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The project is located along the south side of the Hermitage Flexure, approximately five kilometres south of the Benton/Sokoman JV partnership ("the Alliance") discovery of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field (Figure 1).

The project lies within the Burgeo Plutonic Complex and numerous granite dykes can be seen cutting the Burgeo granites. Coarse-grained pegmatite dykes greater than 2 meters wide and 20 meters long occur south of the property and are anticipated to be present on the Big Hill exploration licenses.

image2.png

F igure 1: Location of the Big Hill Lithium Project, Southern Newfoundland, Canada

Picture1

Images: Outcrops at the Big Hill Lithium Project

Devonian plutonic suites in the Canadian Appalachians are locally associated with Sn, W, Mo, and Indium mineralization in breccias, stockworks and vein type settings. In southwestern Newfoundland, some of the most mineralogically prospective plutons are part of the Burgeo intrusive suite and host Lithium-bearing pegmatites adjacent to their intrusive-metasedimentary-metavolcanic boundaries. This relationship suggests that there may be tectonic and/or structural controls on pluton emplacement and localization of mineralization.

Preliminary prospecting at Big Hill has identified four known target areas, based on extrapolation of bedrock geology, structural disaggregation of stratigraphic blocks, and apparent folding and late shear faulting. Similar structural elements are observed in the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite field although the host rocks differ in terms of deformation. These targets are known as the River, Road, MK, and Ridge Targets and will be the focus of the initial exploration. Other information suggesting potential for lithium-bearing pegmatite mineralization comes from extrapolation and evaluation of multiple shear fault orientations projected onto the property. The strike length of the targets ranges up to approximately 200 meters.

Summer Exploration Plans

No lithium specific historical exploration work has taken place on the Big Hill licenses to date. The initial field program for the Big Hill Project will be divided into multiple phases.

A recent review of all available geophysical data and satellite imagery for the project area has resulted in 29 targets being selected from the geophysical data and an additional 52 targets selected from high resolution satellite imagery. Evaluation of these target sets will be the focus of Phase One of the exploration program, with coincident targets within these two sets taking a higher priority for initial evaluation.

Phase One will focus on:

  • The acquisition of high-resolution satellite Vivid Standard 30cm Imagery Mosaic, 5m CE90 Accuracy, 4-Band (BGRN), Cloud-Optimized.
  • Remote Sensing mapping of pegmatites using Sentinel imagery to generate additional targets.
  • Helicopter supported ground-truthing exercise focused on the high priority geophysics, satellite imagery, and remote sensing targets.

Phase One is expected to commence in mid to late July. Phase Two will follow up on the results from Phase One and any additional targets generated. The Company will issue updates as the program commences.

"We are excited to get on the ground and start doing some meaningful exploration work at Big Hill," said VP, Exploration Trevor Perkins. "The area is significantly underexplored for lithium, and the nearby Kraken discovery highlights that the potential exists for other lithium deposits to occur and can not be overlooked," continued Mr. Perkins.

image11.png

Figure 2: Local geology of the Burgeo ("Big Hill") licences and surrounding area, including mineral occurrences and the Kraken Li discovery.

image12.jpeg

Figure 3: Target areas at the Big Hill Lithium Project

East Preston Analytical Update

azincourt is still waiting for final analytical results from the winter 2022-23 drill program at East Preston. After a review of the initial data received from the lab, there were significant quality control issues noted within the results. As part of the quality control process, standards with a known concentration of uranium are inserted in the sample batches. These samples are analyzed to confirm that the results for that batch of samples are within an acceptable range based on the results of the standards. The issues noticed manifested as anomalous results occurring in the samples analyzed immediately following several of the standards. As a result, these samples were reanalyzed. Once the issue was identified and resolved, the company requested that all samples of the affected batches be run through the process to ensure a complete consistent data set. This request was made to the lab in mid-June, and the Company is expecting to receive the final results in the next week to 10 days. Results will be release immediately once the data is reviewed and verified.

About Big Hill

azincourt energy corp. has entered into a definitive property option agreement, dated 19 th April 2023, with Atlantis Battery Metals Corp., pursuant to which it has been granted the option to acquire up to a seventy-five percent interest in three exploration licenses covering 300 contiguous mineral claims located in the Province of Newfoundland and collectively known as the "Big Hill Lithium Project". Atlantis Battery Metals Corp will act as project operator during the option period.

The Big Hill Lithium Project is a 7,500-hectare Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") exploration property located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada, along the south side of the Hermitage Flexure, approximately five kilometres south of the Benton/Sokoman JV partnership ("the Alliance") discovery of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field (1.04% Li2O over 15.23m, 8.4m of 0.95% Li2O, and 5.5m of 1.16% Li2O*). The Benton/Sokoman JV partnership has also discovered the cesium-tantalum-rubidium-lithium Hydra Dyke which is located 12 kilometres northeast of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field. Channel samples returned results as high as 8.76% Cs2O, 0.41% Li2O, 0.025% Ta2O5, and 0.33% Rb2O over 1.20m*.

At the Big Hill Lithium Project numerous granite dykes can be seen cutting the Burgeo granite.

* Sokoman Minerals Corp., news release March 28, 2023

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Paul K. Smith, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About azincourt energy corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and the Big Hill lithium project in Newfoundland.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF azincourt energy corp.

"Alex Klenman"
Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of azincourt. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO
Tel: 604-638-8063
info@azincourtenergy.com

azincourt energy corp.
1430 – 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
www.azincourtenergy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efe8fe51-1bdf-4bb0-be4c-30931b1a3680
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/181a8343-5270-4ad2-8e14-dd29508671cf
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f219e89-0934-45e9-aa1d-d55e8fef7730
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d962a18-c45a-40fe-a0e0-69accf5685a0



Primary Logo

Azincourt Energy: Entering Their Largest Drill Program to Date, CEO Clip Video

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF Alex Klenman, CEO & President, speaks about the company's East Preston Project and its significant potential.

Azincourt Energy Corp.(TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF)

https://azincourtenergy.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109196

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Azincourt Energy's 2021 Winter Exploration Program on its East Preston Uranium Project in Western Athabasca Basin - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Azincourt Energy (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC Pink: AZURF) (FSE: A0U2) has mobilized a drill rig and crew to begin the 2021 winter exploration program on its East Preston uranium project. The company recently completed the acquisition of a 70% interest in the 25,000+ hectare East Preston uranium project located in the western Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project, one of the largest tenure land positions in the Patterson Lake region, is strategically located near NexGen Energy's high-grade Arrow deposit, Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit and the AREVACamecoPurepoint joint venture.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Azincourt" in the search box.

Azincourt previously had an option to acquire its 70% interest through an agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. and Dixie Gold Inc. with both companies now holding 15%. To earn its majority interest, Azincourt completed $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and paid a total of $1 million in cash payments over the previous four years.

Multiple prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property.

These distinct corridors have a total strike length of more than 25 kilometers, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The 2021 exploration program will be a minimum of 10 to 12 diamond drill holes, totalling 2,000 to 2,500 meters and is expected to begin this weekend, with drilling starting in the AB-Zone and continuing southwest along the G-Zone. Drilling in the A zone suggests this structural corridor hosts significant graphitic packages within strongly sheared and faulted host lithologies, indicating an environment conducive to fluid movement and uranium deposition.

The program is based on a compilation of results from the 2019 and 2020 drill programs, 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, and property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys. The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor.

Alex Klenman, President and CEO, stated: "Naturally, we're eager to get the drill program underway. The most exciting part of what we do is drilling. We're only 12 holes into East Preston, and to date the data generated is suggesting we're getting closer to a potential discovery. The data is strong, and it is reflected through multiple exploration activities that essentially stack on top of one another. This coincidental layering creates very strong targets. We have dozens of targets to test, we're really only scratching the surface."

Azincourt is also developing the Escalera Group which consists of three concessions covering a combined area of 7,400 hectares of prospective exploration targets for uranium and lithium in the Puno district of southeastern Peru.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.AzincourtEnergy.com, contact Alex Klenman, President & CEO, at 604-638-8063 or email info@AzincourtEnergy.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75313

Azincourt Energy Announces First Tranche Closing of $887,500 and Additional Flow Through Private Placement

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed on $887,500 being the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of units (each a "Unit") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 and, due to strong market interest, it has elected to conduct an additional offering of flow through units (each, a "FT Unit") for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit and FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for 5 years at a price of $0.07 per common share.

Azincourt Energy Closes Fully-Subscribed Flow-Through Offering

 Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the offering of 30,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each "FT Unit" is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.07 until January 19, 2026. The placement was fully-subscribed and included participation from a significant institutional investor.

The gross proceeds from the placement will be used to fund Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which shall qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). It is anticipated that expenditures will largely be focused on continuation of the Company's ongoing diamond drilling program at the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Azincourt Energy Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 7,250,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company until January 5, 2026 at a price of C$0.05 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

CanAlaska Signs LOI to Option Four North Thompson Nickel Belt Projects in Manitoba to Valterra Resource Corporation

30,283 hectares total, 30 kilometres from Vale's Thompson Nickel Operations; Valterra to be granted Staged Option to Earn up to 80% Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Valterra Resource Corporation ("VQA") to allow VQA to earn up to 80% interest in four of CanAlaska's 100%-owned north Thompson Nickel Belt projects in Manitoba, Canada (the "Project") (Figure 1). These properties are not part of the nickel property package proposed to be spun out (refer to news release dated June 12, 2023).

CanAlaska Appoints Vice-President Corporate Development

Misty Urbatsch, Senior Analyst involved in global uranium marketing, sales, and trading

Previously worked for major uranium miner global exploration programs

Trench Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Trench Metals Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - July 10, 2023 Trench Metals Corp . (the " Company ") (TSXV: TMC FWB: 33H2 ) is pleased to announce it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 at any time on or before the date which is twelve months after closing of the Offering.

Blue Sky Uranium Engages Investing News Network

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $32,400 .

Trench Metals Presents Results from Sentinel-2 Satellite Study for Higginson Lake Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Trench Metals Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - July 6, 2023 Trench Metals Corp . (the " Company ") (TSXV: TMC ) ( FWB: 33H2 ) is pleased to announce the interpretation results obtained from the Sentinel-2 visiblenear infrared [VNIR] and shortwave [SWIR] satellite study conducted over the company's Higginson Lake Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan. This comprehensive study, which incorporated multiple datasets including hydrogen, helium, and methane emissions, has successfully identified three distinct target zones displaying a strong correlation with historic radioactive deposits, samples from the 2022 program, and helium gas emissions. These findings provide valuable guidance for the Company's exploration efforts and contribute to the development of a deposition model.

Uranium Royalty Announces Graduation to TSX

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSXV: URC) (" URC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") for the listing of its common shares (" Shares ") and common share purchase warrants expiring December 6, 2024 (" Warrants ") on the TSX.

